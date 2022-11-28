Main picView gallery

Uptown Azabu 13117 - 13119 Philadelphia

13117 - 13119 Philadelphia

Whittier, CA 90601

Appetizers

Baked King Crab Hand Roll

$24.00Out of stock

Char-Grilled Prawns

$20.00

Charred Spanish Octopus

$25.00

Crispy Rice

$15.00

Cucumber Seaweed Salad

$14.00

Edamame

$9.00

spicy Garlic Edamame

$11.00

Hamachi Kama

$20.00

Kani Miso Soup

$10.00

Miso Soup

$6.00

Sashimi Pizza

$20.00

Sashimi Tacos

$20.00

Shishito Peppers

$11.00

Truffle Sashimi Tacos

$20.00

Wagyu Dumplings

$20.00

Test

Raw Bar

Albacore Carpaccio

$17.00

Azabu Raw Seafood Platter

$90.00

Caviar with Creme Fraiche

$149.00

Oyster Shooter

$15.00

Salmon Carpaccio

$27.00

Scallop Krudo

$22.00

Seared Escolar

$17.00

Seasonal Oyster

$18.00

Spicy Citrus Yellow Tail Carpaccio

$19.00

The Bara

$25.00

Toro Tartare

$40.00

Truffle Toro

$90.00

Tuna Tataki

$19.00

Toro Tartare

$50.00

Tuna Salmon Tartare

$25.00

Entrees

A5 Miyazaki

$40.00+

Airline Chicken Breast

$22.00

Branzino

$35.00

Prime NY Steak

$65.00

Scottish Salmon

$30.00

Seafood Pasta

$35.00

Sides

Charred Broccolini

$10.00

Charred Glazed Carrots

$11.00

Crispy Brussel Sprouts

$12.00

Fried Rice

$10.00

Lobster Potato Puree

$20.00

Dessert

Chocolate Sushi Roll Cake

$15.00Out of stock

Ice Cream Martini

$9.00

Ube Japanese Cheese Cake

$15.00Out of stock

Nigiri

Bluefin Tuna Nigiri

$18.00

Bluefin Tuna Nigiri

Salmon Nigiri

$12.00

Red Snapper Nigiri

$16.00

Escolar Nigiri

$12.00

Albacore Nigiri

$13.00

Yellowtail Nigiri

$15.00

Halibut Nigiri

$14.00

Scallop Nigiri

$15.00

Uni Nigiri

$15.00

VIP Nigiri Sampler

$55.00

Shashimi

Bluefin Tuna Shashimi

$36.00

Salmon Shashimi

$24.00

Red Snapper Shashimi

$32.00

Escolar Shashimi

$24.00

Albacore Shashimi

$26.00

Yellowtail Shashimi

$30.00

Halibut Shashimi

$28.00

Scallop Shashimi

$30.00

Uni Shashimi

$28.00

King Crab Shashimi

Bluefin Toro Shashimi

$43.00

Wagyu Shashimi

$20.00

Toro with Uni Shashimi

$48.00

Rolls

Azabu Roll

$32.00

Snow Crab , avocado,shishito Top W Seared Wagyu ,caviar ,Gold leaf and truffle Aioli

Geisha Roll

$30.00

Spicy tuna, shrimp tempura , avocado,cucumber, top : Seared Albacore W crispy Onions and Garlic ponzu

Lobster Roll

$32.00

Snow Crab ,Shrimp tempura ,avocado,cucumber, Top , Baked Lobster and Crispy Onion

The King Roll

$30.00

Tempura King crab, avocado, Top: King salmon w Mango Citrus caviar sauce

Rock & Roll

$28.00

Mix spicy tuna and snow crab, avocado , cucumber, Top w Creamy Rock shrimp

Philadelphia Roll

$27.00

Snow crab,shrimp tempura,avocado ,cucumber, Top w Baked salmon and crispy sweet potato

Krudo ceviche Roll

$28.00

Tuna,salmon,shrimp,yellowtail,,avocado,cucumber,cilantro, with special sauce

Kioto Dragon

$28.00

Keto Roll

$25.00

snow crab,tuna,salmon,yellowtail,avocado,mango,wrap in cucumber & nori, w leche de tigre sauce ,yuzu pepper paste, micro greens

Tokyo Roll

$28.00

soft shell crab,snow crab ,avocado,cucumber,yamagobo,nori & soy papper, spicy mayo & eel sauce

Fuji Roll

$30.00

tuna,salmon,yellowtail,cucumber, top w avocado , santa bárbara uni & ikura ponzu sauce

Vegan Sushi

(V) Edamame

$8.00

(V) Garlic Edamame

$10.00

(V) Cucumber Seaweed Salad

$11.00

(V) Krudo Shrimp Ceviche

$20.00

(V) Rainbow

$18.00

(V) Baked Scallop

$20.00

(V) Philadelphia

$19.00

(V) Spicy Tuna

$20.00

(V) Okinawa

$20.00

Akari

Sumoki Pineapple

$13.00

Pretty Ricky

$14.00

Kyuri Mint

$13.00

Uchiwa Fruit

$13.00

Yuzu Call Her

$13.00

Every Rose Has It's Thorn

$18.00

Sawa

Umeshu Sawa

$16.00

Geisha With Her Umberlla

$16.00

Specialty

Miso Honey

$16.00

Zakura's Oasis

$15.00

Sweet Suika

$15.00

Elderflower Martini

$16.00

Kuro Horchata

$18.00

Azabu Old Fashioned

$18.00

Traditional Cocktails

Manhattan

$16.00

Moscow Mule

$15.00

French 75

$15.00

Last Word

$16.00

Highball

Hibiki Harmony

$25.00

Nankai White Oak

$15.00

Nikka Coffey Grain Whisky

$18.00

Nikka Coffey Malt Whisky

$21.00

Suntory Toki Whisky

$13.00

Sake

Akashi-Tai Umeshu

$45.00

Heavensake Junmai Daigingo

$44.00

Hiro 180mL

$13.00

Ippin Junmai 300mL

$28.00

Pure Dawn

$30.00

Soto Junmai 720 ML

$50.00

Tenshi Angel Nigori

$18.00

Yuki Nigori Mango

$25.00

Soto Daiginjo Glass

$30.00

Wine

J. Lohr Cabernet Sauvignon

$15.00+

Raeburn Russian River Pinot Noir

$15.00+

J. Lohr Chardonnay

$15.00+

Cadre Stone Sauvignon Blanc

$15.00+

Segovia Verdejo Flor De Vetus

$12.00+

Jermann Italy Pinot Grigio

$17.00+

Bex Germany Riesling

$12.00+

Drappier Grande Sendree Champagne

$300.00

G.H.Mumm Champagne

$80.00

Gruet Blanc De Blancs Sauvage

$15.00+

Gruet Rose Sauvage

$15.00+

Beer

Asahi 600ml

$10.00

Hitochino Japanese Ale

$10.00

Hitochino Saison Du Japon

$10.00

Hitochino White Ale

$10.00

Hitochino Yuzu Lager

$10.00

Sapporo 650ml

$12.00

Sapporo Black 650ml

$12.00

Liquor

Absoult Elyx

$13.00

Belvedere

$15.00

Crystal Head Pride Edition

$17.00

Crystal Head Onyx

$18.00

Grey Goose

$16.00

Haku

$14.00

Ketel One

$14.00

Nikka Vodka

$13.00

Tito's Handmade Vodka

$12.00

Avion Silver

$12.00

Avion Reposado

$15.00

Avion 44

$34.00

Casamigos Blanco

$18.00

Casa Dragones Blanco

$28.00

Casa Dragones Reposado

$45.00

Casa Dragones Anejo

$55.00

Casa Dragones Sippin' Tequila

$100.00

Don Julio Blanco

$14.00

Don Julio Reposado

$16.00

Don Julio Anejo

$20.00

Don Julio 70

$26.00

Don Julio 1942

$50.00

Fortaleza Blanco

$18.00

Fortaleza Reposado

$25.00

Fortaleza Anejo

$28.00

Patron Silver

$16.00

Siete Leguas Blanco

$16.00

Siete Leguas Reposado

$18.00

Siete Leguas Anejo

$20.00

Corralejo Blanco

$14.00

Corralejo Reposado

$16.00

Corralejo Anejo

$18.00

Mandala Blanco

$20.00

Mandala Reposado

$30.00

Mandala Anejo

$40.00

Mandala Extra Anejo

$60.00

Clase Azul Reposado

$30.00

Arete Blanco

$15.00

Arete Reposado

$18.00

Arete Anejo

$23.00

JAJA Blanco

$12.00

JAJA Reposado

$14.00

JAJA Anejo

$16.00

Ocho Blanco

$18.00

Ocho Reposado

$24.00

Ocho Anejo

$28.00

1800 Cristalino

$28.00

Herradura Ultra

$22.00

Bozal Borrego

$27.00

Bozal Barril-Mexicano

$16.00

Bozal Tobala

$30.00

El Jolgorio Espadin

$30.00

El Jolgorio Barril

$36.00

El Jolgorio Mexicano

$36.00

Sotol Por Siempre

$16.00

Montelobos Espadin

$17.00

Los Javis Espadin

$15.00

Los Javis Tobala

$40.00

Los Javis Tepeztate

$40.00

Los Javis Cerrudo

$42.00

Rosaluna Espadin

$15.00

El Silencio Espadin

$15.00

Ilegal Joven

$16.00

Ilegal Reposado

$20.00

Ilegal Anejo

$26.00

Machetazo Espadin

$16.00

Casamigos Mezcal

$26.00

Bacardi Superior

$12.00

Ron Zacapa

$17.00

Reserva Diplomatico

$24.00

Zaya Rum

$14.00

Sailor Jerry

$12.00

Kraken Black Spiced Rum

$12.00

Malibu Rum

$13.00

Denizen 3

$14.00

Don Q

$11.00

Awayuki Strawberry Gin

$12.00

Beefeater

$12.00

Botanist

$14.00

Hendricks

$16.00

Empress Gin

$16.00

Tenjaku Gin

$12.00

Nikka Gin

$12.00

Nolets

$16.00

Roku Gin

$16.00

Tanqueray No. 10

$15.00

Cognac Park VSOP

$17.00

Grand Marnier

$18.00

Fernet Branca

$12.00

Fernet Franisco

$16.00

Hennessy XO Cognac

$88.00

Mr. Black

$14.00

Remy Martin 1738 Cognac

$38.00

Courvoisier

$28.00

Angel's Envy

$16.00

Basil Hayden's

$20.00

Booker's Bourbon

$26.00

Blanton's Bourbon

$22.00

Maker's Mark

$16.00

Bulleit Bourbon

$16.00

Woodford Reserve

$16.00

Yellowstone Bourbon

$16.00

E. H. Taylor Small Batch

$16.00

W. L. Weller Special Reserve

$16.00

Gentleman Jack

$20.00

Jack Daniel's 1904 Gold Medal

$300.00

Bulleit Rye

$16.00

Templeton Rye

$16.00

Whistle Piggyback 6 Year Rye

$16.00

Whistle Pig Smallbatch 10 Year Rye

$28.00

Highland Park 12

$19.00

Highland Park 18

$50.00

Monkey Shoulder

$16.00

Glenmorangie 10

$16.00

Oban 14

$30.00

Glenlivet 12

$16.00

Lagavulin 16

$36.00

The Balvenie 12 Doublewood

$25.00

The Balvenie 14 Carribean Cask

$30.00

Johnnie Walker Black Label

$16.00

Johnnie Walker Gold Label Reserve

$22.00

Johnnie Walker Green Label

$18.00

Johnnie Walker Blue Label

$35.00

Johnnie Walker Swing

$30.00

Glenfiddich 12

$18.00

Glenfiddich 18 Year Execellence

$45.00

Macallan 12 Sherry Oak Cask

$28.00

Macallan 12 Double Oak Cask

$30.00

Macallan Harmony

$64.00

Hibiki Harmony

$30.00

Hibiki 17

$1,000.00

Kaiyo "The Kuri"

$25.00

Kaiyo 7 Year "The Single"

$20.00

Kaiyo Cask Strength

$28.00

Kaiyo "The Sheri"

$42.00

KaMiKi Sakura

$26.00

KaMiKi Malt

$24.00

KaMiKi Intense

$26.00

Nikka Samurai Gold & Gold

$120.00

Teitessa 20 Yellow Edition

$75.00

Teitessa 25 Red Edition

$80.00

Jim Beam

$12.00

N/A Beverages

Bartender's Choice

$10.00

Butterfly Pea Yuzu Lemonade

$10.00

Cherry Blossom

$12.00

Evian

$7.00

Evian Sparkling

$7.00

Matcha Iced Tea

$10.00

Mexican Coke

$7.00

Tazo Black Tea Organic Darjeeling

$6.00

Tazo Green Tea Organic Zen

$6.00

Thai Iced Tea

$10.00

Ginger Ale

$4.00

Cranberry Juice

$4.00

Orange Juice

$6.00
All hours
Sunday12:00 am - 3:59 am, 11:00 am - 11:59 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday12:00 am - 3:59 am, 11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Wednesday12:00 am - 3:59 am, 11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Thursday12:00 am - 3:59 am, 11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Friday12:00 am - 3:59 am, 11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Saturday12:00 am - 3:59 am, 11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Location

13117 - 13119 Philadelphia, Whittier, CA 90601

