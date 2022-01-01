Upland Brewing - Pfau Golf Course 1492 Indiana 45 46 Bypass
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 6:00 pm, 8:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 6:00 pm, 8:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 6:00 pm, 8:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 6:00 pm, 8:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 6:00 pm, 8:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 6:00 pm, 8:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 6:00 pm, 8:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Upland At The Pfau Course
Location
1492 Indiana 45 46 Bypass, Bloomington, IN 47408
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Bucceto's Pizza & Pasta - Bloomington East
No Reviews
115 South SR 46 Bypass Suite B Bloomington, IN 47408
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Bloomington
Runcible Spoon Cafe & Restaurant - 412 E 6th St
4.4 • 1,335
412 E 6th St Bloomington, IN 47408
View restaurant
More near Bloomington