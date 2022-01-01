A map showing the location of Upper Crust Pizza - OceansideView gallery

Upper Crust Pizza - Oceanside

4196 Oceanside Blvd. Suite A

Oceanside, CA 92056

Order Again

APPS

Garlic Cheese Pizza Bread

$9.99

Like breadsticks! Garlic butter, mozzarella & parmesan cheese all baked on our pizza dough. Your choice of 2 sides- Ranch or Marinara. Cut into 12 slices.

Baked Chicken Wings- Small

$8.50

Baked Chicken Wings- Large

$15.99

Meatball Appetizer

$5.25

3 meatballs baked in marinara sauce topped with mozzarella cheese.

Garlic Bread

$3.00

Italian roll toasted with garlic butter & parmesan cheese.

1/2 Garlic Bread

$1.55

French Bread Pizza

$6.99

Tomato sauce, mozzarella and your choice of 3 toppings.

SALADS

Small Garden Salad

$4.70

Fresh greens topped with grape tomatoes, carrots, mozzarella, & pepperoncini.

Large Garden Salad

$8.75

1/2 Pan Garden Salad

$16.25

Full Pan Garden Salad

$30.99

Small Half & Half Salad

$5.75

Half garden salad & half pasta salad.

Small Pasta Salad

$5.75

Made fresh daily! Pasta with broccoli, carrots & black olives marinated in Italian dressing.

Large Pasta Salad

$9.50

1/2 Pan Pasta

$19.99

Full Pan Pasta Salad

$38.99

Large Half & Half Salad

$9.50

Small Caesar Salad

$5.85

Chopped romaine lettuce topped with croutons & freshly grated parmesan. Served with Caesar dressing on the side.

Large Caesar Salad

$10.75

1/2 Pan Caesar Salad

$22.50

Full Pan Caesar Salad

$40.99

16 oz Dressing

$5.00

Small Spinach Salad

$5.99

Fresh spinach topped with chopped red onion, bacon & hardboiled eggs. Served with our house made Balsamic Vinaigrette.

Large Spinach Salad

$11.75

1/2 Pan Spinach Salad

$24.50Out of stock

Full Pan Spinach Salad

$46.99Out of stock

Special Instructions

Chef Salad

$13.50

Chopped romaine lettuce loaded with mozzarella, bacon, ham, hard-boiled eggs, tomatoes & croutons.

1/2 Pan Chef Salad

$26.99Out of stock

Full Pan Chef Salad

$52.99Out of stock

Cranberry Walnut Feta Salad

$12.50

Colorful mixed field greens topped with feta cheese, dehydrated cranberries & candied walnuts. Served with our house made Raspberry Vinaigrette.

1/2 Pan Cranberry Walnut Feta Salad

$24.99Out of stock

Antipasto Salad

$12.50

Fresh greens topped with mozzarella, salami, ham, artichoke hearts, tomatoes, olives, red onion & pepperoncini.

1/2 Pan Antipasto Salad

$24.99

Full Pan Antipasto Salad

$46.99

Full Pan Cranberry Walnut

$46.99Out of stock

PASTA

1\2 Spaghetti

$4.99

Full Spaghetti

$9.99

Half pound of fresh cooked spaghetti topped with our house made meat or marinara sauce.

1\2 Lasagna

$5.99

Full Lasagna

$11.99

Our delicious house made lasagna is layered with three cheeses, marinara sauce, seasoned beef & our blend of spices.

Baked Ziti

$10.99

Penne pasta baked with three kinds of cheese & marinara sauce.

Manicotti

$10.99

Delicate manicotti pasta sheets stuffed with a creamy ricotta, topped with marinara & mozzarella.

SUBS & SAND

"Hot Stuff" Oven Baked Sandwich

$8.99

Our signature turnover style sandwich made on our dough, stuffed with mozzarella cheese & your choice of meat. Baked golden brown & garnished with mustard, mayo, red onion, tomato & lettuce.

Toasted Deli Sub

$8.99

Make Your Own - Fresh baked 7-inch Italian roll stacked with your choice of meat, provolone cheese & all melted together. Garnished with mustard, mayo, red onion, tomato & lettuce.

Deli Sub

$8.99

Make Your Own - Fresh baked 7-inch Italian roll stacked with your choice of meat with provolone cheese. Garnished with mustard, mayo, red onion, tomato & lettuce.

Super Sub

$8.99

Ham, Salami, & Provolone cheese stacked on a freshly baked 7-inch roll. Garnished with mustard, mayo, red onion, tomato & lettuce.

Meatball Sub

$9.99

Fresh baked 7-inch Italian roll stuffed with our delicious meatballs & marinara, topped with provolone cheese & baked to perfection.

Philly Cheesesteak

$10.99

Made with premium Sirloin steak, American cheese & sautéed green bell peppers & red onions. Stuffed into a fresh baked Amaroso roll. Served with chips.

CAL

Special Calzone

$8.99

Italian salami, ham, red onions & mushrooms.

Vegetarian Calzone

$8.99

Red onions, mushrooms, green bell peppers, tomatoes & black olives.

Hombre Calzone

$8.99

Seasoned ground beef, red onions, tomatoes, black olives & jalapeños.

Viva Calzone

$8.99

Canadian bacon, red onions & mushrooms.

Italiano Calzone

$8.99

Ham, red onions, black olives & pepperoncini.

BYO- Build Your Own Calzone

$8.99

Your choice of 3 toppings.

CYO PIZZA

MINI - PIZZA

$7.99

SMALL - PIZZA

$11.99

MEDIUM - PIZZA

$15.99

LARGE - PIZZA

$18.99

MINI COMBO

MINI- SPEC

$10.75

MINI- VEG

$10.50

MINI- PIZZA LITE

$10.50

MINI- HOMB

$10.75

MINI- ALL MT

$10.75

MINI HAW

$9.69

S- COMBO PIZZAS

S- SPEC

$15.10

S-EVERY

$19.90

S- VEG

$14.87

S- PIZZA LITE

$14.75

S- HOMB

$14.75

S- ALL MT

$14.75

S- HAW

$14.89

S-1/2 COMBO

M- COMBO PIZZAS

M- SPEC

$18.75

M- EVERY

$24.75

M- VEG

$19.15

M- PIZZA LITE

$19.10

M- HOMB

$17.95

M- ALL MT

$17.95

M- HAW

$19.49

M-1/2 COMBO

L- COMBO PIZZAS

L-SPEC

$25.75

L-EVERY

$29.75

L-VEG

$25.20

L-PIZZA LITE

$25.10

L-HOMB

$24.75

L-ALL MT

$24.75

L-HAW

$23.60

L-1/2 COMBO

FAMILY SPECIALS

#1 FAMILY SPECIAL

$40.99

#2 FAMILY SPECIAL

$37.99

#3 FAMILY SPECIAL

$48.99

Mini Specialty Sauce Pizzas

MINI- BBQ CHIX

$10.95

MINI- GAR DEL

$10.50

MNI- PIZZA ALF

$11.95

MNI- PIZZA PESTO

$11.95

Small Specialty Sauce Pizzas

SM- BBQ CHIX

$14.95

SM- GAR DEL

$14.75

SM- PIZZA ALFR

$14.95

SM- PESTO

$14.95

Medium Specialty Sauce Pizzas

M- BBQ CHIX

$19.75

M- GAR DEL

$19.10

M- PIZZA ALFR

$19.75

M- PIZZA PESTO

$19.75

Large Specialty Sauce Pizzas

L- BBQ CHIX

$26.50

L- GAR DEL

$25.10

L- PIZZA ALFR

$26.50

L- PIZZA PESTO

$26.50

Desserts

Bananarama Cheesecake

$6.99Out of stock

Chocolate Marvel Cheesecake

$6.99

Pumpkin Cheesecake

$6.99

Cannoli

$3.99

Sides

Side Pepperoni

$0.70

Side Ham

$0.70

Side Bacon

$0.70

Side Salami

$0.70

Side Chicken Breast

$0.70

Side Ground Beef

$0.70

Side Canadian Bacon

$0.70

Side Anchovies

$0.70

Side Meatball

$1.25

Side Red Onion

$0.70

Side Mushroom

$0.70

Side Green Pepper

$0.70

Side Tomato

$0.70

Side Black Olive

$0.70

Side Pineapple

$0.70

Side Broccoli

$0.70

Side Artichoke Hearts

$0.70

Side Basil

$0.70

Side Cilantro

$0.70

Side Garlic

$0.70

Side Jalapeño

$0.70

Side Pepperoncini

$0.70

Side Spinach

$0.70

Side Mozzarella

$1.00

Side Provolone

$1.00

Side Feta

$1.00

Side Ricotta

$1.00

Side American

$1.00

Side Romano

$1.00

Side Alfredo Sauce

$1.00

Side Pesto Sauce

$1.00

Side BBQ Sauce

$1.00

Side Garlic Delight Sauce

$1.00

Side Hot Sauce

$0.69

Side of Meat Sauce

$0.93

Side Marinara Sauce

$0.93

Side Ranch

$0.70

Side Blue Cheese

$0.70

Side Italian

$0.70

Side Lo Cal Italian

$0.70

Side 1000 Island

$0.70

Side Caesar

$0.70

Side Balsamic

$0.70

Side Raspberry Vinaigrette

$0.70

Side OVO & Vinegar

$0.70

16 OZ Dressing

$5.00

16 OZ Sauce

$7.00

Side CHIPS

$2.00

SPEC MEMO

Plates

Utensils

Condiments

LUNCH SPECIALS

#1 LUNCH

$6.99

#2 LUNCH

$7.99

#3 LUNCH

$6.50

#4 LUNCH

$8.30

#5 LUNCH

$9.99

#6 LUNCH

$6.99

#7 LUNCH

$9.99

SLICE

$2.50

DRINKS

SODA

$2.77

KID SODA

$2.15

WATER BOTTLE

$1.99

COFFEE

$2.00

HOT TEA

$2.00

MILK

$2.85

2 LITER COKE

$3.95

2 LITER DIET COKE

$3.95

2 LITER SPRITE

$3.95

2 LITER DR PEPPER

$3.95
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Location

4196 Oceanside Blvd. Suite A, Oceanside, CA 92056

Directions

