Upper Crust Pizza & Italian Restaurant

943 Reviews

$$

Yates Plz,1576 Rt 206

Tabernacle, NJ 08088

Order Again

Popular Items

Chicken Parmigiana Sandwich
Cheeseburger
LG. Walnut Cranberry Salad

Pizza

Slice of Plain Pizza

$2.89

Slice of White Pizza

$2.89

Slice of Sicilian Pizza

$2.99

Slice of Specialty

$3.55
Garlic Knots

Garlic Knots

Choose size

2 Plain Slices And Med. Soda

$6.99

SM Plain Pizza

$10.99

SM White Pizza

$10.99

SM Tomato Pie

$10.99

10 inch Gluten Free

$14.19

Our Gluten Free Pizza is only available in a 10 inch size

10 inch Cauliflower

$15.19

Our Cauliflower Pizza is only available in a 10 inch size

Small 1\2 White Pizza

$9.19

MED Plain Pizza

$14.99

MED White Pizza

$15.99

MED Tomato Pie

$14.99

Medium 1\2 White Pizza

$12.99
Sunday Funday Deal Large Pizza 10 Wings Large Salad and 2 Lt. Soda

Sunday Funday Deal Large Pizza 10 Wings Large Salad and 2 Lt. Soda

$33.99

Includes Large Pizza, 12 Wings and Large Salad.

Fun Build at Home Pizza

Fun Build at Home Pizza

$14.99

This fun build at home pizza kit includes a large dough, which you can cut into as many pieces as you want to create individual pizzas or smaller pizzas, sauce, cheese, a full large topping of pepperoni, a green pepper, a red pepper, 3 olives and a large topping of pepperoni! Have fun and tag us on your pictures #uppercrustpizzanj

Large Plain Pizza

$15.99

Prepared in house using the finest flour, tomatoes and Grande Cheese

Monday $ 13.50 Large Pizza

Monday $ 13.50 Large Pizza

$13.50Out of stock

Money saving Monday!

Large White Pizza

$16.99

Large Tomato Pie

$15.99

Large Chicago Deep Dish Round

$21.99

Large Dough

$5.00

Large 1\2 White Pizza

$15.39

Heart Shaped Pizza

$15.99

14.00

$14.00

Sicilian Plain Pizza

$20.99

Sicilian White Pizza

$21.99

Sicilian Tomato Pie

$19.99

Sicilian 1/2 Deluxe

$23.24

Sicilian Works

$26.19

Mini Sicilian

$14.19

10 inch Gluten Free

$14.19

Our Gluten Free Pizza is only available in a 10 inch size

10 inch Cauliflower

$15.19

Our Cauliflower Pizza is only available in a 10 inch size

Cauliflower Deluxe

$17.99

Gourmet Pizza

Small Barbeque Chicken Pizza

$14.99

Small Bellagio Pizza

$14.99

Small Breakfast Pizza

$14.99

Small Buffalo Pizza

$14.99

Small Caprese Pizza

$14.99

Small Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza

$14.99

Small Chicken Bruschetta Pizza

$14.99

Small Chicken Parmigiana Pizza

$14.99

Small Chicken Vodka Pasta Pizza

$14.99

Small Godfather Pizza

$14.99

Marinara Sauce is used as the base of this delicious pie and then topped with Fresh Basil and Fresh Mozzarella Cheese

Small Goomba Pizza

$14.99

Small Hawaiian Pizza

$14.99

Small Italian Pizza

$14.99
Small Margarita Pizza

Small Margarita Pizza

$14.99

Small Marinated Chicken Broccoli Pizza

$14.99

Small Meat Lovers

$14.99

Small Portabello Pizza

$14.99

Small Steak Pizza

$14.99

Small Taco Pizza

$14.99

Small Vegetarian Pizza

$14.99

Small Works Pizza

$14.99

Small 1\2 Gourmet Pizza

$12.99

Med Barbeque Chicken Pizza

$20.99

Med Bellagio Pizza

$20.99

Med Breakfast Pizza

$20.99

Med Buffalo Pizza

$20.99

Med Caprese Pizza

$20.99

Med Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza

$20.99

Med Chicken Bruschetta Pizza

$20.99

Med Chicken Parmigiana Pizza

$20.99

Med Chicken Vodka Pasta Pizza

$20.99

Med Godfather Pizza

$19.29Out of stock

Marinara Sauce is used as the base of this delicious pie and then topped with Fresh Basil and Fresh Mozzarella Cheese

Med Goomba Pizza

$20.99

Med Hawaiian Pizza

$20.99

Med Italian Pizza

$20.99

Med Margarita Pizza

$20.99

Med Marinated Chicken Broccoli Pizza

$20.99

Med Meat Lovers

$20.99

Med Portabello Pizza

$20.99

Med Steak Pizza

$20.99

Med Taco Pizza

$20.99

Med Vegetarian Pizza

$20.99

Med Works Pizza

$20.99

Medium 1\2 Gourmet Pizza

$17.59

Large Barbeque Chicken Pizza

$23.99

Large Bellagio Pizza

$23.99

Large Breakfast Pizza

$23.99

Buffalo Pizza (LRG)

$23.99

Large Caprese Pizza

$23.99

Large Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza

$23.99

Large Chicken Bruschetta Pizza

$23.99

Large Chicken Parmigiana Pizza

$23.99

Large Chicken Vodka Pasta Pizza

$23.99

Large Godfather Pizza

$23.99

Marinara Sauce is used as the base of this delicious pie and then topped with Fresh Basil and Fresh Mozzarella Cheese

Large Goomba Pizza

$23.99

Large Hawaiian Pizza

$23.99

Large Italian Pizza

$23.99

Large Margarita Pizza

$23.99

Large Marinated Chicken Broccoli Pizza

$23.99

Large Meat Lovers

$23.99

Large Portabello Pizza

$23.99

Large Steak Pizza

$23.99

Large Taco Pizza

$23.99

Large Vegetarian Pizza

$23.99

Large Works Pizza

$23.99

Large 1\2 Gourmet Pizza

$20.99

Large Seafood Pizza

$33.00

Sic Barbeque Chicken Pizza

$26.99

Sic Bellagio Pizza

$26.99

Sic Breakfast Pizza

$26.99

Sic Buffalo Pizza

$26.99

Sic Caprese Pizza

$26.99

Sic Chicken Bacon Pizza

$26.99

Sic Chicken Bruschetta Pizza

$26.99

Sic Chicken Parmigiana Pizza

$26.99

Sic Chicken Vodka Pasta Pizza

$26.99

Sic Godfather Pizza

$26.99

Marinara Sauce is used as the base of this delicious pie and then topped with Fresh Basil and Fresh Mozzarella Cheese

Sic Goomba Pizza

$26.99

Sic Hawaiian Pizza

$26.99

Sic Italian Pizza

$26.99

Sic Margarita Pizza

$26.99

Sic Marinated Chicken Broccoli Pizza

$26.29

Sic Meat Lovers

$26.99

Sic Portabello Pizza

$26.99

Sic Steak Pizza

$26.99

Sic Taco Pizza

$26.99

Sic Vegetarian Pizza

$26.99

Sic Works Pizza

$26.99

Strombolis

Ham, Salami, Provolone Stramboli

$19.99

Pepperoni, Mushroom, Sausage Stramboli

$19.99

Steak, Onion, Green Pepper Stramboli

$19.99

Buffalo Chicken Stromboli Stramboli

$19.99

BYO Stromboli

$19.99

Calzones, Turnovers & Rolls

Small Calzone

$12.99

Large Calzone

$15.99

Small Pizza Turnover

$11.99

Large Pizza Turnover

$15.99

Sausage Roll

$5.25

Small Pepperoni Roll

$5.25

Big Pepperoni Roll

$13.29

Steak Roll

$5.25

Specials

Football Special 2 Large Plain Pizzas & 20 Wings & 2 Liter

$47.99

Includes 2 Large Pizzas and 20 Wings

Full Rack of Ribs, Mac & Chz, Coleslaw

$22.99Out of stock

One full rack of mouth watering Ribs with homemade Mac & Cheese and Coleslaw

1/2 Tray BBQ Ribs (3 Full Racks)

$54.99Out of stock

3 full racks of our mouth watering BBQ Ribs!

Buffalo Chicken Dip

$24.99Out of stock

Our delicious Buffalo Chicken Dip with mozzarella cheese! One full half tray!

Homemade Macaroni and Cheese 1 pound

$5.99Out of stock

Our famous Mac and Cheese served per pound! Grab more then one!

Sunday Funday Deal Large Pizza 10 Wings Large Salad and 2 Lt. Soda

Sunday Funday Deal Large Pizza 10 Wings Large Salad and 2 Lt. Soda

$33.99

Includes Large Pizza, 12 Wings and Large Salad.

Monday $ 13.50 Large Pizza

Monday $ 13.50 Large Pizza

$13.50Out of stock

Money saving Monday!

Fun Build at Home Pizza

Fun Build at Home Pizza

$14.99

This fun build at home pizza kit includes a large dough, which you can cut into as many pieces as you want to create individual pizzas or smaller pizzas, sauce, cheese, a full large topping of pepperoni, a green pepper, a red pepper, 3 olives and a large topping of pepperoni! Have fun and tag us on your pictures #uppercrustpizzanj

Tuesday Family Deal Spag or Penne with Meatballs, Garden Salad, Homemade Bread

Tuesday Family Deal Spag or Penne with Meatballs, Garden Salad, Homemade Bread

$30.99

Please choose Spaghetti or Penne and Salad Dressing

wednesday Family Deal with Chicken Parm, Spaghetti or Penne, Large Salad and Homemade Bread

wednesday Family Deal with Chicken Parm, Spaghetti or Penne, Large Salad and Homemade Bread

$47.99

Please chose Salad Dressing choice. Served over Penne with Homemade Bread

Tasty Thursday. 2 CS, 2 It Hg, Qt Soup

Tasty Thursday. 2 CS, 2 It Hg, Qt Soup

$38.99

2 Cheese Steaks, 2 Italian Hoagies, Quart of Soup

Friday Family Meal Eggplant Parmigiana Penne Vodka

Friday Family Meal Eggplant Parmigiana Penne Vodka

$49.99

Battered Eggplant Parm, Penne Vodka, Roasted Vegetables, Salad, Garlic Bread and Assorted Desserts

Saturday Family Meal Deal Chicken Francaise or Marsala, Spag or Penne, Garden Salad, Homemade Bread and 1/2 Doz Fingers

Saturday Family Meal Deal Chicken Francaise or Marsala, Spag or Penne, Garden Salad, Homemade Bread and 1/2 Doz Fingers

$44.99

Chose Chicken Francaise or Marsala, Spaghetti or Penne and Salad Dressing Includes Chicken Fingers and Homemade Bread!

Sat Family Deal with Mussels, Penne Vodka, Salad, Qt Soup & Bread

Sat Family Deal with Mussels, Penne Vodka, Salad, Qt Soup & Bread

$52.99Out of stock

Mussels Marinara with Penne Vodka, chose salad dressing, comes with Qt of Chicken Noodle Soup and Homemade Bread

Homemade Coleslaw 1 pound (Deep Copy)

$5.99Out of stock

Our famous Mac and Cheese served per pound! Grab more then one!

Four Course Valentine

$49.99Out of stock

Family Meal Valentines Day

$48.99Out of stock

Appetizers/Antipasti.

(5) Wings

(5) Wings

$9.99

(10) Wings

$14.99

(15)Wings

$21.99

(20)Wings

$29.99

Bacon Mac & Cheese

$10.99

Beef Mac & Cheese

$10.99

Beef Quesadilla

$10.99

Breaded Mushrooms

$8.99

Broccoli Bites

$9.49Out of stock
Bruschetta

Bruschetta

$10.49

Buffalo Chicken Mac & Cheese

$10.99

Buffalo Fingers

$10.99

Buffalo Shrimp W/ Fries

$10.99

Chips - Salt

$4.99

Chicken Fingers

$9.99

Chicken Fingers & Fries

$10.49

Chicken Quesadilla

$10.99

Clams

$11.99

Chips- Ranch

$4.99

Crab Cake and Fries

$14.99

Eggplant Rollatini

$11.99

Fried Calamari

$13.99

Fried Shrimp and Fries

$10.99

Garlic Bread

$4.99

Loaded Skins

$9.99
Fries

Fries

$5.99+

Mac & Cheese

$9.99
Mozzarella Sticks

Mozzarella Sticks

$9.99
Mussels

Mussels

$11.99

Poppers

$7.59

Roasted Peppers

$12.49

Scallops Wrapped with Bacon

$11.99

Small Onion RIngs

$6.49

Onion Ring Large

$9.99

Stuffed Long Hots

$11.99

The Sampler

$11.99

Vegetable Quesadilla

$10.99

Rice Balls 3

$8.29

(20) Wings

$26.99

Homemade Nachos Choice Beff Or Chickencheddar guacamole halapino Peppers

$11.99

Salads/Insalate

SM. Tossed Salad

$7.99

SM. Italian Salad

$10.99

SM. Grilled Chicken Salad

$11.99

SM. Antipasto Salad

$13.99

SM. Caesar Salad

$8.99

SM. Chefs Salad

$12.99

SM. Tuna Salad Homemade

$12.99

SM. Walnut Cranberry Salad

$11.99

SM. Southwest Salad

$12.99

SM. Caprese Salad

$10.99

SM. Chicken Bruschetta Salad

$12.99

SM. Shrimp Caesar

$12.99

Sm. Spinach Salad

$12.99

LG. Tossed Salad

$9.99

LG. Italian Salad

$12.99

LG. Grilled Chicken Salad

$13.99

LG. Antipasto

$15.99

LG. Caesar Salad