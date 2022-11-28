Restaurant header imageView gallery

Up Down Des Moines

500 E Locust

Des Moines, IA 50309

All hours
Sunday2:00 pm - 2:00 am
Monday5:00 pm - 2:00 am
Tuesday5:00 pm - 2:00 am
Wednesday5:00 pm - 2:00 am
Thursday5:00 pm - 2:00 am
Friday5:00 pm - 2:00 am
Saturday2:00 pm - 2:00 am
Up-Down is a 21+ arcade bar in Des Moines vibrant East Village district, featuring arcade video games, pinball, skee ball, cocktails, craft beers on tap and pizza by the slice.

500 E Locust, Des Moines, IA 50309

