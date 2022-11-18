American
Uptown Alley Richmond 6101 Brad McNeer Parkway
Strike up the Entertainment! Uptown Alley is 57,000 square feet of fun for everyone including 38 lanes of state-of-the-art bowling, full-service restaurant, two high-energy bars, sports theater with 20' screen, over 60 video and prize games, virtual reality, live entertainment, private party rooms and much more.
6101 Brad McNeer Parkway, Midlothian, VA 23112
