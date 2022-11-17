A map showing the location of UP Ultimate Pizza 388 Washington RoadView gallery

UP Ultimate Pizza 388 Washington Road

review star

No reviews yet

388 Washington Road

Washington, PA 15301

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

ULTIMATE PIZZA

Cheese Pizza

$12.00

Chicken & Spinach Pizza

$14.00

Fresh Spinach, Oven Roasted Tomatoes, Fresh Mozzarrella, Pine Nuts, Crispy Onions

Chicken Chile Pizza

$14.00

Calabrian Chile, Lime , Organic Chicken Arugula

Classic Margherita

$14.00

Fresh Mozzarella, Parmesan Reggiano, Fresh Basil Oil, Basil

Garlic Bread

$8.00

Kids Pizza

$6.00

Meatball Pizza

$14.00

Meatballs, Whipped Ricotta, Calabrian Chili Oil

Pepperoni Pizza

$14.00

Pesto Chicken Pizza

$14.00

Savory Basil Pesto , Over Roasted Tomatoes, Fresh Mozzarella, Pine Nuts Crispy Onions

Portobello & Wild Mushroom Pizza

$14.00

Portobello & Wild Mushroom,Crispy Onion, Marsala Wine Sauce

Sausage & Hot Banana Pepper Pizza

$14.00

Spicy Fennel Sausage,Banana Peppers.Red Chili Pepper

Three Meat Pizza

$14.00

Pepperoni,Fennel Sausage,Applewood Bacon

SANDWICH SELECTION

Organic Chicken breast, Five Cheese Blend Marinara Sauce

Chicken Meatball/ Five Cheese Blend/Vodka Sauce Sandwich

$13.00

Gerber Farm Organic Chicken,Five Cheese Blend,Vodka Sauce

Chicken Parmesan/ Organic Chicken breast/ Five Cheese Blend/Marinara Sauce Sandwich

$13.00

Traditional Meatball/ /Five Cheese Blend/ Marinara Sauce Sandwich

$12.00

Meetballs,Provolone,Mozzarella,Romano,Marinara

SOUP

Italian Wedding Soup

$7.00

"Meetballs,Spinach,Carrots,Chicken Broth,Pecorino Romano

Pint of Italian Wedding Soup

$7.00

Quart of Italian Wedding Soup

$12.00

Tuscan White Bean Chicken Chili

$8.00

Tomato Basil Pastina Soup

$8.00

Chicken Corn Chowder

$8.00

HOT BOWLS

Marinara Sauce

Chicken Meatballs / Vodka Sauce/Mezze Rigatoni Bowl

$13.00

Vodka Sauce, Mezze Rigatoni

Grilled Organic Chicken/ Marsala Sauce Bowl

$13.00

Marsala Wine Sauce, Portobello & Wild Mushrooms/ Mezze Rigatoni

Quinoa/ Brown Rice/Seasonal Vegetables/Organic Chicken Bowl

$14.00

Spaghetti & Traditional Meatballs/ Marinara Sauce

$12.00

Spaghetti,Marinara, or Vodka Sauce

Three Chicken Meatballs / Vodka Sauce

$10.00

Vodka Sauce

Three Traditional Meatballs / Whipped Ricotta/ Marinara Sauce/ Fresh Basil Oil

$9.00

Whipped Ricotta, Marinara Sauce

SPECIAL: BOLOGNESE RIGATONI BOWL

$10.00Out of stock

SALAD BOWLS

Fresh Tossed Garden Salad/Mixed Greens/ Tomato/ Cucumber/ Kalamata Olives/ Red Onion/ Chi-chi Beans/Italian Dressing

$8.00

Lettuce, Cucumbers ,Onions ,Tomatoes, Kalamata Olives, & Two Traditional Meatballs

FEATURE Fresh Tossed Salad & Two Traditional Meatballs

$13.00

"Meet Balls,Lettuce,Cucumbes,Onions,Tomatoes,Olives

Mediterranean/ Mixed Greens/ Artichokes/ Fresh Spinach/ Kalamata Olives/ Chi-Chi Beans/ Tomatoes/ Feta Cheese/ Red Onions/Italian Dressing

$13.00

Mixed Greens ,Artichokes, Fresh Spinach, Kalamata Olives, Tomatoes, Feta Cheese, Italian Dressing

Roasted Beets & Grains/ Arugula/ Seasonal Berries/ Dried Cranberries/ English Cucumber/ Walnuts/ Quinoa/ Brown Rice/ Parmesan, Asiago, & Romano/ Apple Cider Vinaigrette

$14.00

Arugula, Seasonal Berries, Dried Cranberries, English Cucumber, Walnuts Quinoa, Brown Rice, Caesar Blend Cheese, Apple Cider Vinaigrette...add Chicken

Romano Crusted Chicken/Roasted Artichokes/ Kalamata Olives/ Parmesan Asiago/Romano/ Sweety Drop Peppers/ Cucumber/ Tomatoes/ Pine Nuts/ Parmesan Peppercorn Ranch Dressing

$14.00

Roasted Artichokes, Kalamata Olives, Caesar Blend Cheese, Parmesan Peppercorn Ranch Dressing

Sub Chicken Meatball

$2.25

Extra Traditional Meatball

$2.25

Juice

Minute Maid Lemonade

$2.25

Apple & Eve Drink Box

$1.50

N/A Beverage

Cherry Coke

$2.25

Coke

$2.25

Coke Zero

$2.25

Diet Coke

$2.25

Dr. Pepper

$2.25

Diet Dr. Pepper

$2.25

Fanta Orange

$2.25

Sprite

$2.25

Root Beer

$2.25

Mountain Dew

$2.50

Sunkist Zero Sugar

$2.50

Sparkling Water

San Pellegrino Limonata

$2.50

San Pellegrino Blood Orange

$2.50

S. Pellegrino Blood Orange & Black Raspberry Mineral Water

$2.50

S. Pellegrino Tangerine & Wild Strawberry Mineral Water

$2.50

S. Pellegrino Dark Morello Cherry & Pomegranate Mineral Water

$2.50

Tea

Gold Peak Sweet Tea

$2.25

Gold Peak Zero Sugar Tea

$2.25

Peace Tea Caddy Shack

$3.25

Peace Tea Raz

$3.25

Pure Tea

$2.25

Pure Tea No Sugar

$2.25

Water

Dasani

$2.00

Smart Water

$2.50

S. Pellegrino Dark Morello Cherry Mineral Water

$2.25

S. Pellegrino Blood Orange & Black Raspberry Mineral Water

$2.50

S. Pellegrino Tangerine & Wild Strawberry Mineral Water

$2.50

Fiji

$2.50

San Pellegrino Mineral Water

$2.50

Fiji

$1.75

Aquafina

$2.00

Peppercorn Ranch

Peppercorn Ranch

$1.00

Fig Balsalmic

$1.00

Italian

$1.00

Apple Cider Vinegar

$1.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

388 Washington Road, Washington, PA 15301

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Wong's Wok
orange star4.4 • 93
2200 Tanger Blvd Washington, PA 15301
View restaurantnext
Solomon Seafood & Grille
orange starNo Reviews
222 Hall Ave Washington, PA 15301
View restaurantnext
Grande Jr. Pizza Express
orange star4.7 • 115
596 Racetrack Rd Washington, PA 15301
View restaurantnext
Napoli Italian Washington - 2112 Park Place Dr.
orange starNo Reviews
2112 Park Place Dr. Washington, PA 15301
View restaurantnext
Nineteen North - 19 N Main Street
orange starNo Reviews
19 N Main Street Washington, PA 15301
View restaurantnext
Third Eye Pies - Washington
orange starNo Reviews
600 Adios Dr Washington, PA 15301
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Washington

The SpringHouse
orange star4.8 • 452
1531 PA-136 Washington, PA 15301
View restaurantnext
Grande Jr. Pizza Express
orange star4.7 • 115
596 Racetrack Rd Washington, PA 15301
View restaurantnext
Wong's Wok
orange star4.4 • 93
2200 Tanger Blvd Washington, PA 15301
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Washington
Canonsburg
review star
Avg 3 (10 restaurants)
Bridgeville
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Carnegie
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Belle Vernon
review star
Avg 3.5 (6 restaurants)
Brownsville
review star
Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)
Mc Kees Rocks
review star
Avg 3.7 (8 restaurants)
Pittsburgh
review star
Avg 4.4 (284 restaurants)
Coraopolis
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Homestead
review star
Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston