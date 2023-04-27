- Home
- /
- Moscow Mills
- /
- Upshot Coffee - Moscow Mills - 49 College Campus Dr
Upshot Coffee - Moscow Mills 49 College Campus Dr
No reviews yet
49 College Campus Dr
Moscow Mills, MO 63362
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Drinks
Espresso
Espresso
One double shot of espresso
Cortado (4 oz)
Equal parts espresso and lightly steamed milk
Cappuccino
Steamed milk and espresso
Latte
Espresso and steamed milk. 12 oz. Can be plain or with a flavor.
Americano
Espresso and water. Can be hot or iced.
Espresso Tonic
Espresso, house-made orange syrup, and Fever Tree premium Indian tonic water. Only comes iced.
Upshot Favorites
Chai Latte
Dona Chai concentrate mixed with your choice of milk. Can be hot or iced.
Golden Milk Latte
Honey and a turmeric ginger powder with oat milk.
Charcoal Latte
Activated charcoal, honey and oat milk.
Matcha Latte
Ceremonial grade matcha and your choice of milk. Can be hot or iced.
Matcha Tonic
Ceremonial grade matcha, house-made lemon syrup, Fever Tree premium Elderflower tonic water.
Drinking Chocolate
House-made hot chocolate with whipped cream.
Filthy Chai
Half cold brew, aerated chai, oat milk, brown sugar vanilla and sea salt. Only comes iced!!
London Fog Tea Latte
Edith Grey tea with milk—can be hot or iced.
Brewed Coffee
Crafted Specialty Drinks
Vanilla Rose Latte
Our house-made brown sugar vanilla syrup and rose syrup blended together in espresso and whole milk. Topped with rose petals
Cinnamon Roll Latte
Our house-made brown sugar vanilla syrup, caramel syrup, and cinnamon blended with espresso. Comes with whole milk and topped with a sprinkle of cinnamon
Tea
Crescent Green
Flavor notes of alfalfa honey, sweet corn, and white pepper. This is our plain green tea.
Sunstone
Flavor notes of cocoa, sweet potato, and black pepper. This is our plain black tea.
Edith Gray
Flavor notes of black tea, bergamot, and rose.
Mango Magic
Flavor notes of ginger, mango, lemongrass, and marigold tangerine.
Solarize
Flavor notes of peach, orange, cranberry, rose, and cornflower.
Cup of Love
Flavor notes of rose and tulsi
Royal Treatmint
Flavor notes of spearmint, peppermint, lavender, and tulsi
Honey Alpine
Tasting Notes: Madagascar bourbon vanilla, Sandalwood, Caramelized sugar
Cup of Sunshine
Flavor notes of turmeric, ginger, tulsi, peppercorn, and cinnamon
Pour Overs
Upshot Colombia Huila Reserve V60
Altitude: 1500 - 2100 MASL Varietal: Mixed Process: Washed Tasting: Earl grey tea, chocolate, pear, & walnut
Upshot Grape Juice Jairo Arcila V60
Upshot Apple Cider Jairo Arcila V60
Upshot Ethiopia Yirgacheffe V60
Upshot Decaf El Salvador V60
Upshot Rwanda Shangi Washed V60
Upshot Equinox Blend Pour Over
Kids Drink
For Your Pups
Half Gallons
Pre Bottled Iced Lattes
GoGo Juice
BSV Pre-Bottled Latte W/Oat
12oz glass bottle of iced brown sugar vanilla latte with oat milk pre-bottled!
Honey Lavender Pre-Bottled Latte W/Oat
12oz glass bottle of iced honey lavender latte with oat milk pre-bottled!
BSV Matcha Pre-Bottled Latte W/Oat
Cold Brew Pre-Bottled
Caramel Pre-Bottled Latte W/Oat
Food
All Day Breakfast & Lunch
Breakfast Sandwich
Buttermilk biscuit, bacon, egg and sharp cheddar. Micro greens on top.
Veggie Quiche
Seasonal veggies and eggs with a elderberry bbq sauce drizzled on top.
Signature Breakfast Burrito
Chorizo, souffle egg, Chihuahua cheese, black beans, roasted sweet potato, candied bacon, sautéed spinach, roasted corn and poblano *Try it in a bowl: on kale or cilantro lime cauliflower rice
Side of Bacon
Two strips of bacon- perfect as a side for a pastry!
Side of Scrambled Egg
A scrambled egg- perfect as a side for a pastry!
Biscuits 'n Gravy Sandwich
Country gravy poured over pork sausage and pepper jack cheese. In between a buttermilk biscuit.
Toast
From the Bakery
Cookies
Oats
Apple Pie Oats
Old fashion gluten-free oats, almond milk, cashew yogurt, chia seeds, maple syrup, fire-roasted apples, cinnamon, pecans, agave syrup.
Peanut Butter & Jelly Oats
Old fashion gluten-free oats, almond milk, cashew yogurt, chia seeds, maple syrup, cinnamon, brown sugar, triple berry jam, smooth peanut butter
Chocolate Almond Oats
Retail
Housemade Syrups (12oz)
Brown Sugar Vanilla Syrup (12oz)
Our house-made brown sugar vanilla syrup! Bring your favorite Upshot Coffee syrup home! You can use this for all of your at-home coffee drinks! This is enough for about 18 flavored lattes!
Honey Lavender Syrup (12oz)
Our house-made honey lavender syrup! Bring your favorite Upshot Coffee syrup home! You can use this for all of your at-home coffee drinks! This is enough for about 18 flavored lattes!
Caramel Syrup (12oz)
Our house-made caramel syrup! Bring your favorite Upshot Coffee syrup home! You can use this for all of your at-home coffee drinks! This is enough for about 18 flavored lattes!
Retail Coffee
Upshot Decaf
Tasting notes: Brown sugar, black walnut, chocolate, orange Process: Natural Varietal: Typica, caturra, castillo, colombiano
Upshot Chimera Espresso Blend
Tasting notes: Fruit and chocolate forward Process: Natural and Washed Blend: 70% African, 30% South American
Upshot Grape Juice Jairo Arcila Jar
Upshot Apple Cider Jairo Arcila Jar
Upshot Grape Juice & Apple Cider Jairo Arcila Set
Ethiopia Yirgacheffe Retail Bag
Upshot Rwanda Shangi Washed Retail Bag
Upshot Equinox Blend Retail Bag
Upshot Bree's Blend
Retail Beverages
Retail Coffee Supplies
Merchandise
Frozen Broth
Beef Broth
Made using non-GMO, grass-fed, pasture-raised, organic animals and vegetables Broth cooked with marrow bone, knuckle bone, shin bones, onion, celery, carrot, tomato paste, black pepper, thyme, parsley, sea salt, cider vinegar, and bay leaf
Chicken Broth
Made using non-GMO, grass-fed, pasture-raised, organic animals and vegetables Broth cooked with chicken backs, turkey thighs, gingerroot, lemon, turmeric, thyme, red pepper, celery, carrot, onion, oregano, parsley, sea salt, and apple cider vinegar
Range Broth
Made using non-GMO, grass-fed, pasture-raised, organic animals and vegetables Broth cooked with shin bone, marrow bone, chicken backs, veal short rib, turkey thigh, fresno chili, tri-color peppercorn, cider vinegar, coriander, mesquite powder, carrot, celery, red onion, parsley, garlic, tomato paste, bay leaf, and salt
Vegan Bone Broth
Made using non-GMO, grass-fed, pasture-raised, organic animals and vegetables Broth cooked with onion, carrot, celery, oyster mushroom, shitake, sweet potato, kombu, thyme, rosemary, red cabbage, kale, dandelion, fennel, daikon, mesquite, reishi, cilantro, parsley, orange, ginger, turmeric, ginger, cider vinegar, coriander, and sea salt
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
49 College Campus Dr, Moscow Mills, MO 63362