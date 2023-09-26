UnWined On The Water
285 Plum Point Rd
Elkton, MD 21921
Food Menu
Soups
Salads
BBT Wedge
Crispy iceberg wedge topped with our bleu cheese dressing, bacon, and grape tomatoes. Finished with bleu cheese crumbles
Caesar Salad
Crispy romaine with fresh parmesan, garlic croutons, and caesar dressing
Caprese Salad
Juicy ripe tomatoes and thick-cut mozzarella served with balsamic glaze
Classic Caesar Wedge
Crispy iceberg wedge smothered in our house-made Caesar dressing and finished with house-made garlic croutons. Served with your choice of dressing
Curry Cashew Salad
Fresh curry salmon served in a bed of mixed greens. Tossed with curried cashews, red grapes, pears, bacon, sweet white onions, and house-made apple cider vinaigrette.
House Salad
Mixed baby greens and romaine with sweet onions, English cucumbers, grape tomatoes, and house-made garlic croutons. Served with your choice of dressing
Small Plates
Bacon Wrapped Scallops
Jumbo scallops wrapped in crispy bacon with house-made remoulade sauce
Bacon Wrapped Shrimp
Jumbo shrimp wrapped in crispy bacon with house-made remoulade sauce
Boneless Wings
Deep fried chicken wings tossed in hot or mild buffalo sauce or our signature tequila sauce. Served with celery or carrot sticks and bleu cheese or ranch dressing.
Crab Dip
Blue crab and spinach in a creamy dip, topped with parmesan cheese crust. Served with house-made tortilla chips.
Crab Pretzel
Jumbo soft pretzel smothered in house-made crab dip and topped with Maryland blue crab and mixed cheese
Mile High Nachos
Fried corn tortilla chips with your choice of seasoned chicken or beef chili smothered in house-made white queso, cheddar mix, and pico de gallo. Topped with jalapeños and green onions. Served with sour cream and salsa.
Mozzarella Stick Appetizer
Fried mozzarella cheese with marinara dipping sauce
Old Bay Pretzel Sticks
Warm old bay pretzel sticks served with homemade cheese sauce
Pomme Frittes
Belgian style fresh-cut fries, fried twice and tossed with parmesan cheese, sea salt, and pepper. Your choice of Russet, Sweet Potatoes, or Sweets and Frittes
Quesadilla
Sun-dried flour tortilla filled with a blend of cheeses, house-made chorizo, or chicken and grilled veggies. Garnished with pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream, and salsa.
Rockfish Bites
Crisp fried panko-crusted rockfish bites served with our house-made remoulade sauce
Sesame Seared Tuna
Black and white sesame seeds envelope a perfectly seared rare Ahi Tuna steak. Served with seaweed salad, pickled ginger, sweet wasabi, and sriracha. Accented with sweet soy sauce
Stir Fry Calamari
Flash fried calamari sautéed with garlic, onions, and a blend of sweet peppers. Served with marinara and a lemon wedge, and finished with parmesan cheese and green onions
Thai Curry Mussels
Green lips? Jumbo mussels with peppers, onions, carrots, soy, coconut milk, and sweet curry finished with cilantro and garlic bread
Tomatoes Chesapeake
A spin on a classic. Green tomatoes floured and fried golden brown, topped with jumbo lump crab meat and house-made remoulade sauce.
Traditional Wings
Deep fried chicken wings tossed in hot or mild buffalo sauce or our signature tequila sauce. Served with celery or carrot sticks and bleu cheese or ranch dressing.
Handhelds
BBQ Chicken Sandwich
Tender chicken breast grilled with our smoked BBQ sauce and topped with cheddar cheese and smoked bacon. Served on a toasted bun with shredded lettuce, tomato, and a side of our homemade pomme frittes
Blackened Rockfish Tacos
Blackened rockfish grilled and topped with house-made pineapple salsa, cabbage, and chipotle cream sauce
Blackened Shrimp Tacos
Blackened shrimp grilled and topped with house-made pineapple salsa and remoulade sauce served on a flour tortilla
Carolina Burger
A perfectly seasoned 8 oz Angus burger topped with BBQ sauce, cheddar cheese, coleslaw, and crispy fried onion strings. Piled high on a toasted brioche roll with chipotle aioli and served with your choice of chips or pasta salad
Chicken Fajita Wrap
Tomato tortilla rolled with grilled chicken breast, Monterey pepper jack cheese, pico de gallo, lettuce, peppers, grilled onions, and ranch dressing. Served with tortilla chips and fresh salsa
Chicken Tenders
White meat tenders served with house-cut pomme frittes
Crab Cake Hand Held
Maryland style lump crab cake served on our house-made roll with remoulade sauce, lettuce, and tomato. Served with your choice of chips or pasta salad
Irish Burger
A half-pound Angus burger grilled and topped with Swiss cheese, thick corned beef, coleslaw, and house-made thousand island sitting atop a toasted brioche roll. Served with your choice of chips or pasta salad
Louis' Crab Burger
Half-pound of certified angus beef topped with a Maryland style crab cake, provolone, and our house-made remoulade sauce on a brioche roll with lettuce, tomato, and onion. Served with your choice of chips or pasta salad
Shrimp Salad Wrap
Steamed shrimp chilled and tossed in an Old Bay aioli. Served in a tortilla with lettuce and fresh diced tomatoes. Comes with your choice of chips or pasta salad.
Spicy Buffalo Sandwich
Grilled chicken breast tossed in our spicy buffalo sauce and bleu cheese. Served in a toasted brioche bun with shredded lettuce and tomato, and a side of our homemade pomme frittes
Spicy Reuben
Made with house-made corned beef, cut thick and grilled, then piled on marble rye bread with spicy sauerkraut, Swiss cheese, and house-made thousand island dressing. Served with a side of coleslaw and chips
UnWined Steak Burger
Half-pound certified Angus beef topped with American cheese, lettuce, tomato, and red onion on a brioche roll. Served with your choice of chips or pasta salad.
Entrees
Archie's Alfredo
Tender grilled chicken and fettuccine tossed in a house-made creamy parmesan sauce. Served with garlic bread and caesar salad.
Chicken Chesapeake
Pan fried chicken breast cooked in brandy cream sauce and topped with lump crab meat. Served with your choice of two sides
Chicken Cordon Bleu
Charbroiled and topped with ham mushrooms and Swiss cheese. Served with smashed garlic potatoes, vegetables du jour, and drizzled with honey mustard vinaigrette
Crab Cake
Gently broiled Maryland style crab cake served with house-made remoulade sauce and your choice of sides
Filet Oscar
A premium, center-cut 8oz filet topped with jumbo lump crabmeat and a classic house-made hollandaise. Complimented with a side of braised asparagus and parmesan risotto
Irish Fish and Chips
Guinness beer-battered haddock fish filet fried golden brown and served with house-cut fries and coleslaw
Margherita Pizza
Hand pulled pizza dough topped with fresh mozzarella cheese, sliced tomatoes, and fresh garlic pesto, then finished with cracked black pepper, salt, and a drizzle of balsamic reduction
Mediterranean Steak
Chargrilled 12 oz. Angus beef ribeye marinated in fresh herbs and citrus, topped with tapenade made with kalamata olives, tomatoes, feta cheese, drizzled with a balsamic vinegar reduction over a bed of sautéed spinach and smashed garlic potatoes
Outer Banks Seafood and Crab
One of the best ways to eat Carolina style seafood and crab! Shrimp and jumbo lump crab meat panned together in a seasoned garlic butter. Served with smashed potatoes and vegetable medley
Seaside Pasta
Shrimp sautéed in a fresh garlic, tomato, and white wine sauce, and served over fettuccine pasta topped with parmesan cheese, parsley, and a side of garlic bread
Unwined Grilled Salmon
Fresh 8oz salmon filet, seasoned lightly with Old Bay, grilled until perfectly tender and topped with crab meat, all in a spicy lemon butter sauce. Served with sautéed spinach and parmesan risotto
Kid's Menu
Kid's Burger
Kid’s mini burger served with pomme frittes
Kid's Chicken Tenders
Three white meat tenders and pomme frittes
Kid's Corn Dog
Kid's Fish N' Frittes
Hand breaded fish bites served with pomme frittes
Kid's Mozzarella Sticks
Fried mozzarella cheese with marinara dipping sauce
Kid's Pasta
Fresh pasta with your choice of butter or marinara
