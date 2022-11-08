- Home
Upper Crust Pizza & Italian Restaurant
943 Reviews
$$
Yates Plz,1576 Rt 206
Tabernacle, NJ 08088
Pizza
Slice of Plain Pizza
Slice of White Pizza
Slice of Sicilian Pizza
Slice of Specialty
Garlic Knots
Choose size
2 Plain Slices And Med. Soda
SM Plain Pizza
SM White Pizza
SM Tomato Pie
10 inch Gluten Free
Our Gluten Free Pizza is only available in a 10 inch size
10 inch Cauliflower
Our Cauliflower Pizza is only available in a 10 inch size
Small 1\2 White Pizza
MED Plain Pizza
MED White Pizza
MED Tomato Pie
Medium 1\2 White Pizza
Sunday Funday Deal Large Pizza 10 Wings Large Salad and 2 Lt. Soda
Includes Large Pizza, 12 Wings and Large Salad.
Fun Build at Home Pizza
This fun build at home pizza kit includes a large dough, which you can cut into as many pieces as you want to create individual pizzas or smaller pizzas, sauce, cheese, a full large topping of pepperoni, a green pepper, a red pepper, 3 olives and a large topping of pepperoni! Have fun and tag us on your pictures #uppercrustpizzanj
Large Plain Pizza
Prepared in house using the finest flour, tomatoes and Grande Cheese
Monday $ 13.50 Large Pizza
Money saving Monday!
Large White Pizza
Large Tomato Pie
Large Chicago Deep Dish Round
Large Dough
Large 1\2 White Pizza
Heart Shaped Pizza
14.00
Sicilian Plain Pizza
Sicilian White Pizza
Sicilian Tomato Pie
Sicilian 1/2 Deluxe
Sicilian Works
Mini Sicilian
Cauliflower Deluxe
Gourmet Pizza
Small Barbeque Chicken Pizza
Small Bellagio Pizza
Small Breakfast Pizza
Small Buffalo Pizza
Small Caprese Pizza
Small Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza
Small Chicken Bruschetta Pizza
Small Chicken Parmigiana Pizza
Small Chicken Vodka Pasta Pizza
Small Godfather Pizza
Marinara Sauce is used as the base of this delicious pie and then topped with Fresh Basil and Fresh Mozzarella Cheese
Small Goomba Pizza
Small Hawaiian Pizza
Small Italian Pizza
Small Margarita Pizza
Small Marinated Chicken Broccoli Pizza
Small Meat Lovers
Small Portabello Pizza
Small Steak Pizza
Small Taco Pizza
Small Vegetarian Pizza
Small Works Pizza
Small 1\2 Gourmet Pizza
Med Barbeque Chicken Pizza
Med Bellagio Pizza
Med Breakfast Pizza
Med Buffalo Pizza
Med Caprese Pizza
Med Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza
Med Chicken Bruschetta Pizza
Med Chicken Parmigiana Pizza
Med Chicken Vodka Pasta Pizza
Med Godfather Pizza
Marinara Sauce is used as the base of this delicious pie and then topped with Fresh Basil and Fresh Mozzarella Cheese
Med Goomba Pizza
Med Hawaiian Pizza
Med Italian Pizza
Med Margarita Pizza
Med Marinated Chicken Broccoli Pizza
Med Meat Lovers
Med Portabello Pizza
Med Steak Pizza
Med Taco Pizza
Med Vegetarian Pizza
Med Works Pizza
Medium 1\2 Gourmet Pizza
Large Barbeque Chicken Pizza
Large Bellagio Pizza
Large Breakfast Pizza
Buffalo Pizza (LRG)
Large Caprese Pizza
Large Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza
Large Chicken Bruschetta Pizza
Large Chicken Parmigiana Pizza
Large Chicken Vodka Pasta Pizza
Large Godfather Pizza
Marinara Sauce is used as the base of this delicious pie and then topped with Fresh Basil and Fresh Mozzarella Cheese
Large Goomba Pizza
Large Hawaiian Pizza
Large Italian Pizza
Large Margarita Pizza
Large Marinated Chicken Broccoli Pizza
Large Meat Lovers
Large Portabello Pizza
Large Steak Pizza
Large Taco Pizza
Large Vegetarian Pizza
Large Works Pizza
Large 1\2 Gourmet Pizza
Large Seafood Pizza
Sic Barbeque Chicken Pizza
Sic Bellagio Pizza
Sic Breakfast Pizza
Sic Buffalo Pizza
Sic Caprese Pizza
Sic Chicken Bacon Pizza
Sic Chicken Bruschetta Pizza
Sic Chicken Parmigiana Pizza
Sic Chicken Vodka Pasta Pizza
Sic Godfather Pizza
Marinara Sauce is used as the base of this delicious pie and then topped with Fresh Basil and Fresh Mozzarella Cheese
Sic Goomba Pizza
Sic Hawaiian Pizza
Sic Italian Pizza
Sic Margarita Pizza
Sic Marinated Chicken Broccoli Pizza
Sic Meat Lovers
Sic Portabello Pizza
Sic Steak Pizza
Sic Taco Pizza
Sic Vegetarian Pizza
Sic Works Pizza
Strombolis
Calzones, Turnovers & Rolls
Specials
Football Special 2 Large Plain Pizzas & 20 Wings & 2 Liter
Includes 2 Large Pizzas and 20 Wings
Full Rack of Ribs, Mac & Chz, Coleslaw
One full rack of mouth watering Ribs with homemade Mac & Cheese and Coleslaw
1/2 Tray BBQ Ribs (3 Full Racks)
3 full racks of our mouth watering BBQ Ribs!
Buffalo Chicken Dip
Our delicious Buffalo Chicken Dip with mozzarella cheese! One full half tray!
Homemade Macaroni and Cheese 1 pound
Our famous Mac and Cheese served per pound! Grab more then one!
Tuesday Family Deal Spag or Penne with Meatballs, Garden Salad, Homemade Bread
Please choose Spaghetti or Penne and Salad Dressing
wednesday Family Deal with Chicken Parm, Spaghetti or Penne, Large Salad and Homemade Bread
Please chose Salad Dressing choice. Served over Penne with Homemade Bread
Tasty Thursday. 2 CS, 2 It Hg, Qt Soup
2 Cheese Steaks, 2 Italian Hoagies, Quart of Soup
Friday Family Meal Eggplant Parmigiana Penne Vodka
Battered Eggplant Parm, Penne Vodka, Roasted Vegetables, Salad, Garlic Bread and Assorted Desserts
Saturday Family Meal Deal Chicken Francaise or Marsala, Spag or Penne, Garden Salad, Homemade Bread and 1/2 Doz Fingers
Chose Chicken Francaise or Marsala, Spaghetti or Penne and Salad Dressing Includes Chicken Fingers and Homemade Bread!
Sat Family Deal with Mussels, Penne Vodka, Salad, Qt Soup & Bread
Mussels Marinara with Penne Vodka, chose salad dressing, comes with Qt of Chicken Noodle Soup and Homemade Bread
Homemade Coleslaw 1 pound (Deep Copy)
Our famous Mac and Cheese served per pound! Grab more then one!