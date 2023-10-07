Appetizers

Boudin Balls

$9.00

Firecracker Shrimp

$12.00

Fire Crab Bites -6

$10.00

Tchoupitoulas Fries

$14.00

Entrees

The Up&Adam Breakfast

$14.00

Catfish & Grits

$18.00

Shrimp & Grits

$18.00

Tchoupitoulas Omelette

$18.00

Crawfish, Shrimp, Green Pepper & Onion with Crab Meat Cream Sauce On Top of A Cheddar Cheese Omelette

The Garden District Omelette

$14.00

Bell Peppers, Tomatoes, Onion, & Cheddar Cheese

French Market Breakfast Sandwich

$12.00

Catfish Tchoupitoulas

$22.00

Fried Catfish Over Shrimp & Crawfish Rice Topped with A Crawfish and Crab Meat Cream Sauce

Downtown Breakfast

$15.00

Grilled Porkchop with Grits and Two Scrambled Eggs

Pancake Trio

$14.00

2 Pancakes with Two Scrambled Eggs and Choice of Sausage Or Bacon

Catfish & Pancakes

$14.00

Fried Shrimp & Catfish Platter

$22.00

Egg Whites Tchoupitoulas Omelette

$22.00

Small Plates

Avocado Toast

$10.00

Pickled Red Onion, Arugula, Scrambled Egg & Avocado On Toast

Hollygrove Chicken Biscuit

$12.00

Honey Tabasco Marinated Chicken with Biscuit

Lil' Egg N Rice

$13.00

Shrimp and Crawfish Rice Topped with A Scrambled Egg

Seafood Biscuit

$12.00

Grilled Biscuit Topped with Shrimp & Crab Meat with Tchoupitoulas Sauce

Up Sides

Grits

$7.00

Seasoned Potatoes

$5.00

Egg Any Style (1)

$3.00

Side Pancakes (2)

$7.00

Buttermilk Biscuit with Honey Butter

$4.00

French Fries

$5.00

Bacon (3 pcs)

$4.00

Pork Sausage Links

$4.00

Tchoupitoulas Sauce

$7.00

Beverages

Soft Drinks

Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Dr Pepper

$3.00

Diet Dr. Pepper

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Strawberry Lemonade

$4.00

Iced Tea (unsweetened)

$3.00

Iced Tea (sweetened)

$3.00

Orange Juice

$4.00

Cranberry Juice

$4.00

Apple Juice

$4.00

Pineapple Juice

$4.00

Coke Refill

Diet Coke Refill

Sprite Refill

Lemonade Refill

Ice Tea (Sweet) Refill

Ice Tea (Unsweet) Refill

Dr Pepper Refill

Diet Dr Pepper Refill

Strawberry Lemonade Refill

$4.00

Coffee Bar

Hot Coffee

$3.00

Cold Brewed Coffee

$5.00

Hot Tea

$3.00

Hot Chocolate

$4.00

Add Ons

Add Catfish & Grits Sauce

$5.00

Add Cheddar Cheese

$1.00

Add Crab Meat

$5.00

Add Fried Catfish

$5.00

Add Fried Chicken

$4.00

Add Fried Shrimp

$6.00

Add Grilled Catfish

$5.00

Add Grilled Chicken

$4.00

Add Grilled Shrimp

$6.00

Add Honey Tabasco

$1.00

Add Jalapenos

$1.00

Add Mushrooms

$1.00

Add Onions

$1.00

Add Pork Chop

$7.00

Add Seafood Rice

$7.00

Add Shrimp & Grits Sauce

$5.00

Add Spinach

$1.00

Add Tomatoes

$1.00

Add Wheat Toast

$3.00

Add White Toast

$3.00

Retail

Packaged Coffee

Morning Run 12oz Bag GROUND

$15.00