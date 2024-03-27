Up Town BBQ & Fish
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 5:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info
A Southern, West Tennessee Style Bar-B-Que & Fish Restaurant located in Uptown Covington, TN, on the Historic Town Square. We specialize in smoked barbecue-style cuisine and homestyle dishes.
Location
102 North Main Street, Covington, TN 38019
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Kissell Kitchen - 137 West Jackson Ave.Ripley, TN38063
No Reviews
137 West Jackson Ave.Ripley, TN38063 Ripley, TN 38063
View restaurant