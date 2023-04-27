Restaurant header imageView gallery

Upshot Coffee - Moscow Mills 49 College Campus Dr

No reviews yet

49 College Campus Dr

Moscow Mills, MO 63362

Drinks

Espresso

Espresso

Espresso

$3.25

One double shot of espresso

Cortado (4 oz)

Cortado (4 oz)

$4.25

Equal parts espresso and lightly steamed milk

Cappuccino

Cappuccino

$4.25

Steamed milk and espresso

Latte

Latte

$4.75

Espresso and steamed milk. 12 oz. Can be plain or with a flavor.

Americano

Americano

$3.25

Espresso and water. Can be hot or iced.

Espresso Tonic

Espresso Tonic

$5.75

Espresso, house-made orange syrup, and Fever Tree premium Indian tonic water. Only comes iced.

Upshot Favorites

Chai Latte

Chai Latte

$4.75

Dona Chai concentrate mixed with your choice of milk. Can be hot or iced.

Golden Milk Latte

Golden Milk Latte

$4.75

Honey and a turmeric ginger powder with oat milk.

Charcoal Latte

Charcoal Latte

$4.75

Activated charcoal, honey and oat milk.

Matcha Latte

Matcha Latte

$5.75

Ceremonial grade matcha and your choice of milk. Can be hot or iced.

Matcha Tonic

Matcha Tonic

$5.75

Ceremonial grade matcha, house-made lemon syrup, Fever Tree premium Elderflower tonic water.

Drinking Chocolate

Drinking Chocolate

$5.25

House-made hot chocolate with whipped cream.

Filthy Chai

Filthy Chai

$6.25

Half cold brew, aerated chai, oat milk, brown sugar vanilla and sea salt. Only comes iced!!

London Fog Tea Latte

London Fog Tea Latte

$5.00

Edith Grey tea with milk—can be hot or iced.

Brewed Coffee

Batch Brew

Batch Brew

$3.00

House coffee of what we have on drip.

Cold Brew

Cold Brew

$3.50

House made cold brew

Kyoto Cold Brew

Kyoto Cold Brew

$5.00

slow drip method. More caffeine, concentration, depth, and flavor than normal cold brew. 5 oz.

Crafted Specialty Drinks

Vanilla Rose Latte

Vanilla Rose Latte

$6.00

Our house-made brown sugar vanilla syrup and rose syrup blended together in espresso and whole milk. Topped with rose petals

Cinnamon Roll Latte

Cinnamon Roll Latte

$6.50

Our house-made brown sugar vanilla syrup, caramel syrup, and cinnamon blended with espresso. Comes with whole milk and topped with a sprinkle of cinnamon

Tea

Crescent Green

Crescent Green

$4.50

Flavor notes of alfalfa honey, sweet corn, and white pepper. This is our plain green tea.

Sunstone

Sunstone

$4.50

Flavor notes of cocoa, sweet potato, and black pepper. This is our plain black tea.

Edith Gray

Edith Gray

$4.00

Flavor notes of black tea, bergamot, and rose.

Mango Magic

Mango Magic

$4.50

Flavor notes of ginger, mango, lemongrass, and marigold tangerine.

Solarize

Solarize

$4.50Out of stock

Flavor notes of peach, orange, cranberry, rose, and cornflower.

Cup of Love

Cup of Love

$4.00

Flavor notes of rose and tulsi

Royal Treatmint

Royal Treatmint

$4.00

Flavor notes of spearmint, peppermint, lavender, and tulsi

Honey Alpine

Honey Alpine

$4.50

Tasting Notes: Madagascar bourbon vanilla, Sandalwood, Caramelized sugar

Cup of Sunshine

Cup of Sunshine

$4.00

Flavor notes of turmeric, ginger, tulsi, peppercorn, and cinnamon

Pour Overs

Upshot Colombia Huila Reserve V60

Upshot Colombia Huila Reserve V60

$5.50

Altitude: 1500 - 2100 MASL Varietal: Mixed Process: Washed Tasting: Earl grey tea, chocolate, pear, & walnut

Upshot Grape Juice Jairo Arcila V60

Upshot Grape Juice Jairo Arcila V60

$7.50
Upshot Apple Cider Jairo Arcila V60

Upshot Apple Cider Jairo Arcila V60

$7.50
Upshot Ethiopia Yirgacheffe V60

Upshot Ethiopia Yirgacheffe V60

$5.50
Upshot Decaf El Salvador V60

Upshot Decaf El Salvador V60

$5.50

Upshot Rwanda Shangi Washed V60

$5.50

Upshot Equinox Blend Pour Over

$6.50

Kids Drink

Kids Vanilla Steamer

Kids Vanilla Steamer

$3.00

House-made vanilla syrup with your choice of milk.

Kids Hot Chocolate

Kids Hot Chocolate

$3.00

House-made hot chocolate with your choice of milk and whipped cream.

Kids Chocolate Milk

Kids Chocolate Milk

$3.00

House-made chocolate sauce mixed with your choice of milk.

Kids Plain Milk

Kids Plain Milk

$3.00

Your choice of milk- kid sized!

For Your Pups

Pup Cup

Pup Cup

A cortado to-go cup with whipped cream and a dog treat!

Doggy Treat

Doggy Treat

A dog treat! ingredients: pea flour, coconut oil, canola oil, pumpkin puree, and peanut butter

Half Gallons

Half Gallon Chai Latte

Half Gallon Chai Latte

$25.00Out of stock

5 iced chais all in one conveinient half gallon.

Half Gallon Cold Brew

Half Gallon Cold Brew

$18.00

5 cold brews in one half gallon

Half Gallon Latte

Half Gallon Latte

$25.00

5 iced lattes in one half gallon

Half Gallon Kyoto

$40.00Out of stock

Pre Bottled Iced Lattes

GoGo Juice

GoGo Juice

$6.50
BSV Pre-Bottled Latte W/Oat

BSV Pre-Bottled Latte W/Oat

$6.00

12oz glass bottle of iced brown sugar vanilla latte with oat milk pre-bottled!

Honey Lavender Pre-Bottled Latte W/Oat

Honey Lavender Pre-Bottled Latte W/Oat

$6.00

12oz glass bottle of iced honey lavender latte with oat milk pre-bottled!

BSV Matcha Pre-Bottled Latte W/Oat

$7.00

Cold Brew Pre-Bottled

$3.00

Caramel Pre-Bottled Latte W/Oat

$6.00

Food

All Day Breakfast & Lunch

Breakfast Sandwich

Breakfast Sandwich

$7.50

Buttermilk biscuit, bacon, egg and sharp cheddar. Micro greens on top.

Veggie Quiche

Veggie Quiche

$8.50

Seasonal veggies and eggs with a elderberry bbq sauce drizzled on top.

Signature Breakfast Burrito

Signature Breakfast Burrito

$12.00

Chorizo, souffle egg, Chihuahua cheese, black beans, roasted sweet potato, candied bacon, sautéed spinach, roasted corn and poblano *Try it in a bowl: on kale or cilantro lime cauliflower rice

Side of Bacon

Side of Bacon

$2.00

Two strips of bacon- perfect as a side for a pastry!

Side of Scrambled Egg

Side of Scrambled Egg

$2.00

A scrambled egg- perfect as a side for a pastry!

Biscuits 'n Gravy Sandwich

Biscuits 'n Gravy Sandwich

$8.50

Country gravy poured over pork sausage and pepper jack cheese. In between a buttermilk biscuit.

Toast

Avocado Toast

Avocado Toast

$9.50

Sourdough, whipped avocado, roasted corn, poblano, feta cheese, marinated tomato

Deluxe Avocado Toast

Deluxe Avocado Toast

$11.50

Sourdough, whipped avocado, two bacon strips, marinated tomato, and a fried egg

Piece of Toast

$1.00

A single slice of sourdough toasted

Bagels

Everything Bagel

Everything Bagel

$3.00
Plain Bagel

Plain Bagel

$3.00

From the Bakery

Banana Bread (VG/GF)

Banana Bread (VG/GF)

$4.50
Wild Berry Scone

Wild Berry Scone

$4.75
Cinnamon Roll

Cinnamon Roll

$4.50
Buttermilk Biscuit

Buttermilk Biscuit

$3.50

Chocolate Croissant

$4.50

Ham & Swiss Croissant

$4.50

Cookies

Chocolate Chip Cookie (GF)

Chocolate Chip Cookie (GF)

$4.50

Strawberry Macadamia Chip Cookie

$4.50

Dark Chocolate Raspberry Cookie

$4.50

Oats

Apple Pie Oats

Apple Pie Oats

$7.00

Old fashion gluten-free oats, almond milk, cashew yogurt, chia seeds, maple syrup, fire-roasted apples, cinnamon, pecans, agave syrup.

Peanut Butter & Jelly Oats

Peanut Butter & Jelly Oats

$7.00

Old fashion gluten-free oats, almond milk, cashew yogurt, chia seeds, maple syrup, cinnamon, brown sugar, triple berry jam, smooth peanut butter

Chocolate Almond Oats

Chocolate Almond Oats

$7.00Out of stock

Retail

Housemade Syrups (12oz)

Brown Sugar Vanilla Syrup (12oz)

$12.00

Our house-made brown sugar vanilla syrup! Bring your favorite Upshot Coffee syrup home! You can use this for all of your at-home coffee drinks! This is enough for about 18 flavored lattes!

Honey Lavender Syrup (12oz)

$12.00

Our house-made honey lavender syrup! Bring your favorite Upshot Coffee syrup home! You can use this for all of your at-home coffee drinks! This is enough for about 18 flavored lattes!

Caramel Syrup (12oz)

$12.00

Our house-made caramel syrup! Bring your favorite Upshot Coffee syrup home! You can use this for all of your at-home coffee drinks! This is enough for about 18 flavored lattes!

Retail Coffee

Upshot Decaf

Upshot Decaf

$18.00

Tasting notes: Brown sugar, black walnut, chocolate, orange Process: Natural Varietal: Typica, caturra, castillo, colombiano

Upshot Chimera Espresso Blend

Upshot Chimera Espresso Blend

$18.00

Tasting notes: Fruit and chocolate forward Process: Natural and Washed Blend: 70% African, 30% South American

Upshot Grape Juice Jairo Arcila Jar

$14.00

Upshot Apple Cider Jairo Arcila Jar

$14.00

Upshot Grape Juice & Apple Cider Jairo Arcila Set

$25.00

Ethiopia Yirgacheffe Retail Bag

$22.00

Upshot Rwanda Shangi Washed Retail Bag

$25.00

Upshot Equinox Blend Retail Bag

$24.00

Upshot Bree's Blend

$18.00

Retail Beverages

Tropical Mango Mighty Kind

Tropical Mango Mighty Kind

$5.00

Retail Coffee Supplies

Hario V60 Dripper

$14.00

V60 Filter Pack

$12.00

Scale

$50.00

Encore Grinder

$160.00

Merchandise

Wooden Drink Token

Wooden Drink Token

$5.00

Buy a wooden drink token with our chimera logo and keep it as a souvenier or redeem it in store for a free drink!

Chimera Thick Bracelet

$20.00

Upshot NorthRoad Shirt

$20.00

Frozen Broth

Beef Broth

Beef Broth

$8.00+

Made using non-GMO, grass-fed, pasture-raised, organic animals and vegetables Broth cooked with marrow bone, knuckle bone, shin bones, onion, celery, carrot, tomato paste, black pepper, thyme, parsley, sea salt, cider vinegar, and bay leaf

Chicken Broth

Chicken Broth

$7.00+

Made using non-GMO, grass-fed, pasture-raised, organic animals and vegetables Broth cooked with chicken backs, turkey thighs, gingerroot, lemon, turmeric, thyme, red pepper, celery, carrot, onion, oregano, parsley, sea salt, and apple cider vinegar

Range Broth

Range Broth

$8.00+

Made using non-GMO, grass-fed, pasture-raised, organic animals and vegetables Broth cooked with shin bone, marrow bone, chicken backs, veal short rib, turkey thigh, fresno chili, tri-color peppercorn, cider vinegar, coriander, mesquite powder, carrot, celery, red onion, parsley, garlic, tomato paste, bay leaf, and salt

Vegan Bone Broth

Vegan Bone Broth

$6.00+

Made using non-GMO, grass-fed, pasture-raised, organic animals and vegetables Broth cooked with onion, carrot, celery, oyster mushroom, shitake, sweet potato, kombu, thyme, rosemary, red cabbage, kale, dandelion, fennel, daikon, mesquite, reishi, cilantro, parsley, orange, ginger, turmeric, ginger, cider vinegar, coriander, and sea salt

