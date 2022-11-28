Restaurant header imageView gallery

Up North Distillery 846 North Boulder Court

review star

No reviews yet

846 North Boulder Court

Post Falls, ID 83854

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Seasonal Cocktails

$5 Sunday: Apple Pie Mimosa

$5.00

$8 Wednesday BF Huck Old Fashioned

$8.00

Alpine Manntini

$12.00

Barrel Reserve Honey Spirits, Up North Pine Liqueur, bitters

Apple Cobbler

$9.00

Apple Julep

$10.00

Apple Pie Mimosa

$8.00

Big Kid Cider, caramel drizzle, sparkling cider

Applejack Old Fashioned

$11.00

Barrel Aged Apple Brandy, cinnamon simple, bitters, orange peel

Blackberry Swizzle

$10.00

Bootleg Mojito

$9.00

Caribbean Breeze Mule

$9.00

Cat's Pajamas

$10.00

Cranberry Old Fashioned

$10.00

Elderflower Lemondrop

$10.00

French 846

$9.00

Freshly Minted

$10.00

Fuzzy Bee

$8.00

Ginger Bear

$10.00

Honey Bee Mine

$9.00

Hot Toddy: Barrel Finished

$9.00

Huckleberry Margarita

$9.00

Huckleberry Old Fashioned

$11.00

Margarita (Honey Spirits & scratch made mix)

$8.00

Northern Lights

$8.00

Prickly Pear Mule

$9.00

Smoke in the Meadow

$10.00

Smooth it on Over

$9.00

Spiked Arnold Palmer

$8.00

Spiked Hot Chocolate

$9.00

Stiletto Manhattan

$10.00

Strawberry Basil Lemondrop

$10.00

Strawberry Lemonade

$8.00

Strawberry Margarita

$9.00

Sweater Weather

$9.00

Big Kid Cider, hot apple cider

Sweet Heat

$9.00

Honey Spirits, jalapeno, ginger, pineapple, simple

The Forgotten Cocktail

$10.00

Walnut Old Fashioned

$12.00

Honey Shandy

$10.00

Classic Shandy

$10.00

Grapefruit Shandy

$10.00

Hot Alpine Cider

$9.00

Bloody Orange Sidecar

$9.00

Up North Classics

Brandy Sidecar

$10.00

Apple Brandy, triple sec, lemon

Classic Whiskey Sour: Barrel Finished

$10.00

Barrel Finished Honey Spirits, egg white, lemon, simple

Cosmopolitan

$10.00

Apple Brandy, triple sec, cranberry, lime

Lemon Drop

$9.00

Honey Spirits, triple sec, lemon, simple

Manhattan: Barrel Reserve

$10.00

Barrel Reserve Honey Spirits, sweet vermouth, bitters

Moscow Mule

$9.00

Honey Spirits, lime, ginger beer

Old Fashioned: Barrel Reserve

$10.00

Barrel Reserve Honey Spirits, demerara syrup, bitters

Piney Plane

$11.00

Spiked Arnold Palmer

$8.00

Traditional Bee's Knees

$10.00

Honey Spirits, honey, lemon

Up North Collins

$9.00

Honey Spirits, lemon, simple, club soda

Up North Spirits

Honey Spirits

$6.00

Barrel Finished Honey Spirits

$7.00

Barrel Reserve Honey Spirits

$9.00

Cask Strength Honey Spirits

$12.00

Apply Brandy

$7.00

Barrel Aged Apple Brandy

$9.00

Big Kid Cider

$6.00

North Idaho Single Malt Whiskey

$10.00

North Idaho Pine Liqueur

$10.00

Up North Flights

Honey Spirits 1/2 oz Flight

$3.00

Barrel Finished 1/2 oz Flight

$3.00

Barrel Reserve 1/2 oz Flight

$4.00

Cask Strength 1/2 oz Flight

$5.00

Apple Brandy 1/2 oz Flight

$3.00

Barrel Aged Apple Brandy 1/2 oz Flight

$4.00

Big Kid Cider 1/2 oz Flight

$3.00

North Idaho Single Malt 1/2 oz Flight

$5.00

North Idaho Pine Liqueur 1/2 oz Flight

$4.00

Gaunlet Flight

$33.00

Other Spirits

Absinthe

$9.00

Amaretto

$6.00

Bourbon- Antique 107 Weller

$12.00

Bourbon- Blantons

$18.00

Bourbon- Booker's

$25.00

Bourbon- Colonel Taylor

$12.00

Bourbon- Eagle Rare

$12.00

Bourbon- Willet

$14.00

Creamed Bourbon

$6.00

Gin- Aviation

$8.00

Huckleberry Liqueur

$6.00

Irish Whiskey- Jameson

$7.00

Rye Whiskey- Overholt

$8.00

Rye Whiskey- Sazerac

$9.00

Scotch- Glenfiddich

$8.00

Scotch- Glenmorangie 10

$8.00

Scotch- Laphroaig 10

$10.00

Scotch- Monkey Shoulder

$7.00

St. Germain

$8.00

Tequila- Teremena

$9.00

Tequila- El Jimador

$6.00

Vodka- Bakon

$6.00

Vodka- Blue Ice

$5.00

Whiskey- Peanut Butter

$7.00

Beer

Blonde Ale

$6.00

Amber

$6.00

Black Butte Porter

$6.00

Bodhizafa IPA

$6.00

Cold Smoke Scotch Ale

$6.00

Hazy IPA

$6.00

Prickly Pear Cider

$7.00

Half beer

$4.50

Add Clamato to beer

$0.50

Blue Moon

$4.50

Bud Light

$3.50

Budweiser

$3.50

Coors Light

$3.50

Michelob Ultra

$3.50

PBR

$4.00

Hard Cider/Seltzers

White Claw

$5.00

Blackberry Cider Can

$6.00

Chaider Cider Can

$6.00

Truly Seltzer

$5.00

Soda

Water

7Up

$2.00

Club Soda

$2.00

Coke

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Ginger Ale

$2.00

Ginger Beer

$3.00

Root Beer

$2.00

Red Bull

$4.00

LaCroix

$2.00

San Pelligrino

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Mocktail

$5.00

Events

Single Malt Barrel 4, 5, 6 Tasting

$15.00

Tour & Flight Of 3

$15.00

Brews Cruise Tour: BF, AB, BK

$7.00

Resort Tour: BF, SM, BAB, BK

$14.15

Trivia Appreciation

$25.00

Wine

Bogle Red Wine Blend Glass

$9.00

Jack Cabernet Glass

$9.00

Champagne Glass

$8.00

J. Lohr Chardonnay Glass

$9.00

To Go Pouches

Huckleberry Margarita Pouch

$18.00

Strawberry Margarita Pouch

$18.00

Merchandise

Apple Pie Whiskey Caramels

$12.00

Bitters Set Of 3

$18.00Out of stock

Bitters- Single Bottle

$15.00

Bullet Whiskey Glass

$15.00

Chapstick

$3.00

Cigar Notebook

$6.00

Cocktail Cherries Jar

$16.00

Cocktail Shaker

$15.00

Cork Coasters (Set of 4)

$4.00

Flask

$16.00

Gift Bag

$2.00

Hat

$25.00

Lapel Pin

$1.00

Moose Key Chain

$3.00

Pint Glass

$6.00

Probably Whiskey Mug

$15.00

Rocks Glass- Bee's Knees

$10.00

Shot Glass

$6.00

Whiskey Glass w/ Up North logo

$12.00

Soap

$8.00

Socks

$12.00

Sticker

$1.00

Sweatshirt

$40.00

T-Shirts-Short Sleeve

$22.00

T-Shirts- Long Sleeve

$26.00

Tanks

$22.00

Whiskey Tasting Notebook

$6.00

Cocktail Classes

2 Cocktails Class

$35.00
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Restaurant info

Craft distillery & cocktail bar

Location

846 North Boulder Court, Post Falls, ID 83854

Directions

Gallery
Up North Distillery image
Up North Distillery image
Up North Distillery image

Similar restaurants in your area

The Old European Restaurant in Post Falls
orange star4.5 • 207
1710 East Schneidmiller Avenue Post Falls, ID 83854
View restaurantnext
Fieldhouse Pizza & Pub- Liberty Lake
orange starNo Reviews
1235 N Liberty Lake Rd STE 110 Liberty Lake, WA 99019
View restaurantnext
The Local Deli, Rathdrum
orange starNo Reviews
6600 Commercial Park Ave Rathdrum, ID 83858
View restaurantnext
Fish On - 6613 commercial parkway
orange starNo Reviews
6613 commercial parkway Rathdrum, ID 83858
View restaurantnext
Bardenay Restaurant & Distillery - CDA
orange star4.2 • 2,014
1710 W Riverstone Dr Coeur d'Alene, ID 83814
View restaurantnext
Azteca - Coeur d'Alene - 2462 North Old Mill Loop
orange starNo Reviews
2462 North Old Mill Loop Coeur d'Alene, ID 83814
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Post Falls

River City Lanes
orange star4.4 • 930
965 W Seltice Way Post Falls, ID 83854
View restaurantnext
Big Bear Deli and Brews
orange star4.8 • 732
700 E 8th Ave Post Fallls, ID 83854
View restaurantnext
Sawmill Grille & Spirits
orange star4.2 • 338
302 N Spokane St Post Falls, ID 83854
View restaurantnext
The Old European Restaurant in Post Falls
orange star4.5 • 207
1710 East Schneidmiller Avenue Post Falls, ID 83854
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Post Falls
Coeur D Alene
review star
Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)
Hayden
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Spokane
review star
Avg 4.3 (78 restaurants)
Moscow
review star
Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
Pullman
review star
Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)
Lewiston
review star
Avg 4.6 (19 restaurants)
Moses Lake
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
Whitefish
review star
Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)
Kalispell
review star
Avg 4.3 (20 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston