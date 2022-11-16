Restaurant header imageView gallery

Upshot Coffee

review star

No reviews yet

5326 Highway N

Saint Charles, MO 63304

Order Again

Popular Items

Latte
Breakfast Sandwich
S'mores Latte

Espresso

Espresso

Espresso

$3.25

One double shot of espresso

Cortado (4 oz)

Cortado (4 oz)

$4.25

Equal parts espresso and lightly steamed milk

Cappuccino

Cappuccino

$4.25

Steamed milk and espresso

Latte

Latte

$4.75

Espresso and steamed milk. 12 oz. Can be plain or with a flavor.

Americano

Americano

$3.25

Espresso and water. Can be hot or iced.

Espresso Tonic

Espresso Tonic

$5.75

Espresso, house-made orange syrup, and Fever Tree premium Indian tonic water. Only comes iced.

Upshot Favorites

Chai Latte

Chai Latte

$4.75

Dona Chai concentrate mixed with your choice of milk. Can be hot or iced.

Golden Milk Latte

Golden Milk Latte

$4.75

Honey and a turmeric ginger powder with oat milk.

Charcoal Latte

Charcoal Latte

$4.75

Activated charcoal, honey and oat milk.

Matcha Latte

Matcha Latte

$5.75

Ceremonial grade matcha and your choice of milk. Can be hot or iced.

Matcha Tonic

Matcha Tonic

$5.75

Ceremonial grade matcha, house-made lemon syrup, Fever Tree premium Elderflower tonic water.

Drinking Chocolate

Drinking Chocolate

$5.25

House-made hot chocolate with whipped cream.

Filthy Chai

Filthy Chai

$6.25

Half cold brew, aerated chai, oat milk, brown sugar vanilla and sea salt. Only comes iced!!

Brewed Coffee

Batch Brew

Batch Brew

$3.00

House coffee of what we have on drip.

Cold Brew

Cold Brew

$3.50

House made cold brew

Kyoto Cold Brew

Kyoto Cold Brew

$5.00

slow drip method. More caffeine, concentration, depth, and flavor than normal cold brew. 5 oz.

Crafted Specialty Drinks

S'mores Latte

S'mores Latte

$6.50

Mocha, toasted marshmallow, and vanilla mixed into espresso and topped with graham cracker crumbs and a salted chocolate-covered marshmallow from Bijoux.

Peppermint Mocha Latte

$6.00

Tea

Crescent Green

Crescent Green

$4.50

Flavor notes of alfalfa honey, sweet corn, and white pepper. This is our plain green tea.

Sunstone

Sunstone

$4.50

Flavor notes of cocoa, sweet potato, and black pepper. This is our plain black tea.

Edith Gray

Edith Gray

$4.00

Flavor notes of black tea, bergamot, and rose.

Mango Magic

Mango Magic

$4.50

Flavor notes of ginger, mango, lemongrass, and marigold tangerine.

Solarize

Solarize

$4.50

Flavor notes of peach, orange, cranberry, rose, and cornflower.

Cup of Sunshine

Cup of Sunshine

$4.00

Flavor notes of turmeric, ginger, tulsi, peppercorn, and cinnamon

Cup of Love

Cup of Love

$4.00

Flavor notes of rose and tulsi

Royal Treatmint

Royal Treatmint

$4.00

Flavor notes of spearmint,peppermint, lavender, and tulsi

London Fog Tea Latte

London Fog Tea Latte

$5.00

Edith Grey tea with milk—can be hot or iced.

Pour Overs

Upshot Guatemala Antigua

Upshot Guatemala Antigua

$5.50

Flavor Notes: Apricot, graham cracker, milk chocolate, orange Process: Honey Varietals: Bourbon

Upshot Pink Bourbon Colombia

Upshot Pink Bourbon Colombia

$7.00

Flavor Notes: Cranberry, whiskey, cinnamon, plum Process: Carbonic Maceration Varietals: Pink Bourbon

Upshot Natural Lactic Colombia

Upshot Natural Lactic Colombia

$7.00

Flavor Notes: Blueberry, chocolate, figs, pineapple Process: Natural Lactic Varietals: Typica

Upshot Ethiopia Natural

Upshot Ethiopia Natural

$5.50

Tasting notes: Cranberry, hazelnut, plum Process: Natural Varietal: Heirloom

Upshot Ethiopia Washed

Upshot Ethiopia Washed

$5.50

Tasting notes: Lemon, sugar cane, creamy Process: Washed Varietal: Heirloom

Decaf Pour Over

Decaf Pour Over

$5.50
Upshot Kenya Kabngetuny

Upshot Kenya Kabngetuny

$6.25

Altitude: 2000 MASL Varietal: Mixed Process: Washed Tasting: Blood orange, raisin, caramel

Upshot Colombia Huila

Upshot Colombia Huila

$5.50

Altitude: 1500 - 2100 MASL Varietal: Mixed Process: Washed Tasting: Earl grey tea, chocolate, pear, & walnut

Upshot Guatemala Washed

Upshot Guatemala Washed

$5.50

Altitude: 1675 MASL Varietal: Catuai, Caturra Process: Washed Tasting: Green apple, brownie, herb, & nougat

Smoothies

Cocoa Loco

Cocoa Loco

$8.50

Upshot cold brew, espresso grounds, cordyceps, peanut butter, honey, and banana

Blue Magik

Blue Magik

$8.50

Coconut milk, E3 algae, kiwi, grapes, banana,chia seeds, and honey.

Sweet Green Machine

Sweet Green Machine

$8.50

Green apple, kale, spinach, pineapple, lime juice, banana, matcha, kiwi, coconut milk, honey, and grapes

Juice

Sweet Green

Sweet Green

$10.00Out of stock

Kale, spinach, apple, pineapple, ginger, lime, lemon

Hawaii 5-0

Hawaii 5-0

$10.00Out of stock

Pineapple, beets, carrot, fuji apple, ginger, lemon, amla, camu camu

Clean Green

Clean Green

$10.00Out of stock

Bok choy, lime, apple, celery, parsley, cilantro, jalapeno, E3 algae

Blue Wave

Blue Wave

$10.00

Lemon, honey, coconut, E3 algae, reverse osmosis water

Dracula

Dracula

$10.00Out of stock

Beet, apple, ginger, carrot, cinnamon

Sorta Sweet Green

Sorta Sweet Green

$10.00Out of stock
Friday Feels Good

Friday Feels Good

$10.00Out of stock

Pineapple, carrot, orange, ginger, turmeric, pearl powder

Charcoal Lemonade

Charcoal Lemonade

$10.00

Activated charcoal, cayenne, lemon, ginger, honey, probiotics

Pink Lemonade

Pink Lemonade

$10.00

Pear, beet, lemon, arugula, dragonfruit, reverse osmosis water

Rejuvenate

Rejuvenate

$10.00Out of stock

All organic cabbage, pineapple, cucumber, apple, cilantro, lime, ginger.

New Age Gatorade

New Age Gatorade

$10.00Out of stock

Celery, apple, lemon, ginger, lime, cilantro, turmeric

Blue Raspberry Lemonade

Blue Raspberry Lemonade

$10.00

Blue spirulina, raspberry, lemon, lime, aloe vera, maple syrup, ashwagandha, reverse osmosis water

Kids Drink

Kids Vanilla Steamer

Kids Vanilla Steamer

$3.00

House-made vanilla syrup with your choice of milk.

Kids Hot Chocolate

Kids Hot Chocolate

$3.00

House-made hot chocolate with your choice of milk and whipped cream.

Kids Chocolate Milk

Kids Chocolate Milk

$3.00

House-made chocolate sauce mixed with your choice of milk.

Kids Plain Milk

Kids Plain Milk

$3.00

Your choice of milk- kid sized!

Water

Water

Half Gallons

Half Gallon Chai Latte

Half Gallon Chai Latte

$25.00

5 iced chais all in one conveinient half gallon.

Half Gallon Cold Brew

Half Gallon Cold Brew

$18.00

5 cold brews in one half gallon

Half Gallon Latte

Half Gallon Latte

$25.00

5 iced lattes in one half gallon

Half Gallon Kyoto

$40.00

Wellness Shots

Germ Warfare Wellness Shot

Germ Warfare Wellness Shot

$4.00

Lemon, ginger, beet, cayenne, turmeric, orange, bentonite clay

Turmeric Shot

Turmeric Shot

$4.00

Turmeric, lemon, orange, ginger, Korean pepper, MCT oil, raw honey

Pre Bottled Iced Lattes

GoGo Juice

GoGo Juice

$8.00
Pre-Bottled Bsv Latte With Oat Milk

Pre-Bottled Bsv Latte With Oat Milk

$8.00

12oz glass bottle of iced brown sugar vanilla latte with oat milk pre-bottled!

Pre-Bottled Smohka Latte With Oat Milk

Pre-Bottled Smohka Latte With Oat Milk

$8.00

12oz glass bottle of iced smohka latte with oat milk pre-bottled!

Pre-Bottled Honey Lavender Latte With Oat Milk

Pre-Bottled Honey Lavender Latte With Oat Milk

$8.00

12oz glass bottle of iced honey lavender latte with oat milk pre-bottled!

Pre-Bottled Latte With Oat Milk

Pre-Bottled Latte With Oat Milk

$7.50

12oz glass bottle of iced latte with oat milk pre-bottled!

Pre-Bottled Peppermint Mocha Latte

$8.50

For Your Pups

Pup Cup

Pup Cup

A cortado to-go cup with whipped cream and a dog treat!

Doggy Treat

Doggy Treat

A dog treat! ingredients: pea flour, coconut oil, canola oil, pumpkin puree, and peanut butter

All Day Breakfast & Lunch

Breakfast Sandwich

Breakfast Sandwich

$7.50

Buttermilk biscuit, bacon, egg and sharp cheddar. Micro greens on top.

Veggie Quiche

Veggie Quiche

$8.50

Seasonal veggies and eggs with a elderberry bbq sauce drizzled on top.

Honey Sriracha Chicken Sandwich

Honey Sriracha Chicken Sandwich

$8.50

Siracha and spice-marinated breaded chicken. Topped with honey siracha sauce with provolone cheese on a biscuit

Signature Breakfast Burrito

Signature Breakfast Burrito

$12.00

Chorizo, souffle egg, Chihuahua cheese, black beans, roasted sweet potato, candied bacon, sautéed spinach, roasted corn and poblano *Try it in a bowl: on kale or cilantro lime cauliflower rice

Chorizo Quesadilla

Chorizo Quesadilla

$10.00

Chihuahua cheese, chorizo, spicy mayo aioli, avocado *Add egg for 1.00 *Add peppers and onions for 1.00

Side of Bacon

Side of Bacon

$2.00

Two strips of bacon- perfect as a side for a pastry!

Side of a scrambled egg

Side of a scrambled egg

$2.00

A scrambled egg- perfect as a side for a pastry!

Veggie Bowl

Veggie Bowl

$12.00

Souffle egg, chihuahua cheese, black beans, roasted sweet potato, roasted corn and poblano all over a cauliflower rice bowl

Veggie Sandwich

Veggie Sandwich

$8.00

Biscuit, egg patty, provolone, red pepper, red onion, candied jalapenos, spinach, vegan chipotle ranch.

Toast

Avocado Toast

Avocado Toast

$9.50

Sourdough, whipped avocado, roasted corn, poblano, feta cheese, marinated tomato

Deluxe Avocado Toast

Deluxe Avocado Toast

$11.50

Sourdough, whipped avocado, two bacon strips, marinated tomato, and a fried egg

Gluten Free Avocado Toast

Gluten Free Avocado Toast

$10.00

Our famous avocado toast on gluten-free bread

Gluten Free Deluxe Avocado Toast

Gluten Free Deluxe Avocado Toast

$12.50

Our famous deluxe avocado toast on gluten free bread

Autumn Toast

Autumn Toast

$9.00

A fall specialty item! Comes on brioche bread, with a mixture of whipped goat cheese and whipped cream cheese, papitas, caramel, cinnamon apples, and cinnamon sugar

From the Bakery

Banana Bread (VG/GF)

Banana Bread (VG/GF)

$4.50
Wild Berry Scone

Wild Berry Scone

$4.75
Cinnamon Roll

Cinnamon Roll

$4.50
Blueberry Streusel Muffin

Blueberry Streusel Muffin

$4.00
Buttermilk Biscuit

Buttermilk Biscuit

$3.50
Oatmeal Chocolate Chip Cookie

Oatmeal Chocolate Chip Cookie

$4.00
Chocolate Chip Cookie (GF)

Chocolate Chip Cookie (GF)

$4.00
Ham and Cheese Kolache

Ham and Cheese Kolache

$6.00
Lemon Poppy Donut

Lemon Poppy Donut

$4.50
Painting Cookie

Painting Cookie

$5.50
Vanilla Sprinkle Donut

Vanilla Sprinkle Donut

$4.50
Earl Grey Lavender Cookie

Earl Grey Lavender Cookie

$2.50
Pumpkin Loaf (V/GF)

Pumpkin Loaf (V/GF)

$4.50
Coffee Cake Cookie

Coffee Cake Cookie

$2.50

Salads/Bowls

Greek Grain Bowl

Greek Grain Bowl

$12.00
Vegan Pad Thai Salad

Vegan Pad Thai Salad

$12.00Out of stock

Spinach Bowl

$12.00Out of stock

Spinach bowl with blueberries, candied cashews, & a white balsamic dressing

Fall Salad

$12.00

Oats

Apple Pie Oats

Apple Pie Oats

$7.00

Old fashion gluten-free oats, almond milk, cashew yogurt, chia seeds, maple syrup, fire-roasted apples, cinnamon, pecans, agave syrup.

Peanut Butter & Jelly Oats

Peanut Butter & Jelly Oats

$7.00

Old fashion gluten-free oats, almond milk, cashew yogurt, chia seeds, maple syrup, cinnamon, brown sugar, triple berry jam, smooth peanut butter

Chocolate Almond Oats

Chocolate Almond Oats

$7.00
Chia Coconut Yogurt Parfait

Chia Coconut Yogurt Parfait

$8.00

Catering Items

Boxed Coffee

Boxed Coffee

$16.00

A 96oz box of coffee! If you are wanting to pick it up the same day, we will need a minimum of 30 minutes to prepare just 1 box of coffee. You can also add milk, cream syrups, cups & lids, sugar, & stevia ***disclaimer these cost extra!***

Retail Beverages

Tropical Mango Mighty Kind

Tropical Mango Mighty Kind

$5.00
Blueberry Rose Mighty Kind

Blueberry Rose Mighty Kind

$3.75
Orange Jasmine Mighty Kind

Orange Jasmine Mighty Kind

$3.50

Retail Coffee

Upshot Pink Bourbon Colombia

Upshot Pink Bourbon Colombia

$18.00

Tasting notes: Cranberry, whiskey, cinnamon, plum Process: Carbonic Maceration Varietal: Pink bourbon

Upshot Natural Lactic Colombia

Upshot Natural Lactic Colombia

$15.00

Tasting notes: Blueberry, chocolate, figs, pineapple Process: Lactic Natural Varietal: Typica

Upshot Decaf

Upshot Decaf

$18.00

Tasting notes: Brown sugar, black walnut, chocolate, orange Process: Natural Varietal: Typica, caturra, castillo, colombiano

Upshot Ethiopia Washed

Upshot Ethiopia Washed

$20.00

Tasting notes: Lemon, sugar cane, creamy Process: Washed Varietal: Heirloom

Upshot Ethiopia Natural

Upshot Ethiopia Natural

$20.00

Tasting notes: Cranberry, hazelnut, plum Process: Natural Varietal: Heirloom

Upshot Kenya Kabngetuny

Upshot Kenya Kabngetuny

$24.00

Altitude: 2000 MASL Varietal: Mixed Process: Washed Tasting: Blood orange, raisin, & caramel

Upshot Colombia Huila

Upshot Colombia Huila

$20.00

Altitude: 1500 - 2100 MASL Varietal: Mixed Process: Washed Tasting: Earl grey tea, chocolate, pear, & walnut

Upshot Guatemala Washed

Upshot Guatemala Washed

$20.00

Altitude: 1675 MASL Varietal: Catuai, Caturra Process: Washed Tasting: Green apple, brownie, herb, nougat

Frozen Broth

Beef Broth

Beef Broth

$8.00+

Made using non-GMO, grass-fed, pasture-raised, organic animals and vegetables Broth cooked with marrow bone, knuckle bone, shin bones, onion, celery, carrot, tomato paste, black pepper, thyme, parsley, sea salt, cider vinegar, and bay leaf

Chicken Broth

Chicken Broth

$7.00+

Made using non-GMO, grass-fed, pasture-raised, organic animals and vegetables Broth cooked with chicken backs, turkey thighs, gingerroot, lemon, turmeric, thyme, red pepper, celery, carrot, onion, oregano, parsley, sea salt, and apple cider vinegar

Range Broth

Range Broth

$8.00+

Made using non-GMO, grass-fed, pasture-raised, organic animals and vegetables Broth cooked with shin bone, marrow bone, chicken backs, veal short rib, turkey thigh, fresno chili, tri-color peppercorn, cider vinegar, coriander, mesquite powder, carrot, celery, red onion, parsley, garlic, tomato paste, bay leaf, and salt

Vegan Bone Broth

Vegan Bone Broth

$6.00+

Made using non-GMO, grass-fed, pasture-raised, organic animals and vegetables Broth cooked with onion, carrot, celery, oyster mushroom, shitake, sweet potato, kombu, thyme, rosemary, red cabbage, kale, dandelion, fennel, daikon, mesquite, reishi, cilantro, parsley, orange, ginger, turmeric, ginger, cider vinegar, coriander, and sea salt

Merchandise

Wooden Drink Token

Wooden Drink Token

$5.00

Buy a wooden drink token with our chimera logo and keep it as a souvenier or redeem it in store for a free drink!

Chimera Thick Bracelet

$20.00
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 11:00 am, 12:00 pm - 5:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 11:00 am, 12:00 pm - 5:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 11:00 am, 12:00 pm - 5:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 11:00 am, 12:00 pm - 5:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 11:00 am, 12:00 pm - 5:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 11:00 am, 12:00 pm - 5:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 11:00 am, 12:00 pm - 5:00 pm
Restaurant info

Upshot. It's what's in your cup.

Website

Location

5326 Highway N, Saint Charles, MO 63304

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

