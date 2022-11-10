Upland Bloomington

American
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Our headquarters in beautiful Bloomington, Indiana is not just a restaurant & bar. It’s a throwback to pubs of old, where friends & neighbors gather to share old stories & create new ones. We’ve been brewing local beer here since 1998. And just like our beer, we’ve continued to innovate & reimagine over the years. Pair your pint with a carefully crafted menu featuring locally sourced ingredients & plenty of creative options for vegetarians. Spring through Fall, cozy up on our patio where both human & dog children are welcome.
Location
350 West 11th Street, Bloomington, IN 47404
