Uptown & Humboldt - RINO 3501 Wazee St #100
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Uptown & Humboldt is a restaurant founded upon a love and passion for travel, community, and wander. Our menu included eclectic varieties of food from around the world. Prepare you taste buds to enjoy a "Taste of Our Travels."
Location
3501 Wazee St #100, Denver, CO 80216
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
BEST BURGERS IN DENVER! Prove me wrong..... SLATER’S 50/50
No Reviews
3600 Blake Street Denver, CO 80205
View restaurant