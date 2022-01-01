Restaurant header imageView gallery
Chicken
American
Burgers

Uptown 51 Kitchen+Bar 51 East Gay St

35 Reviews

51 East Gay St

Columbus, OH 43215

NA Beverages

Coke

$2.50

Coke Diet

$2.00

Sprite

$2.50

Ginger Beer

$2.50

Cranberry

$2.50

Lemonade

$2.50

Sweet Tea

$2.00

Soda Water

$2.00

Tonic

$2.50

French Press

$5.00

Beer

Wiederman's Flying Deutschman Bock

$4.00

Masthead Single Origin Coffee Stout

$4.00

Gemut Helles Lager

$7.00

Gemut Dunkel

$7.00

Gemut Hefeweizen

$7.00

Cocktails

Suffering Bastard

$14.00

Maple Old Fashion

$12.00

Hibiscus Margarita

$12.00

Little 'Gin

$12.00

Elderflower Cosmo

$12.00

Mimosa

$9.00

Bloody Mary

$9.00

Anticuado

$16.00

Negroni

$11.00

Mule

$10.00

Americano

$12.00

Manhattan

$16.00

Ernestoic aka Daiquiri

$16.00

Whiskey Sour

$14.00

Red Peppa Surprise

$14.00

Black Lagoon

$14.00

Bottomless Mimosa

$20.00

Liquor

Tito's Vodka

$10.00

Tanqueray Gin

$10.00

OYO Stone Fruit

$12.00

Pusser's Navy Gin

$12.00

Patron Blanco

$12.00

Casa Amigos Repesado

$16.00

Grand Marnier

$10.00

Maker's Mark

$10.00

Vim & Petal Gin

$12.00

Woodford Reserve

$12.00

Casamigos Tequila

$14.00

Jameson

$9.00

Pusser's Rum

$12.00

Milagro Silver

$10.00

Herradurra Resposado

$12.00

Tres Generaciones Anejo

$14.00

Ketel One

$12.00

Henry McKenna 10 year single barrel

$20.00

Fernet Branca

$10.00

Russell's Reserve

$15.00

Rittenhouse Rye

$12.00

Appleton Estate 8 Year Rum

$15.00

Bacardi Rum

$9.00

Clase Azul Reposada

$42.00

Wine Bottle

Teutonic Wine Co. Muscat

$48.00

Anne Amie Pinot Gris

$32.00

Drouhin Macon Villages

$32.00

Max Ferd Richter Zeppelin Riesling

$30.00

Traversa Sauvignon Blanc

$28.00

Mourgues de Gres Rhone Blend

$36.00

The Fableist Tempranillo

$48.00

Aruma Malbec

$30.00

Traversa Tannat

$25.00

Traversa Noble Alianza

$40.00

Roco Gravel Road Pinot Noir

$56.00

Kate Arnold Cabernet

$45.00

Ternus

$45.00

Tenuta La Viola Sangiovese

$42.00

Marenco Moscato

$32.00

Acinum Prosecco

$36.00

Calvet Brut Rose

$52.00

Montpre Brut

$50.00

Chateau de Campuget

$40.00

Traversa Tannat

$20.00

Traversa Sauvignon Blanc

$20.00

Wine Glass

Teutonic Muscat

$13.00

Anne Amie Pinot Gris

$12.00

Drouhin Macon Villages Chardonnay

$12.00

Marenco Strev Moscato

$9.00

Max Ferd Richter Zeppelin Rielsing

$10.00

The Fableist Temparanillo

$12.00

Aruma Malbec

$10.00

Traversa Sauvignon Blanc

$8.00

Traversa Tannat

$8.00

Traversa Noble Alianza Blend

$11.00

Montpre Brut

$15.00

Chateau de Gres Rhone Blend

$10.00

Campuget Rose

$12.00

Kate Arnold Cabernet

$13.00

Tenuta La Viola Sangiovese

$13.00

Roco Pinot Noir

$16.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markGroups
check markReservations
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markOnline Ordering
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Modern American Cuisine Redefined: Fresh twist on everyday eats!

Website

Location

51 East Gay St, Columbus, OH 43215

Directions

