Upper Crust Bagel Company
No reviews yet
197 Sound Beach Ave
Old Greenwich, CT 06870
Bagels
Plain Bagel
$1.60
Poppy Bagel
$1.60
Sesame Bagel
$1.60
Cinnamon Raisin Bagel
$1.60
Everything Bagel
$1.60
Multi Everything Bagel
$1.60
Onion Bagel
$1.60
Salt Bagel
$1.60
Pumpernickle Bagel
$1.60
Egg Bagel
$1.60
Multi Grain Bagel
$1.60
Garlic Bagel
$1.60
Bialy
$1.60
English Muffin Bagel
$1.60
Chocolate Chip Bagel
$1.60
Sour Dough Bagel
$1.60
Blueberry Bagel
$1.60
Cinnamon Sugar Bagel
$1.60
Egg Everything Bagel
$1.60
Dozen Assorted Bagels
$19.20
1/2 Dozen Assorted Bagels
$9.60
Muffins
Blueberry Crumb Muffin
$3.25
Corn Muffin
$3.25
Cinnamon Glazed Muffin
$3.25
Chocolate Chocolate Chip Muffin
$3.25
Banana Chocolate Chip Muffin
$3.25
Almond Poppy Muffin
$3.25
Cranberry Orange Muffin
$3.25
Apple Bran Muffin
$3.25
Berry Blast Muffin
$3.25
Cappuccino Muffin
$3.25
Pineapple Coconut Muffin
$3.25
Carrot Cream Muffin
$3.25
Nutty Banana Muffin
$3.25
Marble Crunch Muffin
$3.25
Bagels w/ Spreads
Bagel w/ Regular Cream Cheese
$3.50
Bagel w/ LF Cream Cheese
$3.50
Bagel w/ Flavored Cream Cheese
$4.75
Bagel w/ Lox Spread
$5.50
Bagel with Cream Cheese
$3.50
Bagel with Butter
$2.75
Bagel with Butter & Cream Cheese
$4.00
Bagel with Peanut Butter
$4.25
Bagel with Peanut Butter & Jelly
$4.75
Bagel with Jelly
$2.75
Bagel with Butter & Jelly
$3.50
Bagel with Jelly & Cream Cheese
$4.25
Bagel with Nutella
$4.50
1/4 lb Regular Cream Cheese
$2.50
1/2 lb Regular Cream Cheese
$5.00
1 lb Regular Cream Cheese
$10.00
1/4 lb Butter
$2.50
1/2 lb Butter
$5.00
1 lb Butter
$10.00
1/4 lb Jelly
$2.50
1/2 lb Jelly
$5.00
1 lb Jelly
$10.00
1/4 lb Flavored Cream Cheese
$3.00
1/2 lb Flavored Cream Cheese
$6.00
1 lb Flavored Cream Cheese
$12.00
1/4 lb Lox Spread
$3.50
1/2 lb Lox Spread
$7.00
1 lb Lox Spread
$14.00
2oz Cream Cheese
$1.75
2oz Flavored Cream Cheese
$2.00
2oz Butter
$1.50
2oz Peanut Butter
$2.00
2oz Jelly
$1.50
Half Pint Menu(served on Mini Bagel)
Mini Bagel
$1.25
Butter (Mini Bagel)
$2.00
Jelly (Mini Bagel)
$2.00
Cream Cheese (Mini Bagel)
$2.75
Flavored Cream Cheese (Mini Bagel)
$2.75
Nova Spread (Mini Bagel)
$3.75
Peanut Butter (Mini Bagel)
$3.50
Peanut Butter & Jelly (Mini Bagel)
$3.50
Egg Salad (Mini Bagel)
$3.50
Sliced Lox & Cream Cheese (Mini Bagel)
$5.75
Turkey (Mini Bagel)
$4.75
Ham (Mini Bagel)
$4.75
Roast Beef (Mini Bagel)
$4.75
Tuna Salad (Mini Bagel)
$4.75
Chicken Salad (Mini Bagel)
$4.75
White Fish Salad (Mini Bagel)
$4.75
Rainbow Bagels
Rainbow Bagel
$2.00
Rainbow Bagel w. Cream Cheese
$3.25
Rainbow Bagel w. Flavored Cream Cheese
$4.50
Rainbow Bagel w. Butter
$2.60
Rainbow Bagel w. Butter & Cream Cheese
$5.00
Rainbow Bagel w. Peanut Butter
$3.90
Rainbow Bagel w. Peanut Butter & Jelly
$5.75
Rainbow Bagel w. Jelly
$3.75
Rainbow Bagel w. Butter & Jelly
$4.50
Rainbow Bagel w. Jelly & Cream Cheese
$5.25
Rainbow Bagel w. Nutella
$5.50
Rainbow Bagel Deli Meat Sandwich
$9.50
Rainbow Bagel w. Salad Sandwich
$9.50
Rainbow Bagel w. Egg/Cheese
$5.00
Rainbow Bagel w. Egg/Bacon
$5.25
Rainbow Bagel w. Egg/Ham
$5.25
Rainbow Bagel w. Egg Sandwich
$4.50
Rainbow Bagel (Ham,Sausage,Bacon) Egg and Cheese
$5.00
Mini Rainbow Bagels
Mini Rainbow Bagel
$1.75
Mini Rainbow Bagel w. Cream Cheese
$2.65
Mini Rainbow Bagel w. Flavored Cream Cheese
$2.80
Mini Rainbow Bagel w. Butter
$2.05
Mini Rainbow Bagel w. Butter & Cream Cheese
$2.75
Mini Rainbow Bagel w. Peanut Butter
$3.50
Mini Rainbow Bagel w. Peanut Butter & Jelly
$3.75
Mini Rainbow Bagel w. Jelly
$2.05
Mini Rainbow Bagel w. Butter & Jelly
$2.25
Mini Rainbow Bagel w. Jelly & Cream Cheese
$2.90
Mini Rainbow Bagel w. Nutella
$2.80
Mini Rainbow Bagel Deli Meat Sandwich
$4.55
Mini Rainbow Bagel w. Salad Sandwich
$4.55
Rainbow Bagel w. Egg/Cheese
$5.75
Rainbow Bagel w. Egg/Bacon
$6.00
Rainbow Bagel w. Egg/Ham
$6.00
Mini Rainbow Bagel w. Egg Sandwich
$3.60
Mini Rainbow Bagel (Ham,Sausage,Bacon) Egg and Cheese
$5.25
Upper Crust Lite
Gourmet Deli Salads by the Pound
Tuna Salad - 1/4 lb
$3.50
Tuna Salad - 1/2 lb
$7.00
Tuna Salad - 1 lb
$14.00
Low Fat Tuna Salad - 1/4 lb
$3.50
Low Fat Tuna Salad - 1/2 lb
$7.00
Low Fat Tuna Salad - 1 lb
$14.00
Vegetable Tuna Salad - 1/4 lb
$3.50
Vegetable Tuna Salad - 1/2 lb
$7.00
Vegetable Tuna Salad - 1 lb
$14.00
Chicken Salad - 1/4 lb
$3.50
Chicken Salad - 1/2 lb
$7.00
Chicken Salad - 1 lb
$14.00
Waldorf Chicken Salad - 1/4 lb
$3.50
Waldorf Chicken Salad - 1/2 lb
$7.00
Waldorf Chicken Salad - 1 lb
$14.00
Pesto Chicken Salad - 1/4 lb
$3.50
Pesto Chicken Salad - 1/2 lb
$7.00
Pesto Chicken Salad - 1 lb
$14.00
Curry Chicken Salad - 1/4 lb
$3.50
Curry Chicken Salad - 1/2 lb
$7.00
Curry Chicken Salad - 1 lb
$14.00
White Fish Salad - 1/4 lb
$3.50
White Fish Salad - 1/2 lb
$7.00
White Fish Salad - 1 lb
$14.00
Egg Salad - 1/4 lb
$2.75
Egg Salad - 1/2 lb
$5.50
Egg Salad - 1 lb
$11.00
Gourmet Deli Sandwiches
Deli Meats & Cheeses by the Pound
Cold Beverages
20 oz Soda/Seltzer
$2.95
Snapple
$2.95
Gatorade
$3.25
Vitamin Water
$3.25
Sm. Poland Spring Water
$2.50
Sport Cap Poland Spring Water
$3.25
Nesquick
$3.50
Naked Juice
$4.50
Medium OJ
$3.75
Large OJ
$7.25
Simple Juice
$3.25
Bubly Can
$2.95
Celsius Energy
$3.50
Life Water
$3.25
Pure Leaf Tea
$3.50
Simple OJ
$3.75
Milk
$3.50
1/2 Gallon Milk
$6.50
Iced Coffee - Small
$3.75
Iced Coffee - Large
$4.75
Iced Latte - Small
$4.50
Iced Latte - Large
$5.50
Iced Cappuccino - Small
$4.50
Iced Cappuccino - Large
$5.50
Iced Chai Tea - Small
$4.50
Iced Chai Tea - Large
$5.50
Iced Mocha - Small
$4.50
Iced Mocha - Large
$5.50
Unsweetened Tea - Small
$3.50
Unsweetened Tea - Large
$4.50
Rise Nitro Draft - Small
$4.50
Rise Nitro Draft - Large
$5.50
Rise Nitro Slim Can
$4.25
House Blend - Small
$2.50
House Blend - Large
$3.00
Decaf House Blend - Small
$2.50
Decaf House Blend - Large
$3.00
Gourmet Flavored - Small
$3.00
Gourmet Flavored - Large
$3.50
Latte - Small
$4.50
Latte - Large
$5.00
Mocha Latte - Small
$4.50
Mocha Latte - Large
$5.00
Cappuccino - Small
$4.50
Cappuccino - Large
$5.00
Espresso - Small
$3.00
Espresso - Large
$4.00
Tea - Small
$2.50
Tea - Large
$3.00
Gourmet Tea - Small
$3.25
Gourmet Tea - Large
$3.75
Chai Tea - Small
$4.50
Chai Tea - Large
$5.00
Hot Chocolate - Small
$3.25
Hot Chocolate - Large
$3.75
Box of Coffee
$35.00
Assorted Baked Goods Platter (per person)
$3.50
Bagels (per bagel)
$1.60
Cold Beverage Service (per person)
$3.50
Deli Meat Platter (per person)
$9.75
Deli Sandwich Platter (per person)
$9.75
Fruit Salad Bowl - Large
$44.00
Full Breakfast Buffet (per person)
$18.50
Hot Beverage Service (per person)
$3.50
Mini Bagel & Lox Platter - Large
$220.00
Mini Bagel & Lox Platter - Medium
$120.00
Mini Bagel & Lox Platter - Small
$58.00
Mini Bagel (per bagel)
$1.25
Mini Bagel Finger Sandwich Platter (per person)
$2.75
Party Bagel - Large
$145.00
Party Bagel - Small
$90.00
Pasta Salad Platter - Large
$82.00
Pasta Salad Platter - Medium
$62.00
Pasta Salad Platter - Small
$44.00
Salad Buffet (per person)
$9.75
Sliced Cheese Platter - Large
$72.00
Sliced Cheese Platter - Medium
$52.00
Sliced Cheese Platter - Small
$32.00
Sliced Fruit Platter - Large
$82.00
Sliced Fruit Platter - Medium
$62.00
Sliced Fruit Platter - Small
$44.00
Specialty Lox Platter (per person)
$24.00
Spreads & Toppings - Large
$37.00
Spreads & Toppings - Medium
$33.00
Spreads & Toppings - Small
$25.00
Tossed Garden Salad - Large
$52.00
Tossed Garden Salad - Medium
$42.00
Tossed Garden Salad - Small
$32.00
Veggie Crudite Platter - Large
$82.00
Veggie Crudite Platter - Medium
$62.00
Veggie Crudite Platter - Small
$44.00
Tossed Garden Salad - Large
$52.00
Box of Coffee
$35.00
Large Bagel, Spreads & Baked Goods Platter
$50.00
All hours
|Sunday
|6:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Monday
|6:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Tuesday
|6:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Wednesday
|6:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Friday
|6:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Saturday
|6:00 am - 4:00 pm
197 Sound Beach Ave, Old Greenwich, CT 06870
