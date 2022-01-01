Restaurant header imageView gallery

Uptown Flavors LLC 300 E High St

300 E High St

Pottstown, PA 19464

Order Again

Popular Items

Grilled Jerk Chicken
Mac & Cheese
Fried whiting

House Specials

Buffalo Shrimp (6)

$14.00

6 colossal shrimp breaded and cooked to perfection tossed in buffalo & topped w/ blue cheese crumbles!

Uptown Flavors Famous Tenders

$14.00

Surf & Turf Cheeseburger

$17.00

8oz Beef burger w/ American & Cheddar cheese w/ 3 grilled colossal shrimp topped w/ spicy aioli chipotle sauce! Served w/ fries

Black & Bleu

$16.00

8oz Beef burger topped w/ beef bacon fried onions & blue cheese crumbles! Served w/ fries

BBQ Bacon Cheeseburger

$15.00

8oz Beef burger topped w/ beef bacon & our famous Tangy BBQ sauce! Served w/ fries

The California Burger

$13.00

8oz Beef burger w/ American & Cheddar cheese topped w/ lettuce, tomato, onion, ketchup & mayo! Served w/ fries

Fish Hoagie

$14.00

10in roll paired with 2 pieces of fried whiting topped w/ lettuce, tomato, onion & spicy aioli chipotle sauce!

Fish Sandwich

$10.00

2 pieces of fried whiting served on potato bread!

Salmon Cheesesteak

$17.00

8oz grilled salmon chopped on a 10in roll w/ peppers, onions & aioli chipotle sauce!

Lam Cheesesteak

$17.00

Uptown Supreme

$17.00

9oz grilled catfish chopped on a 10in roll w/ peppers onions & aioli chipotle sauce!

Uptown Supreme w/ Shrimp

$23.00

9oz grilled catfish chopped on 10in roll w/ peppers onions shrimp & aioli chipotle sauce!

.75 Wings min 12 (2-6pm)

$9.00Out of stock

Wings (10) (6-9pm)

$13.00Out of stock

Crab Balls (4)

$13.50Out of stock

Four Fried grab balls paired w/ our Aioli Chipotle sauce!

Mozzarella sticks (6)

$7.25

Seafood Egg rolls (2)

$13.00

Fish & Grits

$15.00

Crab And Shrimp Fries

$17.00

Soul Food Plates

Blackened Salmon

$25.00

Fried whiting

$22.00

Grilled Jerk Chicken

$19.00

Chicken & Pancakes

$16.00Out of stock

Fried Jumbo Shrimp (6)

$21.00

Grilled Jumbo Shrimp (6)

$24.00

Fried Chicken Wings (4)

$21.00

Fried Chicken Breast

$18.00

Fried Salmon

$25.00

Fried Catfish

$24.00

Grilled catfish

$24.00Out of stock

16oz Porter House

$26.50

Grilled Lamb

$26.50

Sides

Seasoned Fries

$5.00

Mac & Cheese

$6.50

Sweet Potatoes

$5.00

Collard Greens

$5.00

Mommas Beans

$5.00Out of stock

Double Portion of Mac & Cheese

$3.50

String Beans

$5.00

Yellow Rice

$5.00

Shrimp (6)

$10.00

Half dozen of shrimp either fried or grilled!

Single Wing

$2.75

Single Whiting

$2.75

Tangy BBQ

$0.50

Sweet Chili Glaze

$0.50

Buffalo

$0.50

Mango Haberno

$0.50

Lemon Pepper Buffalo

$0.50

Old Bay (dry)

$0.50

Jerk (dry)

$0.50

Lemon Pepper (dry)

$0.50

Piece of Salmon

$12.00

Ranch

$0.50

Blue Cheese Crumbles

$1.00

Spicy Chipotle Aioli

$1.00

Single catfish

$4.50

Fried or grilled each piece is about 7 to 9 oz!

Piece of breast

$4.50

Tuna Mac Salad

$8.50Out of stock

Desserts

Banana Crumble Strawberry Cheesesteak

$8.00

Red Velvet Cake

$6.00Out of stock

Banana Pudding

$6.00Out of stock

Strawberry Banana Pudding

$7.00Out of stock

Drinks

Water

$2.00

Soda

$2.50Out of stock

Gatorade

$3.00Out of stock

Tropical Lemonade

$5.00

Rice

Salmon Rice

$20.00

Contains rice, sweet peppers, cherry peppers, red onions, and sun dried cranberries topped with our sweet chili glazed sauce

Shrimp Rice

$17.00

Contains rice, sweet peppers, cherry peppers, red onions, and sun dried cranberries topped with our sweet chili glazed sauce

Whiting Rice

$13.00

Contains rice, sweet peppers, cherry peppers, red onions, and sun dried cranberries topped with our sweet chili glazed sauce

Chicken Rice

$15.00

Contains rice, sweet peppers, cherry peppers, red onions, and sun dried cranberries topped with our sweet chili glazed sauce

All hours
Sunday2:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday2:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday2:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday2:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday2:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday2:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday2:00 pm - 9:00 pm
We are a soul food restaurant located in a small town near you!!!

300 E High St, Pottstown, PA 19464

