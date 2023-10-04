Up Thai
No reviews yet
1411 2nd Ave
New York, NY 10021
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Lunch
Sauteed Lunch Special
Krapraw Lunch
Thai chili, string beans, onion, Thai bell pepper and basil leaves. Spicy.
Eggplant Basil Lunch
Thai chili, eggplant, onion, bell pepper and Thai basil leaves. Spicy.
Ginger Lunch
Shredded ginger, onion, scallions, bell peppers and shiitake mushrooms.
Garlic Lunch
Minced garlic, onion, scallions and assorted vegetables.
Pra Ram Lunch (Peanut Sauce)
Sauteed fried meat with peanut sauce and steamed vegetables.
Cashew Nut Lunch
Pineapple, jicama, cashew nut, roasted pepper, scallions and chili jam. Spicy.
SHARE
Curry Lunch Special
Green Curry Lunch
String beans, eggplant, bamboo shoots, bell pepper and basil leaves with coconut milk. Gluten-free. Spicy.
Red Curry Lunch
String beans, eggplant, bamboo shoots, bell pepper and basil leaves with coconut milk. Gluten-free. Spicy.
Panang Curry Lunch
String beans, bell pepper and kaffir lime leaves with coconut milk. Gluten-free. Spicy.
Massaman Curry Lunch
Potatoes, onions, avocado and peanuts with coconut milk. Gluten-free. Spicy.
SHARE
Noodle Lunch Special
Pad Thai Lunch
Rice noodles, bean sprouts, scallions, red onion, egg and peanuts. Gluten-free.
Pad Thai Woon Sen Lunch
Glass nooodles, bean sprouts, scallions, red onion, egg and peanuts. Gluten free.
Pad Se-Ew Lunch
Broad noodles, Chinese broccoli and egg with thick soy sauce.
Kea Mao Lunch
Broad noodles, egg, chili, onion, bell pepper, tomatoes, and basil leaves. Spicy.
Kua Gai Lunch
Broad noodles, egg, red onion, scallions, green leaves lettuce, preserved cabbage and sesame oil.
Kwaytiew Gai Lunch (Chicken Noodle)
Angel hair noodles, chicken, braised daikon, bok choy, bean sprouts, shiitake mushrooms and bitter gourd.
Ba Mee Lunch
Egg noodles, BBQ roast pork, crab meat, bok choy, and bean sprouts with a bowl of soup on the side.
SHARE
Rice Lunch Special
Thai Fried Rice Lunch
Chinese broccoli, onion, scallions, tomatoes and fried egg. Mixed with rice.
Basil Fried Rice Lunch
Chinese Broccoli, Onion, bell pepper, chili, Thai basil leaves and fried egg. Mixed with rice. Spicy.
Pineapple Fried Rice Lunch
Pineapple, onion, scallions, tomatoes, cashew nuts and fried egg. Mixed with rice.
Chicken Satay Lunch
Grilled marinated chicken on skewers served with peanut sauce and cucumber relish.
Kao Nar Gai Lunch
Sliced marinated chicken, onion, scallions, bamboo shoots, shiitake mushrooms and Chinese broccoli with thick soy gravy.
Krapraw Gai Sub Lunch
Minced chicken, chili, bell pepper, sweet pepper and basil leaves. Topped with fried egg. Spicy.
Kao Kha Moo Lunch
Braised pork belly in five spiced broth over rice, Chinese broccoli, pickle mustard greens, and hard-boiled egg.
Kao Nar Ped Krob Lunch
Crispy quarter duck breast over rice, Chinese broccoli, pickle mustard greens and pickle ginger.
Moo Dang Lunch
Roasted BBQ pork, crispy pork belly, Chinese sausage, hard-boiled egg and cilantro with thick seasoned gravy.
Kana Moo Krob Lunch
Krapraw Moo Krob Lunch
SHARE
Food
Chef Signature
Hoi Jor
Deep fried tofu skin stuffed with ground pork, shrimp, and crab meat, served with plum sauce
Thai Steamed Mussels
Prince Edward Island mussels, onion, bell pepper, Thai basil leaves and spicy Thai herbs. Spicy.
Yum Ped ( Duck Salad)
Deep fried sliced duck, cashew nut, shredded green apple, pineapple, cherry tomatoes, red onion, scallion, cilantro with chili-jam-lime vinaigrette. Spicy.
Mango Avocado Salad
Mixed green vegetables, cashew nut ,mango, avocado, red onion, tomatoes, scallion and cilantro with chili lime dressing. Vegetarian and gluten-free. Spicy.
Up Thai Fried Rice Claypot
Sea scallop, shrimp, chicken, Chinese sausage, onion, scallions and shiitake mushrooms.
Similan Curry
Thai curry paste, chicken, potatoes and onion served with Thai roti and cucumber relish. Spicy.
Gai Yang
Grilled marinated and de-boned half chicken, steamed assorted vegetables and coconut sticky rice. Served with sweet chili sauce.
Nam Tok
Grilled sliced top Sirloin, chili powder, roasted rice powder, red onion and scallions, with Thai chili-lime dressing. Served with cocount sticky rice. Spicy. Gluten-free.
Lemongrass Pork Chop
Grilled marinated pork chop served with steamed assorted vegetables, sticky rice and mango-chutney sauce.
SHARE
Spring/Summer
Summer Rolls
Soft Salad rolls with rice vemicelli, mango, cucumber, mint, carrot, green leaves and basil leaves served with peanut tamarind dipping sauce.
Gai Hor Bai Touy
(Chicken Wrapped Pandan leaves) Fried marinated chicken wrapped with Pandan Leaves served with thicken sweet soy sauce dipping
Soft Shell Crab with Mango Salad
Crispy buttered fried soft shell crab, shredded mango, mixed green vegetable, cashew nut, red onion, chili jam and cherry tomatoes.
Goong Yang Namplawan
Grilled Prawn on skewers and grilled asparagus with Tamarind Sauce topped with fried shallot.
Yum Ma Kur
(Eggplant Salad) Grilled Eggplant, shrimp, ground chicken, red onion, scallion, cilantro with Thai chili-lime dressing topped with fried shallot.
Beef Short Rib Panang
Braised tender short ribs, string bean and sweet potatoes in Panang curry sauce
Goong Muk Kai Kem
Sauteed Prawns and Calamari, onion, scallion, sweet potatoes in Panang curry sauce.
Soft Shell Crab Lad Prig
Crispy battered fried Soft Shell Crab, root vegetables served with sweet and spicy tamarind sauce.
Mieng Pla
Deep fried filleted Branzino topped with diced lime, ginger, red onion, lemongrass and cashew nut served with spicy dry shrimp caramelized palm sugar sauce
SHARE
Appetizers
Up Spring Rolls
Fried rolls. crab meat, shrimp, Shitake mushroom, cabbage, carrots, glass noodles and celery served with plum sauce.
Crispy Spring Rolls
Cabbage, carrots, glass noodles, Shitake mushroom and celery served with plum sauce. Vegetarian.
Curry Puffs
Minced chicken, potatoes, onion and curry powder served with sweet cucumber relish.
Chicken Satay
Grilled marinated chicken on skewers served with peanut sauce and cucumber relish.
Thai Crepe Dumplings
Minced chicken, peanuts and sweet turnips served with sweet soy sauce.
Steamed Dumplings
Ground chicken and shrimp, water chestnuts and shiitake mushrooms served with tangy soy sauce.
Pla Muk Tod
Crispy fried calamari served with spicy mayo.
Thai-Herbed Wings
Golden-fried chicken wings topped with crispy Thai herbs and served with sweet chili sauce.
SHARE
Salads
Green Market Salad
Mixed green vegetables, romaine lettuce, tomatoes, radishes and red onion with ginger-soy dressing. Vegetarian.
Thai Salad
Mixed green vegetables, romaine lettuce, tomatoes and cucumber with peanut sauce dressing and topped with fried shallots. Vegetarian. Gluten-free.
Papaya Salad
Shredded green papaya, long beans, tomatoes and peanuts with Thai chili-lime dressing and topped with crispy pork rinds. Gluten-free. Spicy.
Larb Gai
(Spicy Thai Chicken Salad) Minced chicken, chili powder, roasted rice powder, red onion, mint and scallions with Thai chili-lime dressing. Gluten-free. Spicy.
Yum Woon Sen
SHARE
Soups
Entree
Pad Krapraw (Basil)
Thai chili, string beans, onion, Thai bell pepper and basil leaves. Spicy.
Eggplant Basil
Thai chili, eggplant, onion, bell pepper and Thai basil leaves. Spicy.
Pad Kratiam (Garlic)
Minced garlic, onion, scallions and assorted vegetables.
Pad Khing (Ginger)
Shredded ginger, onion, scallions, bell peppers and shiitake mushrooms.
Cashew Nut
Pineapple, jicama, cashew nut, roasted pepper, scallions and chili jam. Spicy.
Pra Ram
Sauteed fried meat with peanut sauce and steamed vegetables.
SHARE
Noodles
Pad Thai
Rice noodles, bean sprouts, scallions, red onion, egg and peanuts. Gluten-free.
Pad Thai Woonsen
Glass nooodles, bean sprouts, scallions, red onion, egg and peanuts. Gluten free.
Pad Se-Ew
Broad noodles, Chinese broccoli and egg with thick soy sauce.
Kea Mao
Broad noodles, egg, chili, onion, tomatoes, bell pepper and basil leaves. Spicy.
Pad Woonsen Poo
Crab meat, glass noodles, onion, scallions and egg.
Kua Gai
Broad noodles, egg, red onion, scallions, green leaves lettuce, preserved cabbage and sesame oil.
Pad woon sen
Kwaytiew Gai (Chicken Noodle)
Angel hair noodles, chicken, braised daikon, bok choy, bean sprouts, shiitake mushrooms and bitter gourd.
Kao Soy
Egg noodles, red onion, bean sprouts, green apple, bell peppers, carrots, broccoli, and pickled mustard greens in red curry coconut broth. Spicy.
Ba Mee
Egg noodles, BBQ roast pork, crab meat, bok choy, and bean sprouts with a bowl of soup on the side.
SHARE
Curry
Red Curry
String beans, eggplant, bamboo shoots, bell pepper and basil leaves with coconut milk. Gluten-free. Spicy.
Green Curry
String beans, eggplant, bamboo shoots, bell pepper and basil leaves with coconut milk. Gluten-free. Spicy.
Panang Curry
String beans, bell pepper and kaffir lime leaves with coconut milk. Gluten-free. Spicy.
Massaman Curry
Potatoes, onion, avocado and peanuts with coconut milk. Gluten-free. Spicy.
SHARE
Fried Rice
Thai Fried Rice
Chinese broccoli, onion, scallions, tomatoes and fried egg. Mixed with rice.
Basil Fried Rice
Chinese Broccoli, onion, bell pepper, chili, Thai basil leaves and fried egg. Mixed with rice. Spicy.
Pineapple Fried Rice
Pineapple, onion, scallions, tomatoes, cashew nuts and fried egg. Mixed with rice.
Chinese Sausage Fried Rice
Chinese pork sausage, chinese Broccoli, onion, scallions, tomatoes and fried egg, mixed with rice.
Crab Fried Rice
Crab meat, onion, scallions, tomatoes and fried egg. Mixed with rice.
SHARE
Over Rice
Moo Dang
Roasted BBQ pork, crispy pork belly, Chinese sausage, hard-boiled egg and cilantro with thick seasoned gravy.
Kao Nar Gai
Sliced marinated chicken, onion, scallions, bamboo shoots, shiitake mushrooms and Chinese broccoli with thick soy gravy.
Kao Kha Moo
Braised pork belly in five spiced broth over rice, Chinese broccoli, pickle mustard greens, and hard-boiled egg.
Kao Nar Ped Krob
Crispy quarter duck breast over rice, Chinese broccoli, pickle mustard greens and pickle ginger.
Kana Moo Krob
Crispy Pork Belly sautéed with Chinese broccoli topped with fried egg.
Krapraw Moo Krob
Crispy Pork Belly, onion, chili, bell pepper and Thai basil leaves, topped with fried egg. Spicy
Krapraw Gai Sub
Minced chicken, chili, mini bell pepper and basil leaves. Topped with fried egg. Spicy.
SHARE
Duck
Duck Basil
Crispy duck breast, Thai chili, mini bell pepper, Thai basil leaves. Served with jasmine white rice. Spicy.
Duck Tamarind
Crispy duck breast, eggplant with tamarind sauce. Served with jasmine white rice.
Kang Ped Pet Yang
Crispy half de-boned duck breast, curry, paste, lychee nuts, pineapple, bell pepper, onion, tomatoes and basil leaves. Spicy.
Duck Prig Pao
Five-spice powder Duck confit, julienne zucchini, yellow squash, onion, scallion, and bell pepper served over egg noodle with chilli jam sauce. Spicy.
SHARE
Fish and Seafood
Poh Tak
(Thai-Style Bouillabaisse) Salmon, sea scallop, shrimp, squid and mussels in glass noodle, onion, spicy Thai herb broth served with garlic bread. Spicy.
Talay Thai
Mixed seafood (Shrimp, Scallop, Squid and Clam) Thai chilli, onion, bell pepper, basil leaves and chilli jam. Spicy.
Salmon Tamarind
Grilled fillet of salmon, bok choy, asparagus, zucchini, pumpkin topped with fried shallots.
Salmon Prig Khing
Pan-roasted fillet of salmon, chili paste, kaffir lime leaves, string beans and bell pepper. Spicy.
Salmon Kiew Warn
Pan-seared fillet of salmon, Thai eggplant, bell pepper, and pineapple with green curry sauce. Served with jasmine white rice. Spicy. Gluten free.
Pla Neung
Steamed fillet of Branzino, shiitake mushrooms, pickled mustard greens, cilantro and preserved plum in lemon-ginger broth, served with jasmine white rice.
Larb Pla
Deep fried fillet of Branzino, mixed green vegetables chilli powder, red onion, mint, scallions, roasted rice powder with Thai chilli-lime dressing. Spicy.
Pla Saam Ross
Deeo fried filleted Branzino with sweet and spicy tamerind sauce served with steamed vegetables. Spicy.
SHARE
Side Dishes
Jasmine White Rice
Berry Brown Rice
Black Sticky Rice
Sautéed Baby Bok Choy with Garlic Sauce
Steamed Assorted Vegetables
Steamed Chicken on side
Peanut Sauce
Garlic Bread
Fried Egg
Roti
SHARE
Sub brown rice only
Sub Sticky rice only
Sweet chili sauce
Rice on side
Chili powder
Hot sauce
Prik num pla
Soy sauce
Plum Sauce
Chopstick
No utensil
Utensil
Desserts
Catering
Pad Thai Tray
Pad Se-ew Tray
Kea Mao Tray
Pad Krapraw Tray
Pad Khing Tray
Pad Kratiam Tray
Cashew Nut Tray
Pra Ram Tray
Eggplant Basil Tray
Red Curry Tray
Green Curry Tray
Panang Curry Tray
Massaman Curry Tray
Thai Salad Tray
Papaya Salad Tray
Mango Avocado Salad Tray
Basil Fried Rice Tray
Pineapple Fried Rice Tray
Crab Fried Rice Tray
Thai Fried Rice Tray
Green Salad Tray
Up Roll 35 Pcs
Veg Roll 40 Pcs
Curry Puff 25 Pcs
Thai Crepe 40 Pcs
Steamed Dumpling 50 Pcs
Chive Pancake 60 Pcs
Satay 30 Pcs
Chicken Wing 40 Pcs
Drink
Soda
Thai Iced Tea
Jasmine Iced Tea
Lychee Thai Tea
Thai Iced Coffee
Yuzu Lemonade
Thai Tea Lemonade
Shirley Temple
Juice
Sparkling Water 750ml
Bottled Water
Poland spring
Aquapana Natural Spring Water 750ml
Hot Coffee
Jasmin Dragon
Sencha Green Tea
Oolong
Black Tea
Secret Garden
Bluefly
Employee Coffee
Cocktails
Signature Cocktails
Classic Cocktails
Virgin Cocktails
To Go Drink
Drink T/O
Soda
Thai Iced Tea
Jasmine Iced Tea
Lychee Thai Tea
Thai Iced Coffee
Yuzu Lemonade
Thai Tea Lemonade
Shirley Temple
Juice
Sparkling Water 750ml
Bottled Water
Poland spring
Aquapana Natural spring water 750ml
Up Tini
Lychee Tini
Kopi
East Side Story
M&M
Paloma Paradise
Lemongrass Basil Tonic
Passionfruit Mojito
Udorn Mule
Mekhong Old Fashioned
Ultimate Thai Tea
One Tough Nut
Peach Perfect
Singha
Wrench Hazy IPA
Singlecut Lager
Port City Optimal Wit
Lawson's Sip of Sunshine IPA
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Up Thai is a culinary destination serving upscale spins on Thailand's iconic street fare. Only high-quality ingredients are used to handcraft traditional dishes and specialty chef creations like Duck Tamarind, Massaman Curry, Gai Yang, and Thai Crepe Dumplings. Every inch of our restaurant has been thoughtfully designed to enhance your experience and provide an Upper East Side oasis complete with beautiful lanterns and wood accents. Join us for a romantic evening and sit-down meal, or make lasting memories over cocktails at the bar. We'll go above and beyond to ensure your visit feeds your soul, calms your senses, and refreshes your palate.
1411 2nd Ave, New York, NY 10021