Upper Crust Bagel Company

197 Sound Beach Ave

Old Greenwich, CT 06870

Popular Items

Iced Coffee - Large
Egg Sandwich with Bacon, Ham or Sausage

Bagels

Plain Bagel

$1.60

Poppy Bagel

$1.60

Sesame Bagel

$1.60

Cinnamon Raisin Bagel

$1.60

Everything Bagel

$1.60

Multi Everything Bagel

$1.60

Onion Bagel

$1.60

Salt Bagel

$1.60

Pumpernickle Bagel

$1.60

Egg Bagel

$1.60

Multi Grain Bagel

$1.60

Garlic Bagel

$1.60

Bialy

$1.60

English Muffin Bagel

$1.60

Chocolate Chip Bagel

$1.60

Sour Dough Bagel

$1.60

Blueberry Bagel

$1.60

Cinnamon Sugar Bagel

$1.60

Egg Everything Bagel

$1.60

Dozen Assorted Bagels

$19.20

1/2 Dozen Assorted Bagels

$9.60

Extras/Add Ons

Slice of Cheese

$0.50

Bacon

$2.50

Avocado

$2.50

Lettuce

$0.50

Tomatoes

$0.50

Onions

$0.50

Cucumbers

$0.50

Pickles

$0.50

Early Riser Breakfast Sandwich

Egg Sandwich

$4.50

Egg Sandwich with Cheese

$4.75

Egg Sandwich with Bacon, Ham or Sausage

$5.00

Egg Sandwich with Cheese, Bacon, Ham or Sausage

$5.25

Muffins

Blueberry Crumb Muffin

$3.25

Corn Muffin

$3.25

Cinnamon Glazed Muffin

$3.25

Chocolate Chocolate Chip Muffin

$3.25

Banana Chocolate Chip Muffin

$3.25

Almond Poppy Muffin

$3.25

Cranberry Orange Muffin

$3.25

Apple Bran Muffin

$3.25

Berry Blast Muffin

$3.25

Cappuccino Muffin

$3.25

Pineapple Coconut Muffin

$3.25

Carrot Cream Muffin

$3.25

Nutty Banana Muffin

$3.25

Marble Crunch Muffin

$3.25

The Bake Shop

Crumb Cake

$3.25

Cinnamon Bun

$3.75

Cranberry Scone

$3.25

Blueberry Scone

$3.25

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$3.25

Oatmeal Raisin Cookie

$3.25

Black & White Cookie

$3.25

Croissant Plain

$3.25

Croissant Almond

$3.25

Croissant Chocolate Chip

$3.25

Apple Fruit Stick

$3.25

Raspberry Fruit Stick

$3.25

Gourmet Green Salads

Tossed Garden Salad

$9.00

California Salad

$11.00

Cobb Salad

$11.00

Chef Salad

$11.00

Greek Salad

$11.00

Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad

$12.00

Miscellaneous

Single Serve Bags of Chips

$2.25

Cereal

$2.50

Soup of the Day

$5.50

Grilled Cheese on Toast

$5.50

Yogurt Parfait

$5.25

Fresh Fruit Salad Cup

$5.25

Grilled Chicken Breast (Piece)

$4.99

Breaded Chicken Breast (Piece)

$4.99

1/2 lb Fruit Salad

$2.75

Gourmet Specialty Sandwiches

The O.G.

$14.00

Tod's Point

$9.75

Muenster Melt

$9.75

Day at the Beach

$9.75

Beach Club

$9.75

The Vegg

$9.75

The Firehouse

$9.75

Bagel Belly

$9.75

Tuna Melt

$9.75

B.L.T.

$9.75

Beach Bum

$9.75

Hellfire Chicken

$9.75

The Sound Beach

$8.75

Full Wrap Sandwich

$10.00

Avocado Toast Sandwich

$9.75

Gourmet Salad Sandwich

Tuna Salad

$9.50

Low Fat Tuna Salad

$9.50

Vegetable Tuna Salad

$9.50

Chicken Salad

$9.50

Waldorf Chicken Salad

$9.50

Pesto Chicken Salad

$9.50

Curry Chicken Salad

$9.50

White Fish Salad

$9.50

Egg Salad

$9.00

Bagels w/ Spreads

Bagel w/ Regular Cream Cheese

$3.50

Bagel w/ LF Cream Cheese

$3.50

Bagel w/ Flavored Cream Cheese

$4.75

Bagel w/ Lox Spread

$5.50

Bagel with Cream Cheese

$3.50

Bagel with Butter

$2.75

Bagel with Butter & Cream Cheese

$4.00

Bagel with Peanut Butter

$4.25

Bagel with Peanut Butter & Jelly

$4.75

Bagel with Jelly

$2.75

Bagel with Butter & Jelly

$3.50

Bagel with Jelly & Cream Cheese

$4.25

Bagel with Nutella

$4.50

Spreads & Cream Cheese

1/4 lb Regular Cream Cheese

$2.50

1/2 lb Regular Cream Cheese

$5.00

1 lb Regular Cream Cheese

$10.00

1/4 lb Butter

$2.50

1/2 lb Butter

$5.00

1 lb Butter

$10.00

1/4 lb Jelly

$2.50

1/2 lb Jelly

$5.00

1 lb Jelly

$10.00

1/4 lb Flavored Cream Cheese

$3.00

1/2 lb Flavored Cream Cheese

$6.00

1 lb Flavored Cream Cheese

$12.00

1/4 lb Lox Spread

$3.50

1/2 lb Lox Spread

$7.00

1 lb Lox Spread

$14.00

2oz Cream Cheese

$1.75

2oz Flavored Cream Cheese

$2.00

2oz Butter

$1.50

2oz Peanut Butter

$2.00

2oz Jelly

$1.50

Half Pint Menu(served on Mini Bagel)

Mini Bagel

$1.25

Butter (Mini Bagel)

$2.00

Jelly (Mini Bagel)

$2.00

Cream Cheese (Mini Bagel)

$2.75

Flavored Cream Cheese (Mini Bagel)

$2.75

Nova Spread (Mini Bagel)

$3.75

Peanut Butter (Mini Bagel)

$3.50

Peanut Butter & Jelly (Mini Bagel)

$3.50

Egg Salad (Mini Bagel)

$3.50

Sliced Lox & Cream Cheese (Mini Bagel)

$5.75

Turkey (Mini Bagel)

$4.75

Ham (Mini Bagel)

$4.75

Roast Beef (Mini Bagel)

$4.75

Tuna Salad (Mini Bagel)

$4.75

Chicken Salad (Mini Bagel)

$4.75

White Fish Salad (Mini Bagel)

$4.75

Baskets & Platters

Baskets

$6.00

Platters

$6.00

Rainbow Bagels

Rainbow Bagel

$2.00

Rainbow Bagel w. Cream Cheese

$3.25

Rainbow Bagel w. Flavored Cream Cheese

$4.50

Rainbow Bagel w. Butter

$2.60

Rainbow Bagel w. Butter & Cream Cheese

$5.00

Rainbow Bagel w. Peanut Butter

$3.90

Rainbow Bagel w. Peanut Butter & Jelly

$5.75

Rainbow Bagel w. Jelly

$3.75

Rainbow Bagel w. Butter & Jelly

$4.50

Rainbow Bagel w. Jelly & Cream Cheese

$5.25

Rainbow Bagel w. Nutella

$5.50

Rainbow Bagel Deli Meat Sandwich

$9.50

Rainbow Bagel w. Salad Sandwich

$9.50

Rainbow Bagel w. Egg/Cheese

$5.00

Rainbow Bagel w. Egg/Bacon

$5.25

Rainbow Bagel w. Egg/Ham

$5.25

Rainbow Bagel w. Egg Sandwich

$4.50

Rainbow Bagel (Ham,Sausage,Bacon) Egg and Cheese

$5.00

Mini Rainbow Bagels

Mini Rainbow Bagel

$1.75

Mini Rainbow Bagel w. Cream Cheese

$2.65

Mini Rainbow Bagel w. Flavored Cream Cheese

$2.80

Mini Rainbow Bagel w. Butter

$2.05

Mini Rainbow Bagel w. Butter & Cream Cheese

$2.75

Mini Rainbow Bagel w. Peanut Butter

$3.50

Mini Rainbow Bagel w. Peanut Butter & Jelly

$3.75

Mini Rainbow Bagel w. Jelly

$2.05

Mini Rainbow Bagel w. Butter & Jelly

$2.25

Mini Rainbow Bagel w. Jelly & Cream Cheese

$2.90

Mini Rainbow Bagel w. Nutella

$2.80

Mini Rainbow Bagel Deli Meat Sandwich

$4.55

Mini Rainbow Bagel w. Salad Sandwich

$4.55

Rainbow Bagel w. Egg/Cheese

$5.75

Rainbow Bagel w. Egg/Bacon

$6.00

Rainbow Bagel w. Egg/Ham

$6.00

Mini Rainbow Bagel w. Egg Sandwich

$3.60

Mini Rainbow Bagel (Ham,Sausage,Bacon) Egg and Cheese

$5.25

Upper Crust Lite

Chillin' Oates

$5.25

Hard Boiled Eggs

$3.25

Sliced Lox

Sliced Lox - 1/4 lb

$14.50

Sliced Lox - 1/2 lb

$29.00

Sliced Lox - 1 lb

$58.00

Gourmet Deli Salads by the Pound

Tuna Salad - 1/4 lb

$3.50

Tuna Salad - 1/2 lb

$7.00

Tuna Salad - 1 lb

$14.00

Low Fat Tuna Salad - 1/4 lb

$3.50

Low Fat Tuna Salad - 1/2 lb

$7.00

Low Fat Tuna Salad - 1 lb

$14.00

Vegetable Tuna Salad - 1/4 lb

$3.50

Vegetable Tuna Salad - 1/2 lb

$7.00

Vegetable Tuna Salad - 1 lb

$14.00

Chicken Salad - 1/4 lb

$3.50

Chicken Salad - 1/2 lb

$7.00

Chicken Salad - 1 lb

$14.00

Waldorf Chicken Salad - 1/4 lb

$3.50

Waldorf Chicken Salad - 1/2 lb

$7.00

Waldorf Chicken Salad - 1 lb

$14.00

Pesto Chicken Salad - 1/4 lb

$3.50

Pesto Chicken Salad - 1/2 lb

$7.00

Pesto Chicken Salad - 1 lb

$14.00

Curry Chicken Salad - 1/4 lb

$3.50

Curry Chicken Salad - 1/2 lb

$7.00

Curry Chicken Salad - 1 lb

$14.00

White Fish Salad - 1/4 lb

$3.50

White Fish Salad - 1/2 lb

$7.00

White Fish Salad - 1 lb

$14.00

Egg Salad - 1/4 lb

$2.75

Egg Salad - 1/2 lb

$5.50

Egg Salad - 1 lb

$11.00

Gourmet Deli Sandwiches

Turkey

$9.50

Peppered Turkey

$9.50

Ham

$9.50

Roast Beef

$9.50

Corned Beef

$9.50

Pastrami

$9.50

Genoa Salami

$9.50

Grilled Chicken Breast

$9.75

Breaded Chicken Breast

$9.75

American Cheese

$8.00

Provolone Cheese

$8.00

Swiss Cheese

$8.00

Muenster Cheese

$8.00

Cheddar Cheese

$8.00

Deli Meats & Cheeses by the Pound

Deli Meat - 1/4 lb

$3.50

Deli Meat - 1/2 lb

$7.00

Deli Meat - 1 lb

$14.00

Deli Cheese - 1/4 lb

$2.50

Deli Cheese - 1/2 lb

$5.00

Deli Cheese - 1 lb

$10.00

Newspapers

New York Times - Monday - Saturday

$3.00

New York Times - Sunday

$6.00

Wall Street Journal

$4.00

Delivery Fee(s)

Delivery Fee - Local

$5.00

Delivery Fee - Long Distance

$12.00

Cold Beverages

20 oz Soda/Seltzer

$2.95

Snapple

$2.95

Gatorade

$3.25

Vitamin Water

$3.25

Sm. Poland Spring Water

$2.50

Sport Cap Poland Spring Water

$3.25

Nesquick

$3.50

Naked Juice

$4.50

Medium OJ

$3.75

Large OJ

$7.25

Simple Juice

$3.25

Bubly Can

$2.95

Celsius Energy

$3.50

Life Water

$3.25

Pure Leaf Tea

$3.50

Simple OJ

$3.75

Milk

$3.50

1/2 Gallon Milk

$6.50

Iced Beverages

Iced Coffee - Small

$3.75

Iced Coffee - Large

$4.75

Iced Latte - Small

$4.50

Iced Latte - Large

$5.50

Iced Cappuccino - Small

$4.50

Iced Cappuccino - Large

$5.50

Iced Chai Tea - Small

$4.50

Iced Chai Tea - Large

$5.50

Iced Mocha - Small

$4.50

Iced Mocha - Large

$5.50

Unsweetened Tea - Small

$3.50

Unsweetened Tea - Large

$4.50

Rise Nitro Draft - Small

$4.50

Rise Nitro Draft - Large

$5.50

Rise Nitro Slim Can

$4.25

Hot Beverages

House Blend - Small

$2.50

House Blend - Large

$3.00

Decaf House Blend - Small

$2.50

Decaf House Blend - Large

$3.00

Gourmet Flavored - Small

$3.00

Gourmet Flavored - Large

$3.50

Latte - Small

$4.50

Latte - Large

$5.00

Mocha Latte - Small

$4.50

Mocha Latte - Large

$5.00

Cappuccino - Small

$4.50

Cappuccino - Large

$5.00

Espresso - Small

$3.00

Espresso - Large

$4.00

Tea - Small

$2.50

Tea - Large

$3.00

Gourmet Tea - Small

$3.25

Gourmet Tea - Large

$3.75

Chai Tea - Small

$4.50

Chai Tea - Large

$5.00

Hot Chocolate - Small

$3.25

Hot Chocolate - Large

$3.75

Box of Coffee

$35.00

Healthy Beverages

Snergy Kombucha

$5.75

Coconut Water

$6.50

Suja Cold Pressed Juice

$6.50

Suja Shots

$4.50

Roar

$5.99

Catering

Assorted Baked Goods Platter (per person)

$3.50

Bagels (per bagel)

$1.60

Cold Beverage Service (per person)

$3.50

Deli Meat Platter (per person)

$9.75

Deli Sandwich Platter (per person)

$9.75

Fruit Salad Bowl - Large

$44.00

Full Breakfast Buffet (per person)

$18.50

Hot Beverage Service (per person)

$3.50

Mini Bagel & Lox Platter - Large

$220.00

Mini Bagel & Lox Platter - Medium

$120.00

Mini Bagel & Lox Platter - Small

$58.00

Mini Bagel (per bagel)

$1.25

Mini Bagel Finger Sandwich Platter (per person)

$2.75

Party Bagel - Large

$145.00

Party Bagel - Small

$90.00

Pasta Salad Platter - Large

$82.00

Pasta Salad Platter - Medium

$62.00

Pasta Salad Platter - Small

$44.00

Salad Buffet (per person)

$9.75

Sliced Cheese Platter - Large

$72.00

Sliced Cheese Platter - Medium

$52.00

Sliced Cheese Platter - Small

$32.00

Sliced Fruit Platter - Large

$82.00

Sliced Fruit Platter - Medium

$62.00

Sliced Fruit Platter - Small

$44.00

Specialty Lox Platter (per person)

$24.00

Spreads & Toppings - Large

$37.00

Spreads & Toppings - Medium

$33.00

Spreads & Toppings - Small

$25.00

Tossed Garden Salad - Large

$52.00

Tossed Garden Salad - Medium

$42.00

Tossed Garden Salad - Small

$32.00

Veggie Crudite Platter - Large

$82.00

Veggie Crudite Platter - Medium

$62.00

Veggie Crudite Platter - Small

$44.00

Tossed Garden Salad - Large

$52.00

Box of Coffee

$35.00

Large Bagel, Spreads & Baked Goods Platter

$50.00
All hours
Sunday6:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 4:00 pm
197 Sound Beach Ave, Old Greenwich, CT 06870

