Upper West Side Cafe

25 Reviews

$$

2233 M Street NW 2nd floor

Washington, DC 20037

Order Again

Small Menu

Chicken Wings

$16.00

Truffle Fries

$10.00

Bacalao Croquettes

$14.00

Papas Bravas

$13.00

garlic labneh, spicy ketchup

Watercress Salad

$12.00

Crispy Bork Belly Sandwish

$18.00

Salmon Burger

$20.00

Tamarind BBQ Ribs

$17.00

Salted Caramel Cookie Skillet

$14.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$6.00

Chicken fingers w/ french fries

$14.00

BLT Burger

$17.00

Side of regular Fries

$5.00

Brunch

Bacalao Croquettes

$14.00Out of stock

Papas Bravas & Fried Eggs

$15.00

Pork Belly Eggs Benedict

$18.00

Salmon Burger

$20.00

Tamarind BBQ Ribs

$17.00

Creme Brulee French Toast

$16.00

Specials

8 Wings

$14.00

Kids

Mac & Cheese

$8.00

Chicken Tenders

$8.00

French Fries

$5.00

Cheeseburger

$15.00

Extras

Extra Pita Bread

$2.50

Extra Crudités

$2.50

Extra dressing

$1.00

Extra ketchup

$1.00

Extra mayo

$1.00

Extra garlic yogurt

$2.00

Extra harissa aioli

$2.00

Shrimp

$6.00

Impossible

$6.00

Chicken

$4.00

Salmon

$10.00

Snacks

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$2.00

Chips

$2.50

Brownie

$2.00

Beer

Dogfish Head 60 Minutes

$8.00

Miller Lite

$8.00

Heineken

$8.00

Wyndridge Cider

$8.00

Hop Electric Hazy IPA

$8.00

Aslin Volcano Sauce

$5.00

Aslin How Now Brown Cow

$5.00

Wine

House Red

$13.00+

House White

$12.00+

House Rosé

$12.00+

Pinot Grigio

$10.00+

Gruner

$12.00+

Sauvignon Blanc

$12.00+

Vinho Verde

$12.00

Cabernet Sauvignon

$13.00+

Malbec

$14.00+

Red Blend

$12.00

Cocktails

Aperol Spritz

$12.00

House Sangria

$12.00

Lychee Fizz

$12.00

Bee Sting

$12.00

The Alchemist

$14.00

Margarita

$12.00

Mojito

$12.00

Old Fashion

$12.00

Bourbon Apple Cider

$12.00

Baileys Hot Chocolate

$12.00

Hot Toddy

$12.00

Cranberry Mimosa

$12.00

SOF Fizz

$12.00

Manhattan

$12.00

Margarita

$7.00

Spicy Margarita

$7.00

Liqour

District Made

$12.00

Bombay Sapphire

$15.00

Ivy City Gin

$12.00

Meyers Rum

$12.00

Bacardi Rum

$12.00

Bulleit Bourbon

$12.00

Redemption Bourbon

$13.00

Casa Migos

$15.00

Absolut Vodka

$12.00

Titos

$12.00

Smirnoff

$12.00

Absolute Vodka

$14.00

Grey Goose

$15.00

Ciroc

$15.00

Grey Goose La Poire

$14.00

Captain Morgan

$12.00

Bacardi Gold 8 Years

$15.00

Ilegal Mezcal

$14.00

Basil Hayden's

$14.00

Pepe Lopez Tequilla

$12.00

JW Black

$15.00

JW Blue

$30.00

JW Red

$13.00

Talisker 18 Years

$20.00

Dalwhinnie 15 Years

$10.00

Buchanan's 12 Years

$14.00

Lagavulin 11

$18.00

Glenmorangie 10 years

$14.00

J&B Rare

$14.00

Suntory Whiskey

$14.00

Hennessy VS

$14.00

Jack Daniels

$8.00

Malibu Rum

$12.00

Cordials

Aperol

$10.00

Campari

$12.00

Domaine De Canton

$10.00

St. Germain

$10.00

Pama Pomegranate

$10.00

Baileys

$6.00

Godiva

$7.00

Disaronno

$7.00

Liqueur

Cointreau

$10.00

1920 Brandy

$12.00

Coffee, Tea & More

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Cortado

$4.50

Soda Water

$3.00

Pellegrino

$3.00

San Benedetto Liter

$8.00

Americano

$3.00

Bottled Water

$2.00

Gatorade

$3.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Pineapple Juice

$3.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Ginger Beer

$3.00

Smoothie Options

Pineapple Coconut

$9.00
Super Green

Super Green

$9.00

pineapple, kale, spinach, mango, banana, organic coconut water

Blueberry Mint

$9.00

mint, fresh lemon juice, organic coconut water

Mango Guava

$9.00

fresh ginger, agave syrup, oat milk

Strawberry Banana

$9.00

local honey, toasted flax seeds, oat milk

Beer

Eggenberg

$5.00

Dogfish Head 60 Minutes

$5.00

Hazy IPA

$5.00

Weihenstephaner Hefeweizen

$5.00Out of stock

Great Lakes Eliot Ness

$5.00Out of stock

Wyndridge Cider

$5.00

Bravazzi Hard Italian Soda - Grapefruit

$5.00Out of stock

Bravazzi Hard Italian Soda - Limonata

$5.00

Bravazzi Hard Italian Soda - Clementina

$5.00Out of stock

Bravazzi Hard Italian Soda - Blood Orange

$5.00Out of stock

Aslin Volcano Sauce

$5.00

Aslin How Now Brown Cow

$5.00

Miller Lite

$5.00

Heineken

$5.00

Wine

Gruner

$6.00

Pinot Grigio

$6.00Out of stock

Sauvignon Blanc

$6.00Out of stock

Rosé

$6.00

Malbec

$6.00

Mommiano

$6.00

Pinot Noir

$6.00

Prosecco

$6.00

Cabernet Sauvignon

$6.00

Cocktails

Aperol Spritz

$7.00

Lychee Fizz

$7.00

Bee Sting

$7.00

New York Sour

$7.00

Classic Martini

$7.00

Tequila Sunset

$7.00

House Sangria

$7.00

The Alchemist

$7.00

Bourbon Apple Cider

$6.00

Baileys Hot Chocolate

$6.00

Hot Toddy

$6.00

Cranberry Mimosa

$6.00

Food

West End Wingz

$6.00+

Sliders

$6.00

Lemon Basil Cauli

$6.00

Chicken Lettuce Wrap

$6.00

Fries

$5.00

Garlic Shrimp & Toast

$10.00

Beer

Eggenberg

$5.00

Dogfish Head 60 Minutes

$5.00

Aslin Power Moves

$5.00

Weihenstephaner Hefe-Weissbier

$5.00

Great Lake Eliot Ness

$5.00

Duclaw Summertime Seedless

$5.00

Pfanner Hard Apple Cider

$5.00

Bravazzi Hard Italian Soda

$5.00

Wine

Gruner

$6.00

Sauvignon Blanc

$6.00

Pinot Grigio

$6.00

Rose

$6.00

Cabernet Sauvignon

$6.00

Malbec

$6.00

Pinot Noir

$6.00

Prosecco

$6.00

Cocktails

New York Sour

$6.00

Classic Martini

$6.00

Tequila Sunset

$6.00

The Alchemist

$6.00

Aperol Spritz

$6.00

Sangria

$6.00

Lychee Fizz

$6.00

Bee Sting

$6.00

Beer

Eggenberg

$4.00

Rail Drinks

Titos

$5.00

Ivy City Gin

$5.00

Captain Morgan Rum

$5.00

Pepe Lopez Tequila

$5.00

Bulleit Bourbon

$5.00

Cocktails

Aperol Spritz

$6.00

Sangria

$6.00

Lychee Fizz

$6.00

Bee Sting

$6.00
check markCasual
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markBike Parking
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 7:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 7:00 pm
Restaurant info

Upper West Side Café is a modern and energetic café embedded in the heart of Squash on Fire, overlooking M Street. A gathering place which provides live viewing of a High Paced social urban sport, the Mediterranean influenced menu offers seasonal dishes to be enjoyed every day.

Website

Location

2233 M Street NW 2nd floor, Washington, DC 20037

Directions

