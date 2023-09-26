Food Menu

Soups

Crab Bisque

$7.50+

Creamy crab soup with blue crab and a touch of sherry

Jazzy Jeff

$7.50+

Try a unique twist and combine the bisque and Maryland crab; it won’t disappoint!

Maryland Crab

$7.50+

Fresh vegetables and blue crab simmered to perfection in a savory broth

Salads

BBT Wedge

$14.00

Crispy iceberg wedge topped with our bleu cheese dressing, bacon, and grape tomatoes. Finished with bleu cheese crumbles

Caesar Salad

$7.00+

Crispy romaine with fresh parmesan, garlic croutons, and caesar dressing

Caprese Salad

$15.00

Juicy ripe tomatoes and thick-cut mozzarella served with balsamic glaze

Classic Caesar Wedge

$12.00

Crispy iceberg wedge smothered in our house-made Caesar dressing and finished with house-made garlic croutons. Served with your choice of dressing

Curry Cashew Salad

$18.00

Fresh curry salmon served in a bed of mixed greens. Tossed with curried cashews, red grapes, pears, bacon, sweet white onions, and house-made apple cider vinaigrette.

House Salad

$7.00+

Mixed baby greens and romaine with sweet onions, English cucumbers, grape tomatoes, and house-made garlic croutons. Served with your choice of dressing

Small Plates

Bacon Wrapped Scallops

$16.00

Jumbo scallops wrapped in crispy bacon with house-made remoulade sauce

Bacon Wrapped Shrimp

$16.00

Jumbo shrimp wrapped in crispy bacon with house-made remoulade sauce

Boneless Wings

$15.00

Deep fried chicken wings tossed in hot or mild buffalo sauce or our signature tequila sauce. Served with celery or carrot sticks and bleu cheese or ranch dressing.

Crab Dip

$17.00

Blue crab and spinach in a creamy dip, topped with parmesan cheese crust. Served with house-made tortilla chips.

Crab Pretzel

$18.00

Jumbo soft pretzel smothered in house-made crab dip and topped with Maryland blue crab and mixed cheese

Mile High Nachos

$15.00

Fried corn tortilla chips with your choice of seasoned chicken or beef chili smothered in house-made white queso, cheddar mix, and pico de gallo. Topped with jalapeños and green onions. Served with sour cream and salsa.

Mozzarella Stick Appetizer

$10.00

Fried mozzarella cheese with marinara dipping sauce

Old Bay Pretzel Sticks

$12.00

Warm old bay pretzel sticks served with homemade cheese sauce

Pomme Frittes

Belgian style fresh-cut fries, fried twice and tossed with parmesan cheese, sea salt, and pepper. Your choice of Russet, Sweet Potatoes, or Sweets and Frittes

Quesadilla

$14.00

Sun-dried flour tortilla filled with a blend of cheeses, house-made chorizo, or chicken and grilled veggies. Garnished with pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream, and salsa.

Rockfish Bites

$15.00

Crisp fried panko-crusted rockfish bites served with our house-made remoulade sauce

Sesame Seared Tuna

$17.00

Black and white sesame seeds envelope a perfectly seared rare Ahi Tuna steak. Served with seaweed salad, pickled ginger, sweet wasabi, and sriracha. Accented with sweet soy sauce

Stir Fry Calamari

$16.00

Flash fried calamari sautéed with garlic, onions, and a blend of sweet peppers. Served with marinara and a lemon wedge, and finished with parmesan cheese and green onions

Thai Curry Mussels

$14.00

Green lips? Jumbo mussels with peppers, onions, carrots, soy, coconut milk, and sweet curry finished with cilantro and garlic bread

Tomatoes Chesapeake

$18.00

A spin on a classic. Green tomatoes floured and fried golden brown, topped with jumbo lump crab meat and house-made remoulade sauce.

Traditional Wings

$15.00

Deep fried chicken wings tossed in hot or mild buffalo sauce or our signature tequila sauce. Served with celery or carrot sticks and bleu cheese or ranch dressing.

Handhelds

BBQ Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

Tender chicken breast grilled with our smoked BBQ sauce and topped with cheddar cheese and smoked bacon. Served on a toasted bun with shredded lettuce, tomato, and a side of our homemade pomme frittes

Blackened Rockfish Tacos

$10.00

Blackened rockfish grilled and topped with house-made pineapple salsa, cabbage, and chipotle cream sauce

Blackened Shrimp Tacos

$10.00

Blackened shrimp grilled and topped with house-made pineapple salsa and remoulade sauce served on a flour tortilla

Carolina Burger

$16.00

A perfectly seasoned 8 oz Angus burger topped with BBQ sauce, cheddar cheese, coleslaw, and crispy fried onion strings. Piled high on a toasted brioche roll with chipotle aioli and served with your choice of chips or pasta salad

Chicken Fajita Wrap

$14.00

Tomato tortilla rolled with grilled chicken breast, Monterey pepper jack cheese, pico de gallo, lettuce, peppers, grilled onions, and ranch dressing. Served with tortilla chips and fresh salsa

Chicken Tenders

$15.00

White meat tenders served with house-cut pomme frittes

Crab Cake Hand Held

$24.00

Maryland style lump crab cake served on our house-made roll with remoulade sauce, lettuce, and tomato. Served with your choice of chips or pasta salad

Irish Burger

$17.00

A half-pound Angus burger grilled and topped with Swiss cheese, thick corned beef, coleslaw, and house-made thousand island sitting atop a toasted brioche roll. Served with your choice of chips or pasta salad

Louis' Crab Burger

$27.00

Half-pound of certified angus beef topped with a Maryland style crab cake, provolone, and our house-made remoulade sauce on a brioche roll with lettuce, tomato, and onion. Served with your choice of chips or pasta salad

Shrimp Salad Wrap

$17.00

Steamed shrimp chilled and tossed in an Old Bay aioli. Served in a tortilla with lettuce and fresh diced tomatoes. Comes with your choice of chips or pasta salad.

Spicy Buffalo Sandwich

$14.00

Grilled chicken breast tossed in our spicy buffalo sauce and bleu cheese. Served in a toasted brioche bun with shredded lettuce and tomato, and a side of our homemade pomme frittes

Spicy Reuben

$15.00

Made with house-made corned beef, cut thick and grilled, then piled on marble rye bread with spicy sauerkraut, Swiss cheese, and house-made thousand island dressing. Served with a side of coleslaw and chips

UnWined Steak Burger

$15.00

Half-pound certified Angus beef topped with American cheese, lettuce, tomato, and red onion on a brioche roll. Served with your choice of chips or pasta salad.

Entrees

Archie's Alfredo

$17.00

Tender grilled chicken and fettuccine tossed in a house-made creamy parmesan sauce. Served with garlic bread and caesar salad.

Chicken Chesapeake

$28.00

Pan fried chicken breast cooked in brandy cream sauce and topped with lump crab meat. Served with your choice of two sides

Chicken Cordon Bleu

$18.00

Charbroiled and topped with ham mushrooms and Swiss cheese. Served with smashed garlic potatoes, vegetables du jour, and drizzled with honey mustard vinaigrette

Crab Cake

$29.00

Gently broiled Maryland style crab cake served with house-made remoulade sauce and your choice of sides 

Filet Oscar

$42.00

A premium, center-cut 8oz filet topped with jumbo lump crabmeat and a classic house-made hollandaise. Complimented with a side of braised asparagus and parmesan risotto

Irish Fish and Chips

$18.00

Guinness beer-battered haddock fish filet fried golden brown and served with house-cut fries and coleslaw

Margherita Pizza

$14.00

Hand pulled pizza dough topped with fresh mozzarella cheese, sliced tomatoes, and fresh garlic pesto, then finished with cracked black pepper, salt, and a drizzle of balsamic reduction

Mediterranean Steak

$40.00

Chargrilled 12 oz. Angus beef ribeye marinated in fresh herbs and citrus, topped with tapenade made with kalamata olives, tomatoes, feta cheese, drizzled with a balsamic vinegar reduction over a bed of sautéed spinach and smashed garlic potatoes

Outer Banks Seafood and Crab

$34.00

One of the best ways to eat Carolina style seafood and crab! Shrimp and jumbo lump crab meat panned together in a seasoned garlic butter. Served with smashed potatoes and vegetable medley

Seaside Pasta

$24.00

Shrimp sautéed in a fresh garlic, tomato, and white wine sauce, and served over fettuccine pasta topped with parmesan cheese, parsley, and a side of garlic bread

Unwined Grilled Salmon

$29.00

Fresh 8oz salmon filet, seasoned lightly with Old Bay, grilled until perfectly tender and topped with crab meat, all in a spicy lemon butter sauce. Served with sautéed spinach and parmesan risotto

Kid's Menu

Kid's Burger

$8.00

Kid’s mini burger served with pomme frittes

Kid's Chicken Tenders

$8.50

Three white meat tenders and pomme frittes

Kid's Corn Dog

$8.00

Kid's Fish N' Frittes

$8.00

Hand breaded fish bites served with pomme frittes

Kid's Mozzarella Sticks

$6.00

Fried mozzarella cheese with marinara dipping sauce

Kid's Pasta

$7.00

Fresh pasta with your choice of butter or marinara

Desserts

Apple Crumb

$8.00

Carrot Cake

$6.00

Cheesecake

$6.00

Chocolate Cheesecake

$7.50

Double Chocolate Layer Cake

$6.00

Fudge Brownie

$7.00

Ice Cream

Limoncello Cake

$6.00

Mississippi Mud Pie

$6.00

Oreo Cheesecake

$6.00

Raspberry Cheesecake

$6.00

Red Velvet

$7.00

Reese's Pie

$7.00

Snicker's Pie

$6.00

Tiramisu

$7.00

Sides

Side Order

Bag of Chips

$2.00

Single Crab Cake

$25.00

NA Beverages

Fountain Beverages

Kid's Fountain Beverage (Free Refills)

$3.49

Diet Pepsi

$3.49

Pepsi

$3.49

Mountain Dew

$3.49

Starry Lemon-Lime Soda

$3.49

Brisk Tea

$3.49

Lemonade

$3.49

Dr. Pepper

$3.49

Root Beer

$3.49

Ginger Ale

$3.49

Sour

$3.49

Tonic

$3.49

Club Soda

Other Beverages

Pineapple Juice

$3.50

Cranberry Juice

$3.50

Orange Juice

$3.50

Apple Juice

$3.50

Pomegrante Juice

$3.50

Grapefruit Juice

$3.50

Red Bull Sugar-Free

$5.00

Red Bull Tropical

$5.00

Red Bull Original

$5.00

Coffee

$3.50

Milk

$3.00

Virgin Drinks

Virgin Strawberry Daiquiri

$5.00

Virgin Pina Colada

$5.00

Virgin Bloody Mary

$5.00

Virgin Orange Crush

$3.50

Virgin Watermelon Crush

$3.50

Virgin Grapefruit Crush

$3.50

Virgin Pineapple Crush

$3.50