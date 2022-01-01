Upper Crust imageView gallery

Upper Crust Lexington

41 Waltham Street

Lexington, MA 02421

Whole Pizzas

Small Margherita

$12.99

Cheese Pizza

Small Chicken Fajita

$17.49

Grilled white meat chicken, black olive, onion & jalapeño pepper

Small Fenway

$16.49

Italian sausage, bell pepper & sliced onion

Small Hawaiian

$15.49

A tropical combination of Canadian bacon & chopped pineapple

Small The North End

$17.99

Small Pedro's Steak

$16.49

A savory combination of marinated steak & gorgonzola cheese

Small State House

$16.49

Created for the meat lover, a combination of hamburger, pepperoni & Italian sausage

Small Swellesley

$17.99

Pizza “Arrabbiata” – Parmigiano-Reggiano. chorizo, crushed red pepper, fresh garlic, olive oil & fresh basil

Small Uncommon

$17.49

A mouth-watering combination of bacon, chopped pineapple & jalapeño pepper

Small Beacon Hill

$15.49

A mix of sun-dried tomato & breaded eggplant

Small Charles Street

$16.49

A local favorite combining portabella mushroom, sun-dried tomato & fresh garlic

Small Garden Veggie

$17.49

A combination of fresh mushroom, onion, bell pepper, broccoli & fresh garlic

Small Geppetto's Veggie

$17.49

A healthy choice of fresh mozzarella cheese, roasted eggplant, zucchini, yellow squash & fresh basil

Small Harvard Street

$17.49

A classic combination of sliced tomato, fresh basil, fresh mozzarella & fresh garlic

Small MGH

$16.49

A healthy mixture of fresh spinach, broccoli & feta cheese

Small Spinach Leaf

$15.49

A red pizza topped with fresh spinach, ricotta cheese & fresh garlic

Small 3 Cheese

$15.49

A white pizza combining the tastes of mozzerrella, ricotta, asiago, diced tomato and fresh garlic

Small BBQ

$16.49

A white pizza with breaded chicken tossed in BBQ sauce & topped with sliced onion $

Small Boston Strong

$16.49

A white pizza topped with buttermilk ranch dressing, grilled white meat chicken and crispy bacon

Small Buffalo

$16.49

A white pizza with breaded chicken tossed in buffalo sauce & blue cheese

Small Patata Rossa

$17.49

A white pizza with rosemary and garlic roasted red bliss potato, caramelized onion & fontina cheese

Small Tremont

$16.49

A white pizza topped with prosciutto, fresh basil & sliced tomato

Small White Shrimp

$17.49

A white pizza covered with baby shrimp, sliced onion & fresh garlic

Small White Spinach

$15.49

A white pizza topped with fresh spinach, mozzarella,feta cheese & fresh garlic

Small Garden Pesto

$16.49

A pesto base with artichoke heart, diced tomato, fresh garlic & asiago cheese

Small Pollogo Pesto

$16.49

A pesto base with grilled white meat chicken, gorgonzola cheese, asiago & fresh garlic

Small Slightly Pesto

$16.49

A white pizza splashed with pesto, diced tomato & fresh garlic

Small Back Bay

$16.49

Breaded chicken or eggplant, fresh mozzarella, marinara & fresh basil

Small Pizza of the Month

$15.99

Our latest monthly special, call store for details

1/2 Small Margherita

$6.50

Cheese Pizza

1/2 Small Chicken Fajita

$8.75

Grilled white meat chicken, black olive, onion & jalapeño pepper

1/2 Small Fenway

$8.25

Italian sausage, bell pepper & sliced onion

1/2 Small Garden Veggie

$8.75

A combination of fresh mushroom, onion, bell pepper, broccoli & fresh garlic

1/2 Small Hawaiian

$7.75

A tropical combination of Canadian bacon & chopped pineapple

1/2 Sm North End

$9.00

1/2 Small Pedro's Steak

$8.25

A savory combination of marinated steak & gorgonzola cheese

1/2 Small Geppetto's Veggie

$8.75

A healthy choice of fresh mozzarella cheese, roasted eggplant, zucchini, yellow squash & fresh basil

1/2 Small State House

$8.25

Created for the meat lover, a combination of hamburger, pepperoni & Italian sausage

1/2 Small Swellesley

$9.00

Pizza “Arrabbiata” – Parmigiano-Reggiano. chorizo, crushed red pepper, fresh garlic, olive oil & fresh basil

1/2 Small Uncommon

$8.75

A mouth-watering combination of bacon, chopped pineapple & jalapeño pepper

1/2 Small Spinach Leaf

$7.75

A red pizza topped with fresh spinach, ricotta cheese & fresh garlic

1/2 Small Beacon Hill

$7.75

A mix of sun-dried tomato & breaded eggplant

1/2 Small Charles Street

$8.25

A local favorite combining portabella mushroom, sun-dried tomato & fresh garlic

1/2 Small Harvard Street

$8.75

A classic combination of sliced tomato, fresh basil, fresh mozzarella & fresh garlic

1/2 Small MGH

$8.25

A healthy mixture of fresh spinach, broccoli & feta cheese

1/2 Small Slightly Pesto

$8.25

A white pizza splashed with pesto, diced tomato & fresh garlic

1/2 Small Buffalo

$8.25

A white pizza with breaded chicken tossed in buffalo sauce & blue cheese

1/2 Small BBQ

$8.25

A white pizza with breaded chicken tossed in BBQ sauce & topped with sliced onion $

1/2 Small Tremont

$8.25

A white pizza topped with prosciutto, fresh basil & sliced tomato

1/2 Small Garden Pesto

$8.25

A pesto base with artichoke heart, diced tomato, fresh garlic & asiago cheese

1/2 Small White Shrimp

$8.75

A white pizza covered with baby shrimp, sliced onion & fresh garlic

1/2 Small White Spinach

$7.75

A white pizza topped with fresh spinach, mozzarella,feta cheese & fresh garlic

1/2 Small Patata Rossa

$8.75

A white pizza with rosemary and garlic roasted red bliss potato, caramelized onion & fontina cheese

1/2 Small Pollogo Pesto

$8.25

A pesto base with grilled white meat chicken, gorgonzola cheese, asiago & fresh garlic

1/2 Small Boston Strong

$8.25

A white pizza topped with buttermilk ranch dressing, grilled white meat chicken and crispy bacon

1/2 Small 3 Cheese

$7.75

A white pizza combining the tastes of mozzerrella, ricotta, asiago, diced tomato and fresh garlic

1/2 Small Back Bay

$8.25

Breaded chicken or eggplant, fresh mozzarella, marinara & fresh basil

1\2 Small Edith Lesley

$8.25

1/2 Small Pizza of the Month

$8.25

Our latest monthly special, call store for details

1/2 Small Pizza Of The Day

$8.25
Large Margherita

$16.99

Cheese Pizza

Large Chicken Fajita

$23.49

Grilled white meat chicken, black olive, onion & jalapeño pepper

Large Fenway

$21.49

Italian sausage, bell pepper & sliced onion

Large Hawaiian

$19.49

A tropical combination of Canadian bacon & chopped pineapple

LG North End

$23.49
Large Pedro's Steak

$23.49

A savory combination of marinated steak & gorgonzola cheese

Large State House

$21.49

Created for the meat lover, a combination of hamburger, pepperoni & Italian sausage

Large Swellesley

$23.49

Pizza “Arrabbiata” – Parmigiano-Reggiano. chorizo, crushed red pepper, fresh garlic, olive oil & fresh basil

Large Uncommon

$23.49

A mouth-watering combination of bacon, chopped pineapple & jalapeño pepper

Large Beacon Hill

$19.49

A mix of sun-dried tomato & breaded eggplant

Large Charles Street

$21.49

A local favorite combining portabella mushroom, sun-dried tomato & fresh garlic

Large Garden Veggie

$21.49

A combination of fresh mushroom, onion, bell pepper, broccoli & fresh garlic

Large Geppetto's Veggie

$22.99

A healthy choice of fresh mozzarella cheese, roasted eggplant, zucchini, yellow squash & fresh basil

Large Harvard Street

$21.49

A classic combination of sliced tomato, fresh basil, fresh mozzarella & fresh garlic

Large MGH

$21.49

A healthy mixture of fresh spinach, broccoli & feta cheese

Large Vegetarian G.O.A.T.

$21.99

Large Fire Roasted Caprese

$21.49
Large Spinach Leaf

$19.99

A red pizza topped with fresh spinach, ricotta cheese & fresh garlic

Large Garden Pesto

$21.79

A pesto base with artichoke heart, diced tomato, fresh garlic & asiago cheese

Large Pollogo Pesto

$23.49

A pesto base with grilled white meat chicken, gorgonzola cheese, asiago & fresh garlic

Large Slightly Pesto

$21.49

A white pizza splashed with pesto, diced tomato & fresh garlic

Large 3 Cheese

$19.49

A white pizza combining the tastes of mozzerrella, ricotta, asiago, diced tomato and fresh garlic

Large BBQ

$23.49

A white pizza with breaded chicken tossed in BBQ sauce & topped with sliced onion $

Large Boston Strong

$21.79

A white pizza topped with buttermilk ranch dressing, grilled white meat chicken and crispy bacon

Large Buffalo

$23.49

A white pizza with breaded chicken tossed in buffalo sauce & blue cheese

Large Patata Rossa

$22.99

A white pizza with rosemary and garlic roasted red bliss potato, caramelized onion & fontina cheese

Large Tremont

$23.49

A white pizza topped with prosciutto, fresh basil & sliced tomato

Large White Shrimp

$23.49

A white pizza covered with baby shrimp, sliced onion & fresh garlic

Large White Spinach

$19.99

A white pizza topped with fresh spinach, mozzarella,feta cheese & fresh garlic

Large Back Bay

$21.79

Breaded chicken or eggplant, fresh mozzarella, marinara & fresh basil

Large Pizza of the Month

$20.79

Our latest monthly special, call store for details

1/2 Large Margherita

$8.50

Cheese Pizza

1/2 Large Chicken Fajita

$11.75

Grilled white meat chicken, black olive, onion & jalapeño pepper

1/2 Large Fenway

$10.75

Italian sausage, bell pepper & sliced onion

1/2 Large Hawaiian

$9.75

A tropical combination of Canadian bacon & chopped pineapple

1/2 Lg North End

$11.75

1/2 Large Pedro's Steak

$11.75

A savory combination of marinated steak & gorgonzola cheese

1/2 Large State House

$10.75

Created for the meat lover, a combination of hamburger, pepperoni & Italian sausage

1/2 Large Swellesley

$11.75

Pizza “Arrabbiata” – Parmigiano-Reggiano. chorizo, crushed red pepper, fresh garlic, olive oil & fresh basil

1/2 Large Uncommon

$11.75

A mouth-watering combination of bacon, chopped pineapple & jalapeño pepper

1/2 Large Beacon Hill

$9.75

A mix of sun-dried tomato & breaded eggplant

1/2 Large Charles Street

$10.75

A local favorite combining portabella mushroom, sun-dried tomato & fresh garlic

1/2 Large Garden Veggie

$10.75

A combination of fresh mushroom, onion, bell pepper, broccoli & fresh garlic

1/2 Large Geppetto's Veggie

$11.50

A healthy choice of fresh mozzarella cheese, roasted eggplant, zucchini, yellow squash & fresh basil

1/2 Large Harvard Street

$10.75

A classic combination of sliced tomato, fresh basil, fresh mozzarella & fresh garlic

1/2 Large MGH

$10.75

A healthy mixture of fresh spinach, broccoli & feta cheese

1/2 Large Vegetarian G.O.A.T.

$10.50

1/2 Large Fire Roasted Caprese

$10.25

1/2 Large Spinach Leaf

$10.00

A red pizza topped with fresh spinach, ricotta cheese & fresh garlic

1/2 Large Garden Pesto

$10.99

A pesto base with artichoke heart, diced tomato, fresh garlic & asiago cheese

1/2 Large Pollogo Pesto

$11.75

A pesto base with grilled white meat chicken, gorgonzola cheese, asiago & fresh garlic

1/2 Large Slightly Pesto

$10.75

A white pizza splashed with pesto, diced tomato & fresh garlic

1/2 Large 3 Cheese

$9.75

A white pizza combining the tastes of mozzerrella, ricotta, asiago, diced tomato and fresh garlic

1/2 Large BBQ

$11.75

A white pizza with breaded chicken tossed in BBQ sauce & topped with sliced onion $

1/2 Large Boston Strong

$10.75

A white pizza topped with buttermilk ranch dressing, grilled white meat chicken and crispy bacon

1/2 Large Buffalo

$11.75

A white pizza with breaded chicken tossed in buffalo sauce & blue cheese

1/2 Large Patata Rossa

$11.50

A white pizza with rosemary and garlic roasted red bliss potato, caramelized onion & fontina cheese

1/2 Large Tremont

$11.75

A white pizza topped with prosciutto, fresh basil & sliced tomato

1/2 Large White Shrimp

$11.75

A white pizza covered with baby shrimp, sliced onion & fresh garlic

1/2 Large White Spinach

$10.00

A white pizza topped with fresh spinach, mozzarella,feta cheese & fresh garlic

1/2 Large Back Bay

$10.99

Breaded chicken or eggplant, fresh mozzarella, marinara & fresh basil

1/2 Large Pizza of the Month

$10.50

Our latest monthly special, call store for details

Personal Margherita

$9.99

Salads

Small Garden Salad

$5.49
Small Greek Salad

$5.49
Small Caesar Salad

$5.49

.

Large Garden Salad

$8.49
Large Greek Salad

$8.49
Large Caesar Salad

$8.49

Drinks LEX

Coke

$2.25

Diet Coke

$2.25

Sparkling Dasani

$2.25

Bottled Water

$1.99

Apple Juice

$2.25

Orange Juice

$2.25

Orange Soda

$2.25

Vitamin Water

$2.25

Dr.Pepper

$2.25

Rootbeer

$2.25

Sprite

$2.25

Gingerale

$2.25

Employee Drink

$1.00

Lemonade

$2.25

Lg San Pel

$4.50

20 Oz Coke

$2.25

20 Oz Diet Coke

$2.25

20 Oz Sprite

$2.25

20 Oz Ginger Ale

$2.25

20oz Dr Pepper

$2.25

20oz Coke Zero

$2.25

Water

$2.25

20 Oz Fanta Orange

$2.25

Vitamin Water

$2.25

Honest Tea

$2.25

Coke 2 Liter

$3.50

Diet Coke 2 Liter

$3.50

Sprite 2 Liter

$3.50

Ginger Ale 2 Liter

$3.50

Auqua Panna

$4.50

Calzones & More

Lasagna

$9.49
Lasagna & Salad

$12.99

-

Calzone (12")

$11.50

A Combination of Mozzarella, Ricotta & Imported Asiago, Rolled in our Famous Pizza dough and baked to perfection

Spinach Squares

$3.99

5 per order

Cheesy Bread

$6.99

-

Mini Calzone

$4.99
Brownie

$3.00
Potato Chips

$1.99

-

Mini Calzone & Salad

$7.95
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
As the birthplace of American Liberty, Lexington was a natural choice for Upper Crust to break out of the city and forge into suburban territory. True to Lexington’s small town charm, the Upper Crust is also a great place to kick back with friends to watch the game with a delicious slice of pizza and your favorite beer or wine. If placing an Order for a Future Date, and you will be using a Credit/Debit Card. Please Call (781) 274-0089

41 Waltham Street, Lexington, MA 02421

