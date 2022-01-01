Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza
Chicken
Salad

Upper Crust North Olmsted

415 Reviews

$$

26261 Lorain Rd

North Olmsted, OH 44070

Order Again

Popular Items

Large Pan
Medium Pan
10pc Wings

Build Your Own

Small Pan

$8.00

Medium Pan

$10.00

Large Pan

$14.00

Sicilian 1/2 Sheet

$16.00

Detroit Crust

$9.00

Gluten Free Ancient Grain

$12.00

Gluten Free Cauliflower

$12.00

Local Favorites

Small Pan

$13.00

Medium Pan

$16.00

Sicilian 1/2 Sheet

$26.00

Gluten Free Cauliflower

$20.00

Gluten Free Ancient Grain

$20.00

Detroit Crust

$14.00

Craft Pizzas

Small Pan

$14.00

Medium Pan

$18.00

Sicilian 1/2 Sheet

$28.00Out of stock

Detroit Crust

$15.00

Gluten Free Ancient Grain

$22.00

Gluten Free Cauliflower

$22.00

Broasted Chicken

2pc Broasted MIX

$6.00Out of stock

4pc Broasted MIX

$10.00

8pc Broasted MIX

$18.00

16pc Broasted MIX

$34.00

50pc Broasted MIX

$95.00Out of stock

2pc Broasted White

$7.00Out of stock

4pc Broasted White

$12.00Out of stock

8pc Broasted White

$20.00Out of stock

16pc Broasted White

$36.00Out of stock

50pc Broasted White

$100.00Out of stock

2pc Broasted Dark

$5.00Out of stock

4pc Broasted Dark

$10.00Out of stock

8pc Broasted Dark

$17.00Out of stock

16pc Broasted Dark

$30.00Out of stock

50pc Broasted Dark

$95.00Out of stock

Tenders

2pc Tenders

$7.00

4pc Tenders

$11.00

8pc Tenders

$18.00

20pc Tenders

$40.00

40pc Tenders

$70.00

100pc Tenders

$160.00

Boneless

12pc Boneless

$12.00Out of stock

18pc Boneless

$17.00Out of stock

24pc Boneless

$23.00Out of stock

50pc Boneless

$45.00Out of stock

100pc Boneless

$85.00Out of stock

20pc Boneless

$20.00Out of stock

10pc Boneless

$10.00Out of stock

Wings

10pc Wings

$14.00

20pc Wings

$21.00Out of stock

30pc wings

$33.00Out of stock

50pc wings

$55.00Out of stock

100pc wings

$105.00Out of stock

Shareables

Tater Tots

$7.00

Fried Pickle Spears

$8.00

Coleslaw (Pint)

$4.00Out of stock

Southwest Hand Cut Fries

$5.00

Cheese Bread

$7.00

Breadstix

$6.00Out of stock

Pepperoni Rolls (8 Count)

$10.00Out of stock

15 Jojos

$5.00

Smash Box BBQ

$13.00Out of stock

Smash Box Gold

$13.00Out of stock

Smash Box Buffalo

$13.00Out of stock

Tender Dogs

$7.00Out of stock

DESSERT

2 Cannolis

$6.00

Fast Catering

Full Sheet Cheese

$35.00Out of stock

Full Sheet Craft

$50.00Out of stock

Full Sheet Local Favorite

$46.00Out of stock

25pc Chicken

$50.00

25pc Jumbo Tenders

$50.00

1/2 Pan Jumbo Wings

$55.00Out of stock

Full Pan Jumbo Wings

$85.00Out of stock

100pc Boneless w/ Southwest Fries

$100.00Out of stock

1/2 Pan Pepperoni Rolls

$20.00Out of stock

Full Pan Pepperoni Rolls

$40.00Out of stock

1/2 Pan Coleslaw

$15.00Out of stock

Full Pan Coleslaw

$30.00Out of stock

1/2 Pan Specialty Salad

$25.00Out of stock

Full Pan Specialty Salad

$40.00Out of stock

15 Jojos

$5.00

Full Pan Jojos

$25.00Out of stock

100pc Broasted Dark

$185.00Out of stock

100pc Broasted White

$190.00Out of stock

100pc Broasted MIX

$185.00Out of stock

Beverages

20 oz. Coke

$2.00Out of stock

20 oz Diet Coke

$2.00

20 oz. Root Beer

$2.00Out of stock

20 oz. Sprite

$2.00Out of stock

Bottled Water

$1.65Out of stock

2 Liter Coke

$3.50

2 Liter Diet Coke

$3.25

2 Liter Root Beer

$3.50

2 Liter Sprite

$3.50

Side Sauces

Side Baby Ray BBQ

$2.00

Balsamic

$2.00

Side BOOM BOOM

$2.00

Blue Cheese

$2.00Out of stock

Chipotle

$2.00

Side Creamy Garlic

$2.00

Side Garlic Butter

$2.00

Side Garlic Parmesan

$2.00

Greek

$2.00Out of stock

Side Honey Mustard

$2.00

Side Hot Honey

$2.00

Side Hot Buffalo

$2.00

Side Hot Garlic

$2.00

Italian

$2.00

Side Kentucky Bourbon

$2.00

Side Lemon Pepper

$2.00Out of stock

Side Mango Habanero

$2.00

Marinara

$2.00

Side Mild Buffalo

$2.00

Side Ranch

$2.00

Side Spicy BBQ

$2.00

Side Spicy Ranch

$2.00Out of stock

Side Teriyaki Glaze

$2.00

Side Thai Peanut Chili

$2.00

Side Upper Crust

$2.00

Side Korean BBQ

$2.00
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 4:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 4:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

26261 Lorain Rd, North Olmsted, OH 44070

Directions

Map
