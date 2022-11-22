Restaurant header imageView gallery

Upstreet Diner 1711 Murray ave

review star

No reviews yet

1711 Murray ave

Squirrel Hill, PA 15217

Order Again

Popular Items

Spinach Feta Omelete
Shakshuka
Pancake

Specialities

Shakshuka

Shakshuka

$14.00

two eggs poached in our house made tomato sauce adding house made harissa sauce for heat topped with sheep feta and green onions. side toast

ben-eddict-ive

ben-eddict-ive

$14.00

eight layers of thin dough cheese pastry topped with mortadella(%100 beef)over easy egg and hollandaise aioli with side Israeli Salad.

Cyprus

Cyprus

$14.00

sujuk(beef breakfast sausage) eggs topped with hollandaise aioli side grilled halloumi( semi hard Cyprus cheese) ajvar(Serbian roasted red vegetables spread) croissant sandwich.

Deluxe-shuka

$16.00

two eggs, cevapi, and potato in house-made tomato sauce, topped with sheep feta, green onions, and harissa side of toast

Vegan Shakshuka

$14.00

taking out eggs and feta - adding eggplant and potato

Isreali Salad Side

$3.00

Jam

$1.00

Homefries

$3.00

Omelet Platers

Spinach Feta Omelete

Spinach Feta Omelete

$14.00

baby spinach, sun-dried tomato, sheep feta topped horseradish & chive cheddar cheese.

Denver Omelete

Denver Omelete

$14.00

Black Forest ham, tricolor peppers, onion omelet topped with melted brie

Salmon Omelete

Salmon Omelete

$14.00

salmon, sundried tomato spinach,labhne,onion

El Turco Omelete

$14.00

Turkish chorizo (%100 beef) omelet topped with smashed avocado and jalapeños.

Custom Omelet

$6.00

crate your omelete

Toast Platers

Avocado Toast

Avocado Toast

$12.00

smashed avocado, bacon or turkey bacon Israeli salad, pomegranate sauce on wheatberry bread

Salmon Toast

Salmon Toast

$12.00

smoked salmon,labhne caraway seeds, Israeli salad on sourdough

Monte Cristo

Monte Cristo

$12.00

black forest ham melted brie apricot jam on croissant bun side homefrise and boiled egg with hollandaise

vegan avocado toast

vegan avocado toast

$12.00

avocado,beans,green olives,pesto israeli salad on sourdough

Pancakes

Pancake

Pancake

$8.00

two big size buttermilk pancakes side buttery maple syrup

Pancake Murray

Pancake Murray

$12.00

2 pieces Pancake with malted brie topped banana, walnut and date maple syrup.

Pancake Forbes

Pancake Forbes

$12.00

pancake topped with labneh and house blueberry-cherry compote side buttery maple

Pancake Shady

Pancake Shady

$12.00

two pieces pancake topped with Nutella, strawberries, dark chocolate

French Toast

French Toast

$8.00

two slices brioche soaked egg mixed side of buttery maple

French Toast Murray

French Toast Murray

$12.00

French toast with malted brie topped walnut banana and date maple syrup.

French Toast Forbes

French Toast Forbes

$12.00

French toast or pancake topped with labneh and house blueberry-cherry compote side buttery maple

French Toast Shady

French Toast Shady

$12.00

two slice brioche topped with Nutella strawberies and dark choclate

Burgers And Pitas

Deluxe Burger

Deluxe Burger

$15.00

onion jam,bacon lettuce,tomato,over easy egg side homefrise and cornichons.

Cheese Burger

Cheese Burger

$12.00

horseradish & chive cheddar, lettuce, tomato, onion side homefrise and cornichons

Cevapi Burger

Cevapi Burger

$12.00

beef&lamb sausage links called Cevapi, with ajvar (rosted tometo,eggplant,peppers spread) lettuce onion side homefrise and cornichons

Falafel Pita

Falafel Pita

$12.00

falafel, ful medames, israeli salad, greens, onion cornichons and tahini dressing

Breakfast Pita

Breakfast Pita

$12.00

boiled eggs,beans,israeli salad,greens,onion cornichons and hummus sauce

Salad And Bowls

Fruit Bowl

$5.00

Fruit Parfait

$6.00

strawberry yogurt fresh fruit and granola

Falafel Salad

Falafel Salad

$12.00

falafel,israeli salad,greens with tahini dressing

House Salad

$12.00

avocado, walnut, greens, Israeli salad, sheep feta, green olives with olive oil lemon dressing

Ful Madames

$12.00

boiled egg,beans,Israeli Salad,onion,half pita with tahini dressing

Hot Tea

English breakfast

$2.99

Earl gray

$2.99

Apple Tea

$2.99

Peach Passion Fruit

$2.99

Green Tea

$2.99

Jasmine blossom

$2.99

Chamomile Honey Vanilla

$2.99

Coffee

House Coffee

$2.99

Decaf Coffee

$2.99

Cold Drinks

Pepsi

$2.99

Diet Pepsi

$2.99

orange juice

$2.99

apple juice

$2.99

Ice Tea

$2.99

Chocolate Milk

$2.99

milk

$1.99
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1711 Murray ave, Squirrel Hill, PA 15217

Directions

