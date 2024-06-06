Uptown Gelato and Boba 89 Main Street
Andover, MA 01810
ICE CREAM
Ice Cream Sundaes
- Build-Your-Own Sundae
It's time to build your dream sundae! Pick your Ice Cream Flavors, Toppings & Sauces! 3 Toppings, 1 Sauce & Whipped Cream included.$7.95
- Caramel Brownie Sundae
Anyone that loves a good brownie, won’t be able to resist this sundae. It kicks off with our creamy Caramel Brownie Gelato, along with Chocolate Sauce, Caramel Sauce, Brownie Bites, Homemade Brownie Bits & Whipped Cream.$7.95
- Cookie Monster Sundae
Our twist on a delicious Cookie Dough Sundae. It begins with Blue Monster Gelato, joined by Chocolate Sauce, Cookie Dough Bites, Homemade Chocolate Chip Cookie Bits & Whipped Cream.$7.95
- Mangonada Madness Sundae
The first and only Mangonada Sundae, guaranteed to leave any Mangonada lover happy. It all begins with our delicious, Dairy Free Mango Sorbet, mixed with Tajin Seasoning, Chamoy Sauce, Mango Chunks & Topped with a Tamarindo Candy Stick.$7.95
- Nutella Dream Sundae
If you like Nutella, you’re in for a serious treat. Jumping off with Nutella Gelato, blended with Chocolate Sauce, Nutella Sauce, Strawberries, Bits of Hazelnuts & Whipped Cream.$7.95
- Oreo Obsession Sundae
An Oreo lover’s dream come true. First, our Cookies & Cream Gelato, mixed with Chocolate Sauce, Marshmallow Sauce, Whole Oreos, Crushed Oreos & Whipped Cream.$7.95
- Reese's Lover Sundae
A must try for any Reese’s fan. This sundae includes Reese's Peanut Butter Gelato accompanied by Chocolate Sauce, Peanut Butter Sauce, Mini Reese’s Cups & Whipped Cream.$7.95
- Rice Krispies Sundae
Do you love Rice Krispies? If so, this sundae is going to make you go bonkers. Our Birthday Cake Gelato, mixed in with Marshmallow Sauce, Mini Marshmallows, Rice Krispies, Confetti Sprinkles, Topped with Whipped Cream.$7.95
- S’mores Sundae
Your favorite campfire treat, but in a sundae. Starts with Chocolate Chip & Classic Chocolate Gelato with Chocolate Sauce, Marshmallow Sauce, Marshmallows, Chocolate S’mores Bites, Graham Cracker Bits & Whipped Cream.$7.95
- Strawberry Cheesecake Sundae
Cheesecake lovers unite! We have the sundae for you. Beginning with Strawberry Cheesecake Gelato, along with Strawberry Sauce, Strawberries, Graham Cracker Pieces & Whipped Cream.$7.95
Ice Cream & Sorbet
- Ice Cream - Gelato
Our Homemade Gelato is great if you're craving a delicious frozen dessert. *Friendly Reminder - Gelato sizes are smaller than the average Ice Cream size. The sizes might be smaller, but the flavor is double!$4.95
- Sorbet (DAIRY FREE)*
Our Homemade Sorbet is great if you're desiring a dairy free, fruit packed, frozen dessert *Friendly Reminder - Sorbet sizes are smaller than the average Ice Cream size. The sizes might be smaller, but the flavor is double!$5.50
DRINKS
Frappes & Sorbet Slushies
Coffee, Chai & More
- Hot Coffee
Fresh brewed coffee, made to order. Enjoy it black or with any additional add-ons.$3.49
- Iced Coffee
Our freshly brewed iced coffee is served over ice with your choice of cream, sugar & flavor shots.$3.75
- Vietnamese Iced Coffee
Delicious, authentic Vietnamese coffee made from fresh Cafe Du Monde grounds and a mixture of condensed milk, cream and sugar.$4.97
- Iced Matcha Latte
Smooth and creamy matcha, sweetened just right and served with milk over ice.$4.95
- Taro Hot Cocoa
Our delicious, award-winning hot chocolate. Similar to a traditional hot cocoa, but with an infusion of taro.$3.95
- Frozen Vanilla Chai Shake
Taking your amazing cup of Chai to the next level by blending it up as a frozen treat! A blend of black tea, spiced with cinnamon and cloves, combined with cream. Giving this shake the perfect balance of sweet and spicy.$6.50
- Iced Vanilla Chai Latte
A perfect blend of black tea, spiced with cinnamon and cloves, combined with chilled milk for the perfect balance of sweet and spicy. An immaculate cup of Chai.$4.75
Specialty Drinks
- Oreo Monster
A sensationally delicious Oreo milkshake. Made with cocoa, chocolate syrup, Oreos & topped with fluffy whipped cream.$6.50
- Cocoa Caramel Shake
The perfect pairing of chocolate and caramel to make a delicious milkshake.$6.50
- Mangonada
A Mexican fruit drink - chamoy sauce, mangoes, and chili powder and is decorated with a tamarind straw.$7.95
- Espresso Frappe$6.50
- Water Bottle$1.97
Bubble Teas
- Thai Tea
Thai tea is a delicious staple in Thailand. A sweet and creamy beverage made with spice loaded black tea, cream and sugar. The spiced tea mix gives it a vibrant orange-red color.$5.50
- Matcha Green Tea
Matcha is mostly described as being similar to a cup of coffee, but more of a mellow, earthy taste. A bitter beginning, but after it settles down, the bitterness fades and you get a smooth, sweet finish.$5.50
- Taro
A perfect pairing of vanilla with a touch of nuttiness. Some even say Taro reminds them of a delcious and sweet vanilla almond milk. It not only tastes amazing, but also looks beautiful!$5.50
- Honeydew
Sweet & honeydew loaded. A taste of melon with a hint of honey.$5.50
- Coconut
Creamy coconut flavor explosion. Refreshing, sweet & tasty, with a small bite of pinapple.$5.50
- Mango
A sweet, creamy & mango packed. Enjoy this tropical, tangy fan favorite.$5.50
- Strawberry
Every strawberry milk lover's dream is in this drink. A perfect pairing of strawberries and delicious frothy milk.$5.50
Bubble Tea Shakes
- Coconut
Creamy coconut flavor explosion. Refreshing, sweet & tasty, with a small bite of pinapple.$5.95
- Honeydew
Sweet & honeydew loaded. A taste of melon with a hint of honey.$5.95
- Lychee
Fantastic combo of sweet & herbal. The Lychee bubble tea is creamy and infused with a delicious sweet and sourness.$5.95
- Mango
Sweet, creamy & mango packed. Enjoy this tropical, tangy fan favorite.$5.95
- Matcha Green Tea
Matcha is mostly described as being similar to a cup of coffee, but more of a mellow, earthy taste. A bitter beginning, but after it settles down, the bitterness fades and you get a smooth, sweet finish.$5.95
- Taro
A perfect pairing of vanilla with a touch of nuttiness. Some even say Taro reminds them of a delcious and sweet vanilla almond milk. It not only tastes amazing, but also looks beautiful!$5.95
Fruity Bubble Teas
- Lychee
Fantastic combo of sweet & herbal. The Lychee fruity bubble tea is juicy, refreshing & infused with a delicious sweet & sourness.$5.50
- Mango
Our mango fruity bubble tea is juicy, sweet & succulent. An explosion of freshness and mouthwatering ripe mangoes.$5.50
- Passionfruit
Passion fruit has a unique taste that is both sweet and tart. Citrusy with hints of melon, pineapple & kiwi.$5.50
- Peach
The peach fruity bubble tea is delicate with floral sweetness. Refreshing with sweetness & slight bitterness.$5.50
- Raspberry
Refreshing with a mix of sweetness & tartness. A flavor bomb with a slight floral taste.$5.50
- Strawberry
Our strawberry fruity bubble tea is sweet & juicy. A refreshing flavor blasted berry deliciousness.$5.50
Fruit Smoothies
- Banana Strawberry
This perfect mix combines irresistibly sweet and tart strawberry flavor with rich, creamy banana. This nostalgic flavor evokes the taste of long and lazy summer days and is sure to satisfy your tastebuds.$5.95
- Mango
Perfecty sweet and tart mango flavor, with a gorgeous orange color. Crafted from perfectly balanced, sweet and tangy Kent mangos, it will have you loving every sip.$5.95
- Pina Colada
Perfectly combining tangy, sweet pineapple flavor with creamy coconut juices. Bursting with fresh, tropical flavor, taste the flavors of warm island breezes.$5.95
- Strawberry
Our strawberry smoothie delivers an irresistibly sweet and tart strawberry flavor, with a vivid pink color.$5.95
Milk Teas
Energy Refreshers
- Aloha Blue
Delicious Blue Raspberry + Pineapple infused with Red Bull.$5.75
- Berry Burst
Heavenly berry mix of Strawberry + Raspberry infused with Red Bull.$5.75
- Caribbean Craze
Mouthwatering Mango + Passion Fruit + Pineapple infused with Red Bull.$5.75
- Fruit Punch
Flavor loaded Berry Fruit Punch infused with Red Bull.$5.75
- Green Goblin
Tasty Green Apple + Blue Raspberry infused with Red Bull.$5.75
- Piña Paradise
An island lover's dream. Pineapple + Coconut infused with Red Bull.$5.75
Refreshers
- Classic - Iced Tea
Our premium, in-house brewed tea is shaken with ice. It's the ideal iced tea—a rich and refreshing beverage to start the day off right.$3.95
- Raspberry Lime Ricky
Our Raspberry Lime Rickey is a refreshingly tart combination of fresh lime juice, raspberry, simple syrup and seltzer.$5.50
- Mango
This sweet, tangy, and refreshing iced tea makes the perfect summer drink! Our in-house brewed green tea, shaken with mango blend.$4.95
- Passion Fruit
This tasty green tea blend combines the tropical, fruity flavor of passionfruit with the uplifting and fresh taste of green tea. The aroma is sweet and the fruity taste is well balanced with a touch of citrusy tones.$4.95
- Strawberry
This strawberry tea is one of best sellers. Tart, sweet and full of flavor. Blended strawberry with in-house brewed green tea makes an immaculate, refreshing concoction.$4.95
- Raspberry
Our raspberry tea is a blend of fresh, crisp in-house brewed green tea with sweetly tart raspberry flavor. Very candy-like aroma, delicately tangy and jammy raspberry taste.$4.95
- Lychee
Our lychee green tea makes a refreshing cold brew. Lychee is a delicious Asian fruit, making this beverage perfect for an afternoon pick-me-up.$4.95
- Peach
This boldly flavored iced tea—made with a combination of our peach-flavored blend and in-house brewed green tea. Hand-shaken with ice—brings you refreshing vibes.$4.95
- Rosewater$4.95
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
89 Main Street, Andover, MA 01810