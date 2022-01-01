Restaurant header imageView gallery
Up Down Kansas City

101 Southwest Blvd

Kansas City, MO 64108

Popular Items

Bacon Mac n' Cheese
Cheese Pizza
Cheese Sticks

18" Pizzas - Single Topping Pizzas

Cheese Pizza

Cheese Pizza

$25.00
Pepperoni Pizza

Pepperoni Pizza

$25.00
Sausage Pizza

Sausage Pizza

$25.00

18" Pizzas - Specialty

Meat

Meat

$30.00
Mona Lisa

Mona Lisa

$30.00
Bacon Mac n' Cheese

Bacon Mac n' Cheese

$30.00
Hawaiian

Hawaiian

$30.00

Cheese Sticks

Cheese Sticks

Cheese Sticks

$15.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Up-Down is a 21+ arcade bar in Kansas City's vibrant Crossroads Art District, featuring arcade video games, pinball, skee ball, a pet-friendly rooftop patio, cocktails, craft beers on tap and pizza by the slice

101 Southwest Blvd, Kansas City, MO 64108

