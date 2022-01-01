Restaurant header imageView gallery

Up For Brunch

review star

No reviews yet

1520 Texas Avenue

Shreveport, LA 71103

Signature Brunch Roll
Chicken & Waffle
Cajun Catfish and Grits

Entree

Personal Brunch Board

$21.99

Get a serving of our signature items (Beignet Balls, Shrimp & Grits, Scratch Pancakes, Chicken & Mini Belgian Cornbread waffles), Served with Eggs and Country potatoes.

Brunch Board for 2

$40.99

A full brunch spread for up to 4 people. Get a serving of our signature items (Beignet Balls, Shrimp & Grits, Scratch Pancakes, Chicken & Mini Belgian Cornbread waffles), Served with Eggs and Country potatoes.

Brunch Board for 4

$80.99

A full brunch spread for up to 4 people. Get a serving of our signature items (Beignet Balls, Shrimp & Grits, Scratch Pancakes, Chicken & Mini Belgian Cornbread waffles), Served with Eggs and Country potatoes.

Shrimp and Grits

$14.99

Jumbo shrimp served with our cajun cream sauce over country cheese grits (bacon and green onions topping optional) and one our Signature cornbread mini belgian waffle.

Cajun Catfish and Grits

$15.99

Catfish strips served in our cajun cream sauce over country cheese grits with one of our Signature Cornbread mini belgian waffle.

French Toast w/ Maple Butter Glaze

$13.99

Three thick cut French toast served with a warm maple butter glaze. Served with a side of our breakfast potatoes.

Skillet

$12.99

Cast Iron skillet filled with Scrambeld Eggs, Seasoned Potatoes, Cheese and your choice of meat. (Shrimp, Bacon, Sausage, Turkey Sausage). Served with our signature Cornbread Waffle.

Chicken & Waffle

$15.99

Three whole chicken wings served with your choice of a fluffy Belgian waffle or Cornbread Waffle

Signature Brunch Roll

$13.99

Three Crispy Brunch Egg Rolls filled with Eggs, Cheese, Veggies and your choice of meat. Served with Hot Honey Sauce. Two Eggs and country potatoes.

Waffle Breakfast

$13.99

Buttermilk or Cornbread Waffle served with two eggs and seasoned country potatoes.

Pancake Stack

$12.99

Three fluffy pancakes. Served with two eggs, Country Potatoes and bacon or sausage.

Omelette

$10.99

Your style omelette made to order. Served with our Signature Mini Belgian Cornbread Waffle

Brunch Board for 2 (TO GO)

$40.99

A full brunch spread for up to 4 people. Get a serving of our signature items (Beignet Balls, Shrimp & Grits, Scratch Pancakes, Chicken & Mini Belgian Cornbread waffles), Served with Eggs and Country potatoes..

Personal Brunch Board (TO GO)

$21.99

Get a serving of our signature items (Beignet Balls, Shrimp & Grits, Scratch Pancakes, Chicken & Mini Belgian Cornbread waffles), Served with Eggs and Country potatoes.

Bagel Sandwich

$11.99

Breakfast Tacos

$11.99

Avocado Toast

$10.99

Biscuit waffles & gravy

$13.99

Mini waffle sliders

$7.99

Sides

Beignets (Two)

$6.00

Southern-style beignets drops with powdered sugar

Mini Cornbread Waffle

$2.25

Two mini belgian cornbread waffle served with Honey Butter

Eggs

$3.00

Eggs the way you want them.

Cheesy Grits

$3.99

A bowl of our Special Savory Grits

Country Potatoes

$2.99

Perfectly Seasoned diced potatoes

Bacon

$2.99

Three slices of Maple Bacon

Sausage

$3.00

Two patties of Turkey or Pork Sausage

Chicken Wing

$3.00

One Fried Chicken wing

Fruit Cup

$4.99

Serving of Blueberries, Strawberries and Pineapple

Pancake

$3.00

Buttermilk Waffle

$4.00

One Brunch Roll

$3.99

Catfish

$4.99

Shrimp

$3.99

Cup of Shrimp & grits

$7.99

French toast

$4.99

Pancake stack (3)

$6.99

Butter Biscuit Waffle

$4.00

Toast (2 pieces)

$2.50

(1) Taco

$3.00

Beverages

Juice

$3.00

Choice of Apple, Orange or Cranberry Juice

Sodas

$3.00

Coke, Sprite

Coffee

House Coffee or Iced Coffee

Special Beverages

$5.00

Try our Seasonal Refreshing Drink blends

Whole Milk

$2.00

Water

All hours
Sunday7:30 am - 1:30 pm
Monday7:30 am - 1:30 pm
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
Friday7:30 am - 1:30 pm
Saturday7:30 am - 1:30 pm
The BEST place to Brunch in Shreveport/Bossier City!!

Website

Location

1520 Texas Avenue, Shreveport, LA 71103

Directions

