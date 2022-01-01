Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mediterranean

Uptown Market Restaurant

60 Reviews

$$

4465 Connecticut Ave, NW

Washington, DC 20008

Order Again

Popular Items

Fried Shrimp
Uptown Burger
BBQ Pork Sandwich

PATIO SANGRIA

Joe Tea

$2.99

Vita Coconut Water

$3.19

Apple Juice

$3.49

Fiji Water

$3.99

BURGERS & SANDWICHES

BBQ Pork Sandwich

BBQ Pork Sandwich

$12.99

Slow cooked pulled pork, bbq sauce with house slaw on brioche bun.

Crab Cake Sandwich

Crab Cake Sandwich

$19.95Out of stock

5 oz jumbo lump crab cake on brioche bun with remoulade sauce, tomato, onion, and lettuce

Uptown Burger

Uptown Burger

$16.00

8oz blend of chuck, brisket, and short rib. Topped with green leaf lettuce, tomato, and remoulade, on a brioche bun

FLATBREADS

Not Your Everyday Pizza! Crisp flavourful flatbread crust topped with only the freshest ingredients finished in our hearth oven
Alton Flatbread large

Alton Flatbread large

$14.99

Flatbread topped with roasted eggplant, sweet peppers, onions, olives, and cheese. Made with artisan dough in our hearthstone oven. Serves up to 2ppl.

Brandywine Flatbread large

Brandywine Flatbread large

$12.99

Flatbread topped with marinara tomato sauce and house cheese blend. Made with artisan dough in our hearthstone oven. Serves up to 2ppl.

Davenport Flatbread large

Davenport Flatbread large

$15.99

Flatbread topped with serrano ham, arugula, house cheese blend, and marinara sauce. Made with artisan dough in our hearthstone oven. Serves up to 2ppl.

Fesenden Flatbread large

Fesenden Flatbread large

$15.99

Flatbread topped with tomato sauce, Italian sausage, Nueske's bacon, and house cheese blend. Made with artisan dough in our hearthstone oven. Serves up to 2ppl.

Porter Flatbread large

Porter Flatbread large

$14.95

Flatbread topped with a blend of smoked gouda, ricotta, goat cheese, and provolone. Made with artisan dough in our hearthstone oven. Serves up to 2ppl.

Yuma Flatbread large

Yuma Flatbread large

$14.99

Flatbread topped with roasted mushrooms, caramelized onions, and truffle oil. Made with artisan dough in our hearthstone oven. Serves up to 2ppl.

HOUSE FAVORITES

Fish & Chips

Fish & Chips

$13.99

Crispy battered hake with fries and remoulade sauce

Fried Shrimp

Fried Shrimp

$13.99

Crispy battered shrimp with fries & garlic aiola

Spaghetti Bolognese

$18.50Out of stock

Traditional bolognese of ground beef, veal and pork simmered in tomato and red wine with pasta and grated parmigiano reggiano

POKE BOWLS

Lana'i Poke Bowl

Lana'i Poke Bowl

Traditional ginger scallion oil, chili flakes, sweet onion, tempura crisps, sesame seeds, pickled ginger, wakame salad, sticky rice.

Maui Poke Bowl

Maui Poke Bowl

Spicy kewpie mayo, tobiko roe, nori, tempura crisps, green onions, sesame seeds, pickled ginger, wakame salad, sticky rice.

O'ahu Poke Bowl

O'ahu Poke Bowl

Shoyu sauce, tempura crisps, onions, garlic & onion chips, sesame seeds, pickled ginger, wakame salad, sticky rice.

SOUPS

Chicken Noodle

Chicken Noodle

$12.00Out of stock

Pulled roasted chicken, carrots, celery, noodles in house-made chicken broth

Gazpacho

Gazpacho

$8.00

Refreshing cold Spanish-style soup made from tomatoes, vegetables, and spices

Reservations
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Online Ordering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout
Sunday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
The Restaurant at Uptown Market is back with a new dinner menu featuring casual Spanish tapas, small plates, fresh squeezed margaritas, and house made sangria. Enjoy a breezy, casual Spanish experience on our patio or in our dining room. Uptown is the perfect spot to unwind after work or on the weekend with perfectly cooked garlic shrimp, rustic country bread with fresh tomato, roasted peppers, eggplant and a fresh, house made glass of sangria - frozen or on the rocks. Dinner is seated, reservations encouraged.

4465 Connecticut Ave, NW, Washington, DC 20008

Directions

