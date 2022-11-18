Uptown Alley Richmond 6101 Brad McNeer Parkway

Uptown Alley Richmond imageView gallery
American

Uptown Alley Richmond

review star

No reviews yet

6101 Brad McNeer Parkway

Midlothian, VA 23112

Order Again

Popular Items

Brownie
Caesar
Boom Shrimp

Appetizers

Mexican Street Corn Flatbread

Mexican Street Corn Flatbread

$9.00

Roasted seasoned corn, garlic herb sauce, bacon, green onions, queso fresco, southwest ranch

Roasted Pork and Chimi Flatbread

Roasted Pork and Chimi Flatbread

$9.00

House roasted pork, chimichurri, fondue, mozzarella, pickled onion and arugula salad

Cheese Fries

Cheese Fries

$10.00

Jack cheddar, bacon, scallions

Cheese Tots

Cheese Tots

$10.00

Jack cheddar, bacon, green onions

Cheesy Bread

Cheesy Bread

$9.00

Stuffed w/ mozzarella, provolone, parmesan served w marinara

Chips and Guacamole

Chips and Guacamole

$8.00

Jalapenos, cilantro, onions, avocado, lime, and chips

Chips and Salsa

Chips and Salsa

$6.00

Housemade fire roasted salsa and chips

Loaded Quesadilla

Loaded Quesadilla

$10.00

Braised chicken, bacon, jack cheddar, onions, peppers, served w sour cream and salsa

Mozzarella

Mozzarella

$10.00

Hand-breaded fresh mozzarella served w marinara and basil

Nacho Stack

Nacho Stack

$11.00

Cheese fondue, jack cheddar, jalapenos, pico de gallo, scallions

Pretzel w/ House Mustard and Fondue

Pretzel w/ House Mustard and Fondue

$10.00

Large Bavarian pretzel served w sweet and spicy mustard and housemade fondue

Boom Shrimp

Boom Shrimp

$12.00

Fried shrimp served w boom sauce and arugula

Southwest Rolls

Southwest Rolls

$10.00

Grilled chicken, roasted corn, black beans, and jack cheddar served w boom sauce

Steakburger and Cheese Sliders

Steakburger and Cheese Sliders

$10.00

Cheddar, housemade 1000 island, pickles

Tenders

Tenders

$11.00

Hand-battered served w choice of honey mustard, bbq, or ranch and fries or tots

Hog Wings

Hog Wings

$12.00

Slow roasted rib tips, fried and tossed in any wing sauce or rub w choice of ranch or bleu cheese

Boneless Wings Small (6)

Boneless Wings Small (6)

$8.00

Hand-breaded, marinated chicken thigh pieces tossed in your choice of our house made wing sauces w celery and choice of ranch or bleu cheese

Boneless Wings Medium (12)

Boneless Wings Medium (12)

$15.00

Hand-breaded, marinated chicken thigh pieces tossed in your choice of our house made wing sauces w celery and choice of ranch or bleu cheese

Boneless Wings Large (18)

Boneless Wings Large (18)

$22.00

Hand-breaded, marinated chicken thigh pieces tossed in your choice of our house made wing sauces w celery and choice of ranch or bleu cheese

Wings Large (18)

Wings Large (18)

$24.00
Wings Medium (12)

Wings Medium (12)

$17.00
Wings Small (6)

Wings Small (6)

$10.00

Tacos

Barbacoa

Barbacoa

$11.00

Slow roasted bbq pork, fried pickeld onions and pepperoncini, queso fresco, chips and fire roasted salsa

Chipotle Chicken

Chipotle Chicken

$11.00

Braised chicken, lettuce, pico de gallo, crema w chips and salsa

Korean Beef

Korean Beef

$12.00

Grilled marinated beef, pickled carrots and cucumbers, korean crema, green onions served w chips and salsa

Salads

Embers

Embers

$8.00

Romaine, jack cheddar, tomatoes, cucumbers, croutons, and choice of dressing

Caesar

Caesar

$8.00

Romaine, parmesan, croutons, and caesar dressing

Cobb

Cobb

$10.00

Romaine, grilled chicken, bleu cheese, bacon, tomatoes, egg, and choice of dressing

Taco Salad

Taco Salad

$10.00

Fried corn tortillas, braised chicken, black beans salsa, pico de gallo, romaine, jack cheddar cheese, southwest ranch

Pizzas

Large Italian

Large Italian

$19.00

Marinara, mozzarella, cup and char pepperoni, salami, ham, banana peppers

Personal Italian

Personal Italian

$13.00

Marinara, mozzarella, cup and char pepperoni, salami, ham, banana peppers

Large Margherita

Large Margherita

$18.00

Marinara, fresh mozzarella, tomatoes, fresh basil

Personal Margherita

Personal Margherita

$12.00

Marinara, fresh mozzarella, tomatoes, fresh basil

Large Pepperoni

Large Pepperoni

$17.00

Marinara, mozzarella, cup and char pepperoni

Personal Pepperoni

Personal Pepperoni

$11.00

Marinara, mozzarella, cup and char pepperoni

Large Three Pigs

Large Three Pigs

$19.00

Marinara, mozzarella, housemade sausage, cup and char pepperoni, bacon

Personal Three Pigs

Personal Three Pigs

$13.00

Marinara, mozzarella, housemade sausage, cup and char pepperoni, bacon

Personal Cheese

Personal Cheese

$9.00

Marinara, mozzarella, parmesan, garlic oil

Large Cheese

Large Cheese

$15.00

Marinara, mozzarella, parmesan, garlic oil

Handhelds

Club

Club

$12.00

Turkey, bacon, cheddar, swiss, lettuce, tomatoes, mayo

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$11.00

Grilled chicken, mayo, lettuce, tomatoes, and onions w/ choice of side

Philly

Philly

$13.00

Roasted sirloin, peppers, onions, shaved parmesan, provolone w choice of side

Fried Chicken Sandwich

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$11.00

Hand-battered chicken, lettuce, mayo, onions, tomatoes w choice of fries or tots

Burgers

Uptown Burger Melt

Uptown Burger Melt

$13.00

Two steakburgers topped w swiss and american cheese, caramelized onions, mayo, lettuce, pickles w choice of fries or tots

Alley Burger

Alley Burger

$14.00

Two steakburgers w garlic aioli, arugula, candied bacon, jalapenos, cheddar cheese, pickled onions w choice of fries or tots

Classic Burger

Classic Burger

$12.00

Mayo, lettuce, onions, tomatoes, pickles

Smokestack Burger

Smokestack Burger

$14.00

Two steakburgers w american and pepperjack cheese, mayo, lettuce, fried pickled onions, bbq sauce w choice of fries or tots

Cheddar Bacon Burger

Cheddar Bacon Burger

$14.00

Mayo, lettuce, onions, tomatoes, pickles, cheddar, bacon

All American Burger

All American Burger

$13.00

Lettuce, onions, pickle, american cheese, 1000 island w choice of fries or tots

Desserts

Brownie

Brownie

$9.00

House-made brownie topped w salted caramel and vanilla ice cream

Cheesecake Bites

Cheesecake Bites

$9.00

House made cheesecake, wrapped in puff pastry, baked to order, and topped with caramel, strawberry sauce, vanilla ice cream

Sides

Fries

$5.00

Tots

$4.00

Tortilla Chips

$2.00

$Celery

$3.00

$Bleu Cheese Dressing

$0.75

$Honey Mustard

$0.75

$Salsa

$1.00

$Fondue

$3.00

$Guacamole

$4.00

$Ranch

$0.75

$Buffalo

$0.75

$BBQ

$0.75

$Mayo

$0.75

$Sour Cream

$0.75

$Marinara

$2.00

Kids

Kids Grilled Cheese

Kids Grilled Cheese

$7.00

Texas toast, cheddar, choice of fries, tots, or fruit

Kids Chicken Tenders

Kids Chicken Tenders

$7.00

Hand-battered tenders w choice of fries, tots, or fruit

Kids Cheese Pizza

Kids Cheese Pizza

$7.00

Marinara, mozzarella

Kids Sliders

Kids Sliders

$7.00

Cheddar, choice of fries, tots, or fruit

Kids Corn Dogs

Kids Corn Dogs

$7.00

Corn-battered hot dogs w choice of fries, tots, or fruit

Family Meal

Chicken Taco Meal

$49.95

12 corn or flour tortillas, chipotle braised chicken, jack cheddar cheese, lettuce, pico, sour cream, guacamole, salsa, cheese fondue, house fried tortilla chips, churros

Italian Pizza Meal

$49.95

Two 16" pizzas, large embers salad w choice of dressing, 20 wings w choice of sauce or rub, and 10 donuts

Pepperoni Pizza Meal

$49.95

Two 16" pizzas, large embers salad w choice of dressing, 20 wings w choice of sauce or rub, and 10 donuts

Cheese Pizza Meal

$49.95

Two 16" pizzas, large embers salad w choice of dressing, 20 wings w choice of sauce or rub, and 10 donuts

Three Pigs Pizza Meal

$49.95

Two 16" pizzas, large embers salad w choice of dressing, 20 wings w choice of sauce or rub, and 10 donuts

Margarita Pizza Meal

$49.95

Two 16" pizzas, large embers salad w choice of dressing, 20 wings w choice of sauce or rub, and 10 donuts

Sodas

Coke

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Lemonade

$2.50

Fruit Punch

$2.50

Dr. Pepper

$2.50

Mellow Yellow

$2.50

Ginger Ale

$2.50

Root Beer

$2.50

Water

Soda Water

Bottled Water

$4.00

Smart Water

Tonic Water

$2.50

Dirty Sodas

Riptide

Riptide

$3.00

Sprite, strawberry, raspberry, lime

Beach Bod

Beach Bod

$3.00

Sprite, raspberry, peach, strawberry, coconut

The Original

The Original

$3.00

Coke, coconut syrup, lime

Dirty Pepper

Dirty Pepper

$3.00

Dr. Pepper, coconut syrup, lime

Beach Babe

Beach Babe

$3.00

Mellow yellow, raspberry, peach, coconut

Just Friends

Just Friends

$3.00

Diet Coke, pineapple, strawberry, coconut

Pool Boy

Pool Boy

$3.00

Mellow yellow, pineapple, strawberry, coconut

Summer Luvin

Summer Luvin

$3.00

Mellow yellow, peach, strawberry, raspberry

Tropic

Tropic

$3.00

Lemonade, mango, peach, coconut

Southern Gent

Southern Gent

$3.00

Dr. Pepper, peach, coconut

Kids Drinks

Kids Coke

$0.99

Kids Sprite

$0.99

Kids Lemonade

$0.99

Kids Fruit Punch

$0.99

Kids Mellow Yellow

$0.99

Kids Dr. Pepper

$0.99

Kids Diet Coke

$0.99

Kids Apple Juice

$0.99

Kids Waters

Kids Sweet Tea

$0.99

Kids Unsweet Tea

$0.99

Red Bull

Regular

$4.00

Sugar Free

$4.00

Watermelon

$4.00

Tea and Coffee

Iced Tea

$3.50

Coffee

$3.50
Strike up the Entertainment! Uptown Alley is 57,000 square feet of fun for everyone including 38 lanes of state-of-the-art bowling, full-service restaurant, two high-energy bars, sports theater with 20' screen, over 60 video and prize games, virtual reality, live entertainment, private party rooms and much more.

Uptown Alley Richmond image

