Upfresh Kitchen - St. Augustine

Order Again

Popular Items

Jasmine Rice
Teriyaki Chicken Bowl
Chicken Caesar Salad

Bowls

Choose One of Our Signature Bowls and Get it Over Jasmine Rice or Quinoa Blend.
Buffalo Chicken Bowl

Buffalo Chicken Bowl

$9.25

Grilled Buffalo Chicken, Rice or Quinoa, Tomato, Red Onion, Cheddar Cheese, Ranch Dressing Quinoa: 511 Cal

Santa Fe Beef Bowl

Santa Fe Beef Bowl

$9.25

Lean Ground Beef, Rice or Quinoa, Black Beans, Corn & Poblano Blend, Cheddar Cheese, Salsa, Sour Cream Quinoa: 540 Cal

Teriyaki Chicken Bowl

Teriyaki Chicken Bowl

$9.25

Grilled Chicken, Rice or Quinoa, Pepper & Onion Blend, Pineapple, Teriyaki Sauce Quinoa: 434 Cal

Carnitas Pork Bowl

Carnitas Pork Bowl

$9.25

Carnitas-Style Pork, Rice or Quinoa, Pepper & Onion Blend, Black Beans, Tomatoes, Jalapenos Quinoa: 423 Cal

Salads

Choose One of Our Signature Salads Over Fresh Chopped Romaine and Iceberg Lettuces.
Greek Chicken Salad

Greek Chicken Salad

$9.75

Grilled Chicken, Lettuce Blend, Tomato, Red Onion, Black Olives, Banana Peppers, Cucumber, Feta Cheese, Greek Dressing

Buffalo Chicken Salad

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$9.75

Grilled Buffalo Chicken, Lettuce Blend, Tomato, Red Onion, Cheddar Cheese, Ranch Dressing

Orange Cranberry Salad

Orange Cranberry Salad

$9.75

Grilled Chicken, Lettuce Blend, Mandarin Oranges, Dried Cranberries, Pecans, Feta Cheese, Raspberry Vinaigrette

Chicken Caesar Salad

Chicken Caesar Salad

$9.75

Grilled Chicken, Lettuce Blend, Seasoned Croutons, Parmesan Cheese, Caesar Dressing

Flatbreads

Choose One of Our Cooked to Order Signature Flatbreads with a Side Selection.
Chicken Bacon Ranch Flatbread

Chicken Bacon Ranch Flatbread

$10.25

Grilled Chicken, Flatbread, Turkey Bacon, Mozzarella Cheese, Ranch Dressing. Flatbreads come with choice of one side item.

Hawaiian BBQ Chicken Flatbread

Hawaiian BBQ Chicken Flatbread

$10.25

Grilled Chicken, Flatbread, Red Onion, Pineapple, Turkey Bacon, Mozzarella Cheese, BBQ Sauce. Flatbreads come with choice of one side item.

Pulled Pork Flatbread

Pulled Pork Flatbread

$10.25

Carnitas-Style Pork, Pepper & Onion Blend, Mozzarella Cheese, BBQ Sauce. Flatbreads come with choice of one side item.

Buffalo Chicken Flatbread

Buffalo Chicken Flatbread

$10.25

Grilled Buffalo Chicken, Flatbread, Tomato, Red Onion, Cheddar Cheese, Ranch Dressing. Flatbreads come with choice of one side item.

Wraps

Choose One of Our Signature Wraps on a Flour, Tomato Basil, or Whole Wheat Wrap with a Side Selection.
Buffalo Chicken Wrap

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$9.75

Grilled Buffalo Chicken, Lettuce Blend, Tomato, Red Onion, Cheddar Cheese, Ranch Dressing, Tortilla. Wraps come with choice of one side item. Calories Do Not Include Tortilla Selection.

Veggie Wrap

Veggie Wrap

$8.00

Chickpeas, Lettuce Blend, Tomato, Cucumber, Balsamic Vinaigrette, Tortilla Wraps come with choice of one side item. Calories Do Not Include Tortilla Selection.

Chicken Club Wrap

Chicken Club Wrap

$9.75

Grilled Chicken, Lettuce Blend, Tomato, Turkey Bacon, Mozzarella Cheese, Honey Mustard Dressing, Tortilla Wraps come with choice of one side item. Calories Do Not Include Tortilla Selection.

BBQ Bacon Cheeseburger Wrap

BBQ Bacon Cheeseburger Wrap

$9.75

Lean Ground Beef, Tomato, Turkey Bacon, Cheddar Cheese, BBQ Sauce, Tortilla Wraps come with choice of one side item. Calories Do Not Include Tortilla Selection.

Build Your Own

Choose your base, then add your choice of proteins, toppings, cheeses, and sauces. Calorie values for bases only, ingredient selection will affect final calorie content.
Jasmine Rice

Jasmine Rice

$7.00

Steamed Jasmine Rice. All sauce served on entrée.

Quinoa Blend

Quinoa Blend

$9.00

Red and White Quinoa, Green Chickpeas, Edamame, Green Kale. All sauce served on entrée.

Salad Blend

Salad Blend

$8.00

Romaine and Iceberg Lettuce Blend. All sauce served on the side.

Oven-Fired Flatbread

Oven-Fired Flatbread

$7.00

Cooked to Order. All sauce served on flatbread.

Tortilla Wrap

Tortilla Wrap

$7.00

Choose from three flavors. All wraps include our fresh cut salad blend. All sauce served inside wrap.

Side Items

Small Salad

$3.50

Start with Our Lettuce Blend and Choose Your Toppings. *Calories are for lettuce base ONLY; toppings may contain gluten or dairy*

Fresh Fruit

$2.00

Choose from seasonally available fruit options

Baked Lays Chips

$2.00

Choice of Plain, BBQ, or Sour Cream and Onion Baked Lays Chips

Greek Yogurt Parfait

$2.00

Vanilla Greek Yogurt, Strawberries, Granola

Cucumber Salad

$2.00

Diced Cucumbers, Tomatoes, and Red Onions in Greek Vinaigrette

Smoothies & Drinks

Strawberry Banana Smoothie

Strawberry Banana Smoothie

$6.00

Strawberry, Banana, Vanilla Greek Yogurt

Mango Strawberry Smoothie

Mango Strawberry Smoothie

$6.00

Strawberry, Mango, Vanilla Greek Yogurt

Triple Berry Smoothie

Triple Berry Smoothie

$6.00

Strawberry, Raspberry, Blueberry, Vanilla Greek Yogurt

Pina Colada Smoothie

Pina Colada Smoothie

$6.00

Pineapple, Coconut, Vanilla Greek Yogurt

Tropical Smoothie

Tropical Smoothie

$6.00

Mango, Pineapple, Coconut, Banana, Vanilla Greek Yogurt

Fountain Beverage

$2.25

Dasani Water 16 oz.

$1.25
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Restaurant info

UpFresh Kitchen is committed to providing delicious, healthy meals with convenience in mind. Whether you’re ordering from our meal plan service, dining at one of our restaurants, or catering your next event, our premium, fresh products are sure to impress.

Location

232 State Road 312, St. Augustine, FL 32086

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

