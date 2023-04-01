Main picView gallery

Uptown Sports Club

1200 E 6th St

Austin, TX 78702

Food

Pastries

Coffee Cake (V)

$6.00

Lemon Pound Cake(GF)

$6.00

Butter Croissant

$5.50

Kouign-Amann

$6.00

Savory Danish

$7.00

Snacks and Sides

Crudite

$8.00

SEASONAL VEGETABLES WITH GREEN GODDESS DRESSING

Salad

$10.00

SEASONAL MIX OF GOODIES WITH A DIJON VINAGRETTE

Wedge Salad

$14.00

ICEBERG LETTUCE, BACON, BLUE CHEESE, TOMATOES, AND GREEN ONION WITH HOUSE RANCH

Zapps Chips

$3.00

ASSORTED VARITIES

Potato Salad

$4.00

BUTTERMILK AND HERBS

Red Beans and Rice

$6.00

Fries

$8.00

SERVED WITH KETCHUP

Raw Bar

Raw Oysters

EAST COAST OYSTER WITH COCKTAIL SAUCE, MINONETTE, HORERADISH

Shrimp Cocktail

$14.00

POACHED GULF SHRIMP W/ COCKTAIL SAUCE

Crab Louie

$24.00

Smoked Trout Dip

$18.00

Cavier

Petite Plateaux

$50.00

Grand Plateaux

$105.00

Sandwiches

Hot Roast Beef

$16.00

TENDER ROAST BEEF WITH BRISKET DEBRIS GRAVY AND HORSERADISH SAUCE. (COMES FULY DRESS- LETTUCE, TOMATO AND PICKLES)

Shrimp

$16.00

FRIED GULF SHRIP WITH GARLIC AIOLI. (COMES FULY DRESS- LETTUCE, TOMATO AND PICKLES)

Sports Club

$16.00

HOUSEMADE SLICED ROAST BEEF, SMOKED TURKEY, BACON AND CHEESE. (COMES FULY DRESS- LETTUCE, TOMATO AND PICKLES)

Veggie

$12.00

FRIED VEGGIE PATTY, BROCCOLI RABE AND CHEESE. (COMES FULY DRESS- LETTUCE, TOMATO AND PICKLES)

Soups

Gumbo

CHICKEN, SAUSAGE WITH RICE

Family Meal

$6.00

Entrees

Steak Frites

$18.00Out of stock

POST OAKGRILLED HANGER STEAK WITH FRIES AND GREENS

Brisket Boudain

$12.00Out of stock

BRISKET BOUDAIN WITH SALTINES

Uptown Burger

$6.00Out of stock

DRY AGED BEEF, AMERICAN SHEESE, TOASTED BUN WITH FRIES

Desserts

Bread Pudding

$8.00

Panna Cotta

$8.00

Side Sauces

SIDE RANCH

SIDE COCKTAIL SAUCE

SIDE MINONETTE

SIDE AIOLI

SIDE THOUSAND ISLAND

SIDE GREEN GODDESS

SIDE HORSERADISH CREAM

SIDE DIJON VIN

SIDE ZESTA

Non-Alcoholic Beverages

Soda

Coke

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Squirt

$2.50Out of stock

Fever Tree Ginger Beer

$3.00

Rambler

$2.50

Juice

Orange Juice

$5.00

Grapefruit Juice

$5.00

Pineapple Juice

$5.00

Lemonade

$5.00

Freeze

Orange and Cream

$12.00

290 Grams Ice Cream 3 oz Orange Juice 2.5 oz Orange Concentrate Garnish: expressed orange peel twisted upright

Cherry Jubilee

$12.00Out of stock

290 Grams Ice Cream 3 oz Tart Cherry Juice 1 oz Luxardo Cherry Juice 1/3 tsp. Almond Extract Garnish: 1 Lux Cherry on a USC pick

Choc / Chicory

$12.00Out of stock

290 Grams Ice Cream 3 oz Chicory tea 1 oz Chocolate Syrup (2 pumps) Garnish: DUST with Coco Powder

Cafe

Hot Chocolate

$3.00

Iced Hot Chocolate

$3.00

Chocolate Milk

$3.00

Milk

$2.50

Coffee & Tea

Coffee

House Coffee Drip

$3.50

Cold Brew Coffee

$4.00

Single Source Pour Over

$5.00

House Dbl Espresso

$3.00

Single Source Dbl Espresso

$3.00

Americano

$4.00

Latte

$5.00

Mocha

$5.50

Cappuccino

$4.50

Cortado

$4.50

Flat White

$4.50

Red Eye

$5.00

Tea

Chai Latte

$4.50

Matcha Latte

$4.75

Dirty Chai Latte

$6.00

Black Iced Tea

$3.50

Herbal Iced Tea

$3.50

Hot Tea

$3.75

Beer

Draft Beer

Meanwhile Custom Lager

$3.50+

ABGB Industry Pilsner

$4.00+

Pinthouse Scorpion Disco

$5.00+

Live Oak Hefewiezen

$4.00+

Canned Beer

ABW Amber Vision

$8.00

Anchor Steam

$8.00

Common Dry Cider

$8.00

Crispy Buisness

$8.00

Live Oak Pilsner

$8.00

Lone Star

$4.00

Meanwhile Secret Beach

$12.00

Parks and Rec

$8.00

Pinthouse Electric Jellyfish

$15.00

St Elmo Carl

$8.00

Coors Banq

$5.00

N/A Beer

St. Elmo Hop Water

$6.00

Athletic Wild Run IPA

$6.00

Nicks Near Beer

$6.00

Shot / Beer, Hammer Down!!

8oz Meanwhile / Hammer Down

$6.00

Liquor

Bourbon/Rye

* W - Hammer Down

$9.00

Blantons

$18.00Out of stock

Crown Royal

$12.00

EH Taylore

$18.00

Elijah Craig Barrel Proof

$18.00

Makers Mark

$10.00

Nine Banded Wheated

$10.00

Old Bardstown Bonded

$10.00

Russels 10 yr

$14.00

Weller 12 yr Bourbon

$12.00

* W - George Dickel Rye

$9.00

Balcones Rye 100

$14.00

Basil Hayden Dark Rye

$12.00

Bulleit Rye 95

$10.00

High West Dbl Rye

$12.00

Milam & Greene Port Cask Rye

$16.00

Old Pepper Single Barrel Rye

$16.00

Willet 4yr Rye

$18.00

Scotch/Irish/Japanese

W- Copper Dog

$9.00

Balvenie 14 Caribbean Cask

$30.00

Glenlivet French Oak 15 yr

$30.00

Johnnie Walker Black

$12.00

Laphroaig 10 yr

$22.00

Macallan 12 yr

$26.00

Nikka Coffey Malt

$26.00

Powers Irish Whiskey

$10.00

Suntory Toki

$12.00

Gin

W - Fords Gin

$9.00

Aviation

$10.00

Bols Genever

$10.00

Bombay Sapphire

$10.00

Hendrick's

$12.00

Monkey 47

$18.00

Nikka Coffey Gin

$16.00

Plymouth Fin Navy

$10.00

Tangueray London Dry

$10.00

The Botanist

$12.00

Hayman

$14.00

Rum

W - Plantation 3 Star White

$9.00

Gosling Black Seal Rum

$9.00

Novo Fogo Cachaca

$10.00

Plantation Pineapple

$12.00

Rhum Niesson Blanc

$12.00

Rum Fire

$10.00

Smith and Cross

$10.00

Old New Orleans Cajun Spice

$12.00

Tequila/Mezcal

W - Espolon Blanco

$9.00

Fortaleza Blanco

$18.00

Lalo Blanco

$12.00

Ocho Plata

$14.00

Siete Leguas Blanco

$15.00

Siembra Valles Ancestra

$30.00

W- Espolon Reposado

$12.00

Fortaleza Reposado

$18.00

Ocho Repo

$18.00

W- Don Julio Anejo

$22.00

Don Julio 1942

$50.00

W - Union

$12.00

Illegal Mezcal Joven

$14.00

Illegal Mezcal Reposado

$16.00

Del Maguey Vida Mezcal Joven

$15.00

W- Desert Door Sotol

$12.00

Marfa Spirits Chihuahuan Desert Sotol

$16.00

Por Siempre Sotol

$14.00

Vodka

W -Monopolowa

$9.00

HAKU

$10.00

Titos

$10.00

Grey Goose

$12.00

High Desert Cactus

$12.00

Ketel One

$12.00

Brandy/Cognac

W-Lairds Apple Brandy 100

$11.00

W - Sainte Louise Brandy

$11.00

Barsol Pisco

$14.00

Hennessy VS

$20.00

P.F. Cru De Cognac 1840

$16.00

Liqueurs/Cordials/Vermouth

W- Dolin Vermouth, Dry

$9.00

W- Cocchi Torino Vermouth, Sweet

$9.00

Carpano Antica, Vermouth, Sweet

$14.00

Cocchi Americano, White

$10.00

Cocchi Rosa Americano, Red

$10.00

Dolin Blac, Vermouth, White

$10.00

Amaro Montenegro

$10.00

Amaro Nonino

$14.00

Aperol

$10.00

Averna Liter

$10.00

Campari

$10.00

Cynar

$10.00

Fernet Branca

$12.00

Borghetti Espresso

$10.00

Mr. Black's Cold Brew

$10.00

Ancho Reyes

$10.00

Ancho Verde

$10.00

Benedictine

$12.00

Chartreuse Green

$18.00

Chartreuse Yellow

$12.00

Clement Coconut

$10.00

Cointreau

$9.00

Dolin Genepy

$10.00

Giffard Abricot Du Rousillon

$10.00

Giffard Pamplemousse

$10.00

Hoodoo Chicory

$10.00

Liquor 43

$10.00

Luxardo Maraschino

$12.00

Pernod Absinthe

$18.00

Pierre Ferrand Dry Curacao

$12.00

Rothman Violettes

$10.00

St. Germain Elderflower

$10.00

Tempus Fugit Cacao

$10.00

Ramazzotti Rosato

$12.00

Non - Alch Spirits

Spiritless KY 74

$12.00

Ritual Zero Proof Gin

$12.00

Seeplip Spice 94

$12.00

Cocktails

Signature Cocktails

Corkscrew Punch

$16.00

El Jardinero

$15.00

Good Sport

$16.00

Rope a Dope

$15.00

Uptown

$16.00

Cognac French 75

$16.00

1 oz Pierre Ferrand Ambre Cognac .25 oz Lemon Juice .25 oz Simple Syrup 4 oz Sparkling

Martini

$4.00

Negroni AF

$18.00

1.25 oz Botanists Gin 1 oz Contratto 1 oz Carpano Antica Build in mixing glass. Serve in coup - float with sparkling Mod option - serve over fat ice

Old Fashioned

$3.00

Sazerac

$3.00

.25 oz Demerara Sugar 15d Peychaud’s 2oz Rye Method: Mist DOF glass with Absinth then add ice to chill. In mixing glass, .25 oz Dem 15-20 Dash Peychaud’s Add rye, stir without ice stir to combine Stir with ice, then pour into absinthe rinsed, chilled glass. Glass: Neat glass. Garnish: Oil expressed from lemon peel crowned the official cocktail of New Orleans the first Sazeracs were made with French brandy—Sazerac de Forge et Fils, to be exact. And it’s known that those first Sazeracs contained Peychaud’s bitters, a bright-red concoction with flavors of gentian and anise that was invented by New Orleans resident Antoine Peychaud.

Uptown's Vieux Carre

$16.00

Classic Cocktails & Such

Aperol Spritz

$12.00

Aviation

$3.00

Created by Hugo Ensslin, head bartender at the Wallick hotel of NYC in 1911. 2oz Dry Gin .75oz Maraschino .75oz Lemon Juice Bar spoon to float Creme de Violette Method: Shake, fine strain Glass: Nick & Nora Garnish: Dropped Luxardo cherry

Bee Knees

$3.00Out of stock

2oz Gin .75oz Lemon Juice .75oz Honey Syrup Method: Shake with large cube and single strain. Glass: Nick & Nora Garnish: Lemon Peel Prohibition-era cocktail featuring gin, lemon juice and honey. The unique name is a convention of the time: The phrase “bee’s knees” was popular slang used to call something excellent or outstanding.

Blood and Sand

$3.00

1 oz Copper Dog 3/4 oz orange juice 3/4 oz Cocchi Torino sweet vermouth 3/4 oz Heering cherry liqueur Garnish: orange peel a classic scotch-based cocktail. probability, it was named for a 1922 movie starring Rudolph Valentino, the silent-film star known as “The Latin Lover.”Valentino’s performance in Blood and Sand is said to have been one of his finest,

Bloody Mary

$3.00

Boulevardier

$3.00

Brandy Crusta

$8.00

2oz Brandy .75oz Lemon Juice .5oz Triple Sec .25oz Maraschino 1d Angostura Method: Shake and fine strain. Glass: Sugar Crusted Coupe Garnish: Lemon Peel lining inside of Coupe Created in New Orleans in between 1850 and 1852). Historically, this cocktail is significant because it bridged the gap between the original formula for a cocktail (see: Old Fashioned) and a punch, thus introducing the idea of citrus into the world of cocktails.

Brooklyn

$3.00

2oz Rye Whiskey .5 Dry Vermouth .25oz Maraschino .25oz China China Method: Stir, Strain Glass: Nick & Nora Garnish: Lemon Twist Variation- Bensonhurst: Substitute Cynar for China China elegant classic, essentially a modified Manhattan with a touch of Martinez,

Caipirinha

$14.00

Brazil’s national drink made with fresh lime juice, sugar and cachaça—a spirit as central to Brazilian identity as samba, soccer and carnival. Cachaça is also the country’s national spirit,

Carajillo

$12.00

1.5 oz Cold Brew Concentrate 1.5 oz Licor 43 Hard Shake serve on the rocks unless you upsell to Fat Ice Garnish: Expressed Orange Swath

Cognac French 75

$16.00

1 oz Pierre Ferrand Ambre Cognac .25 oz Lemon Juice .25 oz Simple Syrup 4 oz Sparkling

Corpse Reviver #2

$3.00

.75oz Dry Gin .75oz Cointreau .75oz Cocchi Americano .75oz Lemon Juice Absinthe Spray Method: Shake all ingredients but Absinthe and fine strain into Absinthe sprayed glass. Glass: Nick & Nora Garnish: Absinthe mist (on top) and dropped Maraschino Cherry The Corpse Reviver No. 2 belongs to a family of pre-Prohibition cocktails that were consumed for the chief purpose of rousing the drinker from the dead. In other words: They were meant to cure hangovers, increase vigor and otherwise improve one’s morning.

Cosmopolitan

$3.00

1.5oz Vodka 1oz Cranberry Juice 5oz Triple Sec .5oz Lime Juice Method: Shake and fine strain. riff: White Cosmo (St-Germain in place of Cointreau) Created by Cheryl Cook in Miami, 1985. Popularized by Dale Degroff at the Rainbow Room in NYC shortly thereafter. Glass: Coupe Garnish: Orange Twist Created by Cheryl Cook in Miami, 1985. Popularized by Dale Degroff at the Rainbow Room in NYC shortly thereafter.

Daiquiri

$2.00

2oz White Rum .75oz Lime Juice .75oz Simple Syrup Method: Shake with large cube and single strain. Glass: Nick & Nora Garnish: Floating lime wheel. Created around 1900 in Santiago, Cuba at a bar called Venus. Supposedly invented by an American copper-mining engineer named Jennings Cox.

Dark 'N Stormy

$3.00

Espresso Martini

$3.00

1.5oz Vodka 1 oz Espresso .5oz Dem .5oz Mr. Blacks Cold Brew Method: Long hard shake Glass: N & N Garnish: 3 Espresso Beans (to represent health, wealth and happiness and come from the traditional serving of Sambuca in Italy) Invented by British bartender Dick Bradsell at Fred’s Club in London. Legend has it that a "top model" (maybe kate moss?) asked for a drink that would “wake me up and f**k me up”

French 75

$3.00

Gimlet

$2.00

2oz Gin (or Vodka if preferred) .75oz Lime Juice .75oz Simple Syrup Method: Shake over a large cube and single strain. Originally made with a lime cordial (Rose’s), and mixed with rum, as a part of the British Navy’s daily ration of lime juice and rum. As gin was seen as the spirit of the upper class, the officers preferred to mix their cordial with gin. 1860s. Glass: Nick & Nora Garnish: Lime Wings Originally made with a lime cordial (Rose’s), and mixed with rum, as a part of the British Navy’s daily ration of lime juice and rum. As gin was seen as the spirit of the upper class, the officers preferred to mix their cordial with gin. 1860s.

Hemingway Daquiry

$3.00

2oz White Rum .5oz Luxardo .5oz Lime .5oz Grapefruit .25oz Simple Syrup Method: Shake and fine strain. Glass: Shake and fine strain Garnish: Floating lime wheel. Created for Ernest Hemingway at El Floridita Bar in in Havana, Cuba. 1921.

Hot Toddy

$3.00

Hotel Nacional

$3.00

1.5oz White Rum 1oz Pineapple Juicee .75oz Lime Juice .5oz Apricot Brandy .25oz Simple Syrup Method: Shake and fine strain. Glass: Nick & Nora Garnish: Floating lime wheel. Named for its place of origin, the Hotel Nacional is a delightful and historical twist on a daiquiri and features apricot liqueur to fill in for some of the simple syrup and adds a subtle fruitiness that comes through mostly on the finish

Last Word

$4.00

.75oz Gin .75oz Green Chartreuse .75oz Maraschino .75oz Lime Juice Method: Shake and fine strain. Glass: Nick & Nora Garnish: Dropped Marasca cherry Variation- Final Word: Made with equal parts Rye, Yellow Chartreuse, Maraschino and Lemon Juice. Variation- Naked & Famous: Made with equal parts Mezcal, Yellow Chartreuse, Aperol and Lime Juice. Created at the Detroit Athletic Club in the early-1920s, but then fell into oblivion. Rediscovered by Murray Stenson of the Zig Zag Cafe in Seattle in 2004.

Lions Tail

$3.00

Mai Tai

$5.00

1.5oz White Rum .75oz Lime Juice .5oz Dry Curacao .5oz Orgeat .5oz Dark Rum Method: Short shake all ingredients but dark rum and strain over crushed ice. Float dark rum on top and finish with high and dry. Glass: Old Fashioned Garnish: Orange Half-moon and mint sprig. Created by Trader Vic at his tiki bar in Oakland, CA in 1944, although Don the Beachcomber (his rival), claimed to have created a drink that Trader Vic based his on in 1933. Named after the Tahitian word for “good.”

Manhattan

$3.00

Margarita

$3.00

Martinez

$5.00

Martini

$4.00

Mimosa

$12.00

Mint Julep

$3.00

Mojito

$3.00

Mule (Buck)

$3.00

Negroni

$3.00

Negroni AF

$18.00

1.25 oz Botanists Gin 1 oz Contratto 1 oz Carpano Antica Build in mixing glass. Serve in coup - float with sparkling Mod option - serve over fat ice

Old Fashioned

$3.00

Paloma

$2.00

Paper Plane

$3.00

Penicillin

$5.00

Pisco Sour

$16.00

Rosita

$5.00

1.5oz Reposado Tequila .5oz Campari .5oz Sweet Vermouth .5oz Dry Vermouth 1d Angostura Bitters Method: Stir over large cube if served down or stir over ice and strain if served up. Glass: Old Fashioned or Nick & Nora Garnish: Orange Peel First appeared in Boston in 1988, however, it was tweaked and popularized by Gary Reagan in the Bartender’s Bible in 1991.

Sazerac

$3.00

.25 oz Demerara Sugar 15d Peychaud’s 2oz Rye Method: Mist DOF glass with Absinth then add ice to chill. In mixing glass, .25 oz Dem 15-20 Dash Peychaud’s Add rye, stir without ice stir to combine Stir with ice, then pour into absinthe rinsed, chilled glass. Glass: Neat glass. Garnish: Oil expressed from lemon peel crowned the official cocktail of New Orleans the first Sazeracs were made with French brandy—Sazerac de Forge et Fils, to be exact. And it’s known that those first Sazeracs contained Peychaud’s bitters, a bright-red concoction with flavors of gentian and anise that was invented by New Orleans resident Antoine Peychaud.

Sidecar

$5.00

1.5oz Cognac .75oz Cointreau .75oz Lemon Juice Method: Shake and fine strain into sugar coated glass. Glass: Nick & Nora Garnish: Orange swath Created in the late 1910s or early 1920s at Harry’s New York Bar in Paris, France. Said to be named after the motorcycle sidecar in which an American Army Captain, stationed in Paris during WWII, and for whom the drink was first made, would have to be driven home in.

Tom Collins

$2.00

2oz Dry Gin (Bourbon for a John Collins) .75oz Lemon Juice .75oz Simple Syrup Method: Whip and pour over ice. Top with club soda. Glass: Collins Garnish: Lemon Flag An enterprising barkeep named John Collins named the concoction after himself, whether or not he invented it. But given that the cocktail was typically made with Old Tom gin, drinkers eventually took to requesting Tom rather than John Collinses.

Vieux Carre

$6.00

1oz. Rye 1oz. Cognac 1oz. Sweet Vermouth tbs Benedictine 2d Peychaud’s 2d Angostura Method: Stir over large cube Glass: Old Fashioned Garnish: Lemon Peel stirred to life during the 1930s by Walter Bergeron, a bartender at New Orleans’ legendary Carousel Bar (then known as the Swan Room) inside the Hotel Monteleone. Vieux Carré means “old square” in French and refers to the city’s French Quarter neighborhood.

Whiskey Smash

$3.00

2 oz. Whiskey .75 oz. Simple Syrup Muddle Mint Citrus or Fruit Method: Build in glass top with pebble ice Glass: Rocks Garnish: Mint a fruity 19th-century cousin to the Mint Julep. This citrus-and-mint combination offer the perfect cocktail for those who say they’ll never drink whiskey. Serve one to whiskey lovers and novices alike—they’ll both be charmed by this tasty, easygoing cocktail.

Whiskey Sour

$2.00

2oz Spirit of Drinker’s Choice .75oz Lemon Juice .75oz Simple Syrup Optional: Egg White Method: Shake and strain over large cube if without egg white, if with, dry shake, wet shake, then fine strain. Glass: Old Fashioned or Coupe. Garnish: Skewered Luxardo Cherry if down, Appropriate bitters if up with egg white. Created sometime during the 1850s, although little else is known. The first suggestion of adding egg white occured in 1922, by Robert Vermiere.

White Russian

$2.00

2 oz. Vodka 1 oz. Coffee Liqueur 1 oz. Heavy Cream or Alternative Method: Build in glass top with pebble ice came about in the ’60s when someone added a bit of cream to the Black Russian (a simple, two-part cocktail combining vodka and Kahlúa,) rendering it white. Neither drink is Russian in origin, but the name refers to the vodka, a spirit often associated with Russia. Glass: Rocks

Non- Alc.

Glass Jaw (N/A)

$12.00

Low Blow (N/A)

$12.00

No Hitter (N/A)

$12.00

BTG Wine

Sparkling / Rose

GL Monmousseau / Crémant de Loire

$13.00

fresh and crisp with an attractive mineral character, fine touch of citrus acidity as well to enhance the freshness of the wine, delicious, bright and refreshingly light.

GL ROSÉ Il Monticello / Serrasuolo Rosé

$13.00

Light, bright and pink, this wine is as vibrant, perky, and juicy as they come with flavors of light cherry, strawberry, and hints of orange zest and flowers. Totally refreshing and zingy.

GL Michael Malat/ Crazy Creatures Rosé

$16.00

Richer than the Serasuolo, this wine has more body and a drier taste, suggesting ripe, baked cherries with a hint of savory earthiness on the finish making it ideal with food.

GL- Mercat Cava Brut Nature

$9.00

White

GL Château Ducasse/ Bordeaux Blanc

$13.00+

bone-dry and zippy with good acidity, this wine beautifully represents Sauvignon Blanc with lime peel and grassy notes, but has a little sweet nectarine in the back palate and a pleasantly round shape thanks to the semiilon..

GL Olivier Morin/ Bourgogne, Olympe

$16.00

Aromas of white flowers, citrus rind, sea salt. Vibrant, energetic and suave; medium-bodied, balanced, with great persistence and length.

GL Domaine Breton / La Dilettante

$17.00

A stunner—Straw yellow with aromas of pear and melon, merging into citrus and tropical notes with a stony, minerally finish and electric, jangly acidity. Structurally brilliant, you can feel the wine acting on your mouth in different dimensions as you drink it.

Red

GL Folk Machine/ ‘Parts & Labor

$14.00

This wine is a joyfully fruity and delicious red blend. Bright wild-berry fruit with just enough funk to keep you interested. amazing with any of the non-seafood options, especially with gumbo, burgers, & steaks.

Peay Vineyards/ Cep pinot noir

$17.00

medium bodied with lifted fruit with raspberry, wild strawberry backed by earthy sandalwood and tea notes. Gentle acidity and juicy finish. Certified ORGANIC farming, minimal intervention winemaking

Russiz Superiore/ Cab Franc, Collio

$19.00

-blackberry and cassis, hints of earthy leather and chocolate, but it is lighter on its feet than most Cabernet Sauvignon, possessing a juicy texture and alluring aromatics. There is a bit of oak spice in the finish. Aged in a mixture between old and new French oak barrels-farming is listed as sustainable.

Bottle Wine

Sparkling / Rose

BTL Champagne, Etienne Calsac -" L' Echappee Belle "

$175.00

Bright, floral, mineral and with lots of sharp lemon and lime acidity. This is a serious Champagne without much sweetness--intense, mineral, refreshing and exceedingly clean and energetic. Very dry.

BTL Champagne, Hure Freres - NV I"nvitation" Brut

$160.00

BTL Champagne Laherte," Rose de Mugnier"

$165.00

BTL Bastide Blanche / "Bandol Rosé"

$85.00

BTL Monmousseau Cremant de Loire

$65.00

BTL II Monticello Serasuolo

$60.00

BTL M.M. Crazy Creatures Kremstal Rose

$75.00

White

BTL Château Ducasse Bordeaux Blanc

$60.00

BTL Olivier-Morin Bourgogne Blanc 2020

$75.00

BTL Breton Vouvray Sec "La Dilettante" 2020

$85.00

BTL Les Athletes du Vin Chenin Blanc 2020

$55.00

BTL Sohm & Kracher Gruner Veltliner 'Lion'

$70.00

Red

BTL Folk Machine ‘Parts & Labor Red’ California 2021

$65.00

BTL Peay Vineyards Cep pinot noir 2019

$80.00

BTL Collio Cab Franc Russiz Superiore 2018

$90.00

Domaine Ruet Brouilly Vaujon

$70.00

J.L. Chave Selections Crozes Hermitage "Silene"

$90.00

4 Monos GR-10 2020

$75.00

Merch

Clothing

Blue Martini

$30.00Out of stock

Cream Uptown

$30.00Out of stock

Glassware/Mugs

Mugs

$20.00

Pins

Boxer

$6.00

Cardinal

$6.00

Awning

$6.00

Hats

Maroon Trucker

$25.00

Blue Denim

$25.00

Burnt Orange Corduroy

$25.00
All hours
Sunday12:00 am - 2:59 am, 8:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday12:00 am - 2:59 am, 8:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday12:00 am - 2:59 am, 8:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday12:00 am - 2:59 am, 8:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday12:00 am - 2:59 am, 8:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday12:00 am - 2:59 am, 8:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday12:00 am - 2:59 am, 8:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Drink up and Wind Down from Sunup to Sundown!

Location

1200 E 6th St, Austin, TX 78702

Directions

Main pic

