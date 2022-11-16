- Home
- /
- Saint Charles
- /
- Upshot Coffee
Upshot Coffee
No reviews yet
5326 Highway N
Saint Charles, MO 63304
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
Espresso
Espresso
One double shot of espresso
Cortado (4 oz)
Equal parts espresso and lightly steamed milk
Cappuccino
Steamed milk and espresso
Latte
Espresso and steamed milk. 12 oz. Can be plain or with a flavor.
Americano
Espresso and water. Can be hot or iced.
Espresso Tonic
Espresso, house-made orange syrup, and Fever Tree premium Indian tonic water. Only comes iced.
Upshot Favorites
Chai Latte
Dona Chai concentrate mixed with your choice of milk. Can be hot or iced.
Golden Milk Latte
Honey and a turmeric ginger powder with oat milk.
Charcoal Latte
Activated charcoal, honey and oat milk.
Matcha Latte
Ceremonial grade matcha and your choice of milk. Can be hot or iced.
Matcha Tonic
Ceremonial grade matcha, house-made lemon syrup, Fever Tree premium Elderflower tonic water.
Drinking Chocolate
House-made hot chocolate with whipped cream.
Filthy Chai
Half cold brew, aerated chai, oat milk, brown sugar vanilla and sea salt. Only comes iced!!
Brewed Coffee
Crafted Specialty Drinks
Tea
Crescent Green
Flavor notes of alfalfa honey, sweet corn, and white pepper. This is our plain green tea.
Sunstone
Flavor notes of cocoa, sweet potato, and black pepper. This is our plain black tea.
Edith Gray
Flavor notes of black tea, bergamot, and rose.
Mango Magic
Flavor notes of ginger, mango, lemongrass, and marigold tangerine.
Solarize
Flavor notes of peach, orange, cranberry, rose, and cornflower.
Cup of Sunshine
Flavor notes of turmeric, ginger, tulsi, peppercorn, and cinnamon
Cup of Love
Flavor notes of rose and tulsi
Royal Treatmint
Flavor notes of spearmint,peppermint, lavender, and tulsi
London Fog Tea Latte
Edith Grey tea with milk—can be hot or iced.
Pour Overs
Upshot Guatemala Antigua
Flavor Notes: Apricot, graham cracker, milk chocolate, orange Process: Honey Varietals: Bourbon
Upshot Pink Bourbon Colombia
Flavor Notes: Cranberry, whiskey, cinnamon, plum Process: Carbonic Maceration Varietals: Pink Bourbon
Upshot Natural Lactic Colombia
Flavor Notes: Blueberry, chocolate, figs, pineapple Process: Natural Lactic Varietals: Typica
Upshot Ethiopia Natural
Tasting notes: Cranberry, hazelnut, plum Process: Natural Varietal: Heirloom
Upshot Ethiopia Washed
Tasting notes: Lemon, sugar cane, creamy Process: Washed Varietal: Heirloom
Decaf Pour Over
Upshot Kenya Kabngetuny
Altitude: 2000 MASL Varietal: Mixed Process: Washed Tasting: Blood orange, raisin, caramel
Upshot Colombia Huila
Altitude: 1500 - 2100 MASL Varietal: Mixed Process: Washed Tasting: Earl grey tea, chocolate, pear, & walnut
Upshot Guatemala Washed
Altitude: 1675 MASL Varietal: Catuai, Caturra Process: Washed Tasting: Green apple, brownie, herb, & nougat
Smoothies
Cocoa Loco
Upshot cold brew, espresso grounds, cordyceps, peanut butter, honey, and banana
Blue Magik
Coconut milk, E3 algae, kiwi, grapes, banana,chia seeds, and honey.
Sweet Green Machine
Green apple, kale, spinach, pineapple, lime juice, banana, matcha, kiwi, coconut milk, honey, and grapes
Juice
Sweet Green
Kale, spinach, apple, pineapple, ginger, lime, lemon
Hawaii 5-0
Pineapple, beets, carrot, fuji apple, ginger, lemon, amla, camu camu
Clean Green
Bok choy, lime, apple, celery, parsley, cilantro, jalapeno, E3 algae
Blue Wave
Lemon, honey, coconut, E3 algae, reverse osmosis water
Dracula
Beet, apple, ginger, carrot, cinnamon
Sorta Sweet Green
Friday Feels Good
Pineapple, carrot, orange, ginger, turmeric, pearl powder
Charcoal Lemonade
Activated charcoal, cayenne, lemon, ginger, honey, probiotics
Pink Lemonade
Pear, beet, lemon, arugula, dragonfruit, reverse osmosis water
Rejuvenate
All organic cabbage, pineapple, cucumber, apple, cilantro, lime, ginger.
New Age Gatorade
Celery, apple, lemon, ginger, lime, cilantro, turmeric
Blue Raspberry Lemonade
Blue spirulina, raspberry, lemon, lime, aloe vera, maple syrup, ashwagandha, reverse osmosis water
Kids Drink
Kids Vanilla Steamer
House-made vanilla syrup with your choice of milk.
Kids Hot Chocolate
House-made hot chocolate with your choice of milk and whipped cream.
Kids Chocolate Milk
House-made chocolate sauce mixed with your choice of milk.
Kids Plain Milk
Your choice of milk- kid sized!
Water
Half Gallons
Wellness Shots
Pre Bottled Iced Lattes
GoGo Juice
Pre-Bottled Bsv Latte With Oat Milk
12oz glass bottle of iced brown sugar vanilla latte with oat milk pre-bottled!
Pre-Bottled Smohka Latte With Oat Milk
12oz glass bottle of iced smohka latte with oat milk pre-bottled!
Pre-Bottled Honey Lavender Latte With Oat Milk
12oz glass bottle of iced honey lavender latte with oat milk pre-bottled!
Pre-Bottled Latte With Oat Milk
12oz glass bottle of iced latte with oat milk pre-bottled!
Pre-Bottled Peppermint Mocha Latte
For Your Pups
All Day Breakfast & Lunch
Breakfast Sandwich
Buttermilk biscuit, bacon, egg and sharp cheddar. Micro greens on top.
Veggie Quiche
Seasonal veggies and eggs with a elderberry bbq sauce drizzled on top.
Honey Sriracha Chicken Sandwich
Siracha and spice-marinated breaded chicken. Topped with honey siracha sauce with provolone cheese on a biscuit
Signature Breakfast Burrito
Chorizo, souffle egg, Chihuahua cheese, black beans, roasted sweet potato, candied bacon, sautéed spinach, roasted corn and poblano *Try it in a bowl: on kale or cilantro lime cauliflower rice
Chorizo Quesadilla
Chihuahua cheese, chorizo, spicy mayo aioli, avocado *Add egg for 1.00 *Add peppers and onions for 1.00
Side of Bacon
Two strips of bacon- perfect as a side for a pastry!
Side of a scrambled egg
A scrambled egg- perfect as a side for a pastry!
Veggie Bowl
Souffle egg, chihuahua cheese, black beans, roasted sweet potato, roasted corn and poblano all over a cauliflower rice bowl
Veggie Sandwich
Biscuit, egg patty, provolone, red pepper, red onion, candied jalapenos, spinach, vegan chipotle ranch.
Toast
Avocado Toast
Sourdough, whipped avocado, roasted corn, poblano, feta cheese, marinated tomato
Deluxe Avocado Toast
Sourdough, whipped avocado, two bacon strips, marinated tomato, and a fried egg
Gluten Free Avocado Toast
Our famous avocado toast on gluten-free bread
Gluten Free Deluxe Avocado Toast
Our famous deluxe avocado toast on gluten free bread
Autumn Toast
A fall specialty item! Comes on brioche bread, with a mixture of whipped goat cheese and whipped cream cheese, papitas, caramel, cinnamon apples, and cinnamon sugar
From the Bakery
Banana Bread (VG/GF)
Wild Berry Scone
Cinnamon Roll
Blueberry Streusel Muffin
Buttermilk Biscuit
Oatmeal Chocolate Chip Cookie
Chocolate Chip Cookie (GF)
Ham and Cheese Kolache
Lemon Poppy Donut
Painting Cookie
Vanilla Sprinkle Donut
Earl Grey Lavender Cookie
Pumpkin Loaf (V/GF)
Coffee Cake Cookie
Salads/Bowls
Oats
Apple Pie Oats
Old fashion gluten-free oats, almond milk, cashew yogurt, chia seeds, maple syrup, fire-roasted apples, cinnamon, pecans, agave syrup.
Peanut Butter & Jelly Oats
Old fashion gluten-free oats, almond milk, cashew yogurt, chia seeds, maple syrup, cinnamon, brown sugar, triple berry jam, smooth peanut butter
Chocolate Almond Oats
Chia Coconut Yogurt Parfait
Catering Items
Retail Beverages
Retail Coffee
Upshot Pink Bourbon Colombia
Tasting notes: Cranberry, whiskey, cinnamon, plum Process: Carbonic Maceration Varietal: Pink bourbon
Upshot Natural Lactic Colombia
Tasting notes: Blueberry, chocolate, figs, pineapple Process: Lactic Natural Varietal: Typica
Upshot Decaf
Tasting notes: Brown sugar, black walnut, chocolate, orange Process: Natural Varietal: Typica, caturra, castillo, colombiano
Upshot Ethiopia Washed
Tasting notes: Lemon, sugar cane, creamy Process: Washed Varietal: Heirloom
Upshot Ethiopia Natural
Tasting notes: Cranberry, hazelnut, plum Process: Natural Varietal: Heirloom
Upshot Kenya Kabngetuny
Altitude: 2000 MASL Varietal: Mixed Process: Washed Tasting: Blood orange, raisin, & caramel
Upshot Colombia Huila
Altitude: 1500 - 2100 MASL Varietal: Mixed Process: Washed Tasting: Earl grey tea, chocolate, pear, & walnut
Upshot Guatemala Washed
Altitude: 1675 MASL Varietal: Catuai, Caturra Process: Washed Tasting: Green apple, brownie, herb, nougat
Frozen Broth
Beef Broth
Made using non-GMO, grass-fed, pasture-raised, organic animals and vegetables Broth cooked with marrow bone, knuckle bone, shin bones, onion, celery, carrot, tomato paste, black pepper, thyme, parsley, sea salt, cider vinegar, and bay leaf
Chicken Broth
Made using non-GMO, grass-fed, pasture-raised, organic animals and vegetables Broth cooked with chicken backs, turkey thighs, gingerroot, lemon, turmeric, thyme, red pepper, celery, carrot, onion, oregano, parsley, sea salt, and apple cider vinegar
Range Broth
Made using non-GMO, grass-fed, pasture-raised, organic animals and vegetables Broth cooked with shin bone, marrow bone, chicken backs, veal short rib, turkey thigh, fresno chili, tri-color peppercorn, cider vinegar, coriander, mesquite powder, carrot, celery, red onion, parsley, garlic, tomato paste, bay leaf, and salt
Vegan Bone Broth
Made using non-GMO, grass-fed, pasture-raised, organic animals and vegetables Broth cooked with onion, carrot, celery, oyster mushroom, shitake, sweet potato, kombu, thyme, rosemary, red cabbage, kale, dandelion, fennel, daikon, mesquite, reishi, cilantro, parsley, orange, ginger, turmeric, ginger, cider vinegar, coriander, and sea salt
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 11:00 am, 12:00 pm - 5:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 11:00 am, 12:00 pm - 5:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 11:00 am, 12:00 pm - 5:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 11:00 am, 12:00 pm - 5:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 11:00 am, 12:00 pm - 5:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 11:00 am, 12:00 pm - 5:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 11:00 am, 12:00 pm - 5:00 pm
Upshot. It's what's in your cup.
5326 Highway N, Saint Charles, MO 63304