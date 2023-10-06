Up The Steaks and Cheese Shell Gas Station, Parking Lot, 9400 N Interstate Hwy 35, Austin, TX 78753
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 10:30 am, 11:00 am - 7:30 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 10:30 am, 11:00 am - 7:30 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 10:30 am, 11:00 am - 7:30 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 10:30 am, 11:00 am - 7:30 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 10:30 am, 11:00 am - 7:30 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 10:30 am, 11:00 am - 7:30 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 10:30 am, 11:00 am - 7:30 pm
Restaurant info
Steak and cheese, burgers, tacos, hot dogs, fries and more. Made with fresh authentic halal premium meat.
Location
9400 N Interstate Hwy 35, Austin, TX 78753
