Upstream Brewing Company

3,870 Reviews

$$

514 South 11th Street

Omaha, NE 68102

Popular Items

KID MAC N CHEESE

O! GOLD (Pkg)

Our lightest beer has all of the best attributes of a light American lager with the unmatched freshness and flavor only your local brewpub can offer. If you want a beer without all of the calories and carbs that still tastes great, this is the brew for you.

O! GOLD - 32oz CROWLER

$11.00

American Light Lager 3.8% ABV, 4 IBUs Appearance: Filtered, Pale Straw Flavor & Aroma: Light, Dry, Clean, Balanced Notes: A Craft American Light Lager

O! GOLD - 64 oz GROWLER

$19.00

American Light Lager 3.8% ABV, 4 IBUs Appearance: Filtered, Pale Straw Flavor & Aroma: Light, Dry, Clean, Balanced Notes: A Craft American Light Lager

FIREHOUSE RED (Pkg)

Our Vienna-style Red Lager is deep garnet in color and pours with a thick, creamy head. Its fruity-yet-low-hop aroma delivers a smooth, delicate palate that is rich with subtle hints of toffee and light caramel. This is a beer that even a light beer drinker is sure to enjoy.

FIREHOUSE RED - 32oz CROWLER

$11.00

Vienna-Style Lager 4.5% ABV, 16 IBUs Appearance: Filtered, Amber-Red Flavor & Aroma: Medium-Light Body, Malty yet Crisp with Notes of Caramel and Toffee Notes: An Approachable, Session Lager for Craft Novice Drinkers and Connoisseurs Alike

FIREHOUSE RED - 64 oz GROWLER

$19.00

Vienna-Style Lager 4.5% ABV, 16 IBUs Appearance: Filtered, Amber-Red Flavor & Aroma: Medium-Light Body, Malty yet Crisp with Notes of Caramel and Toffee Notes: An Approachable, Session Lager for Craft Novice Drinkers and Connoisseurs Alike

CAPITOL (pkg)

Capitol Pale Ale is a light, approachable example of an American Pale Ale. A reserved malt profile promotes NEBRASKA GROWN CASCADE, CENTENNIAL & COMET HOPS from BAUMAN'S HOP FARM, SCHWEDHELM'S HOP YARD, and CHRISTIANSEN HOPS in Fort Calhoun Nebraska.

CAPITOL - 32oz CROWLER

$11.00

American Pale Ale 5.0% ABV, 25 IBUs Appearance: Unfiltered, Pale Copper Flavor & Aroma: Light Body, Bright Hops, Citrus, Pine, Earthy Reserved Malt, Balanced Finish Notes: American Pale Ale, Brewed with Nebraska Grown Cascade, Chinook, Centennial, and Comet Hops from Bauman’s Hop Farm Schwedhelm’s Hop Yard Christensen Hop Farm in Fort Calhoun, Nebraska

CAPITOL - 64 oz GROWLER

$19.00

American Pale Ale 5.0% ABV, 25 IBUs Appearance: Unfiltered, Pale Copper Flavor & Aroma: Light Body, Bright Hops, Citrus, Pine, Earthy Reserved Malt, Balanced Finish Notes: American Pale Ale, Brewed with Nebraska Grown Cascade, Chinook, Centennial, and Comet Hops from Bauman’s Hop Farm Schwedhelm’s Hop Yard Christensen Hop Farm in Fort Calhoun, Nebraska

SCOTCH ALE (pkg)

Our Dundee Scotch Ale begins with a traditional sweetness and finishes with a full, malty flavor. Don’t be fooled by the dark color – this beer is delicious and surprisingly easy to drink.

SCOTCH ALE - 32oz CROWLER

$11.00

Scotch Ale 6.6% ABV, 8 IBUs Appearance: Unfiltered, Deep Chestnut Flavor & Aroma: Rich, Complex Malt with Dark Fruit, Caramel, Chocolate, Hint of Smoke & a Sweet Finish Notes: Dark, High Alcohol by Volume yet Unexpectedly Approachable

SCOTCH ALE - 64 oz GROWLER

$19.00

Scotch Ale 6.6% ABV, 8 IBUs Appearance: Unfiltered, Deep Chestnut Flavor & Aroma: Rich, Complex Malt with Dark Fruit, Caramel, Chocolate, Hint of Smoke & a Sweet Finish Notes: Dark, High Alcohol by Volume yet Unexpectedly Approachable

FLAGSHIP IPA (pkg)

Our Flagship India Pale Ale is bigger and bolder than ever. This refreshing, full-bodied, copper-colored ale is noted for its huge hop character and a malt base that gives it great complexity. A great beer for hopheads.

FLAGSHIP IPA - 32oz CROWLER

$11.00

American IPA 6.4% ABV, 60 IBUs Appearance: Unfiltered, Copper Flavor & Aroma: Full Malt Body, Big Citrus, Fruit and Piney Hop Character, Pleasant Bitter Finish Notes: American India Pale Ale Brewed with Chinook, Centennial, Amarillo, CTZ & Sultana

FLAGSHIP IPA - 64 oz GROWLER

$19.00

American IPA 6.4% ABV, 60 IBUs Appearance: Unfiltered, Copper Flavor & Aroma: Full Malt Body, Big Citrus, Fruit and Piney Hop Character, Pleasant Bitter Finish Notes: American India Pale Ale Brewed with Chinook, Centennial, Amarillo, CTZ & Sultana

WHEAT - The Pumpkin King Hefeweizen (pkg)

SEASONAL WHEAT - 32oz CROWLER

$11.00

The Pumpkin King Hefeweizen 5.7% ABV, 9 IBUs Appearance: Unfiltered Flavor & Aroma: Classic Pumpkin Spice Blend Married with Hefeweizen Yeast Character Notes: Brewed with Pumpkin, Cinnamon, Nutmeg + Clove

SEASONAL WHEAT - 64 oz GROWLER

$19.00

The Pumpkin King Hefeweizen 5.7% ABV, 9 IBUs Appearance: Unfiltered Flavor & Aroma: Classic Pumpkin Spice Blend Married with Hefeweizen Yeast Character Notes: Brewed with Pumpkin, Cinnamon, Nutmeg + Clove

A Helter Seltzer NITRO Edition (pkg)

SEASONAL A - 32oz CROWLER

$11.00Out of stock

Helter Seltzer *NITRO EDITION* 5.3% ABV, 1 IBUs Appearance: Hazy, Unfiltered, Orange Flavor & Aroma: Creamsicle, Nitro Faucet Pour Notes: Craft Hard Seltzer with *Lactose, Orange Juice, Tangerine Puree, & Vanilla Bean

SEASONAL A - 64 oz GROWLER

$19.00Out of stock

S’more of What? S’mores Milk Stout *NITRO* 5.4% ABV, 20 IBUs Appearance: Dark, Opaque Flavor & Aroma: Creamy, Full Body, Liquid S’mores, Poured through a Nitro Faucet Notes: Milk Stout Brewed with *Lactose, Cocoa Nibs, Graham Crackers & Vanilla Beans

B Lulu Byrd Imperial Stout (pkg)

6.6% ABV, 60 IBUs Appearance: Pale, Unfiltered Flavor & Aroma: Pleasant Floral & Earthy Hop Character, Dry Finish with Lingering Rye & Balanced Bitterness Notes: Brewed with Nebraska Grown Cascade, Chinook, Centennial, Comet & Experimental #032 Hops from Bauman's Hop Farm, Schwedhelm's Hop Yard, & Christiansen Hops off HWY 75 in Fort Calhoun, NE.

SEASONAL B - 32oz CROWLER

$16.00

Lulu Byrd Imperial Stout 8.0% abv, 27 ibus Appearance: Black Flavor & Aroma: Full Body, Roast, Toast, Dark Chocolate Notes: A Big + Bold, Rich Stout

SEASONAL B - 64 oz GROWLER

$28.00

Lulu Byrd Imperial Stout 8.0% abv, 27 ibus Appearance: Black Flavor & Aroma: Full Body, Roast, Toast, Dark Chocolate Notes: A Big + Bold, Rich Stout

C Dunkelweizen (pkg)

SEASONAL C - 32oz CROWLER

$11.00

Regen & Sunny Dunkelweizen 5.4% ABV, 9 IBUs Appearance: Unfiltered, Dark Hickory Flavor & Aroma: Smooth, Malty, Chocolate, Subtle Yeast Derived Banana + Clove Notes: Classic Dark German Wheat

SEASONAL C - 64 oz GROWLER

$19.00

Regen & Sunny Dunkelweizen 5.4 % ABV, 9 IBUs Appearance: Unfiltered, Dark Hickory Flavor & Aroma: Smooth, Malty, Chocolate, Subtle Yeast Derived Banana + Clove Notes: Classic Dark German Wheat

D EBENEZER Winter Warmer (pkg)

SEASONAL D - 32oz CROWLER

$16.00

Ebenezer Winter Warmer 9.2% ABV, 14 IBU Appearance: Deep Walnut Flavor & Aroma: Rich and Malty, Cinnamon, Clove, Nutmeg, Dark Fruit, Subtle Chocolate Notes: A Winter Warmer for your Holiday Season

SEASONAL D - 64 oz GROWLER

$28.00

Ebenezer Winter Warmer 9.2% ABV, 14 IBU Appearance: Deep Walnut Flavor & Aroma: Rich and Malty, Cinnamon, Clove, Nutmeg, Dark Fruit, Subtle Chocolate Notes: A Winter Warmer for your Holiday Season

F Pierre’s Saison Sèche (pkg)

SEASONAL F - 32oz CROWLER

$11.00

Pierre’s Saison Sèche 6.1% ABV, 13 IBUs Appearance: Unfiltered, Pale Flavor & Aroma: Pleasant Hop and Yeast Derived Fruit, Belgian Yeast, Notes: A Delicately Dry Hopped Saison with a Dry Finish for the Dry Season. Mandarina Bavaria + Hallertau Blanc Hops

SEASONAL F - 64 oz GROWLER

$19.00

Pierre’s Saison Sèche 6.1% ABV, 13 IBUs Appearance: Unfiltered, Pale Flavor & Aroma: Pleasant Hop and Yeast Derived Fruit, Belgian Yeast, Notes: A Delicately Dry Hopped Saison with a Dry Finish for the Dry Season. Mandarina Bavaria + Hallertau Blanc Hops

H Brut IPA (pkg)

SEASONAL H - 32oz CROWLER

$11.00

There's a Hop in my Brut IPA 4.0 % ABV, 1 IBU Appearance: Hazy, Straw Flavor & Aroma: Dry, Effervescent, Hoppy Flavor, No Bitterness Notes: Brut IPA Brewed with Cashmere, Belma, and Idaho 7 Hops < 100 Calories per 12oz’s

SEASONAL H - 64 oz GROWLER

$19.00

There's a Hop in my Brut IPA 4.0 % ABV, 1 IBU Appearance: Hazy, Straw Flavor & Aroma: Dry, Effervescent, Hoppy Flavor, No Bitterness Notes: Brut IPA Brewed with Cashmere, Belma, and Idaho 7 Hops < 100 Calories per 12oz’s

BA #1 - (pkg)

BA #1 - 32oz CROWLER

$20.00Out of stock

Saison Botanique Botanical Saison Aged in Gin Barrels 8.2% ABV, 20 IBUs Appearance: Unfiltered, Copper Flavor & Aroma: Juniper, Gin Botanicals, Oak, Citrus, Peppery Saison Yeast Notes: Brewed with Juniper, Lemon Verbena, Orange Peel, Coriander, and French Saison Yeast, Aged in Gin Barrels

BA #2 - Pyotr's Revenge - Imperial Stout Aged in Bourbon Barrels (pkg)

Bourbon Barrel Aged Pyotr’s Revenge - Imperial Stout -10.5% abv, 42 ibus Appearance: Black with Tan Head Flavor & Aroma: Bourbon, Oak, Full Body, Rich Malt, Roast, Chocolate, Dark Fruit, Caramel Notes: A Big, Bold, High Alcohol Stout with a Complex Malt Profile from Bourbon Barrels

BA #2 - 32oz CROWLER

$20.00

Bourbon Barrel Aged Pyotr’s Revenge - Imperial Stout -10.5% abv, 42 ibus Appearance: Black with Tan Head Flavor & Aroma: Bourbon, Oak, Full Body, Rich Malt, Roast, Chocolate, Dark Fruit, Caramel, Notes: A Big, Bold, High Alcohol Stout with a Complex Malt Profile from Bourbon Barrels

BARREL AGED AND SOUR 750ML

750 ml Aetherwalk BA Barleywine

$15.00Out of stock

12.8% ABV, 80 IBU Appearance: Hazy Medium Brown Flavor & Aroma: Chewy, Bold Malt Character, Balanced Caramel Sweetness, Rich Notes of Caramel and Bourbon Notes: Three Years in the Making, a Big and Bold Offering to Celebrate 25 Years of Upstream

ROOTBEER (pkg)

BUGEATER ROOT BEER (non-alcoholic) Our very own root beer has an irresistibly sweet, creamy flavor and makes a delicious root beer float. Try a draft or take some home with you.

NA ROOTBEER - 64 oz GROWLER

$12.00

BUGEATER ROOT BEER (non-alcoholic) Our very own root beer has an irresistibly sweet, creamy flavor and makes a delicious root beer float. Try a draft or take some home with you.

NA Bevs

16 Root Beer

$4.00

Can of Coke

$1.25

Can of Diet Coke

$1.25

Can of Sprite

$1.25

Tea

$3.00

Red Bull

$3.00

SF Red Bull

$3.00

Dasani

$4.00

KIDS ENTREE

KID BURGER

$8.99

KID CHICKEN

$8.99

KID FISH N CHIPS

$8.99

KID GRILL CHEESE

$8.99

KID MAC N CHEESE

$8.99

KID PIZZA

$8.99

KID POT ROAST

$8.99
Attributes and Amenities
check markIntimate
check markGroups
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markBuffet
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markHigh Chairs
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

As Omaha's original brewpub, we've been making visitors feel like locals and locals feel like another round since 1996. We now invite you to spend as little time on this site as possible, and instead join us for a good time made great.

Website

Location

514 South 11th Street, Omaha, NE 68102

Directions

Gallery
Upstream Brewing Company image

