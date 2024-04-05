Upper Crust imageView gallery
Pizza

Upper Crust Cambridge

1,538 Reviews

$$

1782 Massachusetts Ave

Cambridge, MA 02140

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Whole Pizzas

Small Margherita

$12.99

Cheese Pizza

Small Chicken Fajita

$17.49

Grilled white meat chicken, black olive, onion & jalapeño pepper

Small Fenway

$16.49

Italian sausage, bell pepper & sliced onion

Small Hawaiian

$15.49

A tropical combination of Canadian bacon & chopped pineapple

Small The North End

$17.99

Small Pedro's Steak

$16.49

A savory combination of marinated steak & gorgonzola cheese

Small State House

$16.49

Created for the meat lover, a combination of hamburger, pepperoni & Italian sausage

Small Swellesley

$17.99

Pizza “Arrabbiata” – Parmigiano-Reggiano. chorizo, crushed red pepper, fresh garlic, olive oil & fresh basil

Small Uncommon

$17.49

A mouth-watering combination of bacon, chopped pineapple & jalapeño pepper

Small Beacon Hill

$15.49

A mix of sun-dried tomato & breaded eggplant

Small Charles Street

$16.49

A local favorite combining portabella mushroom, sun-dried tomato & fresh garlic

Small Garden Veggie

$17.49

A combination of fresh mushroom, onion, bell pepper, broccoli & fresh garlic

Small Geppetto's Veggie

$17.49

A healthy choice of fresh mozzarella cheese, roasted eggplant, zucchini, yellow squash & fresh basil

Small Harvard Street

$17.49

A classic combination of sliced tomato, fresh basil, fresh mozzarella & fresh garlic

Small MGH

$16.49

A healthy mixture of fresh spinach, broccoli & feta cheese

Small Spinach Leaf

$15.49

A red pizza topped with fresh spinach, ricotta cheese & fresh garlic

Small 3 Cheese

$15.49

A white pizza combining the tastes of mozzerrella, ricotta, asiago, diced tomato and fresh garlic

Small BBQ

$16.49

A white pizza with breaded chicken tossed in BBQ sauce & topped with sliced onion $

Small Boston Strong

$16.49

A white pizza topped with buttermilk ranch dressing, grilled white meat chicken and crispy bacon

Small Buffalo

$16.49

A white pizza with breaded chicken tossed in buffalo sauce & blue cheese

Small Patata Rossa

$17.49

A white pizza with rosemary and garlic roasted red bliss potato, caramelized onion & fontina cheese

Small Tremont

$16.49

A white pizza topped with prosciutto, fresh basil & sliced tomato

Small White Shrimp

$17.49

A white pizza covered with baby shrimp, sliced onion & fresh garlic

Small White Spinach

$15.49

A white pizza topped with fresh spinach, mozzarella,feta cheese & fresh garlic

Small Garden Pesto

$16.49

A pesto base with artichoke heart, diced tomato, fresh garlic & asiago cheese

Small Pollogo Pesto

$16.49

A pesto base with grilled white meat chicken, gorgonzola cheese, asiago & fresh garlic

Small Slightly Pesto

$16.49

A white pizza splashed with pesto, diced tomato & fresh garlic

Small Back Bay

$16.49

Breaded chicken or eggplant, fresh mozzarella, marinara & fresh basil

Small Pizza of the Month

$15.99

Our latest monthly special, call store for details

1/2 Small Margherita

$6.50

Cheese Pizza

1/2 Small Chicken Fajita

$8.75

Grilled white meat chicken, black olive, onion & jalapeño pepper

1/2 Small Fenway

$8.25

Italian sausage, bell pepper & sliced onion

1/2 Small Garden Veggie

$8.75

A combination of fresh mushroom, onion, bell pepper, broccoli & fresh garlic

1/2 Small Hawaiian

$7.75

A tropical combination of Canadian bacon & chopped pineapple

1/2 Sm North End

$9.00

1/2 Small Pedro's Steak

$8.25

A savory combination of marinated steak & gorgonzola cheese

1/2 Small Geppetto's Veggie

$8.75

A healthy choice of fresh mozzarella cheese, roasted eggplant, zucchini, yellow squash & fresh basil

1/2 Small State House

$8.25

Created for the meat lover, a combination of hamburger, pepperoni & Italian sausage

1/2 Small Swellesley

$9.00

Pizza “Arrabbiata” – Parmigiano-Reggiano. chorizo, crushed red pepper, fresh garlic, olive oil & fresh basil

1/2 Small Uncommon

$8.75

A mouth-watering combination of bacon, chopped pineapple & jalapeño pepper

1/2 Small Spinach Leaf

$7.75

A red pizza topped with fresh spinach, ricotta cheese & fresh garlic

1/2 Small Beacon Hill

$7.75

A mix of sun-dried tomato & breaded eggplant

1/2 Small Charles Street

$8.25

A local favorite combining portabella mushroom, sun-dried tomato & fresh garlic

1/2 Small Harvard Street

$8.75

A classic combination of sliced tomato, fresh basil, fresh mozzarella & fresh garlic

1/2 Small MGH

$8.25

A healthy mixture of fresh spinach, broccoli & feta cheese

1/2 Small Slightly Pesto

$8.25

A white pizza splashed with pesto, diced tomato & fresh garlic

1/2 Small Buffalo

$8.25

A white pizza with breaded chicken tossed in buffalo sauce & blue cheese

1/2 Small BBQ

$8.25

A white pizza with breaded chicken tossed in BBQ sauce & topped with sliced onion $

1/2 Small Tremont

$8.25

A white pizza topped with prosciutto, fresh basil & sliced tomato

1/2 Small Garden Pesto

$8.25

A pesto base with artichoke heart, diced tomato, fresh garlic & asiago cheese

1/2 Small White Shrimp

$8.75

A white pizza covered with baby shrimp, sliced onion & fresh garlic

1/2 Small White Spinach

$7.75

A white pizza topped with fresh spinach, mozzarella,feta cheese & fresh garlic

1/2 Small Patata Rossa

$8.75

A white pizza with rosemary and garlic roasted red bliss potato, caramelized onion & fontina cheese

1/2 Small Pollogo Pesto

$8.25

A pesto base with grilled white meat chicken, gorgonzola cheese, asiago & fresh garlic

1/2 Small Boston Strong

$8.25

A white pizza topped with buttermilk ranch dressing, grilled white meat chicken and crispy bacon

1/2 Small 3 Cheese

$7.75

A white pizza combining the tastes of mozzerrella, ricotta, asiago, diced tomato and fresh garlic

1/2 Small Back Bay

$8.25

Breaded chicken or eggplant, fresh mozzarella, marinara & fresh basil

1\2 Small Edith Lesley

$8.25

1/2 Small Pizza of the Month

$8.25

Our latest monthly special, call store for details

1/2 Small Pizza Of The Day

$8.25
Large Margherita

Large Margherita

$16.99

Cheese Pizza

Large Chicken Fajita

Large Chicken Fajita

$23.49

Grilled white meat chicken, black olive, onion & jalapeño pepper

Large Fenway

Large Fenway

$21.49

Italian sausage, bell pepper & sliced onion

Large Hawaiian

Large Hawaiian

$19.49

A tropical combination of Canadian bacon & chopped pineapple

LG North End

LG North End

$23.49
Large Pedro's Steak

Large Pedro's Steak

$23.49

A savory combination of marinated steak & gorgonzola cheese

Large State House

Large State House

$21.49

Created for the meat lover, a combination of hamburger, pepperoni & Italian sausage

Large Swellesley

Large Swellesley

$23.49

Pizza “Arrabbiata” – Parmigiano-Reggiano. chorizo, crushed red pepper, fresh garlic, olive oil & fresh basil

Large Uncommon

Large Uncommon

$23.49

A mouth-watering combination of bacon, chopped pineapple & jalapeño pepper

Large Beacon Hill

Large Beacon Hill

$19.49

A mix of sun-dried tomato & breaded eggplant

Large Charles Street

Large Charles Street

$21.49

A local favorite combining portabella mushroom, sun-dried tomato & fresh garlic

Large Garden Veggie

Large Garden Veggie

$21.49

A combination of fresh mushroom, onion, bell pepper, broccoli & fresh garlic

Large Geppetto's Veggie

Large Geppetto's Veggie

$22.99

A healthy choice of fresh mozzarella cheese, roasted eggplant, zucchini, yellow squash & fresh basil

Large Harvard Street

Large Harvard Street

$21.49

A classic combination of sliced tomato, fresh basil, fresh mozzarella & fresh garlic

Large MGH

Large MGH

$21.49

A healthy mixture of fresh spinach, broccoli & feta cheese

Large Vegetarian G.O.A.T.

$21.99

Large Fire Roasted Caprese

$21.49
Large Spinach Leaf

Large Spinach Leaf

$19.99

A red pizza topped with fresh spinach, ricotta cheese & fresh garlic

Large Garden Pesto

Large Garden Pesto

$21.79

A pesto base with artichoke heart, diced tomato, fresh garlic & asiago cheese

Large Pollogo Pesto

Large Pollogo Pesto

$23.49

A pesto base with grilled white meat chicken, gorgonzola cheese, asiago & fresh garlic

Large Slightly Pesto

Large Slightly Pesto

$21.49

A white pizza splashed with pesto, diced tomato & fresh garlic

Large 3 Cheese

Large 3 Cheese

$19.49

A white pizza combining the tastes of mozzerrella, ricotta, asiago, diced tomato and fresh garlic

Large BBQ

Large BBQ

$23.49

A white pizza with breaded chicken tossed in BBQ sauce & topped with sliced onion $

Large Boston Strong

Large Boston Strong

$21.79

A white pizza topped with buttermilk ranch dressing, grilled white meat chicken and crispy bacon

Large Buffalo

Large Buffalo

$23.49

A white pizza with breaded chicken tossed in buffalo sauce & blue cheese

Large Patata Rossa

Large Patata Rossa

$22.99

A white pizza with rosemary and garlic roasted red bliss potato, caramelized onion & fontina cheese

Large Tremont

Large Tremont

$23.49

A white pizza topped with prosciutto, fresh basil & sliced tomato

Large White Shrimp

Large White Shrimp

$23.49

A white pizza covered with baby shrimp, sliced onion & fresh garlic

Large White Spinach

Large White Spinach

$19.99

A white pizza topped with fresh spinach, mozzarella,feta cheese & fresh garlic

Large Back Bay

Large Back Bay

$21.79

Breaded chicken or eggplant, fresh mozzarella, marinara & fresh basil

Large Pizza of the Month

Large Pizza of the Month

$20.79

Our latest monthly special, call store for details

LG Edith Lesley

$21.29

1/2 Large Margherita

$8.50

Cheese Pizza

1/2 Large Chicken Fajita

$11.75

Grilled white meat chicken, black olive, onion & jalapeño pepper

1/2 Large Fenway

$10.75

Italian sausage, bell pepper & sliced onion

1/2 Large Hawaiian

$9.75

A tropical combination of Canadian bacon & chopped pineapple

1/2 Lg North End

$11.75

1/2 Large Pedro's Steak

$11.75

A savory combination of marinated steak & gorgonzola cheese

1/2 Large State House

$10.75

Created for the meat lover, a combination of hamburger, pepperoni & Italian sausage

1/2 Large Swellesley

$11.75

Pizza “Arrabbiata” – Parmigiano-Reggiano. chorizo, crushed red pepper, fresh garlic, olive oil & fresh basil

1/2 Large Uncommon

$11.75

A mouth-watering combination of bacon, chopped pineapple & jalapeño pepper

1/2 Large Beacon Hill

$9.75

A mix of sun-dried tomato & breaded eggplant

1/2 Large Charles Street

$10.75

A local favorite combining portabella mushroom, sun-dried tomato & fresh garlic

1/2 Large Garden Veggie

$10.75

A combination of fresh mushroom, onion, bell pepper, broccoli & fresh garlic

1/2 Large Geppetto's Veggie

$11.50

A healthy choice of fresh mozzarella cheese, roasted eggplant, zucchini, yellow squash & fresh basil

1/2 Large Harvard Street

$10.75

A classic combination of sliced tomato, fresh basil, fresh mozzarella & fresh garlic

1/2 Large MGH

$10.75

A healthy mixture of fresh spinach, broccoli & feta cheese

1/2 Large Vegetarian G.O.A.T.

$10.50

1/2 Large Fire Roasted Caprese

$10.25

1/2 Large Spinach Leaf

$10.00

A red pizza topped with fresh spinach, ricotta cheese & fresh garlic

1/2 Large Garden Pesto

$10.99

A pesto base with artichoke heart, diced tomato, fresh garlic & asiago cheese

1/2 Large Pollogo Pesto

$11.75

A pesto base with grilled white meat chicken, gorgonzola cheese, asiago & fresh garlic

1/2 Large Slightly Pesto

$10.75

A white pizza splashed with pesto, diced tomato & fresh garlic

1/2 Large 3 Cheese

$9.75

A white pizza combining the tastes of mozzerrella, ricotta, asiago, diced tomato and fresh garlic

1/2 Large BBQ

$11.75

A white pizza with breaded chicken tossed in BBQ sauce & topped with sliced onion $

1/2 Large Boston Strong

$10.75

A white pizza topped with buttermilk ranch dressing, grilled white meat chicken and crispy bacon

1/2 Large Buffalo

$11.75

A white pizza with breaded chicken tossed in buffalo sauce & blue cheese

1/2 Large Patata Rossa

$11.50

A white pizza with rosemary and garlic roasted red bliss potato, caramelized onion & fontina cheese

1/2 Large Tremont

$11.75

A white pizza topped with prosciutto, fresh basil & sliced tomato

1/2 Large White Shrimp

$11.75

A white pizza covered with baby shrimp, sliced onion & fresh garlic

1/2 Large White Spinach

$10.00

A white pizza topped with fresh spinach, mozzarella,feta cheese & fresh garlic

1/2 Large Back Bay

$10.99

Breaded chicken or eggplant, fresh mozzarella, marinara & fresh basil

1/2 Large Pizza of the Month

$10.50

Our latest monthly special, call store for details

1\2 Large Edith Lesley

$10.75

Personal Margherita

$9.99

Salads

Small Garden Salad

Small Garden Salad

$5.49
Small Greek Salad

Small Greek Salad

$5.49
Small Caesar Salad

Small Caesar Salad

$5.49

.

Large Garden Salad

Large Garden Salad

$8.49
Large Greek Salad

Large Greek Salad

$8.49
Large Caesar Salad

Large Caesar Salad

$8.49

Drinks CA

20 Oz Coke

20 Oz Coke

$2.25
20 Oz Diet Coke

20 Oz Diet Coke

$2.25
Sprite

Sprite

$2.25
Ginger Ale

Ginger Ale

$2.25
20 Oz Fanta Orange

20 Oz Fanta Orange

$2.25
Orange Juice

Orange Juice

$2.25
Apple Juice

Apple Juice

$2.25

Honest Tea Half&Half

$2.25

Honest Tea Green Tea

$2.25

Bottle Water

$2.00

San Pellegrino

$2.25

San Pellegrino

$4.50

Acqua Panna

$4.50

Coke 2 Liter

$3.50

Diet Coke 2 Liter

$3.50

Sprite 2 Liter

$3.50

Ginger Ale 2 Liter

$3.50

Fanta Orange 2 Liter

$3.50

Calzones & More

Lasagna

Lasagna

$9.49
Lasagna & Salad

Lasagna & Salad

$12.99

-

Calzone (12")

Calzone (12")

$11.50

A Combination of Mozzarella, Ricotta & Imported Asiago, Rolled in our Famous Pizza dough and baked to perfection

Spinach Squares

$3.99

5 per order

Cheesy Bread

Cheesy Bread

$6.99

-

Mini Calzone

$4.99
Brownie

Brownie

$3.00
Potato Chips

Potato Chips

$1.99

-

Mini Calzone & Salad

$7.95

Sandwich Platters

Chicken & Pesto Sand Platter

$94.99+

Roasted Veggie Sand Platter

$94.99+

Caprese Sand Platter

$94.99+

Meatball Sand Platter

$94.99+

Chicken Parm Sand Platter

$94.99+

Italian Sausage Sand Platter

$94.99+

Pasta

Veggie Lasagna Pasta

$59.99+

Lasagna Bolognese Pasta

$59.99+

Penne Rigate- Gluten-Free

$59.99+

Penne w/ Marinara

$39.99+

Dozen Meatballs

$24.99

Mains

Wing Platter

$44.99+

Chicken Parmigiana

$64.99+

Eggplant Parmigiana

$64.99+

Salads

Salad Platter

$44.99+

Potato Salad

$37.99+

Pasta Salad

$37.99+

Sides

Spinach Squares

$37.99+

Antipasto

$74.99+

Roasted Vegetables

$44.99+

Tomato Bruschetta

$39.99+

Dessert

Cookie Assortment

$49.99+

Fresh Fruit

$49.99+
Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Since its inception in 2001, The Upper Crust Pizzeria has been serving award-winning pizza to Boston-area residents craving something delicious and extraordinary. If placing an Order for a Future Date, and you will be using a Credit/Debit Card. Please Call (617) 492-1111 If placing an Order for a Future Date, and you will be using a Credit/Debit Card. Please Call (617) 492-1111

Website

Location

1782 Massachusetts Ave, Cambridge, MA 02140

Directions

Gallery
Upper Crust image

Similar restaurants in your area

Posto - Somerville
orange star4.3 • 3,179
187 Elm Street Somerville, MA 02144
View restaurantnext
Stoked Pizza Company- Cambridge
orange starNo Reviews
1611 Massachusetts Ave. Cambridge, MA 02138
View restaurantnext
American Flatbread - Somerville
orange starNo Reviews
45 Day St Somerville, MA 02144
View restaurantnext
Avenue kitchen + bar / Somervilla
orange star4.9 • 736
158 Boston Ave Somerville, MA 02144
View restaurantnext
Za Arlington
orange starNo Reviews
138 Massachusetts Ave Arlington, MA 02474
View restaurantnext
The Village Kitchen
orange star4.5 • 24
359 Huron Ave Cambridge, MA 02138
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Cambridge

El Jefe's Taqueria
orange star4.5 • 9,194
83 Mount Auburn St Cambridge, MA 02138
View restaurantnext
Felipe's Taqueria - Harvard Square
orange star4.5 • 7,524
21 Brattle St Cambridge, MA 02138
View restaurantnext
Oleana
orange star4.8 • 7,473
134 Hampshire St Cambridge, MA 02139
View restaurantnext
Craigie on Main
orange star4.6 • 6,640
853 Main Street Cambridge, MA 02139
View restaurantnext
Russell House Tavern - 14 JFK Street
orange star4.2 • 5,678
14 JFK Street Cambridge, MA 02138
View restaurantnext
Sugar & Spice - Cambridge
orange star4.6 • 5,053
1933 Massachusetts Ave Cambridge, MA 02140
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Cambridge
Somerville
review star
Avg 4.5 (103 restaurants)
Allston
review star
Avg 4.2 (36 restaurants)
Brighton
review star
Avg 4.5 (37 restaurants)
Charlestown
review star
Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)
Boston
review star
Avg 4.3 (576 restaurants)
Watertown
review star
Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)
Medford
review star
Avg 4.7 (23 restaurants)
Everett
review star
Avg 3.9 (8 restaurants)
Arlington
review star
Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston