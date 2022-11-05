Restaurant header imageView gallery

Uprising Bakery and Cafe 2104 W. Algonquin Rd

2102 & 2104 W. Algonquin Rd

Lake in the Hills, IL 60156

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Popular Items

Sand - Pulled Jack Sliders
Sand - Chickn Salad Sliders
GFV Daily Scone #2(apple pie flavor)

Cafe Food

Everything on this menu is plant based. Everything on this menu is made in a dedicated gluten free kitchen; except the traditional vegan Pot Pie. When selecting the Pot Pie, please make sure to select GF or Traditional from the "Type" menu.
Bowl - Bahn Mi Noodle

Bowl - Bahn Mi Noodle

$15.00

Sriracha tofu, rice noodles, pickled carrots and radishes, crunchy cucumber and cabbage with spicy home-made Bahn Mi dressing (made in a dedicated gluten free kitchen)

Brunch Biscuits n Gravy - SUNDAY ONLY-

Brunch Biscuits n Gravy - SUNDAY ONLY-

$20.00
Brunch Breakfast Bowl- SUNDAY ONLY-

Brunch Breakfast Bowl- SUNDAY ONLY-

$20.00

Barley based bowl with roasted sweet potato, fresh figs, toasted sunflower seeds, fresh seasonal fruit, balsamic vinaigrette real grade A maple syrup on the side. (made in a dedicated gluten free kitchen)

Brunch French Toast Meal- SUNDAY ONLY-

$20.00

Brunch Monte Cristo Meal- SUNDAY ONLY-

$20.00
Brunch Nomlet - SUNDAY ONLY-

Brunch Nomlet - SUNDAY ONLY-

$20.00

Brunch Quiche - Seasonal - Meal- SUNDAY ONLY-

$20.00

Brunch Quick - Loaded - Meal- SUNDAY ONLY-

$20.00
Brunch Rise n Shine- SUNDAY ONLY-

Brunch Rise n Shine- SUNDAY ONLY-

$20.00
Burger LITH

Burger LITH

$13.00

(v)Burger on a home-made bun, served with romaine, heirloom tomato, Walla Walla onion, mushroom, your choice of (v)cheese. Served with Kettle Chips(made in a dedicated gluten free kitchen)

Fish Fry - FRIDAY ONLY-

Fish Fry - FRIDAY ONLY-

$16.00
Flatbread - Green Goddess

Flatbread - Green Goddess

$12.50

Garlic Spinach crust topped with homemade pesto and green goddess veg, balsamic drizzle, pickled onion, and feta cheese

Flatbread - Purple Haze

Flatbread - Purple Haze

$12.50

Ube crust, topped with sweet potato, pizza cheese, pickled onion, and tropical pico

French Toast

French Toast

$14.00+

Home-made French toast with (v)whipped cream and maple syrup.

Fried Zucc

Fried Zucc

$12.00
Fvish Taco

Fvish Taco

$16.00

Three fried nori wrapped vish fillets served on a organic corn tortilla topped with homemade pico slaw

Kids Chic Nuggets

Kids Chic Nuggets

$10.00

GFV nuggets. Served with fruit or salad. (made in a dedicated gluten free kitchen)

Kids French Toast

$10.00
Kids Mac

Kids Mac

$10.00

Kids Pizza

$10.00
Kids Smighty Sliders

Kids Smighty Sliders

$10.00

(v)cheeseburger sliders on bun. Served with fruit or salad. (made in a dedicated gluten free kitchen)

Mac n Jack

Mac n Jack

$15.00

Classic Elbow Noodles(gf) in a homemade 3-cheese(v) mac sauce. topped with homemade organic BBQ pulled jackfruit and fried onion strings.

Quiche de saison

$12.00Out of stock

Choice of: Quiche de Saison Seasonal farm veggies, Swiss chard, mushrooms, caramelized onion, garlic, (v)feta cheese. on a GFV crust and served with fresh fruit or side salad. or Loaded (v)beef, caramelized onion, spinach, bell pepper, (v)cheese, hasbrown. Mushrooms on a GF crust and served with fresh fruit or side salad. (made in a dedicated gluten free kitchen)

Quiche Loaded

Quiche Loaded

$12.00Out of stock

(v)beef, caramelized onion, spinach, bell pepper, (v)cheese, hasbrown. Served with fruit or salad. (Made in a dedicated kitchen).

Rise N Shine

$14.50

Salad - Basic Garden

$12.00+
Salad - House

Salad - House

$15.00+

Organic summer greens, roasted beets, pears, candied pecans, feta cheese, mandarines, fried onion, hemp seed

Salad - Taco

Salad - Taco

$15.00+

(v)beef, (v)chedder, roasted corn, seasoned black beans, onion, house salsa, lime, cilantro dressing and avacado (Made in a dedicated kitchen).

Sand - Chickn Salad Sliders

Sand - Chickn Salad Sliders

$14.00

House (v)chickn salad with cranberry, celery, onions, lettuce, tomato jam, on two petite home-made buns. Served with kettle chips (made in a dedicated gluten free kitchen)

Sand - Meatball Sub

Sand - Meatball Sub

$15.00

Handroll Meatballs stewed in homemade organic gravy sauce, served on a toasted homemade sourdough bread(gf) and smothered in cheese(v). served with fresh organic basic salad.

Sand - Monte Crisco

Sand - Monte Crisco

$15.00

(v)Smoked provolone, house-smoked tofu, savory blackberry jam, toasted on home-made French toast and dusted with powered sugar. Served with kettle chips. (made in a dedicated gluten free kitchen)

Sand - Pulled Jack Sliders

Sand - Pulled Jack Sliders

$14.00
Sand - Southwest Wrap

Sand - Southwest Wrap

$12.00

cheese, roasted corn, seasoned black beans, onion, fresh salsa, avocado served with home-made cilantro lime dressing in a GF tortilla

Soup de Jour

Soup de Jour

$12.00
Spinach Artichoke Dip

Spinach Artichoke Dip

$12.00

Garlic Spinach artichoke dip with sour dough crostini (made in a dedicated gluten free kitchen)

Drinks

Organic Soda

Organic Soda

$5.00
Organic Sparkling water

Organic Sparkling water

$5.00

Organic Kombucha

$8.00

Apple juice

$3.00

Kids Choc Milk

$4.00

Prem. BUNN COFFEE

$3.50

Organic Classic Brewed Premium organic beans

ICED COFFEE

$3.25

Organic Iced coffee

MAPLE HARVEST COFFEE

$3.75

Organic Premium blend coffee with local honey or agave

WINTERMINT

$3.75

Premium Organic blend coffee with home-made ganache and fresh organic mint syrup

PUMPKIN SPICE

$3.25

Organic Premium blend coffee with home-made spiced pumpkin puree

PIRATE AU LAIT

$3.75

Organic strong coffee with sweetened condensed milk and chilled on ice makes an unbeatable Southeast Asian treat.

VANILLA w/ CARAMEL DRIZZE

$3.75

Organic strong coffee with organic vanilla syrup and vegan caramel drizzle topped with whipped cream. Served hot or cold.

Bakery - pie

8” Fresh Seasonal Pie

$16.00Out of stock

Homemade tender and flaky crust filled with homemade pie filling made from real fruit

6” Fresh Seasonal Pie

$9.00

Homemade tender and flaky crust filled with homemade pie filling made from real fruit

8” Frozen Specialty Pie

$18.00Out of stock

Homemade tender and flaky crust filled with homemade pie filling

Slice Pie

$3.25Out of stock

Slice Quiche

$5.25Out of stock

Bakery - pastry

Trad. Cinnamon Roll

$3.75Out of stock

This item is not vegan.

Vegan Cinnamon Roll

$3.75Out of stock

GF Cinnamon Roll

$3.75Out of stock

This item is not vegan, this item is made in a dedicated GF kitchen.

GFV Cinnamon Roll

$3.75Out of stock

This item is vegan, this item is made in a dedicated GF kitchen.

Daily Scone #1(berry type flavor)

$4.00Out of stock

This item is vegan by nature.

Daily Scone #2(apple pie flavor)

$4.00

This item is vegan by nature.

Daily Scone #3(Choc Cherry breakfast)

$4.00Out of stock

GFV Daily Scone #1(berry type flavor)

$4.00Out of stock

This item is vegan by nature. This item is made in a dedicated GF kitchen.

GFV Daily Scone #2(apple pie flavor)

$4.00

This item is vegan by nature. This item is made in a dedicated GF kitchen.

GFV Daily Scone(Cherry Choc Breakfast)

$4.00

Daily Muffin #1(citrus berry type flavor)

$3.50Out of stock

This item is vegan by nature.

Daily Muffin #2 (Blood Orange Lavender)

$3.50

Daily Muffin #3(Banana flavor)

$3.50

This item is vegan by nature.

GFV Daily Muffin #1(citrus berry type flavor)

$3.50Out of stock

This item is vegan by nature. This item is made in a dedicated GF kitchen.

GFV Daily Muffin #2(Banana flavor)

$3.50Out of stock

This item is vegan by nature. This item is made in a dedicated GF kitchen.

GFV Daily Muffin #3(Blood Orange Lavender)

$3.50Out of stock

Savory Spinach Pocket(not GF)

$5.25Out of stock

This item is vegan by nature.

Bakery - donut

Daily Donut #1 (Chocolate Maple Bacon) 1ct

$2.25Out of stock

This item is vegan by nature.

Daily Donut #2 (Savory Lemon Strawberry) 1ct

$2.25Out of stock

This item is vegan by nature.

GFV Daily Donut #1 (Chocolate Maple Bacon) 1ct

$2.25Out of stock

This item is vegan by nature. This item is made in a dedicated GF kitchen.

GFV Daily Donut #2 (Savory Lemon Strawberry) 1ct

$2.25Out of stock

This item is vegan by nature. This item is made in a dedicated GF kitchen.

Keto Strawberry Donut 1ct

$2.25

This item is not vegan, this item is made in a dedicated GF kitchen.

Keto Chocolate Donut 1ct

$2.25Out of stock

This item is not vegan, this item is made in a dedicated GF kitchen.

Keto Apple Cider 1ct

$2.25Out of stock

Bakery - cookie

Trad. Brownie

$3.75Out of stock

This item is not vegan by nature.

Vegan Brownie

$3.75Out of stock

This item is vegan by nature.

GF Brownie

$3.75Out of stock

This item is not vegan by nature. This item is made in a dedicated GF kitchen.

GFV Brownie

$3.75Out of stock

This item is vegan by nature. This item is made in a dedicated GF kitchen.

Bakery - cake

10" cakes

$88.00

1/4 sheet(9x13)

$98.00

Cupcake of the day(Bakers Choice)

$3.00Out of stock

This item is vegan by nature.

GFV Cupcake of the day(Bakers Choice)

$3.00Out of stock

This item is vegan by nature. This item is made in a dedicated GF kitchen.

Mini Bundt of the Day(Bakers Choice)

$4.50Out of stock

This item is vegan by nature.

GFV Mini Bundt of the Day(Bakers Choice)

$4.50Out of stock

This item is vegan by nature. This item is made in a dedicated GF kitchen.

Cake square

$10.00

Cupcake- Order

$32.00

Bakery - Bread

GF sour dough

$7.00Out of stock

Homemade tender yeast risen farm bread. This item is vegan by nature. This item is made in a dedicated GF kitchen.

GFV Cinnamon Swirl

$7.25Out of stock

Keto

$9.00Out of stock

Homemade tender spongey almond based sandwich bread. This item is not vegan by nature. This item is made in a dedicated GF kitchen.

White Bread

$6.25Out of stock

Homemade tender yeast risen farm bread. This item is not vegan by nature.

Wheat

$6.25Out of stock

Homemade tender yeast risen farm bread. This item is not vegan by nature.

Sour dough

$6.25Out of stock

Homemade tender yeast risen farm bread. This item is vegan by nature.

7 Grain

$7.25Out of stock

Homemade tender yeast risen farm bread with 7 additional grains. This item is vegan by nature.

Onion Rye

$6.25Out of stock

Homemade tender yeast risen farm bread

Cinnamon swirl

$6.25Out of stock

This item is not vegan by nature.

Cinnamon Raisin

$6.25Out of stock

This item is not vegan by nature.

Banana Bread

$8.00Out of stock

Plain Bagel

$3.25Out of stock

This item is vegan by nature.

Cinn. Raisin Bagel

$3.25Out of stock

This item is vegan by nature.

Italian Herb n Cheese Bagel

$3.25Out of stock

This item is vegan by nature.

GFV Plain Bagel

$3.25Out of stock

This item is vegan by nature. This item is made in a dedicated GF kitchen.

GFV Cinn. Raisin Bagel

$3.25Out of stock

This item is vegan by nature. This item is made in a dedicated GF kitchen.

GFV Italian Herb n Cheese Bagel

$3.25Out of stock

This item is vegan by nature. This item is made in a dedicated GF kitchen.

Bakery - Coffee Cake

V. Apple Coffee Cake

$10.25

This item is vegan by nature.

V. Berry Coffee Cake

$10.25Out of stock

This item is vegan by nature.

Cream Cheese Coffee Cake

$10.25Out of stock

This item is not vegan by nature.

V. Cherry Coffee Cake

$10.25Out of stock

This item is vegan by nature.

V. Cinnamon pecan

$10.25Out of stock

This item is vegan by nature.

GF Apple Coffee Cake

Out of stock

This item is not vegan by nature. This item is made in a dedicated GF kitchen.

GF Berry Coffee Cake

Out of stock

This item is not vegan by nature. This item is made in a dedicated GF kitchen.

GF Cream Cheese Coffee Cake

Out of stock

This item is not vegan by nature. This item is made in a dedicated GF kitchen.

GF Cherry Coffee Cake

Out of stock

This item is not vegan by nature. This item is made in a dedicated GF kitchen.

GF Choc. Espresso Coffee Cake

Out of stock

This item is not vegan by nature. This item is made in a dedicated GF kitchen.

Dinner

Spaghetti Eyes

Chickn Waffles

Moroccan Mujadara

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

UpRising Bakery and Café is dedicated to learning about and pioneering changes in the culinary world. UpRising will be neighborhood destination cafe serving scratch-made bakery items as well as fresh & healthy breakfast & vegan lunch options. Uprising is an Eco-conscience facility, using biodegradable and compostable flatware, cups, and trash removal services. The main focus is local. . UpRising believes it is important to remind the community what a fresh, from-scratch, baked item/meal is. We cater to all dietary restrictions known to the market in a safe and affordable manner. UpRising is a movement, a force of nature in the industry.

Location

2102 & 2104 W. Algonquin Rd, Lake in the Hills, IL 60156

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Uprising Bakery and Cafe image

