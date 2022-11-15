Upside Pizza imageView gallery

Upside Pizza Garment District

review star

No reviews yet

270 W 39th St

New York, NY 10018

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Cheese Pie
Pepperoni Papi Pie
Falcowitz Pie

18' Pies

Pepperoni Papi Pie

Pepperoni Papi Pie

$32.00
Cheese Pie

Cheese Pie

$24.00
Fuzzy Dunlop Pie

Fuzzy Dunlop Pie

$32.00

House Pickled Peppers, Berkshire Pork, Splotched Sauce & Mozzarella - A little kick but nothing to crazy on the spice scale. A truly magnificent slice.

Falcowitz Pie

Falcowitz Pie

$32.00

Tomato Pie (Vegan)

$18.00

50/50

$30.00

Spicy Vodka

$32.00

Sicilian Pies

Upside Pep

$40.00

Upside Don

$32.00
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!!

Location

270 W 39th St, New York, NY 10018

Directions

Gallery
Upside Pizza image
Upside Pizza image

Similar restaurants in your area

All'Antico Vinaio
orange starNo Reviews
729 8th Avenue New York, NY 10036
View restaurantnext
Brooklyn Chophouse - Times Square LLC - 253 W 47Th street
orange starNo Reviews
253 W 47Th street New York, NY 10036
View restaurantnext
the restaurant
orange starNo Reviews
506 9th Ave New York, NY 10018
View restaurantnext
Schnipper's - Times Square - (8th Avenue and 41st Street)
orange starNo Reviews
620 8th Avenue New York, NY 10018
View restaurantnext
Printers Alley - 215 W 40th St
orange starNo Reviews
215 W 40th St New York, NY 10018
View restaurantnext
Little Pie Company
orange star4.4 • 1,914
424 W 43rd St New York, NY 10036
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in New York

OBAO - Hell's Kitchen
orange star4.2 • 9,696
647 9th Avenue New York, NY 10036
View restaurantnext
Sarabeth's - Central Park South
orange star4.0 • 9,595
40 Central Park S New York, NY 10019
View restaurantnext
MARSEILLE
orange star4.4 • 8,382
630 9th Ave New York, NY 10036
View restaurantnext
Barn Joo - 35
orange star4.1 • 5,162
34 W 35th St New York, NY 10001
View restaurantnext
1002-mew35
orange star4.3 • 4,547
53 W 35th St, Basement New York, NY 10001
View restaurantnext
Marea - New York
orange star4.3 • 4,451
240 Central Park South New York, NY 10019
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near New York
Midtown East
review star
Avg 4.3 (86 restaurants)
Yorkville
review star
Avg 4.2 (23 restaurants)
TriBeCa
review star
Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)
Upper West Side
review star
Avg 4.3 (62 restaurants)
Lower East Side
review star
Avg 4.3 (56 restaurants)
Financial District
review star
Avg 4.5 (33 restaurants)
East Harlem
review star
Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)
Manhattan Valley
review star
Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)
Harlem
review star
Avg 4.3 (37 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston