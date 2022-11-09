Restaurant header imageView gallery

Uptown Cafe Louisville 1624 Bardstown Rd.

review star

No reviews yet

1624 Bardstown Rd.

Louisville, KY 40205

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Linguini with Sesame Chicken and Broccoli
Caesar Salad
Chocolate Seduction

Appetizers

Black Bean Cakes

$10.00

With tart cherries and almonds on flash fried spinach topped with chipotle mayonnaise.

Fried Green Tomatoes

$9.00

Cornmeal encrusted with roasted red bell pepper aioli.

Onion Rings

$9.00

Onion rings with horseradish sauce.

Pork and Shitake Wontons

$9.00

Ground pork and shitake mushroom wontons with a five-spice dipping sauce.

Shrimp Bisque

$7.00+

Smoked Gouda and Tomatillo Queso

$10.00

Served with fresh corn chips (Gluten-Free).

Stuffed Mushroom Caps

$10.00

Filled with sausage and goat cheese, topped with a brandy brown cream sauce.

Soups of the Day

With Shiitake and white mushrooms. Gluten-Free and vegetarian.

Egg Drop

$7.00+

Pumpkin Chicken Chili

$7.00+

Salads

Caesar Salad

$7.00+

Classic with romaine lettuce, croutons, parmesan cheese and fresh cracked black pepper.

Greek Salad

$11.00

Romaine lettuce, peppers, red onions, artichoke hearts, kalamata olives, cucumbers and crumbled feta cheese with a sun-dried tomato vinaigrette.

House Salad

$6.00+

Romaine, shredded carrots, red cabbage, red onions, black olives, slivered almonds with choice of dressing.

Iceberg Wedge Salad

$11.00

Fresh iceberg wedge with spiced pecans, grape tomatoes and blue cheese dressing.

Mixed Baby Greens and Fruit

$11.00

With warm brie, apples, and almonds with a cranberry champagne vinaigrette

Pecan-Encrusted Chicken Liver Salad

$16.00

With Granny Smith apples, bacon and red onions in a brandy brown sugar glaze over mixed greens and spinach tossed with raspberry vinaigrette.

Spinach Salad

$10.50

Fresh spinach with egg, tomatoes, water chestnuts and bacon with warm soy vinaigrette.

Entrees

Basa Fish Tacos

$13.00

Blackened or fried with chipotle slaw and pico de gallo on corn tortillas (blackened gluten-free)

Chicken in Puff Pastry

$12.50

Breaded chicken with broccoli, tomatoes & mushroom in a creamy basil sauce with tomato wedges.

Grilled Sun-Dried Tomato Polenta

$16.00

Sauteed squash, red onions, bell pepper, mushroom and spinach in marinara, finished with mozzarella and parmesan.

Hot Brown

$13.50

Turkey, bacon and tomato on toast points, baked in a rich mornay sauce with fresh fruit garnish.

Poached Eggs and Bacon

$13.00

Served on an English muffin with mornay sauce and roasted red potatoes.

Salmon Croquettes

$14.00+

With orange dill hollandaise sauce, fresh vegetable medley and rice pilaf.

Stir Fried Vegtables

$15.00+

Broccoli, snow peas, red onions, carrots, water chestnuts, mushrooms and bell peppers over jasmine rice with sweet chili sauce and your choice of protein.

Maple Chipotle Pork Tenderloin Sandwhich

$12.00

Dressed on a French roll with Henry Baines mayonnaise and house made chips.

Grilled Salmon Sandwich

$14.50

Dressed on toasted marbled rye bread with whole grain mustard, tartar sauce and your choice of side.

Grilled Chicken Breast Sandwich

$12.00

Ginger, sherry, and soy marinated chicken breast dressed on a French roll with pickapeppa mayonnaise and house made chips.

Uptown Burger

$16.00

Dressed on an English muffin with your choice of pepperjack, cheddar, smoked gouda, blue, Swiss, or American cheese served with pickapeppa mayonnaise and house made chips.

Grilled Beef Tenderloin Sandwich

$17.00

With grilled onions and Henry Baines sauce on a French roll with roasted red potatoes.

Cornmeal Encrusted Basa Fish Sandwhich

$13.00

Dressed on a French roll with tartar sauce and coleslaw.

Pastas

Curried Rice Noodles

$15.00

Tofu, sautéed cabbage, broccoli, carrots, snow peas, crushed peanuts and cilantro in a coconut yellow curry.

Duck Ravioli

$15.00+

With mushrooms, pimentos, and green peppercorns in a white wine sauce.

Fusilli with Bay Scallops or Shrimp

$15.00+

With tomatoes in a basil cream sauce.

Linguini with Sesame Chicken and Broccoli

$15.00+

Sesame chicken with broccoli in a lemon cream sauce.

Smoked Salmon Bowtie Pasta

$16.00+

With spinach and capers in a lemon dill cream sauce.

Kid's Menu

Kid's Burger

$8.50

A 4-ounce patty cooked to your liking with your choice of cheese and a side item.

Kid's Chicken Fingers

$8.50

Lightly breaded and seasoned with your choice of a side item.

Kid's Pasta

$8.50

Your choice of noodle (Fusilli, Linguine, Bowtie, or Rice) with your choice of sauce - marinara, basil cream, or butter with Parmesan cheese.

Desserts

Chocolate Ganache Torte

$9.00

Rich semi-sweet chocolate filling in a toasted pecan crust with homemade caramel sauce.

Chocolate Seduction

$9.00

Rich chocolate chess filling in a flaky butter crust.

Empress Carlotta

$9.00

Chocolate genoise filled with Chantilly cream, topped with mocha buttercream and toasted almonds.

Napoleon with Fresh Fruit

$9.00

Puff pastry filled with pastry cream and served with strawberry puree.

White Chocolate Mousse

$9.00

Delicious white chocolate lightened with whipped cream on a bed of semi-sweet chocolate.

Cheesecake of the Day

Classic pumpkin pie spices in a creamy pumpkin cheesecake with whipped cream and candied ginger garnish on a graham cracker crust.

Coffee Toffee Cheesecake

$9.00

Coffee flavored cheesecake with Heath toffee bits on a graham cracker crust, finished with chocolate ganache, whipped cream, chocolate covered expresso bean and more Heath candy.

Cherry Amaretto

$9.00

Cherry topped amaretto and cherry cheesecake on a graham cracker crust finished with white chocolate shavings.

Whole Desserts

Whole Carlotta / Ganache / Concord

$75.00

Whole Cheesecake / White Chocolate Mousse

$75.00

Whole Napoleon

$108.00

Specialty Birthday Cake

$180.00

Whole Chocolate Seduction

$65.00
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

1624 Bardstown Rd., Louisville, KY 40205

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Superchefs - Louisville
orange star4.6 • 1,556
1702 Bardstown Rd Louisville, KY 40205
View restaurantnext
Wild Ginger - Highland
orange star4.6 • 1,592
1700 Bardstown Rd Louisville, KY 40205
View restaurantnext
Noche Mexican BBQ - Deer Park - Highlands
orange star4.3 • 1,945
1838 Bardstown Road Louisville, KY 40205
View restaurantnext
LouVino - Highlands
orange starNo Reviews
1606 Bardstown Road Louisville, KY 40205
View restaurantnext
Faces Bar and Bistro
orange starNo Reviews
1604 Bardstown rd louisville, KY 40205
View restaurantnext
Mark's Feed Stores- Highlands
orange starNo Reviews
1514 Bardstown Road Louisville, KY 40205
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Louisville

Ramsi's Cafe on the World
orange star4.5 • 2,330
1293 Bardstown Rd Louisville, KY 40204
View restaurantnext
Homemade Ice Cream & Pie Kitchen - Highlands
orange star4.6 • 2,086
2525 Bardstown Road Louisville, KY 40205
View restaurantnext
Noche Mexican BBQ - Deer Park - Highlands
orange star4.3 • 1,945
1838 Bardstown Road Louisville, KY 40205
View restaurantnext
Bristol Bar & Grille - Highlands
orange star4.5 • 1,787
1321 Bardstown Rd Louisville, KY 40204
View restaurantnext
Wild Ginger - Highland
orange star4.6 • 1,592
1700 Bardstown Rd Louisville, KY 40205
View restaurantnext
La Chasse
orange star4.6 • 1,211
1359 Bardstown Rd Louisville, KY 40204
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Louisville
Fern Creek
review star
Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Original Highlands
review star
Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)
Okolona
review star
Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Clifton
review star
Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
Westport
review star
Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)
The Avenue
review star
Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
West Main
review star
Avg 4 (3 restaurants)
Phoenix Hill
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
East Main
review star
Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston