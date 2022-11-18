Restaurant header imageView gallery

Upper Crust Pizza + Chicken

746 Reviews

16600 Chagrin Blvd

Shaker Hts, OH 44112

Popular Items

American Pan
Thin & Crispy
NEW THIN NEW YORK STYLE 16"

Build Your Own

American Pan

American Pan

$12.00

Round, soft & light

Detroit Crust

Detroit Crust

$12.00

THE ARTISAN Square, crunchy & airy

Thin & Crispy

Thin & Crispy

$12.00

Light, thin & crispy

NEW THIN NEW YORK STYLE 16"
$15.50

NEW THIN NEW YORK STYLE 16"

$15.50
Sicilian 1/2 Sheet

Sicilian 1/2 Sheet

$20.00

Thick, airy, crispy

Gluten Friendly Cauliflower

Gluten Friendly Cauliflower

$16.50

Rice flour, cauliflower, thin. Lower carbs

Gluten Friendly Ancient Grain

Gluten Friendly Ancient Grain

$16.50

Gluten-free grains, thin, crispy

Local Favorite

American Pan

American Pan

$18.00

Round, soft & light

Detroit Crust

Detroit Crust

$18.00

THE ARTISAN Square, crunchy & airy

Thin & Crispy

Thin & Crispy

$18.00

Light, thin & crispy

NEW THIN NEW YORK STYLE 16"
$23.00

NEW THIN NEW YORK STYLE 16"

$23.00
Sicilian 1/2 Sheet

Sicilian 1/2 Sheet

$27.00

Thick, airy, crispy

Gluten Friendly Cauliflower

Gluten Friendly Cauliflower

$22.00

Rice flour, cauliflower, thin. Lower carbs

Gluten Friendly Ancient Grain

Gluten Friendly Ancient Grain

$22.00

Gluten-free grains, thin, crispy

Craft Pizzas

American Pan

American Pan

$24.00

Round, soft & light

Detroit Crust

Detroit Crust

$24.00

THE ARTISAN Square, crunchy & airy

Thin & Crispy

Thin & Crispy

$24.00

Light, thin & crispy

NEW THIN NEW YORK STYLE 16"
$29.00

NEW THIN NEW YORK STYLE 16"

$29.00
Sicilian 1/2 Sheet

Sicilian 1/2 Sheet

$33.00

Thick, airy, crispy

Gluten Friendly Cauliflower

Gluten Friendly Cauliflower

$26.00

Rice flour, cauliflower, thin. Lower carbs

Gluten Friendly Ancient Grain

Gluten Friendly Ancient Grain

$26.00

Gluten-free grains, thin, crispy

JUMBO Tenders

Jumbo Tenders With Southwest Fries & choice of sauce (on the side)
2pc JUMBO Tenders \fries

2pc JUMBO Tenders \fries

$10.00

Choice of 1 Dipping Sauce. With Southwest Fries.

4pc JUMBO Tenders /fries

4pc JUMBO Tenders /fries

$15.50

Choice of 1 Dipping Sauce. With Southwest Fries.

8pc JUMBO Tendersw/fries

8pc JUMBO Tendersw/fries

$25.50

Choice of 2 Dipping Sauce. With Southwest Fries.

20pc JUMBO Tenders W/fries

20pc JUMBO Tenders W/fries

$51.00

Choice of 4 Dipping Sauce. With Southwest Fries.

50pc JUMBO Tenders W/ Fries

50pc JUMBO Tenders W/ Fries

$121.00

Choice of 6 Dipping Sauce. With Southwest Fries.

100pc JUMBO Tenders W/fries

100pc JUMBO Tenders W/fries

$242.00

Choice of 8 Dipping Sauce. With Southwest Fries.

JUMBO Boneless

Southwest Breading. Sauce is on the side. Made to Order Never Frozen.
10pc Boneless

10pc Boneless

$17.00

Choice of 1 Dipping Sauce 100% Breast Meat. Made To Order Never Frozen.

20pc Boneless

20pc Boneless

$33.00

Choice of 2 Dipping Sauces. 100% Breast Meat. Made to order never frozen.

50pc Boneless

$71.50

100pc Boneless

$143.00

JUMBO Party Wings

Bone-in Breaded or non-breaded Sauced or plain. (Sauce comes on side for breaded wings)
10pc Naked PARTY Wings
$17.00

10pc Naked PARTY Wings

$17.00
10pc Breaded PARTY Wings
$17.00

10pc Breaded PARTY Wings

$17.00

50pc Naked PARTY Wings
$77.00

$77.00

50pc Breaded PARTY Wings
$77.00

$77.00

100pc Naked PARTY Wings
$154.00

$154.00

100pc Breaded PARTY Wings
$158.00

$154.00

Whole Wings w/ Fries

Bone-in, Breaded or non-breaded. Sauced or plain. Comes with Southwest Fries. (Sauce comes on side for breaded wings)

5 PC Naked WHOLE Wings /fries

$15.50

Choice of Tossed or Sauce on Side. With Southwest Fries.

5 PC Breaded WHOLE Wings/fries
$15.50

$15.50

10 PC Naked WHOLE Wings /fries

$29.00

Choice of Tossed or Sauce on Side. With Southwest Fries.

10 PC Breaded WHOLE Wings/fries

10 PC Breaded WHOLE Wings/fries

$29.00

Choice of 1 Dipping Sauce On Side. With Southwest Fries.

MILLION DOLLAR FRIES

Hot Garlic Chicken Bacon Ranch
$16.50

Hot Garlic Chicken Bacon Ranch

$16.50
BBQ Chicken Bacon Ranch
$16.50

BBQ Chicken Bacon Ranch

$16.50
Bourbon Glazed Filet Mignon & Shrimp
$26.50

Bourbon Glazed Filet Mignon & Shrimp

$26.50
Buffalo Ranch Chicken & Shrimp
$19.00

Buffalo Ranch Chicken & Shrimp

$19.00
Teriyaki Glaze Shrimp
$22.00

Teriyaki Glaze Shrimp

$22.00

Shareables

Pepperoni Rolls (8)
$12.00

Pepperoni Rolls (8)

$12.00
Tater Tots

Tater Tots

$8.00

Southwest Hand Cut Fries
$6.00

$6.00
Cheese Bread
$9.00

Cheese Bread

$9.00

Detroit Breadstix
$6.00

$6.00

Pepperoni Breadsticks
$11.00

$11.00

Side Dipping Sauce
$2.50

$2.50

Mega M&M Cookie
$7.00

Mega M&M Cookie

Mega M&M Cookie

$7.00

Mega Brownie

Mega Brownie

Mega Brownie

$7.00Out of stock

Cheesecake Factory

Raspberry Swirl Cheesecake

$5.00Out of stock

Chocolate Cheesecake

$5.00Out of stock

Original Cheesecake

$5.00Out of stock

Salads

Greek Salad (No Substitutions)
$12.00

$12.00

House Salad (No Substitutions)
$11.00

$11.00

Garden Salad (No Substitutions)
$12.00

$12.00

Chicken Salad (No Substitutions)
$15.00

$15.00

Side Sauces

Side Baby Ray BBQ
$2.50

$2.50

Balsamic

$2.50

Blue Cheese

$2.50

Chipotle

$2.50Out of stock

Side Creamy Garlic
$2.50

$2.50

Side Garlic Butter
$2.50

$2.50

Side Garlic Parmesan
$2.50

$2.50

Greek

$2.50

Side Honey Mustard
$2.50

$2.50

Side Hot Honey
$2.50

$2.50

Side Hot Buffalo
$2.50

$2.50

Side Hot Garlic
$2.50

$2.50

Italian

$2.50

Side Kentucky Bourbon
$2.50

$2.50

Side Lemon Pepper
$2.50

$2.50

Marinara

$2.50

Side Mild Buffalo
$2.50

$2.50

Side Ranch

$2.50

Side Teriyaki Glaze
$2.50

$2.50

Side Upper Crust (Buffalo Ranch)
$2.50

$2.50

Side Nacho Cheese
$2.50

$2.50

Side Jamaican Jerk
$2.50

$2.50

Beverages

20 oz Diet Coke

$2.50Out of stock

20 oz. Root Beer

$2.50Out of stock

20 oz. Sprite
$2.50

$2.50

2 Liter Root Beer
$3.75

$3.75

20 oz. Coke

$2.50

20 Oz. Orange Fanta

$2.50Out of stock

2 Liter Canada Dry
$3.75

$3.75

Water

$2.50

Fast Catering

50pc Tenders

$100.00

50pc Boneless

$60.00

100pc Boneless

$120.00
100pc JUMBO Tenders W/fries

100pc JUMBO Tenders W/fries

$242.00

Choice of 8 Dipping Sauce. With Southwest Fries.

50pc Naked PARTY Wings
$77.00

$77.00

100pc Naked PARTY Wings
$154.00

$154.00

50pc Breaded PARTY Wings
$77.00

$77.00

100pc Breaded PARTY Wings
$154.00

$154.00

50pc Naked Whole Wings
$120.00

$120.00

100pc Naked Whole Wings
$240.00

$240.00

50pc Breaded Whole Wings
$120.00

$120.00

100pc Breaded Whole Wings
$240.00

$240.00

24 Pepperoni Rolls
$33.00

$33.00

48 Pepperoni Rolls
$65.00

$65.00

Full Pan Specialty Salad
$40.00

$40.00

1/2 Pan Specialty Salad
$25.00

$25.00

COMBO 3 Toppings American Pan + 10pc PARTY Wings

COMBO 3 Toppings American Pan + 10pc PARTY Wings

COMBO 3 Toppings American Pan + 10pc PARTY Wings

$32.00

Round, soft & light

COMBO Detroit Crust + 4pc JUMBO Tenders

COMBO Detroit Crust + 4pc JUMBO Tenders

COMBO Detroit Crust + 4pc JUMBO Tenders

$27.00

THE ARTISAN Square, crunchy & airy

COMBO 2 American Pan 1 Topping + 4 pc JUMBO Tender

2 American Pan + 4 pc Jumbo Tender

2 American Pan + 4 pc Jumbo Tender

$36.00

Round, soft & light

MILLION DOLLAR FRIES

Hot Garlic Chicken Bacon Ranch
$20.65

$20.65

BBQ Chicken Bacon Ranch
$20.65

$20.65

Bourbon Glazed Filet Mignon & Shrimp
$33.13

$33.13

Teriyaki Glaze Shrimp
$27.50

$27.50
Buffalo Ranch Chicken & Shrimp
$19.00

Buffalo Ranch Chicken & Shrimp

$19.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Location

16600 Chagrin Blvd, Shaker Hts, OH 44112

Directions

Upper Crust- Shaker image
Main pic

