1301 U Street NW

Washington DC, DC 20009

Slices

Slice of Cheese

$3.25

Slice of Cheese Combo

$7.25

Slice of the Month

$3.75

Slice of the Month Combo

$7.69

Slice of Pepperoni

$3.59

Slice of Pepperoni Combo

$7.45

Slice of The Day

$3.75

Slice of the Day Combo

$7.69

Slice of week-Meat

$3.75

SOW Meat & Salad

$7.69

Slice of week-Veggie

$3.75

SOW Veggie & Salad

$7.69

Small Dough

$3.00

Large Dough

$5.00

Cheesy Bread

$6.99

Spinach Squares

$3.99

Chips Jalapeno

$1.99

Chips BBQ

$1.99

Chips Salt & Vinegar

$1.99

Chips Sea Salt

$1.99

Sausage

$3.59Out of stock

Whole Pizzas

Large Margherita

$16.59

Cheese Pizza

Large Old Town

$22.39

Pizza “Arrabbiata” – Parmigiano-Reggiano. chorizo, crushed red pepper, fresh garlic, olive oil & fresh basil

Large Hawaiian

$19.49

A tropical combination of Canadian bacon & chopped pineapple

Large Geppetto's Veggie

$21.59

A healthy choice of fresh mozzarella cheese, roasted eggplant, zucchini, yellow squash & fresh basil

Large Uncommon

$21.29

A mouth-watering combination of bacon, chopped pineapple & jalapeño pepper

Large Pedro's Steak

$21.29

A savory combination of marinated steak & gorgonzola cheese

Large Senate

$21.29

Created for the meat lover, a combination of hamburger, pepperoni & Italian sausage

Large Spinach Leaf

$19.79

A red pizza topped with fresh spinach, ricotta cheese & fresh garlic

Large Chicken Fajita

$21.59

Grilled white meat chicken, black olive, onion & jalapeño pepper

Lg Nationals

$21.29

Italian sausage, bell pepper & sliced onion

LG Lee Heights

$22.39

Large Garden Veggie

$21.59

A combination of fresh mushroom, onion, bell pepper, broccoli & fresh garlic

Lg Capitol Hill

$19.29

A mix of sun-dried tomato & breaded eggplant

Large GW

$21.59

A classic combination of sliced tomato, fresh basil, fresh mozzarella & fresh garlic

Lg Pennsylvania Ave

$21.29

A local favorite combining portabella mushroom, sun-dried tomato & fresh garlic

Large Flotus

$21.79

A healthy mixture of fresh spinach, broccoli & feta cheese

Large Slightly Pesto

$21.29

A white pizza splashed with pesto, diced tomato & fresh garlic

Large Buffalo

$21.29

A white pizza with breaded chicken tossed in buffalo sauce & blue cheese

Large BBQ

$21.29

A white pizza with breaded chicken tossed in BBQ sauce & topped with sliced onion $

Large Dupont

$21.29

A white pizza topped with prosciutto, fresh basil & sliced tomato

Large Pollogo Pesto

$21.29

A pesto base with grilled white meat chicken, gorgonzola cheese, asiago & fresh garlic

Large White Shrimp

$21.79

A white pizza covered with baby shrimp, sliced onion & fresh garlic

Large White Spinach

$19.79

A white pizza topped with fresh spinach, mozzarella,feta cheese & fresh garlic

Large 3 Cheese

$19.49

A white pizza combining the tastes of mozzerrella, ricotta, asiago, diced tomato and fresh garlic

Large Pizza of the Month

$20.79

Our latest monthly special, call store for details

Large Patata Rossa

$21.59

A white pizza with rosemary and garlic roasted red bliss potato, caramelized onion & fontina cheese

Small Margherita

$12.99

Cheese Pizza

Small Old Town

$17.69

Pizza “Arrabbiata” – Parmigiano-Reggiano. chorizo, crushed red pepper, fresh garlic, olive oil & fresh basil

Sm Senate

$16.39

Created for the meat lover, a combination of hamburger, pepperoni & Italian sausage

Small Geppetto's Veggie

$17.29

A healthy choice of fresh mozzarella cheese, roasted eggplant, zucchini, yellow squash & fresh basil

Small Hawaiian

$15.39

A tropical combination of Canadian bacon & chopped pineapple

Small Chicken Fajita

$17.39

Grilled white meat chicken, black olive, onion & jalapeño pepper

Sm Nationals

$16.39

Italian sausage, bell pepper & sliced onion

Small Spinach Leaf

$15.59

A red pizza topped with fresh spinach, ricotta cheese & fresh garlic

Small Uncommon

$16.49

A mouth-watering combination of bacon, chopped pineapple & jalapeño pepper

Small Pedro's Steak

$16.39

A savory combination of marinated steak & gorgonzola cheese

SM Lee Heights

$17.69

Small Garden Veggie

$17.39

A combination of fresh mushroom, onion, bell pepper, broccoli & fresh garlic

Sm Capitol Hill

$15.39

A mix of sun-dried tomato & breaded eggplant

Small Flotus

$16.59

A healthy mixture of fresh spinach, broccoli & feta cheese

Small GW

$17.39

A classic combination of sliced tomato, fresh basil, fresh mozzarella & fresh garlic

Sm Pennsylvania Ave

$16.39

A local favorite combining portabella mushroom, sun-dried tomato & fresh garlic

Small Slightly Pesto

$16.39

A white pizza splashed with pesto, diced tomato & fresh garlic

Small White Spinach

$15.59

A white pizza topped with fresh spinach, mozzarella,feta cheese & fresh garlic

Small Buffalo

$16.39

A white pizza with breaded chicken tossed in buffalo sauce & blue cheese

Small Patata Rossa

$17.29

A white pizza with rosemary and garlic roasted red bliss potato, caramelized onion & fontina cheese

Small Pollogo Pesto

$16.39

A pesto base with grilled white meat chicken, gorgonzola cheese, asiago & fresh garlic

Small BBQ

$16.39

A white pizza with breaded chicken tossed in BBQ sauce & topped with sliced onion $

Sm Dupont

$16.39

A white pizza topped with prosciutto, fresh basil & sliced tomato

Small 3 Cheese

$15.39

A white pizza combining the tastes of mozzerrella, ricotta, asiago, diced tomato and fresh garlic

Small Pizza of the Month

$16.99

Our latest monthly special, call store for details

Small White Shrimp

$16.59

A white pizza covered with baby shrimp, sliced onion & fresh garlic

1/2 Small Margherita

$6.50

Cheese Pizza

1/2 Sm Old Town

$8.85

Pizza “Arrabbiata” – Parmigiano-Reggiano. chorizo, crushed red pepper, fresh garlic, olive oil & fresh basil

1/2 Small Pedro's Steak

$8.20

A savory combination of marinated steak & gorgonzola cheese

1/2 Small Geppetto's Veggie

$8.65

A healthy choice of fresh mozzarella cheese, roasted eggplant, zucchini, yellow squash & fresh basil

1/2 Sm Senate

$8.20

Created for the meat lover, a combination of hamburger, pepperoni & Italian sausage

1/2 Sm Nationals

$8.20

Italian sausage, bell pepper & sliced onion

1/2 Small Hawaiian

$7.30

A tropical combination of Canadian bacon & chopped pineapple

1/2 Small Garden Veggie

$8.65

A combination of fresh mushroom, onion, bell pepper, broccoli & fresh garlic

1/2 Small Chicken Fajita

$8.70

Grilled white meat chicken, black olive, onion & jalapeño pepper

1/2 Small Uncommon

$8.25Out of stock

A mouth-watering combination of bacon, chopped pineapple & jalapeño pepper

1/2 Sm Lee Heights

$8.85

1/2 Sm Capitol Hill

$7.70

A mix of sun-dried tomato & breaded eggplant

1/2 Small Spinach Leaf

$7.80

A red pizza topped with fresh spinach, ricotta cheese & fresh garlic

1/2 Sm Flotus

$8.30

A healthy mixture of fresh spinach, broccoli & feta cheese

1/2 Sm Pennsylvania Ave

$8.20

A local favorite combining portabella mushroom, sun-dried tomato & fresh garlic

1/2 Sm GW

$8.70

A classic combination of sliced tomato, fresh basil, fresh mozzarella & fresh garlic

1/2 Small Slightly Pesto

$8.20

A white pizza splashed with pesto, diced tomato & fresh garlic

1/2 Small Buffalo

$8.20

A white pizza with breaded chicken tossed in buffalo sauce & blue cheese

1/2 Small BBQ

$8.20

A white pizza with breaded chicken tossed in BBQ sauce & topped with sliced onion $

1/2 Sm Dupont

$8.20

A white pizza topped with prosciutto, fresh basil & sliced tomato

1/2 Small Pollogo Pesto

$8.20

A pesto base with grilled white meat chicken, gorgonzola cheese, asiago & fresh garlic

1/2 Small White Shrimp

$8.70

A white pizza covered with baby shrimp, sliced onion & fresh garlic

1/2 Small White Spinach

$7.80

A white pizza topped with fresh spinach, mozzarella,feta cheese & fresh garlic

1/2 Small Patata Rossa

$8.65Out of stock

A white pizza with rosemary and garlic roasted red bliss potato, caramelized onion & fontina cheese

1/2 Small Pizza of the Month

$8.30

Our latest monthly special, call store for details

1/2 Small 3 Cheese

$7.70

A white pizza combining the tastes of mozzerrella, ricotta, asiago, diced tomato and fresh garlic

1/2 Large Margherita

$8.30

Cheese Pizza

1/2 Lg Old Town

$11.20

Pizza “Arrabbiata” – Parmigiano-Reggiano. chorizo, crushed red pepper, fresh garlic, olive oil & fresh basil

1/2 Lg Nationals

$10.65

Italian sausage, bell pepper & sliced onion

1/2 Large Geppetto's Veggie

$10.80

A healthy choice of fresh mozzarella cheese, roasted eggplant, zucchini, yellow squash & fresh basil

1/2 Large Pedro's Steak

$10.65

A savory combination of marinated steak & gorgonzola cheese

1/2 Large Hawaiian

$9.75

A tropical combination of Canadian bacon & chopped pineapple

1/2 Large Chicken Fajita

$10.80

Grilled white meat chicken, black olive, onion & jalapeño pepper

1/2 Large Spinach Leaf

$9.90

A red pizza topped with fresh spinach, ricotta cheese & fresh garlic

1/2 Lg Senate

$10.65

Created for the meat lover, a combination of hamburger, pepperoni & Italian sausage

1/2 Large Uncommon

$10.65Out of stock

A mouth-watering combination of bacon, chopped pineapple & jalapeño pepper

1/2 Lg Lee Heights

$11.20

1/2 Lg Capitol Hill

$9.65

A mix of sun-dried tomato & breaded eggplant

1/2 Large Garden Veggie

$10.80

A combination of fresh mushroom, onion, bell pepper, broccoli & fresh garlic

1/2 Lg Flotus

$10.90

A healthy mixture of fresh spinach, broccoli & feta cheese

1/2 Lg Pennsylvania Ave

$10.65

A local favorite combining portabella mushroom, sun-dried tomato & fresh garlic

1/2 Lg GW

$10.80

A classic combination of sliced tomato, fresh basil, fresh mozzarella & fresh garlic

1/2 Large Pollogo Pesto

$10.65

A pesto base with grilled white meat chicken, gorgonzola cheese, asiago & fresh garlic

1/2 Large Patata Rossa

$10.80Out of stock

A white pizza with rosemary and garlic roasted red bliss potato, caramelized onion & fontina cheese

1/2 Large Buffalo

$10.65

A white pizza with breaded chicken tossed in buffalo sauce & blue cheese

1/2 Large BBQ

$10.65

A white pizza with breaded chicken tossed in BBQ sauce & topped with sliced onion $

1/2 Large Slightly Pesto

$10.65

A white pizza splashed with pesto, diced tomato & fresh garlic

1/2 Lg Dupont

$10.65

A white pizza topped with prosciutto, fresh basil & sliced tomato

1/2 Large White Shrimp

$10.90

A white pizza covered with baby shrimp, sliced onion & fresh garlic

1/2 Large 3 Cheese

$9.75

A white pizza combining the tastes of mozzerrella, ricotta, asiago, diced tomato and fresh garlic

1/2 Large Pizza of the Month

$10.50

Our latest monthly special, call store for details

1/2 Large White Spinach

$9.90

A white pizza topped with fresh spinach, mozzarella,feta cheese & fresh garlic

Calzones & Lasagna

Calzone (12")

$11.50

A Combination of Mozzarella, Ricotta & Imported Asiago, Rolled in our Famous Pizza dough and baked to perfection

Baked Lasagna

$9.49

Lasagna & Salad

$12.99

Brownie

$2.50

Cookie Dough CC

$4.49

Cookie Dough MnM

$4.49

Cookie Dough Sugar

$4.49

Cookie Dough Peanut

$4.49

Salads

Small Garden Salad

$4.99

Small Garden Salad w/ Chicken

$6.99

Large Garden Salad

$7.59

Large Garden Salad w/ Chicken

$9.59

Small Greek Salad

$4.99

Small Greek Salad w/ Chicken

$6.99

Large Greek Salad

$7.59

Large Greek Salad w/ Chicken

$9.59

Small Caesar Salad

$4.99

Small Caesar Salad w/ Chicken

$6.99

Large Caesar Salad

$7.59

Large Caesar Salad w/ Chicken

$9.59

Sausage Cobb Salad

$8.99

Bag Tax

Bag Tax

$0.05

Sandwich Platters

Chicken & Pesto Sand Platter

$94.99+

Roasted Veggie Sand Platter

$94.99+

Caprese Sand Platter

$94.99+

Meatball Sand Platter

$94.99+

Chicken Parm Sand Platter

$94.99+

Italian Sausage Sand Platter

$94.99+

Pasta

Veggie Lasagna Pasta

$59.99+

Lasagna Bolognese Pasta

$59.99+

Penne Rigate Gluten-Free

$59.99+

Penne w/ Marinara

$39.99+

Dozen Meatballs

$24.99

Mains

Wing Platter

$44.99+

Chicken Parmigiana

$64.99+

Eggplant Parmigiana

$64.99+

Salads

Salad Platter

$44.99+

Potato Salad

$37.99+

Pasta Salad

$37.99+

Sides

Spinach Squares

$37.99+

Antipasto

$74.99+

Roasted Vegetables

$44.99+

Tomato Bruschetta

$39.99+

Dessert

Cookie Assortment

$49.99+

Fresh Fruit

$49.99+

Beverages

Fountain Soda

$2.25

Bottled Water

$1.99

San Pellegrino Large

$4.50

Sm Pellegrino

$2.25

Ginger Ale 20 Oz

$2.25

Coke 20 Oz

$2.25

Diet Coke 20 Oz

$2.25

Sprite 20 Oz

$2.25

2L Ginger Ale

$3.50

2L Coke

$3.50

2L Diet Coke

$3.50

2L Sprite

$3.50

2L Orange Soda

$3.50Out of stock

Apple Juice

$2.25Out of stock

Orange Juice

$2.25

Tea

$2.25

Red Bull

$2.49
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Restaurant info

Since its inception in 2001, The Upper Crust Pizzeria has been serving award-winning pizza to Boston-area residents craving something delicious and extraordinary. Now with recent expansion The Upper Crust looks forward to bringing our award winning pizza to Northern Virginia. If placing an Order for a Future Date, and you will be using a Credit/Debit Card. Please Call (202) 885-9888

Website

Location

1301 U Street NW, Washington DC, DC 20009

Directions

Gallery
Upper Crust image

