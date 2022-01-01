  • Home
Upland Brewing - Pfau Golf Course 1492 Indiana 45 46 Bypass

1492 Indiana 45 46 Bypass

Bloomington, IN 47408

Order Again

Popular Items

Chicken Salad On Greens
Hoosier Dog
Iced Tea

Bud Light

Bud Light Can

$5.00

Bud Light 6 - Pack

$26.00

Campside

Campside Can

$6.00

Campside 6 - Pack

$31.00

Champagne Velvet

Champagne Velvet Can

$6.00

Champagne Velvet 6 - pack

$26.00

Coors Light

Coors Light Can

$5.00

Coors Light 6 - Pack

$26.00

Domestic

Domestic Can

$5.00

Domestic 6 - Pack

$25.00

Dragonfly

Dragonfly Can

$6.00

Dragonfly 6 - Pack

$31.00

Mich Ultra

Mich Ultra Can

$5.00

Mich Ultra 6 - Pack

$26.00

Miller Lite

Miller Lite Can

$5.00

Miller Lite 6 - Pack

$26.00

Mix & Match

Mix & Match Upland

$31.00

Mix & Match Domestic

$26.00

Naked Barrel

Naked Barrel Can

$6.00

Naked Barrel 6 - Pack

$31.00

Upland Seasonal

Seasonal Can

$6.00

Seasonal 6 - Pack

$31.00

Upland Side Trail

Side Trail Can

$8.00

Wheat Ale

Wheat Ale Can

$6.00

Wheat Ale 6 - Pack

$31.00

White Claw

White Claw Can

$7.00

White Claw 6 - Pack

$32.00

Shareables

Pimento & Potato Chips

$6.50

pimento cheese spread and potato chips

Pretzel

$9.75

Bavarian pretzel, Dragonfly IPA hot mustard & pimento cheese

Chips and Salsa

$6.50

blue corn chips & housemade tomato-jalapeno salsa

Snacks

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$4.00

fresh baked daily

Chocolate Moose Ice Cream

$6.50

assorted flavors from The Chocolate Moose

Cold Pimento Cheese Sandwich

$6.00

Fruit

$2.00

Granola Bar

$3.00

Ham and Cheese

$7.00

Misc Candy Bar

$3.00

Pimento and Chips

$6.50

Popcorn

$2.50

Potato Chips

$2.50

Reese

$3.00

Snicker

$3.00

Sugar Cookie

$4.00

Trail Mix

$3.00

Turkey and Cheese

$7.00

Sandwiches

BLT

$12.00

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$11.50

Ham Breakfast Sandwich

$8.00

Bacon Breakfast Sandwich

$8.00

Cuban

$12.50

Pulled Pork

$11.50

Classic Smash Burger

$10.50

Black Bean Burger

$10.50

Grilled Pimento BLT

$12.00

Salads

Club Salad

$13.00

Chicken Salad On Greens

$13.00

Hot Dogs

Classic Hot Dog

$5.00

Hoosier Dog

$7.00

NA Beverage

Body Armour

$6.00

Body Armour Lyte

$6.00

Coffee

$3.00

Coke

$3.50

Core Power

$5.00

Dasani Water

$3.50

Diet Coke

$3.50

Hot Chocolate

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.50

Lemonade

$3.50

Peace Tea

$3.50

Powerade

$3.50

Sprite

$3.50

Sweet Tea

$3.50
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 6:00 pm, 8:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 6:00 pm, 8:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 6:00 pm, 8:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 6:00 pm, 8:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 6:00 pm, 8:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 6:00 pm, 8:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 6:00 pm, 8:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Upland At The Pfau Course

Location

1492 Indiana 45 46 Bypass, Bloomington, IN 47408

Directions

