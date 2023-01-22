Restaurant header imageView gallery
Breakfast & Brunch
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
American

UP Inspired Kitchen - Frisco

review star

No reviews yet

5285 Dallas Parkway

#400

Frisco, TX 75034

Order Again

Popular Items

UP Burrito
Sammie
Chicken Harvest

Seasonal Specials

Pumpkin Pancakes

Pumpkin Pancakes

$10.50

Pumpkin Pancakes topped with Bananas and Pecans, served with pure maple syrup

Brunch Burger

$15.00

Grass-fed pasture raised beef, hash browns, spicy aioli, caramelized onions, cheddar cheese, bacon, fried egg

Huevos Rancheros

$12.50

Two fried eggs, corn tostada, black bean puree, pico de gallo, beef chorizo, salsa verde

Carrot Ginger Soup

$10.50

Roasted broccoli, cannellini beans, fresh ginger

Bone Broth Chicken Tortilla Soup

$13.00

K Bar K bone broth, green chiles, diced chicken, fire roasted corn, cheddar cheese, cannellini beans, tortilla strips

The Karma Athlete

The Karma Athlete

$15.00

Scrambled egg whites, turkey sausage, gluten-free toast and sweet potato served with Bullet Brew Coffee.

Chicken Piccata

$15.00

Pappardelle noodles, white wine lemon butter sauce, capers, green beans, herb fried chicken, parmesan cheese

Egg

If eggs are your fave, you'll find creative and straight forward breakfast and brunch options, all centered around our perfectly prepared, pasture-raised, EGGS!
BYO Omelet

BYO Omelet

$11.50

Build Your Own omelet with up to four veggies / cheese / protein. Served with Mixed Green Salad

Egg White Fritt

Egg White Fritt

$11.50

Spinach, red bell peppers, onions, and mushrooms topped with sliced avocado and Served with Mixed Green Salad

Straight Up

Straight Up

$11.00

Two pasture-raised eggs your way, choice of protein, regular or sweet potatoes & toast or pancake.

UP Omelet

UP Omelet

$11.50

Three pasture raised eggs, bacon, onions, red bell peppers, cheddar cheese. Served with Mixed Green Salad

Cakes

Delicious pancake options; Classic Buttermilk, Oat & Grain Protein, and GF Blueberry Almond. All made fresh to order using high quality ingredients and pasture raised eggs.
Up Classic Pancakes

Up Classic Pancakes

$9.00

Buttermilk pancakes with pure maple syrup

Oat & Grain Protein

Oat & Grain Protein

$9.75

Whole grain & oat pancakes, cottage cheese, topped with fresh berries and served with pure maple syrup

Blueberry Almond

Blueberry Almond

$11.00

Almond flour pancakes, blueberries, topped with coconut sugar-pecan crumble and served with pure maple syrup

Pancake Flight

Pancake Flight

$11.50

One of each of our three pancakes, served with blueberry compote and pure maple syrup

Toast

From French Toast to Avocado Toast, we have you covered with our delicious toasts using locally fresh baked breads
French Toast

French Toast

$10.50

Cinnamon swirl brioche, vanilla, nutmeg, and fresh berries

TABLE Toast

TABLE Toast

$10.50

Avocado smash, tomatoes, bacon, microgreens, soft boiled egg on sourdough

Avocado Toast

Avocado Toast

$9.50

Sliced avocado, radish, fresno chile, sea salt, lemon & microgreens on sourdough

Hash

Short Rib, Sweet Potato and Tofu Hash made using high quality ingredients
Short Rib Hash

Short Rib Hash

$13.00

Caramelized onion, jalapenos, roasted potato, two fried eggs, au jus

Sweet Potato Hash

Sweet Potato Hash

$11.00

Red bell peppers, onions, kale, two fried eggs, sweet chili sauce

Tofu Scramble

Tofu Scramble

$10.50

Scrambled tofu, potatoes, kale, mushrooms & red bell peppers, salsa verde

O.G.s

Some classic UP favorites with a refreshed update.
Sammie

Sammie

$10.50

Scrambled pasture-raised egg, choice of protein, cheddar cheese, sriracha aioli served on brioche bun. Served with Mixed Green Salad

UP Burrito

UP Burrito

$11.00

Choice of protein, scrambled egg, cheddar cheese, avocado smash, salsa verde with whole wheat wrap. Served with Mixed Green Salad

Avo Benny

Avo Benny

$12.00

Homemade veggie patty, avocado smash, poached eggs, yogurt hollandaise & red chili flakes on whole grain muffin

Greens

Every salad is unique, fresh and full of goodness.
Cobb Salad

Cobb Salad

$13.00

Romaine, grilled chicken, avocado, egg, bacon, tomato, red onion, cheddar, goddess-ranch dressing

Power Salad

Power Salad

$9.50

Shredded kale, dried cranberries, goat cheese, pickled red onion, quinoa, sliced almonds with balsamic dressing.

Asian Avocado Salad

Asian Avocado Salad

$9.50

Romaine, kale, slaw, red onion, cucumber, sliced almonds, grilled avocado and sesame-lime dressing

Bowls

These are some of our most popular items, full of flavor and incredibly diverse.
Short Rib Bowl

Short Rib Bowl

$14.00

Brown rice, housemade pickled cucumber, spicy slaw and topped with a poached egg

Chicken Harvest

Chicken Harvest

$13.00

Brown rice, sweet potatoes, kale, apples, pecans, goat cheese & balsamic dressing

Buddha Bowl

Buddha Bowl

$9.00

"Fried" quinoa with peas & carrots, roasted broccoli & sesame-lime vinaigrette

Sandwiches

Delicious sandwiches/wraps full of flavor
Short Rib Grilled Cheese

Short Rib Grilled Cheese

$12.75

Short rib, cheddar & pickled red onion on sourdough

Chicken Salad Wrap

Chicken Salad Wrap

$12.00

Shredded chicken breast, celery, dried cranberries & Greek yogurt dressing on whole wheat wrap

Ultimate Veg Head

Ultimate Veg Head

$10.75

Roasted-spiced cauliflower, hummus, shredded carrot, cucumber, lettuce & green goddess dressing on whole wheat wrap

Burgers

Delicious burgers made using the highest quality ingredients.
Classic Beef Burger

Classic Beef Burger

$13.00

Grass-fed pasture raised beef, cheddar, lettuce, tomato, onion & special sauce on a brioche bun

Turkey Burger

Turkey Burger

$12.00

Housemade patty with peppers & onions, caramelized onions, avocado smash & special sauce on 9-grain bun

Black Bean Burger

Black Bean Burger

$11.50

Housemade patty with peppers & onions, spicy slaw & avocado smash on a 9-grain bun

Brunch Burger

$15.00Out of stock

Comfort

Warm UP favorites
Mac & Cheese

Mac & Cheese

$9.00

Cavatappi pasta, butternut squash & cheddar cheese sauce baked with a panko bread crumb topping

Veggie Lasagna

Veggie Lasagna

$12.00

Roasted red bell peppers, zucchini, tomato sauce, mushroom and spinach-cashew "ricotta"

Quinoa Chili

Quinoa Chili

$11.50

Cannellini beans, black beans, chickpeas, tomato, quinoa & butternut squash topped with sliced avocado and served with cornbread

Kids

Kids meal includes choice of side and drink

Kid's Mini Cheese Omelet

$8.00

Two egg cheese omelet

Kid's Mini Classic Cakes

$8.00

Two buttermilk pancakes served with pure maple syrup

Kid's Cinnamon French Toast

$8.00

Cinnamon brioche french toast with light powdered sugar and mixed berries

Kid's Bacon, Egg and Toast

$8.00

Egg your way, choice of bacon and toast

Kid's Sweet Steel Oats

$8.00

Steel cut oats topped with coconut sugar pecan crumble and berries along with pure maple syrup

Kid's Pasta & Marinara

$8.00

Cavatappi pasta with marinara

Kid's Whole Wheat Chicken Quesadilla

$8.00

Chicken and cheese on a whole wheat tortilla

Kid's Grilled Cheese

$8.00

Grilled cheese sandwich served on sourdough

Kid's Mac N Cheese w/Butternut Squash & Cheese Sauce

$8.00

Butternut squash cheddar cheese sauce with cavatappi pasta.

Kid's BLT

$8.00

Bacon, lettuce, tomato sandwich served on sourdough with housemade mayonnaise

Sides

UP Classic Pancake - Single Cake

$3.50

Oat & Grain Pancakes - Single Cake

$5.00

Blueberry Almond Pancakes - Single Cake

$5.50

Mac & Cheese

$4.00

Sautéed Mushrooms

$3.00

French Toast Side

$5.50

Pasture Raised Egg

$2.00
Seasonal Fruit

Seasonal Fruit

$4.00Out of stock

Fresh berries

$4.00
Breakfast Potato

Breakfast Potato

$3.50
Sweet Potato Side

Sweet Potato Side

$3.50

Sliced Avocado

$2.75
Peas and Carrots

Peas and Carrots

$3.00
Roasted Broccoli

Roasted Broccoli

$3.00
Roasted Spicy Cauliflower

Roasted Spicy Cauliflower

$3.00
Steel Cut Oats

Steel Cut Oats

$4.00

Toast n Jam

$3.00

Bacon

$4.00

Turkey Bacon

$4.00

Turkey Sausage

$4.00

Veggie Breakfast Patty

$4.00

Salmon

$6.00

Short Rib

$7.00

Chicken

$4.00

Yogurt Parfait

$4.00Out of stock

Mixed Green Salad

$3.00
Veggies & Hummus

Veggies & Hummus

$3.50

Burger Patty

$4.00

Baked Goods

Chocolate Chip Cookie (GF)

$4.00Out of stock

Power Bites- Cranberry Walnut

$3.00Out of stock

Power Bites-'Carrot Cake

$3.00Out of stock

Power Bites - Chocolate/Peanut Butter

$3.00Out of stock

Brownies (GF)

$3.00Out of stock

Peanut Butter Cookie (GF)

$4.00Out of stock

Protein Puck - Almond Butter/Dark Chocolate

$4.00Out of stock

Protein Puck - Paleo-Sun Butter/Coconut Almond

$4.00Out of stock

Protein Puck - Peanut Butter/Almond-Cranberry

$4.00Out of stock

Keto Krisp - Peanut Butter Chocolate Chunk

$4.00Out of stock

Keto Krisp - Almond Butter Chocolate Chunk

$4.00Out of stock

Power Bites- Cashew Tahini

$3.00Out of stock

GF Apple Cinnamon Muffins

$3.50Out of stock

Blueberry Muffin (GF)

$3.50Out of stock

GF Mini Pumpkin Muffin

$2.50Out of stock

Bullet Brew

Bullet Brew

$5.00

Bullet Brew Plus

$5.50

CBD Magic Bullet

$6.50

Honey Lavender Bullet

$6.00

Mocha Bullet

$6.00

Organic Coffee

Our full espresso bar is certain to satisfy even the toughest coffee critic. Enjoy a traditional espresso beverage, Cortado or Bullet Coffee!

Americano

$3.50

Cappucino

$4.00

Chai Tea Latte

$5.00

Coffee Decaf - House Brew 8 decaf

$3.00

Coffee Reg - House Brew 8

$3.00

Cortado

$3.50

Dirty Chai Latte

$6.00

Double Espresso

$3.00

Hot Chocolate

$4.00
Latte

Latte

$4.50

Iced Latte

$4.50

Macchiato

$3.50

Matcha Latte

$5.00

Mocha

$5.00

Red Eye

$6.00

Organic Teas

Black Limon

$3.00

English Breakfast

$3.00

Masala Chai

$3.00

Matcha Green Tea

$3.00

Mandarine Ginger

$3.00

Turmeric Ginger

$3.00

Earl Grey

$3.00

On Tap

Holy Kombucha - Hibiscus Sangria

$4.00Out of stock

Number 8 Nitro Cold Brew

$4.00Out of stock

Stubborn Soda

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Orange Juice

$4.00

Whole Milk

$3.00

Non - Dairy Milk *specify*

$3.00

Seasonal

Single Origin Coffee

$3.00Out of stock

Chicken Bone Broth

$6.00

Beef Bone Broth

$6.00

Frozen Quart - Chicken Bone Broth

$12.00Out of stock

Frozen Quart - Beef Bone Broth

$12.00Out of stock

Apple Pie Cappuccino

$5.50Out of stock

Peppermint Mocha

$6.00Out of stock

Spiced Apple Cider (hot)

$5.00Out of stock

Snickerdoodle Bullet Brew

$6.00

Signature

Honey Lavender Latte

$5.00

Cinnamocha

$5.00

Nutella Latte

$5.00

Golden Milk

$5.00

Maple Latte

$5.00

Pumpkin Spice Cream Cold Brew

$5.00Out of stock

Honey Lavender Cold Foam Nitro Cold Brew

$5.50Out of stock

Grab n' Go

Honest Kids Juice

$2.50

Horizon Chocolate Milk

$2.50

Horizon White Milk

$2.50

PH Water

$2.50

Poppi Prebiotic Soda - Ginger Lime

$5.00

Poppi Prebiotic Soda - Orange

$5.00

Poppi Prebiotic Soda - Rasberry Rose

$5.00

Richards Sparkling Rainwater

$3.00

Vybes Blood Orange Lime

$8.00

Vybes Passionfruit Pineapple

$8.00

Vybes Blueberry Mint

$8.00

Vybes HoneyCrisp Apple Basil

$8.00

Vybes Peach Ginger

$8.00

Vybes Strawberry Lavender

$8.00

Vybes Watermelon Lime

$8.00

Tepache - Majestic Pineapple Sparkling Tonic

$4.00

Tepache - Mango Peach Sparkling Tonic

$4.00

Tepache - Strawberry Lime Sparkling Tonic

$4.00Out of stock

Tepache - Hibiscus Ginger Sparkling Tonic

$4.00Out of stock

Coffee Beans

House Brew 8

$12.50

Fire UP Hot Sauce

$10.00

Hats

UP Hat - Black

$20.00

UP Hat - White

$20.00

Mugs/Glassware

UP Coffee Mug

$18.00

Shirts

Eat Like an Athlete Shirt

$30.00
All hours

Call for Open Hours

Restaurant info

UP Inspired Kitchen is locally owned, chef driven food that fuels. We serve coffee, breakfast, brunch and lunch daily from 7am-3pm. Wake UP. Fuel UP. Live it UP!

Website

Location

5285 Dallas Parkway, #400, Frisco, TX 75034

Directions

Gallery
UP Inspired Kitchen image
UP Inspired Kitchen image
Main pic

