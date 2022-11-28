Up Down Des Moines
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|2:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Monday
|5:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Tuesday
|5:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Wednesday
|5:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Thursday
|5:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Friday
|5:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Saturday
|2:00 pm - 2:00 am
Restaurant info
Up-Down is a 21+ arcade bar in Des Moines vibrant East Village district, featuring arcade video games, pinball, skee ball, cocktails, craft beers on tap and pizza by the slice.
Location
500 E Locust, Des Moines, IA 50309
Gallery