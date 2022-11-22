Restaurant header imageView gallery

Upper Crust - Akron

323 Reviews

$$

835 W Market St

Akron, OH 44303

Order Again

Popular Items

American Pan
4pc Tenders
10pc wings

FISH DINNER

FISH DINNER

FISH DINNER

$17.00

2 Pieces of Swai Filets (6 Oz per filet), southwest fries and a side of tartar sauce.

Build Your Own

American Pan

American Pan

$12.00

12" Round, Soft & Light (8 Slices)

Detroit Crust

Detroit Crust

$12.00

Thick, Crunchy & Airy (4 slices with sauce on top)

Thin & Square

Thin & Square

$12.00

12" Light, Thin & Crispy (12 slices)

Gluten Free Cauliflower

Gluten Free Cauliflower

$16.00

Rice flour, Cauliflower, Thin & Low Carbs

Local Favorite

American Pan

American Pan

$18.00

12" Round, Soft & Light (8 Slices)

Detroit Crust

Detroit Crust

$18.00

Thick, Crunchy & Airy (4 slices with sauce on top)

Thin & Square

Thin & Square

$18.00

12" Light, Thin & Crispy (12 slices)

Gluten Free Cauliflower

Gluten Free Cauliflower

$22.00

Rice flour, Cauliflower, Thin & Low Carbs

Craft Pizzas

American Pan

American Pan

$23.00

12" Round, Soft & Light (8 Slices)

Detroit Crust

Detroit Crust

$23.00

Thick, Crunchy & Airy (4 slices with sauce on top)

Thin & Square

Thin & Square

$23.00

12" Light, Thin & Crispy (12 slices)

Gluten Free Cauliflower

Gluten Free Cauliflower

$26.00

Rice flour, Cauliflower, Thin & Low Carbs

Homestyle Chicken

2pc Broasted MIX

2pc Broasted MIX

$6.00

Thigh and Wing with a choice of Jojos or Fries

4pc Broasted MIX

4pc Broasted MIX

$11.00

Breast, Wing, Thigh and Leg with a choice of Jojos or Fries

8pc Broasted MIX

8pc Broasted MIX

$18.00

2 Breasts, 2 Wings, 2 Thighs and 2 Legs with a choice of Jojos or Fries

12pc Broasted Mix

12pc Broasted Mix

$30.00

3 Breasts, 3 Wings, 3 Thighs and 3 Legs with a choice of Jojos or Fries

16pc Broasted MIX

16pc Broasted MIX

$36.00

4 Breasts, 4 Wings, 4 Thighs, 4 Legs with a choice of Jojos or Fries

50pc Broasted MIX

50pc Broasted MIX

$120.00

13 Breasts, 13 Wings, 12 Thighs and 12 Legs with a choice of Jojos or Fries

2pc Broasted White

2pc Broasted White

$8.00

Breast and Wing with a choice of Jojos or Fries

4pc Broasted White

4pc Broasted White

$14.00

2 Breasts and 2 Wings with a choice of Jojos or Fries

8pc Broasted White

8pc Broasted White

$21.00

4 Breasts and 4 Wings with a choice of Jojos or Fries

12pc Broasted White

12pc Broasted White

$36.00

6 Breasts and 6 Wings with a choice of Jojos or Fries

16pc Broasted White

16pc Broasted White

$45.00

8 Breasts and 8 Wings with a choice of Jojos or Fries

50pc Broasted White

50pc Broasted White

$140.00

25 Breasts and 25 Wings with a choice of Jojos or Fries

2pc Broasted Dark

2pc Broasted Dark

$6.00

Thigh and Leg with a choice of Jojos or Fries

4pc Broasted Dark

4pc Broasted Dark

$11.00

2 Thighs and 2 Legs with a choice of Jojos or Fries

8pc Broasted Dark

8pc Broasted Dark

$18.00

4 Thighs and 4 Legs with a choice of Jojos or Fries

12pc Broasted Dark

12pc Broasted Dark

$30.00

6 Thighs and 6 Legs with a choice of Jojos or Fries

16pc Broasted Dark

16pc Broasted Dark

$36.00

8 Thighs and 8 Legs with a choice of Jojos or Fries

50pc Broasted Dark

50pc Broasted Dark

$120.00

25 Thighs and 25 Legs with a choice of Jojos or Fries

Tenders

2pc Tenders

2pc Tenders

$9.00

2 Jumbo Tenders with a choice of Jojos or Fries and 1 Side Sauce

4pc Tenders

4pc Tenders

$14.00

4 Jumbo Tenders with a choice of Jojos or Fries and 1 Side Sauce

8pc Tenders

8pc Tenders

$25.00

8 Jumbo Tenders with a choice of Jojos or Fries and 2 Side Sauces

20pc Tenders

20pc Tenders

$51.00

20 Jumbo Tenders with a choice of Jojos or Fries and 4 Side Sauces

40pc Tenders

40pc Tenders

$101.00

40 Jumbo Tenders with a choice of Jojos or Fries and 5 Side Sauces

100pc Tenders

100pc Tenders

$201.00

100 Jumbo Tenders with a choice of Jojos or Fries and 5 Side Sauces

Boneless

10pc Boneless

10pc Boneless

$17.00

10 Jumbo Boneless wings with a choice of Jojos or Fries and 1 Sauce either tossed on the wings or on the side

20pc Boneless

20pc Boneless

$33.00

20 Jumbo Boneless wings with a choice of Jojos or Fries and 2 Sauces either tossed on the wings or on the side

30pc Boneless

30pc Boneless

$45.00

30 Jumbo Boneless wings with a choice of Jojos or Fries and 3 Sauces either tossed on the wings or on the side

50pc Boneless

50pc Boneless

$76.00

50 Jumbo Boneless wings with a choice of Jojos or Fries and 4 Sauces either tossed on the wings or on the side

100pc Boneless

100pc Boneless

$151.00

100 Jumbo Boneless wings with a choice of Jojos or Fries and 5 Sauces either tossed on the wings or on the side

Wings

10pc wings

10pc wings

$16.00

10 Traditional wings either breaded or naked with 1 sauce tossed on or on the side

20pc Wings

20pc Wings

$32.00

20 Traditional wings either breaded or naked with 2 sauces tossed on or on the side

30pc Wings

30pc Wings

$48.00

30 Traditional wings either breaded or naked with 3 sauces tossed on or on the side

Shareables

Tater Tots

Tater Tots

$8.00
15 Jojos

15 Jojos

$7.00

Fresh Cut & Hand Breaded

Coleslaw

Coleslaw

$5.00

Pint of Coleslaw

Southwest Hand Cut Fries

Southwest Hand Cut Fries

$6.00

Fresh cut & Hand breaded

Cheese Bread

Cheese Bread

$7.00

8 slices with a side of marinara or garlic butter

Breadstix

Breadstix

$6.00

5 breadsticks with a side of marinara or garlic butter

Pepperoni Rolls (8 Count)

Pepperoni Rolls (8 Count)

$12.00

Hand Crafted, Made to Order and comes with a side of marinara or garlic butter

Fried Pickles (8 Count)

Fried Pickles (8 Count)

$8.00

8 Fried Pickle Spears with a side of UpperCrust Sauce.

Salads

Greek Salad

Greek Salad

$12.00

Onion, Banana Pepper, Black Olive, Tomato, Kalamata Olive, Mozzarella Cheese and Feta Cheese with dressing on the side (Feeds 2)

House Salad

House Salad

$11.00

Mozzarella Cheese, Tomato, Cup and Char Pepperoni with dressing on the side (Feeds 2)

Garden Salad

Garden Salad

$10.00

Onion, Banana Pepper, Black Olive, Tomato and Mozzarella Cheese with dressing on the side (Feeds 2)

Chicken Salad

Chicken Salad

$15.00

Onion, Banana Pepper, Black Olive, Tomato, Mozzarella Cheese and 2 cut up jumbo tenders with dressing on the side (Feeds 2)

Beverages

20 oz. Coke

20 oz. Coke

$2.00
20 oz Diet Coke

20 oz Diet Coke

$2.00
20 oz. Root Beer

20 oz. Root Beer

$2.00
20 oz. Sprite

20 oz. Sprite

$2.00
Bottled Water

Bottled Water

$2.00
2 Liter Coke

2 Liter Coke

$4.00
2 Liter Diet Coke

2 Liter Diet Coke

$4.00
2 Liter Root Beer

2 Liter Root Beer

$4.00
2 Liter Sprite

2 Liter Sprite

$4.00

Side Sauces

Side Buffalo

Side Buffalo

$2.00
Side BBQ

Side BBQ

$2.00
Side Honey Mustard

Side Honey Mustard

$2.00
Side Garlic Parmesan

Side Garlic Parmesan

$2.00
Side Hot Honey

Side Hot Honey

$2.00
Side Kentucky Bourbon

Side Kentucky Bourbon

$2.00
Side Ranch

Side Ranch

$2.00
Side Upper Crust

Side Upper Crust

$2.00
Side Jalapeño Ranch

Side Jalapeño Ranch

$2.00
Side Chipotle

Side Chipotle

$2.00
Side Creamy Garlic

Side Creamy Garlic

$2.00
Side Blue Cheese

Side Blue Cheese

$2.00
Side Lemon Pepper (Dry Rub)

Side Lemon Pepper (Dry Rub)

$2.00
Side Garlic Butter

Side Garlic Butter

$2.00
Side Marinara

Side Marinara

$2.00
Side Nacho Cheese

Side Nacho Cheese

$2.00
Side Sour Cream

Side Sour Cream

$2.00
Side Tartar Sauce

Side Tartar Sauce

$2.00
Cocktail Sauce

Cocktail Sauce

$2.00
Side Italian Dressing

Side Italian Dressing

$2.00
Side Greek Dressing

Side Greek Dressing

$2.00
Side Balsamic Dressing

Side Balsamic Dressing

$2.00
Side Ranch Dressing (2 Packets)

Side Ranch Dressing (2 Packets)

$2.00
Side Blue Cheese Dressing (2 Packets)

Side Blue Cheese Dressing (2 Packets)

$2.00

Fast Catering

25pc Chicken

$75.00

25pc Jumbo Tenders

$75.00

50 Wings

$80.00

100 Wings

$160.00

100pc Boneless w/ Southwest Fries

$110.00

24 Pepperoni Rolls

$33.00

48 Pepperoni Rolls

$65.00

1/2 Pan Coleslaw

$25.00

Full Pan Coleslaw

$50.00

1/2 Pan Specialty Salad

$25.00

Full Pan Specialty Salad

$50.00

1/2 Pan Jojos

$15.00

Full Pan Jojos

$30.00

100pc Broasted Dark

$185.00

100pc Broasted White

$190.00

100pc Broasted MIX

$185.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

Location

835 W Market St, Akron, OH 44303

Directions

