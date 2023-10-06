Lunch

Burgers

Big O’s Patty Melt

$13.99

6.oz Halal Patty, Sharp Cheddar, Swiss Cheese, Caramelized Bella Mushrooms, Caramelized Onions, Big O’s Melt Sauce, on Jewish Rye Bread.

El Mexicano Burger

$13.99

6.oz of Halal Beef, Pepper-Jack Cheese, Grilled Onions, Grilled Jalapeños, Green Creamy Salsa, Served on Brioche Bun. Served with Lettuce, Pickles, (Ketchup, Mayo, & Mustard packets.)

The Classic Burger

$9.99

Fresh Halal Ground Beef, Cheddar Cheese, Raw Onions, Pickles on a Potato Bun. Served with Pickles, & Ketchup, Mayo, Mustard packets.

The Lumberjack Burger

$13.99

Fresh Halal Ground Beef, Pepper-Jack Cheese, Grilled Onions, Grilled Jalapeños, Served on Brioche Bun. Served with Lettuce, Pickles, (Ketchup, Mayo, & Mustard packets.)

The Mama Burger

$13.99

Halal Beef, Provolone Cheese, Grilled Onions, Grilled Bell Peppers, Served on Brioche Bun. Served with Lettuce, Pickles, (Ketchup, Mayo, & Mustard packets.)

The Outlaw Burger

$13.99

Halal Beef, Baby Swiss Cheese, Grilled Onions, Grilled Baby Bella Mushrooms, Served on Brioche Bun. Served with Lettuce, Pickles, (Ketchup, Mayo, & Mustard packets.)

The Texas Longhorn Burger

$14.99

Halal Beef, Cheddar, Pepper-Jack Cheese, Grilled Onions, Grilled Bell Peppers, Grilled Jalapeños, & Fried Egg, Served on Brioche Bun. Served with Lettuce, Pickles, (Ketchup, Mayo, & Mustard packets.)

Cheesesteaks

The Classic Philly

$12.99

1/2 lb of Halal Steak & Sharp Cheddar Cheese on a Hoagie Roll

The Lumberjack Philly

$13.99

Halal Steak, Pepper-Jack Cheese, Grilled Onions, & Grilled Jalapeños on a Hoagie Roll.

The Mama Philly

$13.99

Halal Steak, Provolone Cheese, Grilled Onions, & Grilled Peppers on Hoagie Roll

The Outlaw Philly

$13.99

Halal Steak, Swiss Cheese, Grilled Onions, & Grilled Mushrooms on a Hoagie Roll

The Texas Longhorn Philly

$14.99

Halal Steak, Pepper Jack Cheese, Cheddar Cheese, Grilled Onions, Grilled Peppers, Grilled Jalapeños, & a Fried Egg on a Hoagie Roll.

El Mexicano Philly

$13.99

Halal Steak, Pepper-Jack Cheese, Grilled Onions, Grilled Peppers, Grilled Serrano Pepper, & Green Creamy Salsa, on a Hoagie Roll.

Fries

Cajun Fries

$4.99+

Fries topped with our homemade Cajun Seasonings.

Cheesylious Fries

$6.99+

Fries topped with your choice of our premium cheeses (Cheddar, Pepperjack, Provolone, Swiss) & House made Cheese Wiz

Garlic Parmesan Fries

$6.99+

Fries topped with Garlic Herb & Parmesan Cheese

Wiz Fries

$6.99+

Fries topped with House-made Cheese Wiz

French Fries

$4.99+

French style fries lightly salted

Hot Dogs

El Mexicano Hot Dog

$9.99

1/4 Halal Hot Dog Topped with Grilled Onions, Grilled Fresh Serrano, Grilled Jalapeños, Green Creamy Salsa, & Pepper-Jack Cheese. Served in a Hoagie Roll.

The Classic Hot Dog

$7.99

1/4lb Halal Beef, Ketchup, Mustard, Relish, Topped with Cheddar Cheese. Served in a Hoagie Roll.

The Mama Hot Dog

$8.99

Halal Hot Dog, Grilled Onions & Grilled Bell Peppers, Ketchup, Mustard, & Relish Topped with Provolone Cheese

Tacos

Street Tacos

$10.00+

Halal Beef Tacos, Cilantro, Onions, Limes & Creamy Green Salsa. Served on Corn Tortillas

Beverages

Texas Sweet Tea

$4.00

Homemade Texas sweet tea

Bottle Water

$2.00

Topo Chico

$2.50

Coca-Cola

$2.50

Lemonade

$5.00

Freshly squeezed homemade lemonade to quench your thirst