- Home
- /
- Omaha
- /
- Old Market
- /
- Upstream Brewing Company
Upstream Brewing Company
3,870 Reviews
$$
514 South 11th Street
Omaha, NE 68102
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
O! GOLD (Pkg)
O! GOLD - 32oz CROWLER
American Light Lager 3.8% ABV, 4 IBUs Appearance: Filtered, Pale Straw Flavor & Aroma: Light, Dry, Clean, Balanced Notes: A Craft American Light Lager
O! GOLD - 64 oz GROWLER
American Light Lager 3.8% ABV, 4 IBUs Appearance: Filtered, Pale Straw Flavor & Aroma: Light, Dry, Clean, Balanced Notes: A Craft American Light Lager
FIREHOUSE RED (Pkg)
FIREHOUSE RED - 32oz CROWLER
Vienna-Style Lager 4.5% ABV, 16 IBUs Appearance: Filtered, Amber-Red Flavor & Aroma: Medium-Light Body, Malty yet Crisp with Notes of Caramel and Toffee Notes: An Approachable, Session Lager for Craft Novice Drinkers and Connoisseurs Alike
FIREHOUSE RED - 64 oz GROWLER
Vienna-Style Lager 4.5% ABV, 16 IBUs Appearance: Filtered, Amber-Red Flavor & Aroma: Medium-Light Body, Malty yet Crisp with Notes of Caramel and Toffee Notes: An Approachable, Session Lager for Craft Novice Drinkers and Connoisseurs Alike
CAPITOL (pkg)
CAPITOL - 32oz CROWLER
American Pale Ale 5.0% ABV, 25 IBUs Appearance: Unfiltered, Pale Copper Flavor & Aroma: Light Body, Bright Hops, Citrus, Pine, Earthy Reserved Malt, Balanced Finish Notes: American Pale Ale, Brewed with Nebraska Grown Cascade, Chinook, Centennial, and Comet Hops from Bauman’s Hop Farm Schwedhelm’s Hop Yard Christensen Hop Farm in Fort Calhoun, Nebraska
CAPITOL - 64 oz GROWLER
American Pale Ale 5.0% ABV, 25 IBUs Appearance: Unfiltered, Pale Copper Flavor & Aroma: Light Body, Bright Hops, Citrus, Pine, Earthy Reserved Malt, Balanced Finish Notes: American Pale Ale, Brewed with Nebraska Grown Cascade, Chinook, Centennial, and Comet Hops from Bauman’s Hop Farm Schwedhelm’s Hop Yard Christensen Hop Farm in Fort Calhoun, Nebraska
SCOTCH ALE (pkg)
SCOTCH ALE - 32oz CROWLER
Scotch Ale 6.6% ABV, 8 IBUs Appearance: Unfiltered, Deep Chestnut Flavor & Aroma: Rich, Complex Malt with Dark Fruit, Caramel, Chocolate, Hint of Smoke & a Sweet Finish Notes: Dark, High Alcohol by Volume yet Unexpectedly Approachable
SCOTCH ALE - 64 oz GROWLER
Scotch Ale 6.6% ABV, 8 IBUs Appearance: Unfiltered, Deep Chestnut Flavor & Aroma: Rich, Complex Malt with Dark Fruit, Caramel, Chocolate, Hint of Smoke & a Sweet Finish Notes: Dark, High Alcohol by Volume yet Unexpectedly Approachable
FLAGSHIP IPA (pkg)
FLAGSHIP IPA - 32oz CROWLER
American IPA 6.4% ABV, 60 IBUs Appearance: Unfiltered, Copper Flavor & Aroma: Full Malt Body, Big Citrus, Fruit and Piney Hop Character, Pleasant Bitter Finish Notes: American India Pale Ale Brewed with Chinook, Centennial, Amarillo, CTZ & Sultana
FLAGSHIP IPA - 64 oz GROWLER
American IPA 6.4% ABV, 60 IBUs Appearance: Unfiltered, Copper Flavor & Aroma: Full Malt Body, Big Citrus, Fruit and Piney Hop Character, Pleasant Bitter Finish Notes: American India Pale Ale Brewed with Chinook, Centennial, Amarillo, CTZ & Sultana
WHEAT - The Pumpkin King Hefeweizen (pkg)
SEASONAL WHEAT - 32oz CROWLER
The Pumpkin King Hefeweizen 5.7% ABV, 9 IBUs Appearance: Unfiltered Flavor & Aroma: Classic Pumpkin Spice Blend Married with Hefeweizen Yeast Character Notes: Brewed with Pumpkin, Cinnamon, Nutmeg + Clove
SEASONAL WHEAT - 64 oz GROWLER
The Pumpkin King Hefeweizen 5.7% ABV, 9 IBUs Appearance: Unfiltered Flavor & Aroma: Classic Pumpkin Spice Blend Married with Hefeweizen Yeast Character Notes: Brewed with Pumpkin, Cinnamon, Nutmeg + Clove
A Helter Seltzer NITRO Edition (pkg)
SEASONAL A - 32oz CROWLER
Helter Seltzer *NITRO EDITION* 5.3% ABV, 1 IBUs Appearance: Hazy, Unfiltered, Orange Flavor & Aroma: Creamsicle, Nitro Faucet Pour Notes: Craft Hard Seltzer with *Lactose, Orange Juice, Tangerine Puree, & Vanilla Bean
SEASONAL A - 64 oz GROWLER
S’more of What? S’mores Milk Stout *NITRO* 5.4% ABV, 20 IBUs Appearance: Dark, Opaque Flavor & Aroma: Creamy, Full Body, Liquid S’mores, Poured through a Nitro Faucet Notes: Milk Stout Brewed with *Lactose, Cocoa Nibs, Graham Crackers & Vanilla Beans
B Lulu Byrd Imperial Stout (pkg)
SEASONAL B - 32oz CROWLER
Lulu Byrd Imperial Stout 8.0% abv, 27 ibus Appearance: Black Flavor & Aroma: Full Body, Roast, Toast, Dark Chocolate Notes: A Big + Bold, Rich Stout
SEASONAL B - 64 oz GROWLER
Lulu Byrd Imperial Stout 8.0% abv, 27 ibus Appearance: Black Flavor & Aroma: Full Body, Roast, Toast, Dark Chocolate Notes: A Big + Bold, Rich Stout
C Dunkelweizen (pkg)
SEASONAL C - 32oz CROWLER
Regen & Sunny Dunkelweizen 5.4% ABV, 9 IBUs Appearance: Unfiltered, Dark Hickory Flavor & Aroma: Smooth, Malty, Chocolate, Subtle Yeast Derived Banana + Clove Notes: Classic Dark German Wheat
SEASONAL C - 64 oz GROWLER
Regen & Sunny Dunkelweizen 5.4 % ABV, 9 IBUs Appearance: Unfiltered, Dark Hickory Flavor & Aroma: Smooth, Malty, Chocolate, Subtle Yeast Derived Banana + Clove Notes: Classic Dark German Wheat
D EBENEZER Winter Warmer (pkg)
SEASONAL D - 32oz CROWLER
Ebenezer Winter Warmer 9.2% ABV, 14 IBU Appearance: Deep Walnut Flavor & Aroma: Rich and Malty, Cinnamon, Clove, Nutmeg, Dark Fruit, Subtle Chocolate Notes: A Winter Warmer for your Holiday Season
SEASONAL D - 64 oz GROWLER
Ebenezer Winter Warmer 9.2% ABV, 14 IBU Appearance: Deep Walnut Flavor & Aroma: Rich and Malty, Cinnamon, Clove, Nutmeg, Dark Fruit, Subtle Chocolate Notes: A Winter Warmer for your Holiday Season
F Pierre’s Saison Sèche (pkg)
SEASONAL F - 32oz CROWLER
Pierre’s Saison Sèche 6.1% ABV, 13 IBUs Appearance: Unfiltered, Pale Flavor & Aroma: Pleasant Hop and Yeast Derived Fruit, Belgian Yeast, Notes: A Delicately Dry Hopped Saison with a Dry Finish for the Dry Season. Mandarina Bavaria + Hallertau Blanc Hops
SEASONAL F - 64 oz GROWLER
Pierre’s Saison Sèche 6.1% ABV, 13 IBUs Appearance: Unfiltered, Pale Flavor & Aroma: Pleasant Hop and Yeast Derived Fruit, Belgian Yeast, Notes: A Delicately Dry Hopped Saison with a Dry Finish for the Dry Season. Mandarina Bavaria + Hallertau Blanc Hops
H Brut IPA (pkg)
SEASONAL H - 32oz CROWLER
There's a Hop in my Brut IPA 4.0 % ABV, 1 IBU Appearance: Hazy, Straw Flavor & Aroma: Dry, Effervescent, Hoppy Flavor, No Bitterness Notes: Brut IPA Brewed with Cashmere, Belma, and Idaho 7 Hops < 100 Calories per 12oz’s
SEASONAL H - 64 oz GROWLER
There's a Hop in my Brut IPA 4.0 % ABV, 1 IBU Appearance: Hazy, Straw Flavor & Aroma: Dry, Effervescent, Hoppy Flavor, No Bitterness Notes: Brut IPA Brewed with Cashmere, Belma, and Idaho 7 Hops < 100 Calories per 12oz’s
BA #1 - (pkg)
BA #1 - 32oz CROWLER
Saison Botanique Botanical Saison Aged in Gin Barrels 8.2% ABV, 20 IBUs Appearance: Unfiltered, Copper Flavor & Aroma: Juniper, Gin Botanicals, Oak, Citrus, Peppery Saison Yeast Notes: Brewed with Juniper, Lemon Verbena, Orange Peel, Coriander, and French Saison Yeast, Aged in Gin Barrels
BA #2 - Pyotr's Revenge - Imperial Stout Aged in Bourbon Barrels (pkg)
BA #2 - 32oz CROWLER
Bourbon Barrel Aged Pyotr’s Revenge - Imperial Stout -10.5% abv, 42 ibus Appearance: Black with Tan Head Flavor & Aroma: Bourbon, Oak, Full Body, Rich Malt, Roast, Chocolate, Dark Fruit, Caramel, Notes: A Big, Bold, High Alcohol Stout with a Complex Malt Profile from Bourbon Barrels
BARREL AGED AND SOUR 750ML
ROOTBEER (pkg)
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
As Omaha's original brewpub, we've been making visitors feel like locals and locals feel like another round since 1996. We now invite you to spend as little time on this site as possible, and instead join us for a good time made great.
514 South 11th Street, Omaha, NE 68102