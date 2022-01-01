- Home
Upper Crust Burlington
No reviews yet
68-90 Burlington Mall Road
Burlington, MA 01803
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Whole Pizzas
Small Margherita
Cheese Pizza
Small Chicken Fajita
Grilled white meat chicken, black olive, onion & jalapeño pepper
Small Fenway
Italian sausage, bell pepper & sliced onion
Small Hawaiian
A tropical combination of Canadian bacon & chopped pineapple
Small The North End
Small Pedro's Steak
A savory combination of marinated steak & gorgonzola cheese
Small State House
Created for the meat lover, a combination of hamburger, pepperoni & Italian sausage
Small Swellesley
Pizza “Arrabbiata” – Parmigiano-Reggiano. chorizo, crushed red pepper, fresh garlic, olive oil & fresh basil
Small Uncommon
A mouth-watering combination of bacon, chopped pineapple & jalapeño pepper
Small Beacon Hill
A mix of sun-dried tomato & breaded eggplant
Small Charles Street
A local favorite combining portabella mushroom, sun-dried tomato & fresh garlic
Small Garden Veggie
A combination of fresh mushroom, onion, bell pepper, broccoli & fresh garlic
Small Geppetto's Veggie
A healthy choice of fresh mozzarella cheese, roasted eggplant, zucchini, yellow squash & fresh basil
Small Harvard Street
A classic combination of sliced tomato, fresh basil, fresh mozzarella & fresh garlic
Small MGH
A healthy mixture of fresh spinach, broccoli & feta cheese
Small Spinach Leaf
A red pizza topped with fresh spinach, ricotta cheese & fresh garlic
Small 3 Cheese
A white pizza combining the tastes of mozzerrella, ricotta, asiago, diced tomato and fresh garlic
Small BBQ
A white pizza with breaded chicken tossed in BBQ sauce & topped with sliced onion $
Small Boston Strong
A white pizza topped with buttermilk ranch dressing, grilled white meat chicken and crispy bacon
Small Buffalo
A white pizza with breaded chicken tossed in buffalo sauce & blue cheese
Small Patata Rossa
A white pizza with rosemary and garlic roasted red bliss potato, caramelized onion & fontina cheese
Small Tremont
A white pizza topped with prosciutto, fresh basil & sliced tomato
Small White Shrimp
A white pizza covered with baby shrimp, sliced onion & fresh garlic
Small White Spinach
A white pizza topped with fresh spinach, mozzarella,feta cheese & fresh garlic
Small Garden Pesto
A pesto base with artichoke heart, diced tomato, fresh garlic & asiago cheese
Small Pollogo Pesto
A pesto base with grilled white meat chicken, gorgonzola cheese, asiago & fresh garlic
Small Slightly Pesto
A white pizza splashed with pesto, diced tomato & fresh garlic
Small Back Bay
Breaded chicken or eggplant, fresh mozzarella, marinara & fresh basil
Small Pizza of the Month
Our latest monthly special, call store for details
Large Margherita
Cheese Pizza
Large Chicken Fajita
Grilled white meat chicken, black olive, onion & jalapeño pepper
Large Fenway
Italian sausage, bell pepper & sliced onion
Large Hawaiian
A tropical combination of Canadian bacon & chopped pineapple
LG North End
Large Pedro's Steak
A savory combination of marinated steak & gorgonzola cheese
Large State House
Created for the meat lover, a combination of hamburger, pepperoni & Italian sausage
Large Swellesley
Pizza “Arrabbiata” – Parmigiano-Reggiano. chorizo, crushed red pepper, fresh garlic, olive oil & fresh basil
Large Uncommon
A mouth-watering combination of bacon, chopped pineapple & jalapeño pepper
Large Beacon Hill
A mix of sun-dried tomato & breaded eggplant
Large Charles Street
A local favorite combining portabella mushroom, sun-dried tomato & fresh garlic
Large Garden Veggie
A combination of fresh mushroom, onion, bell pepper, broccoli & fresh garlic
Large Geppetto's Veggie
A healthy choice of fresh mozzarella cheese, roasted eggplant, zucchini, yellow squash & fresh basil
Large Harvard Street
A classic combination of sliced tomato, fresh basil, fresh mozzarella & fresh garlic
Large MGH
A healthy mixture of fresh spinach, broccoli & feta cheese
Large Vegetarian G.O.A.T.
Large Fire Roasted Caprese
Large Spinach Leaf
A red pizza topped with fresh spinach, ricotta cheese & fresh garlic
Large Garden Pesto
A pesto base with artichoke heart, diced tomato, fresh garlic & asiago cheese
Large Pollogo Pesto
A pesto base with grilled white meat chicken, gorgonzola cheese, asiago & fresh garlic
Large Slightly Pesto
A white pizza splashed with pesto, diced tomato & fresh garlic
Large 3 Cheese
A white pizza combining the tastes of mozzerrella, ricotta, asiago, diced tomato and fresh garlic
Large BBQ
A white pizza with breaded chicken tossed in BBQ sauce & topped with sliced onion $
Large Boston Strong
A white pizza topped with buttermilk ranch dressing, grilled white meat chicken and crispy bacon
Large Buffalo
A white pizza with breaded chicken tossed in buffalo sauce & blue cheese
Large Patata Rossa
A white pizza with rosemary and garlic roasted red bliss potato, caramelized onion & fontina cheese
Large Tremont
A white pizza topped with prosciutto, fresh basil & sliced tomato
Large White Shrimp
A white pizza covered with baby shrimp, sliced onion & fresh garlic
Large White Spinach
A white pizza topped with fresh spinach, mozzarella,feta cheese & fresh garlic
Large Back Bay
Breaded chicken or eggplant, fresh mozzarella, marinara & fresh basil
Large Pizza of the Month
Our latest monthly special, call store for details
Personal Margherita
Salads
Drinks BU
Calzones & More
Sandwich Platters
Pasta
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Upper Crust Burlington If placing an Order for a Future Date, and you will be using a Credit/Debit Card. Please Call (781) 552-5188
68-90 Burlington Mall Road, Burlington, MA 01803