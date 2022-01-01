Uptown Pubhouse 114 N. Leroux St.

Uptown Pubhouse imageView gallery

Uptown Pubhouse

354 Reviews

$$

114 N. Leroux St.

Flagstaff, AZ 86001

Bottles & Cans

St. Pauli Girl (Germany)

$4.00

Budweiser

$4.00

Coors Light

$4.00

Coors Original

$4.00

Corona Extra

$4.00

Montucky Cold Snack

$4.00

Belles Two Hearted

$6.00

Blackcherry

$5.00

Mango

$5.00

Holidaily Hazy IPA

$6.00

Holidaily Blonde

$6.00

Wine

Freixenet Cava

$7.00

Old Soul Chardonnay

$6.00

Old Soul Pinot Noir

$6.00

OZV Red Blend

$6.00

Prosecco

$6.00

Mead

Drinking Horn Pomegranate

$8.00

SPECIALTY COCKTAILS

Chocolate Pecan Spirit

$7.00

Hot Apple Pie

$7.00

Hot Toddy

$7.00

Long Island

$7.00

Godfather

$10.00

The Dublin Donkey

$8.00

Gin Rickey

$6.00

Rye Highball

$6.00

Stayin Alive

$5.00

Grateful Dead

$5.00

Burgers

Old School Burger

$11.00

A classic quarter-pound burger deliciously seasoned and grilled. Served with lettuce, tomato, cheddar cheese, and red onion.

The Dubliner

$13.00

A quarter-pound hamburger patty with house-made corned beef, bacon, red onion, grain mustard, tomato, and lettuce.

The Dougie

$13.00

Made popular by one of our regulars, this patty comes with cheddar cheese, bacon, and grilled red onions, topped with an over easy egg!

The Country

$13.00

Big, bold flavors give this burger attitude! Served with green chili aioli, bacon, fried onion rings, cheddar, and Swiss cheese, topped with barbecue sauce.

The Paddy Melt

$12.00

The Impossible Veggie Burger

$16.00

An impossibly delicious vegan patty seasoned to perfection, served with lettuce, tomato, and red onion.

Pubhouse Staples

Uptown Fish and Chips

$15.00

Four pieces of haddock, battered and fried. Served with tartar sauce and a lemon wedge.

Chicken Strip Basket

$14.00

Four panko breaded chicken tenders made in-house served with your choice of dipping sauce.

Catering

$600.00

Sandwiches

Famous Corned Beef Reuben

$13.00

House-made corned beef served on marble rye and topped with sauerkraut, Thousand Island dressing, and Swiss cheese.

Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$8.00

Cheddar cheese on white bread grilled on the flat top. Add extra veggies for $.50.

Southwest Turkey Bacon Sandwhich

$13.00

Uptown BLT

$10.00

Bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayo between grilled white bread.

Veggie Melt

$10.00

Fresh Salads

Chicken & Bacon Salad

$10.00

Romaine leaves with roasted chicken, diced tomatoes, red onion, bacon bits, olives, and cucumbers. Served with your choice of dressing.

Side Salad

$4.00

Fries & Tots

Poutine

$11.00

A pile of French fries topped with cheese curds, drenched with beef gravy, and topped with chives.

Curried Fries or Tots

$8.00

English curry served over a pile of French fries and topped with chives.

Chili Cheese Fries

$10.00

Fresh beef chili served over French fries and topped with nacho cheese and chives.

Cheese Fries or Tots

$8.00

Nacho cheese over a pile of French fries and topped with chives.

Tot-chos

$12.00

Tater tots covered in nacho cheese with diced tomatoes, roasted chicken breast, jalapenos, black olives, salsa verde, sour cream, and chives.

Sides

French Fries

$6.00

Tater Tots

$6.00

Onion Rings

$6.00

Extras

Add Gravy

$1.50

Add Nacho Cheese

$1.50

Add Curry

$1.50

Desserts

Deep Dish Cookie à la mode

$9.00

A freshly baked chocolate chip cookie served in a cast iron skillet topped with a scoop of creamy vanilla ice cream and smothered in chocolate sauce.

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 2:00 am
Monday8:00 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 2:00 am
Thursday8:00 am - 2:00 am
Friday8:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday8:00 am - 2:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

114 N. Leroux St., Flagstaff, AZ 86001

Directions

