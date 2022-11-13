A map showing the location of Two Sisters Catering LLC - CAFE LITTLE ROCK 201 N IzardView gallery

Two Sisters Catering LLC - CAFE LITTLE ROCK 201 N Izard

review star

No reviews yet

201 N Izard

Little Rock, AR 72210

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Breakfast

Bologna Biscuit

$6.00

Fried bologna, american cheese, and fried egg served on a buttered biscuit

Mud Biscuits

$7.00

Two biscuits topped with butter and your choice of chef's chocolate or peanut butter chocolate gravy

Breakfast Sandwich

$6.00

Your choice of bread (everything bagel, croissant, texas toast, wheat toast, or buttered biscuit), your choice of meat (sausage, bacon, ham, or turkey), and your choice of cheese (pepper jack or american), served with country gravy

Jalepeno Chicken & Waffles

$11.00

Belgium waffle topped with fried chicken and fried jalepenos served with syrup

East Coast

$9.00

Everything bagel toasted and topped with cream cheese, blackened salmon, and capers, drizzled in chef's aioli & served open faced

Veggie Bagel

$5.00

Everything bagel toasted and topped with a veggie cream cheese

Breakfast Pizza

$9.00

White gravy, scrambled eggs, your choice of meat, mozzerella cheese, cheddar cheese, and garnished with green onions

Breakfast Bowl

$7.00

Your choice of cheese (american, pepper jack, cheddar, or mozzerella), your choice of meat (bacon, sausage, or ham), scrambled eggs, white gravy, and sprinkled with black & cayenne pepper

Mama Tried

$10.95

Two open faced biscuits topped with sausage gravy, two fried eggs, thinly sliced green onion, sprinkled with black & cayenne pepper, served with fried potatoes and chefs aioli

Buenos Dias

$8.00

Large flour tortilla with scrambled eggs, jalepenos, pepper jack, cheddar cheese, your choice of bacon/sausage, served with house made salsa

Avocado Toast

$9.00

2 toasted multigrain wheat bread, avocado spread, 2 fried eggs, chefs aioli, 2 slices of bacon and garnished with green onion

French Toast Croissant

$5.00

A buttered croissant cooked in a delicious French toast egg mixture and served with a side of maple syrup.

2 Eggs

$2.50

2 slice bacon

$2.50

3 slice bacon

$3.00

2 slice Sausage

$3.25

omelettes

$8.95

your choice of meat and cheese

Regular Waffles

$3.95

Piggy Pancake

$5.95

with bacon crumbles and syrup

Soup/Salad

Chef's Soup

$6.00+

In house chili served with cheddar cheese and crackers

Cajun Sausage Soup

$6.00+

Anode sausage, turnip greens, great northern beans, tomatoes, and spices

Tomato Basil Soup

$6.00+

Creamy tomato soup with spices and cheese

House Salad

$7.00

Freshly chopped lettuce, cheddar cheese, shredded carrots, cherry tomatoes, and your choice of dressing

Caesar Salad

$7.00

Chopped romaine lettuce, freshly grated parmesan cheese, house made crutons, and caesar dressing

Blackened Salmon Salad

$15.00

Freshly Chopped romaine lettuce, cheddar cheese, shredded carrots, cherry tomatoes,your choice of dressing.

BBQ Salad

$12.00

Freshly Chopped romaine lettuce, cheddar cheese, shredded carrots, cherry tomatoes,your choice of dressing.

Ahi Tuna Salad

$15.00

Chopped Romaine lettuce serve with fried noodles, tomatoes,shredded carrots,and a house made ginger dressing

Club Salad

$12.00

Freshly Chopped romaine lettuce,ham,turkey, cheddar cheese, shredded carrots, cherry tomatoes ,boiled eggs and ,your choice of dressing.

Jalapeno Chicken Salad

$12.00

Freshly Chopped romaine lettuce, cheddar cheese, shredded carrots, cherry tomatoes,your choice of dressing.

Chicken Salad Salad

$12.00

Freshly chopped lettuce, Scoop chicken Salad cheddar cheese, shredded carrots, cherry tomatoes, and your choice of dressing

Wraps

Ham Wrap

$7.00

Steam smoked ham, lettuce, tomato, american cheese and mayo wrapped in a large tortilla

Turkey Wrap

$7.00

Smoked turkey, lettuce, tomato, pepper jack cheese, and mayo wrapped in a large tortilla

Club Wrap

$9.00

Ham, turkey, bacon, american cheese, pepper jack cheese, lettuce, tomato and mayo wrapped in a large tortilla

Specialty Sandwich

Blackened Chicken Sandwich

$10.00

Blackened chicken breast topped with in-house cole slaw on a toasted brioche bun

Smoked BBQ Pulled Pork Sandwich

$10.00

Heaping handful of smoked pulled pork on a brioche bun, served with chef's coleslaw

Cranky Sister Sandwich

$13.00

Grilled chicken, bacon, pepper jack cheese, fried jalepeno, jalepeno ranch, cheddar cheese, and mozzerella cheese on ciabatta bread & toasted to perfection

Club Sandwich

$12.00

Ham, turkey, bacon, american cheese, pepper jack cheese, lettuce, tomato, mayo, mustard layered between 3 pieces of buttered texas toast

XL BLT Sandwich

$14.00

6-8 strips of bacon layered between 3 buttered and toasted pieces of texas toast, brushed with mayo and layered with avocado, lettuce, and tomato

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$9.00

House made chicken salad, lettuce, and tomato on a toasted croissant

Fried Bologna Sandwich

$9.00

Thick sliced bologna, lettuce, tomato, american cheese, mayo, and mustard on buttered texas toast

Smoked Turkey Sandwich

$10.00

Smoked turkey, lettuce, tomato, pepper jack cheese, mayo, and mustard on a buttered and toasted multi-grain wheat bread

Classic Burger

$12.00

1/4 lb burger with your choice of pepper jack or american cheese, as well as your choice of toppings: lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, mayo, mustard, or ketchup on a toasted brioche bun

Rodeo Burger

$12.00

1/4 lb burger with cheddar cheese, onion rings, and bbq sauce on a toasted brioche bun

Eggplant Burger

$11.00

Fried eggplant with pepper jack cheese, topped with onion rings, lettuce, tomato, and mayo on a toasted brioche bun

Brother Mac Burger

$12.00

1/4 lb burger with diced onions, pickles, thousand island, and american cheese on a toasted brioche bun

Chicken Bacon Ranch Sandwich

$13.00

Fried Chicken with bacon cheddar cheese,Mayo,Tomato and ranch in a toasted brioche bun.

Philly Cheesesteak Sandwich

$13.00

Chicken Philly Sandwich

$13.00

Fried Bologna

$9.00

Thick sliced bologna, barbecue sauce and coleslwa buttered texas toast

Honey sister

$13.00

Grilled chicken, bacon, pepper jack cheese, honey mustard, on a toasted ciabatta bread topped with cheddar cheese, mozzarella cheese, and finished in the oven until melted to perfection

Chef's Choice

BBQ Nachos

$13.00

Pulled pork, cheddar cheese, BBQ sauce, jalepenos and sour cream on tortilla chips

Margarita Pizza

$12.00

Pesto, grilled chicken, bacon, mozzerella, jalepenos, and tomatoes on a thin crispy crust

Chicken Strips (3pc)

$11.00

Chicken breast double battered and fried, served with french fries and dipping sauce

Chicken Srips (7pc)

$15.00

Chicken breast double battered and fried, served with french fries and dipping sauce

Jalepeno Chicken

$11.00

Chunks of fried chicken breast battered and fried with jalepeno, served with one side and jalepeno ranch

Jalepeno Waffle with Chili

$9.00

Waffle infused with jalepeno, cheddar cheese, and topped with house made chili

Chili Cheese Fries

$10.00

House made french fries topped with chef's chili and cheddar cheese

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$11.00

Brioche Bun Grilled Chicken with lettuce tomato mayonnaise .

BBQ Pizza

$12.00

Melted Mozzarella Pesto eggplant fries

$12.00

Huevos Rancheros

$9.95

Fajita quesadilla

$11.95

Sides/Specialty Sides

French Fries

$5.00

House made french fries cooked to order

Potato chips

$3.00

Served with all wraps or sandwiches - lays chips with added seasonings

Side Salad

$5.00

Lettuce, tomatoes, cheddar cheese & carrots with ranch dressing

Eggplant Fries (Specialty)

$8.00

Eggplant strips double battered and fried, served with chefs marinara sauce

Onion Rings (Specialty)

$7.00

Home-made onion rings battered and fried, served with chef's aioli

Fried Pickles (Specialty)

$7.00

Pickle chips or pickle spears, battered, fried & served with ranch

Daily Specials

Spaghetti Casserole (Mon)

$12.00

Monday Special - served with garden salad and garlic bread

Street Tacos (Tue)

$12.00

Tuesday Special - served with cheese dip, salsa, and tortilla chips

Meatloaf (Wed)

$12.00

Wednesday Special - served with your choice of two sides and a roll

Roast Beef (Thur)

$12.00

Thursday Special - served with your choice of two sides & roll or turkey and dressing with one side & roll

Shrimp Po'boy (Fri)

$12.00

Friday Special - served with your choice of one side

Kids Meals

Kids Chicken Nuggets

$6.00

Chicken breast served with french fries and your choice of dipping sauce

Kids Cheeseburger

$6.00

Fresh hand-pattied ground beef served with american cheese, french fries and your choice of dipping sauce

Kids Grilled Cheese

$6.00

Buttered and grilled american cheese on texas toast, served with french fries and your choice of dipping sauce

Kids Pepperoni Pizza

$6.00

Pepperoni, mozzerella, and marinara on a crispy thin crust

Desserts

Cake

$24.95+

Dessert Bar

$1.75

Regular Cookie

$1.50

Iced Sugar Cookie

$3.95

Cake Slices

$5.00

Cinnamon roll Single

$2.95

Cinnamon roll 4pack

$8.95

pies

$4.95

banana pudding

$4.95

Chocolate covered pecans

$4.95

Coca bombs

$5.95

Bread

$11.95

Dezzies

$4.95

take and bake

4-5

$16.95

2-3

$9.95

chicken salad

$4.95

Cheese Dip

$5.95

NA Beverages

Bottled Soda

$2.25

Sweet Tea

$2.25

Unsweet Tea

$2.25

Punch

$2.95

Coffee/Espresso

Fresh Brew Coffee

$1.75

Caffe Americano 16 oz

$3.25

Caffe Latte 16 oz

$3.50

Caffe Mocha 16 oz

$4.00

Caramel Latte 16 oz

$4.00

Caramel Vanilla Latte 16 oz

$4.50

Vanilla Latte 16 oz

$4.00

White Chocolate Latte 16 oz

$4.25

Black and White Latte 16 oz

$4.25

Cinnamon Roll Latte 16 oz

$4.25

Caramel Macchiato 16 oz

$4.00

Espresso Shot

$0.80

Extra Flavor Pump

$0.50
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

201 N Izard, Little Rock, AR 72210

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

FAITH'S FRESH COOKIES
orange starNo Reviews
1816 E 7th Little Rock, AR 72201
View restaurantnext
At The Corner - A Modern Diner
orange star4.6 • 621
201 E Markham St Little Rock, AR 72201
View restaurantnext
TOPDOG - 308 Main St.
orange starNo Reviews
308 Main St. Little Rock, AR 72201
View restaurantnext
Soul Fish Cafe - Little Rock
orange star4.8 • 505
306 Main Street Little Rock, AR 72201
View restaurantnext
Rock City Revenue Cafe
orange starNo Reviews
1816 WEST 7TH LITTLE ROCK, AR 72201
View restaurantnext
Bark Bar - 1201 S Spring St
orange star4.0 • 27
1201 S Spring St Little Rock, AR 72202
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Little Rock

Whole Hog Cafe - Little Rock (W. Markham St.)
orange star4.3 • 924
12111 W. Markham St. Little Rock, AR 72211
View restaurantnext
Rock N Roll Sushi - AR-002 - Little Rock (Main St), AR
orange star4.5 • 762
1224 Main St Little Rock, AR 72202
View restaurantnext
Sushi Cafe - Little Rock
orange star4.3 • 700
5823 Kavanaugh Blvd Little Rock, AR 72207
View restaurantnext
At The Corner - A Modern Diner
orange star4.6 • 621
201 E Markham St Little Rock, AR 72201
View restaurantnext
Soul Fish Cafe - Little Rock
orange star4.8 • 505
306 Main Street Little Rock, AR 72201
View restaurantnext
Cache Restaurant
orange star4.4 • 496
425 President Clinton Ave Little rock, AR 72201
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Little Rock
North Little Rock
review star
Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)
Conway
review star
Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)
Hot Springs National Park
review star
Avg 4.6 (17 restaurants)
Russellville
review star
Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)