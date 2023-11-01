Untamed Kitchen 1421 Farnam Street
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
Untamed Kitchen is a locally owned health and wellness restaurant brand focused on serving sustainably sourced, healthy ingredients in positive atmosphere.
Location
1423 Farnam Street, Omaha, NE 68102
Gallery