Up Dog 114 N Liberty St

UpDogs

Dog Only

Missouri Dog

$6.99

pickle, bacon, cheddar cheese, mustard

Chicago Dog

$6.99

pickle, tomato, relish, onions, sport peppers, mustard, celery salt, poppy seed bun

Detroit Dog

$6.99

bean-less chili, diced onions, mustard

New York Dog

$6.99

sauerkrat and mustard

Rio Dog

$6.99

cream cheese, bacon, onions, jalapeños, mustard

Bacon Chili Cheese Dog

$7.99

brat bun, bacon, bean-less chili, cheddar cheese

Chili Cheese Dog

$6.75

Combo

Includes Fries and choice of soda

Missouri Combo

$12.99

Chicogo Combo

$13.99

Detroit Combo

$12.99

New York Combo

$12.99

Rio Combo

$12.99

Bacon Chili Cheese Combo

$13.99

Chili Cheese Combo

$12.75

UpDog Specialties

Specialty UpDog Only

Cheesesteak Sandwich

$11.29

BBQ Pulled Pork

$9.59

3 piece Chicken Tenders

$8.99

5 pc Chicken Tenders

$10.99

Southern Bird

$8.99

Specialty UpDog Combo

CheeseSteak Sandwich Combo

$15.99

marinated beef steak, provolone cheese, roasted red peppers, onions on a baguette

BBQ Pulled Pork Combo

$14.59

pickles, bbq sauce

3 Chicken Tenders Combo

$12.99

5 Chicken Tenders Combo

$15.00

Southern Bird Combo

$13.99

chicken strip, cheddar, pickle, bacon and spicy, sweet or mild on a hot dog bun with French Fries

PupDogs

PupDogs Only

Naked Dog

$5.99

Chicken Tenders

$5.99

PupDogs Combo

Naked Dog Kids Combo

$9.99

Chicken Tenders Kids Combo

$9.99

Sides

Fries

$3.00

Fried Potatoes 🥔

Cheese Fries

$4.50

Chili Cheese Fries

$5.50

Tator Tots

$3.99

Cheese Tots

$5.50

Chili Cheese Tots

$6.50

Chili

$2.99

Onion Rings

$5.99

Pickle Chips

$5.00

Queso

$1.99

Beverages

Coke and Pollys Pop

Regular

$3.29

Large

$4.29

Kids

$1.99

Bottled Water

$3.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

114 N Liberty St, Independence, MO 64050

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

