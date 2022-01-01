Restaurant header imageView gallery

Upstate Tacos

4293 US Highway 209

Stone Ridge, NY 12484

Order Again

Tacos

Taqueria Style Tacos stone ground tortilla with onion, cilantro + your choice of sauce on the side (SOS)

Taco de Carne Asada

$5.75

house spice blend marinated steak

Taco de Pollo

$5.75

Mexican lager marinated chicken

Taco de Cochinita Pibil

$5.75

slow roasted pork shoulder with achiote

Breakfast Taco

$5.75

scrambled eggs, sautéed onion, tomato, jalapeños and cilantro

Fish Taco

$5.75

crispy battered cod, jicama, red cabbage, spicy mayo

Taco de Vegetales

$5.75

sautéed zucchini, tomato, onion, jalapeños, onion and cilantro

Taco de Tinga de Pollo

$5.75

corn tortilla, chipotle braised chicken

Mulas

Mulas de Jamaica

$7.00

melted queso Oaxaca sandwiched between 2 corn tortillas & Mexican hibiscus flower

Mulas de Pollo

$8.00

melted queso Oaxaca sandwiched between 2 corn tortillas & chicken

Mulas de Carne Asada

$8.00

melted queso Oaxaca sandwiched between 2 corn tortillas & steak

Mulas de Niños

$5.00

melted queso Oaxaca sandwiched between 2 corn tortillas

Mulas de Vegetales

$7.00

melted queso Oaxaca sandwiched between 2 corn tortillas & veggies

QuesaBurros

folded large flour tortilla filled with rice, beans and chicharrón de queso + your choice of SOS

QuesaBurro de Carne Asada

$14.75

folded large flour tortilla, rice, beans, three cheeses, crema, romaine, house spice blend marinated steak

QuesaBurro de Pollo

$14.75

folded large flour tortilla, rice, beans, three cheeses, crema, romaine, Mexican lager marinated chicken cooked on the griddle

QuesaBurro de Vegetales

$14.75

folded large flour tortilla, rice, beans, three cheeses, crema, romaine, sauteed zucchini, tomato, onion, jalapeños and cilantro

QuesdaBurro de Cochinita Pibil

$14.75

folded large flour tortilla, rice, beans, three cheeses, crema, romaine, slow roasted pork shoulder with achiote

QuesaBurro de Tinga

$14.75

folded large flour tortilla, rice, beans, three cheeses, crema, romaine, slow braised chipotle chicken

QB Sencilla

$11.75

folded large flour tortilla, rice, beans, three cheeses, crema, romaine

Botanas

Nopales

$8.00Out of stock

grilled cactus paddles, lime

Guacamole & Chips

$6.00

housemade chips, smashed avocado, cilantro, onion, jalapeño, lime

Ensalada César

$12.00

hearts of romaine, radish, cucumber, migas, cotija cheese, caesar dressing

Sopa

$9.00

house made soup

Tostada de Tinga de Pollo

$6.50

crisp corn tortilla, chipotle braised chicken, smashed beans, romaine, crema, cotija cheese

Tostada Sencilla

$5.50

crisp corn tortilla, smashed beans, romaine, crema, cotija cheese

Delicata Squash Rings

$5.00

chile, lime, crema

Seafood Tostada

$9.50

Spanish Octopus, Gulf Shrimp, Mahi-Mahi, beans, lettuce (all on a crisp tortilla)

Extra

SIDE Guacamole

$4.00

smashed avocado, cilantro, onion, jalapeño, lime

SIDE Chips

$3.00

house made tortilla chips (100% corn!!)

Extra Sauce

$0.75

Upstate Taco sauces

Rice and Beans

$7.00

tomato and cumin scented long grain rice studded with corn + pink beans (vegan)

Crema

$0.75

Mexican sour cream

SIDE Rice

$3.00

SIDE Beans

$4.00

N/A Bevs

Agua Fresca de Horchata

$6.00

Saratoga Still

$3.00

Mexican Coke

$3.50

Agua Fresca de Jamaica

$6.00

Jarritos Grapefruit

$3.50

Subtle Tea

$5.00

Jarritos Mandarin

$3.50

Jarritos Sparkling Water

$3.00

COMO Mocktail

$6.00

Agua Fresca de Pepino

$6.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Innovative tacos and other Mexican inspired specialties featuring Upstate New York produce, when possible. Handcrafted cocktails with an emphasis on agave based spirits (tequila, mezcal). Local beer on tap. Dine in, dine out or take out.

Website

Location

4293 US Highway 209, Stone Ridge, NY 12484

Directions

