- Home
- /
- Washington
- /
- Upper Crust - DC
Upper Crust DC
No reviews yet
1301 U Street NW
Washington DC, DC 20009
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Slices
Slice of Cheese
Slice of Cheese Combo
Slice of the Month
Slice of the Month Combo
Slice of Pepperoni
Slice of Pepperoni Combo
Slice of The Day
Slice of the Day Combo
Slice of week-Meat
SOW Meat & Salad
Slice of week-Veggie
SOW Veggie & Salad
Small Dough
Large Dough
Cheesy Bread
Spinach Squares
Chips Jalapeno
Chips BBQ
Chips Salt & Vinegar
Chips Sea Salt
Sausage
Whole Pizzas
Large Margherita
Cheese Pizza
Large Old Town
Pizza “Arrabbiata” – Parmigiano-Reggiano. chorizo, crushed red pepper, fresh garlic, olive oil & fresh basil
Large Hawaiian
A tropical combination of Canadian bacon & chopped pineapple
Large Geppetto's Veggie
A healthy choice of fresh mozzarella cheese, roasted eggplant, zucchini, yellow squash & fresh basil
Large Uncommon
A mouth-watering combination of bacon, chopped pineapple & jalapeño pepper
Large Pedro's Steak
A savory combination of marinated steak & gorgonzola cheese
Large Senate
Created for the meat lover, a combination of hamburger, pepperoni & Italian sausage
Large Spinach Leaf
A red pizza topped with fresh spinach, ricotta cheese & fresh garlic
Large Chicken Fajita
Grilled white meat chicken, black olive, onion & jalapeño pepper
Lg Nationals
Italian sausage, bell pepper & sliced onion
LG Lee Heights
Large Garden Veggie
A combination of fresh mushroom, onion, bell pepper, broccoli & fresh garlic
Lg Capitol Hill
A mix of sun-dried tomato & breaded eggplant
Large GW
A classic combination of sliced tomato, fresh basil, fresh mozzarella & fresh garlic
Lg Pennsylvania Ave
A local favorite combining portabella mushroom, sun-dried tomato & fresh garlic
Large Flotus
A healthy mixture of fresh spinach, broccoli & feta cheese
Large Slightly Pesto
A white pizza splashed with pesto, diced tomato & fresh garlic
Large Buffalo
A white pizza with breaded chicken tossed in buffalo sauce & blue cheese
Large BBQ
A white pizza with breaded chicken tossed in BBQ sauce & topped with sliced onion $
Large Dupont
A white pizza topped with prosciutto, fresh basil & sliced tomato
Large Pollogo Pesto
A pesto base with grilled white meat chicken, gorgonzola cheese, asiago & fresh garlic
Large White Shrimp
A white pizza covered with baby shrimp, sliced onion & fresh garlic
Large White Spinach
A white pizza topped with fresh spinach, mozzarella,feta cheese & fresh garlic
Large 3 Cheese
A white pizza combining the tastes of mozzerrella, ricotta, asiago, diced tomato and fresh garlic
Large Pizza of the Month
Our latest monthly special, call store for details
Large Patata Rossa
A white pizza with rosemary and garlic roasted red bliss potato, caramelized onion & fontina cheese
Small Margherita
Cheese Pizza
Small Old Town
Pizza “Arrabbiata” – Parmigiano-Reggiano. chorizo, crushed red pepper, fresh garlic, olive oil & fresh basil
Sm Senate
Created for the meat lover, a combination of hamburger, pepperoni & Italian sausage
Small Geppetto's Veggie
A healthy choice of fresh mozzarella cheese, roasted eggplant, zucchini, yellow squash & fresh basil
Small Hawaiian
A tropical combination of Canadian bacon & chopped pineapple
Small Chicken Fajita
Grilled white meat chicken, black olive, onion & jalapeño pepper
Sm Nationals
Italian sausage, bell pepper & sliced onion
Small Spinach Leaf
A red pizza topped with fresh spinach, ricotta cheese & fresh garlic
Small Uncommon
A mouth-watering combination of bacon, chopped pineapple & jalapeño pepper
Small Pedro's Steak
A savory combination of marinated steak & gorgonzola cheese
SM Lee Heights
Small Garden Veggie
A combination of fresh mushroom, onion, bell pepper, broccoli & fresh garlic
Sm Capitol Hill
A mix of sun-dried tomato & breaded eggplant
Small Flotus
A healthy mixture of fresh spinach, broccoli & feta cheese
Small GW
A classic combination of sliced tomato, fresh basil, fresh mozzarella & fresh garlic
Sm Pennsylvania Ave
A local favorite combining portabella mushroom, sun-dried tomato & fresh garlic
Small Slightly Pesto
A white pizza splashed with pesto, diced tomato & fresh garlic
Small White Spinach
A white pizza topped with fresh spinach, mozzarella,feta cheese & fresh garlic
Small Buffalo
A white pizza with breaded chicken tossed in buffalo sauce & blue cheese
Small Patata Rossa
A white pizza with rosemary and garlic roasted red bliss potato, caramelized onion & fontina cheese
Small Pollogo Pesto
A pesto base with grilled white meat chicken, gorgonzola cheese, asiago & fresh garlic
Small BBQ
A white pizza with breaded chicken tossed in BBQ sauce & topped with sliced onion $
Sm Dupont
A white pizza topped with prosciutto, fresh basil & sliced tomato
Small 3 Cheese
A white pizza combining the tastes of mozzerrella, ricotta, asiago, diced tomato and fresh garlic
Small Pizza of the Month
Our latest monthly special, call store for details
Small White Shrimp
A white pizza covered with baby shrimp, sliced onion & fresh garlic
1/2 Small Margherita
Cheese Pizza
1/2 Sm Old Town
Pizza “Arrabbiata” – Parmigiano-Reggiano. chorizo, crushed red pepper, fresh garlic, olive oil & fresh basil
1/2 Small Pedro's Steak
A savory combination of marinated steak & gorgonzola cheese
1/2 Small Geppetto's Veggie
A healthy choice of fresh mozzarella cheese, roasted eggplant, zucchini, yellow squash & fresh basil
1/2 Sm Senate
Created for the meat lover, a combination of hamburger, pepperoni & Italian sausage
1/2 Sm Nationals
Italian sausage, bell pepper & sliced onion
1/2 Small Hawaiian
A tropical combination of Canadian bacon & chopped pineapple
1/2 Small Garden Veggie
A combination of fresh mushroom, onion, bell pepper, broccoli & fresh garlic
1/2 Small Chicken Fajita
Grilled white meat chicken, black olive, onion & jalapeño pepper
1/2 Small Uncommon
A mouth-watering combination of bacon, chopped pineapple & jalapeño pepper
1/2 Sm Lee Heights
1/2 Sm Capitol Hill
A mix of sun-dried tomato & breaded eggplant
1/2 Small Spinach Leaf
A red pizza topped with fresh spinach, ricotta cheese & fresh garlic
1/2 Sm Flotus
A healthy mixture of fresh spinach, broccoli & feta cheese
1/2 Sm Pennsylvania Ave
A local favorite combining portabella mushroom, sun-dried tomato & fresh garlic
1/2 Sm GW
A classic combination of sliced tomato, fresh basil, fresh mozzarella & fresh garlic
1/2 Small Slightly Pesto
A white pizza splashed with pesto, diced tomato & fresh garlic
1/2 Small Buffalo
A white pizza with breaded chicken tossed in buffalo sauce & blue cheese
1/2 Small BBQ
A white pizza with breaded chicken tossed in BBQ sauce & topped with sliced onion $
1/2 Sm Dupont
A white pizza topped with prosciutto, fresh basil & sliced tomato
1/2 Small Pollogo Pesto
A pesto base with grilled white meat chicken, gorgonzola cheese, asiago & fresh garlic
1/2 Small White Shrimp
A white pizza covered with baby shrimp, sliced onion & fresh garlic
1/2 Small White Spinach
A white pizza topped with fresh spinach, mozzarella,feta cheese & fresh garlic
1/2 Small Patata Rossa
A white pizza with rosemary and garlic roasted red bliss potato, caramelized onion & fontina cheese
1/2 Small Pizza of the Month
Our latest monthly special, call store for details
1/2 Small 3 Cheese
A white pizza combining the tastes of mozzerrella, ricotta, asiago, diced tomato and fresh garlic
1/2 Large Margherita
Cheese Pizza
1/2 Lg Old Town
Pizza “Arrabbiata” – Parmigiano-Reggiano. chorizo, crushed red pepper, fresh garlic, olive oil & fresh basil
1/2 Lg Nationals
Italian sausage, bell pepper & sliced onion
1/2 Large Geppetto's Veggie
A healthy choice of fresh mozzarella cheese, roasted eggplant, zucchini, yellow squash & fresh basil
1/2 Large Pedro's Steak
A savory combination of marinated steak & gorgonzola cheese
1/2 Large Hawaiian
A tropical combination of Canadian bacon & chopped pineapple
1/2 Large Chicken Fajita
Grilled white meat chicken, black olive, onion & jalapeño pepper
1/2 Large Spinach Leaf
A red pizza topped with fresh spinach, ricotta cheese & fresh garlic
1/2 Lg Senate
Created for the meat lover, a combination of hamburger, pepperoni & Italian sausage
1/2 Large Uncommon
A mouth-watering combination of bacon, chopped pineapple & jalapeño pepper
1/2 Lg Lee Heights
1/2 Lg Capitol Hill
A mix of sun-dried tomato & breaded eggplant
1/2 Large Garden Veggie
A combination of fresh mushroom, onion, bell pepper, broccoli & fresh garlic
1/2 Lg Flotus
A healthy mixture of fresh spinach, broccoli & feta cheese
1/2 Lg Pennsylvania Ave
A local favorite combining portabella mushroom, sun-dried tomato & fresh garlic
1/2 Lg GW
A classic combination of sliced tomato, fresh basil, fresh mozzarella & fresh garlic
1/2 Large Pollogo Pesto
A pesto base with grilled white meat chicken, gorgonzola cheese, asiago & fresh garlic
1/2 Large Patata Rossa
A white pizza with rosemary and garlic roasted red bliss potato, caramelized onion & fontina cheese
1/2 Large Buffalo
A white pizza with breaded chicken tossed in buffalo sauce & blue cheese
1/2 Large BBQ
A white pizza with breaded chicken tossed in BBQ sauce & topped with sliced onion $
1/2 Large Slightly Pesto
A white pizza splashed with pesto, diced tomato & fresh garlic
1/2 Lg Dupont
A white pizza topped with prosciutto, fresh basil & sliced tomato
1/2 Large White Shrimp
A white pizza covered with baby shrimp, sliced onion & fresh garlic
1/2 Large 3 Cheese
A white pizza combining the tastes of mozzerrella, ricotta, asiago, diced tomato and fresh garlic
1/2 Large Pizza of the Month
Our latest monthly special, call store for details
1/2 Large White Spinach
A white pizza topped with fresh spinach, mozzarella,feta cheese & fresh garlic
Calzones & Lasagna
Salads
Small Garden Salad
Small Garden Salad w/ Chicken
Large Garden Salad
Large Garden Salad w/ Chicken
Small Greek Salad
Small Greek Salad w/ Chicken
Large Greek Salad
Large Greek Salad w/ Chicken
Small Caesar Salad
Small Caesar Salad w/ Chicken
Large Caesar Salad
Large Caesar Salad w/ Chicken
Sausage Cobb Salad
Bag Tax
Sandwich Platters
Pasta
Beverages
Fountain Soda
Bottled Water
San Pellegrino Large
Sm Pellegrino
Ginger Ale 20 Oz
Coke 20 Oz
Diet Coke 20 Oz
Sprite 20 Oz
2L Ginger Ale
2L Coke
2L Diet Coke
2L Sprite
2L Orange Soda
Apple Juice
Orange Juice
Tea
Red Bull
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
Since its inception in 2001, The Upper Crust Pizzeria has been serving award-winning pizza to Boston-area residents craving something delicious and extraordinary. Now with recent expansion The Upper Crust looks forward to bringing our award winning pizza to Northern Virginia. If placing an Order for a Future Date, and you will be using a Credit/Debit Card. Please Call (202) 885-9888
1301 U Street NW, Washington DC, DC 20009