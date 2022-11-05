Uprising Bakery and Cafe 2104 W. Algonquin Rd

Restaurant info

UpRising Bakery and Café is dedicated to learning about and pioneering changes in the culinary world. UpRising will be neighborhood destination cafe serving scratch-made bakery items as well as fresh & healthy breakfast & vegan lunch options. Uprising is an Eco-conscience facility, using biodegradable and compostable flatware, cups, and trash removal services. The main focus is local. . UpRising believes it is important to remind the community what a fresh, from-scratch, baked item/meal is. We cater to all dietary restrictions known to the market in a safe and affordable manner. UpRising is a movement, a force of nature in the industry.