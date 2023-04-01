Uptown Sports Club

Gimlet

$2.00

2oz Gin (or Vodka if preferred) .75oz Lime Juice .75oz Simple Syrup Method: Shake over a large cube and single strain. Originally made with a lime cordial (Rose's), and mixed with rum, as a part of the British Navy's daily ration of lime juice and rum. As gin was seen as the spirit of the upper class, the officers preferred to mix their cordial with gin. 1860s. Glass: Nick & Nora Garnish: Lime Wings