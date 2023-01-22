Restaurant header imageView gallery

Up Down Oklahoma City

review star

No reviews yet

1629 NW 16th St

Oklahoma City, OK 73106

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Pepperoni Pizza
Bacon Mac n' Cheese
Cheese Sticks

18" Pizzas - Single Topping Pizzas

Cheese Pizza

Cheese Pizza

$22.00
Pepperoni Pizza

Pepperoni Pizza

$22.00
Sausage Pizza

Sausage Pizza

$22.00

18" Pizzas - Specialty

Meat

Meat

$27.50
Mona Lisa

Mona Lisa

$27.50
Bacon Mac n' Cheese

Bacon Mac n' Cheese

$27.50
Hawaiian

Hawaiian

$27.50

Cheese Sticks

Cheese Sticks

Cheese Sticks

$16.50
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Restaurant info

Up-Down is a 21+ arcade bar in Oklahoma City's vibrant Plaza Art District, featuring arcade video games, pinball, skee ball, a pet-friendly rooftop patio, cocktails, craft beers on tap and pizza by the slice.

Location

1629 NW 16th St, Oklahoma City, OK 73106

Directions

Gallery
Up Down Oklahoma City image
Up Down Oklahoma City image

Similar restaurants in your area

New State Burgers & Spirits
orange star4.6 • 523
1705 NW 16th Street Oklahoma City, OK 73106
View restaurantnext
RADBAR - 1715 NW 16TH STREET
orange starNo Reviews
1715 NW 16TH STREET Oklahoma City, OK 73103
View restaurantnext
MA DER LAO KITCHEN
orange starNo Reviews
1634 N. Blackwelder Ave. #102 Oklahoma City, OK 73106
View restaurantnext
Lua Plaza - 1749 NW 16th St
orange starNo Reviews
1749 NW 16th St Oklahoma City, OK 73106
View restaurantnext
Made With Love - 1738 Northwest 16th Street Suite B
orange starNo Reviews
1738 Northwest 16th Street Oklahoma City, OK 73106
View restaurantnext
Neon - Coffee Co.
orange starNo Reviews
1742 NW 16th St. Oklahoma City, OK 73106
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Oklahoma City

Cajun Corner - Uptown 23rd St
orange star4.6 • 5,576
312 NW 23rd Street Oklahoma City, OK 73103
View restaurantnext
Melting Pot Oklahoma City
orange star4.6 • 3,074
4 E Sheridan Ave Oklahoma City, OK 73104
View restaurantnext
Patty Wagon
orange star4.7 • 1,882
3600 N MAY AVE OKLAHOMA CITY, OK 73112
View restaurantnext
Earl’s Rib Palace (Memorial)
orange star4.5 • 1,536
5508 West Memorial Rd Oklahoma City, OK 73142
View restaurantnext
Provision Concepts - Broadway 10 Bar & Chophouse
orange star4.4 • 1,250
1101 N BROADWAY AVE. Oklahoma City, OK 73103
View restaurantnext
The Hutch on Avondale
orange star4.6 • 1,059
6437 Avondale Drive Nichols Hills, OK 73116
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Oklahoma City
Edmond
review star
Avg 4.5 (32 restaurants)
Yukon
review star
Avg 4.7 (16 restaurants)
Newcastle
review star
Avg 4.4 (2 restaurants)
Norman
review star
Avg 4.6 (25 restaurants)
Stillwater
review star
No reviews yet
Lawton
review star
Avg 4.7 (14 restaurants)
Jenks
review star
Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)
Bixby
review star
No reviews yet
Tulsa
review star
Avg 4.5 (154 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston