Uptown Sports Club
1200 E 6th St
Austin, TX 78702
Food
Pastries
Snacks and Sides
Crudite
SEASONAL VEGETABLES WITH GREEN GODDESS DRESSING
Salad
SEASONAL MIX OF GOODIES WITH A DIJON VINAGRETTE
Wedge Salad
ICEBERG LETTUCE, BACON, BLUE CHEESE, TOMATOES, AND GREEN ONION WITH HOUSE RANCH
Zapps Chips
ASSORTED VARITIES
Potato Salad
BUTTERMILK AND HERBS
Red Beans and Rice
Fries
SERVED WITH KETCHUP
Raw Bar
Sandwiches
Hot Roast Beef
TENDER ROAST BEEF WITH BRISKET DEBRIS GRAVY AND HORSERADISH SAUCE. (COMES FULY DRESS- LETTUCE, TOMATO AND PICKLES)
Shrimp
FRIED GULF SHRIP WITH GARLIC AIOLI. (COMES FULY DRESS- LETTUCE, TOMATO AND PICKLES)
Sports Club
HOUSEMADE SLICED ROAST BEEF, SMOKED TURKEY, BACON AND CHEESE. (COMES FULY DRESS- LETTUCE, TOMATO AND PICKLES)
Veggie
FRIED VEGGIE PATTY, BROCCOLI RABE AND CHEESE. (COMES FULY DRESS- LETTUCE, TOMATO AND PICKLES)
Entrees
Side Sauces
Non-Alcoholic Beverages
Soda
Freeze
Orange and Cream
290 Grams Ice Cream 3 oz Orange Juice 2.5 oz Orange Concentrate Garnish: expressed orange peel twisted upright
Cherry Jubilee
290 Grams Ice Cream 3 oz Tart Cherry Juice 1 oz Luxardo Cherry Juice 1/3 tsp. Almond Extract Garnish: 1 Lux Cherry on a USC pick
Choc / Chicory
290 Grams Ice Cream 3 oz Chicory tea 1 oz Chocolate Syrup (2 pumps) Garnish: DUST with Coco Powder
Coffee & Tea
Coffee
Tea
Beer
Draft Beer
Canned Beer
Shot / Beer, Hammer Down!!
Liquor
Bourbon/Rye
* W - Hammer Down
Blantons
Crown Royal
EH Taylore
Elijah Craig Barrel Proof
Makers Mark
Nine Banded Wheated
Old Bardstown Bonded
Russels 10 yr
Weller 12 yr Bourbon
* W - George Dickel Rye
Balcones Rye 100
Basil Hayden Dark Rye
Bulleit Rye 95
High West Dbl Rye
Milam & Greene Port Cask Rye
Old Pepper Single Barrel Rye
Willet 4yr Rye
Scotch/Irish/Japanese
Gin
Rum
Tequila/Mezcal
W - Espolon Blanco
Fortaleza Blanco
Lalo Blanco
Ocho Plata
Siete Leguas Blanco
Siembra Valles Ancestra
W- Espolon Reposado
Fortaleza Reposado
Ocho Repo
W- Don Julio Anejo
Don Julio 1942
W - Union
Illegal Mezcal Joven
Illegal Mezcal Reposado
Del Maguey Vida Mezcal Joven
W- Desert Door Sotol
Marfa Spirits Chihuahuan Desert Sotol
Por Siempre Sotol
Brandy/Cognac
Liqueurs/Cordials/Vermouth
W- Dolin Vermouth, Dry
W- Cocchi Torino Vermouth, Sweet
Carpano Antica, Vermouth, Sweet
Cocchi Americano, White
Cocchi Rosa Americano, Red
Dolin Blac, Vermouth, White
Amaro Montenegro
Amaro Nonino
Aperol
Averna Liter
Campari
Cynar
Fernet Branca
Borghetti Espresso
Mr. Black's Cold Brew
Ancho Reyes
Ancho Verde
Benedictine
Chartreuse Green
Chartreuse Yellow
Clement Coconut
Cointreau
Dolin Genepy
Giffard Abricot Du Rousillon
Giffard Pamplemousse
Hoodoo Chicory
Liquor 43
Luxardo Maraschino
Pernod Absinthe
Pierre Ferrand Dry Curacao
Rothman Violettes
St. Germain Elderflower
Tempus Fugit Cacao
Ramazzotti Rosato
Non - Alch Spirits
Cocktails
Signature Cocktails
Corkscrew Punch
El Jardinero
Good Sport
Rope a Dope
Uptown
Cognac French 75
1 oz Pierre Ferrand Ambre Cognac .25 oz Lemon Juice .25 oz Simple Syrup 4 oz Sparkling
Martini
Negroni AF
1.25 oz Botanists Gin 1 oz Contratto 1 oz Carpano Antica Build in mixing glass. Serve in coup - float with sparkling Mod option - serve over fat ice
Old Fashioned
Sazerac
.25 oz Demerara Sugar 15d Peychaud’s 2oz Rye Method: Mist DOF glass with Absinth then add ice to chill. In mixing glass, .25 oz Dem 15-20 Dash Peychaud’s Add rye, stir without ice stir to combine Stir with ice, then pour into absinthe rinsed, chilled glass. Glass: Neat glass. Garnish: Oil expressed from lemon peel crowned the official cocktail of New Orleans the first Sazeracs were made with French brandy—Sazerac de Forge et Fils, to be exact. And it’s known that those first Sazeracs contained Peychaud’s bitters, a bright-red concoction with flavors of gentian and anise that was invented by New Orleans resident Antoine Peychaud.
Uptown's Vieux Carre
Classic Cocktails & Such
Aperol Spritz
Aviation
Created by Hugo Ensslin, head bartender at the Wallick hotel of NYC in 1911. 2oz Dry Gin .75oz Maraschino .75oz Lemon Juice Bar spoon to float Creme de Violette Method: Shake, fine strain Glass: Nick & Nora Garnish: Dropped Luxardo cherry
Bee Knees
2oz Gin .75oz Lemon Juice .75oz Honey Syrup Method: Shake with large cube and single strain. Glass: Nick & Nora Garnish: Lemon Peel Prohibition-era cocktail featuring gin, lemon juice and honey. The unique name is a convention of the time: The phrase “bee’s knees” was popular slang used to call something excellent or outstanding.
Blood and Sand
1 oz Copper Dog 3/4 oz orange juice 3/4 oz Cocchi Torino sweet vermouth 3/4 oz Heering cherry liqueur Garnish: orange peel a classic scotch-based cocktail. probability, it was named for a 1922 movie starring Rudolph Valentino, the silent-film star known as “The Latin Lover.”Valentino’s performance in Blood and Sand is said to have been one of his finest,
Bloody Mary
Boulevardier
Brandy Crusta
2oz Brandy .75oz Lemon Juice .5oz Triple Sec .25oz Maraschino 1d Angostura Method: Shake and fine strain. Glass: Sugar Crusted Coupe Garnish: Lemon Peel lining inside of Coupe Created in New Orleans in between 1850 and 1852). Historically, this cocktail is significant because it bridged the gap between the original formula for a cocktail (see: Old Fashioned) and a punch, thus introducing the idea of citrus into the world of cocktails.
Brooklyn
2oz Rye Whiskey .5 Dry Vermouth .25oz Maraschino .25oz China China Method: Stir, Strain Glass: Nick & Nora Garnish: Lemon Twist Variation- Bensonhurst: Substitute Cynar for China China elegant classic, essentially a modified Manhattan with a touch of Martinez,
Caipirinha
Brazil’s national drink made with fresh lime juice, sugar and cachaça—a spirit as central to Brazilian identity as samba, soccer and carnival. Cachaça is also the country’s national spirit,
Carajillo
1.5 oz Cold Brew Concentrate 1.5 oz Licor 43 Hard Shake serve on the rocks unless you upsell to Fat Ice Garnish: Expressed Orange Swath
Cognac French 75
1 oz Pierre Ferrand Ambre Cognac .25 oz Lemon Juice .25 oz Simple Syrup 4 oz Sparkling
Corpse Reviver #2
.75oz Dry Gin .75oz Cointreau .75oz Cocchi Americano .75oz Lemon Juice Absinthe Spray Method: Shake all ingredients but Absinthe and fine strain into Absinthe sprayed glass. Glass: Nick & Nora Garnish: Absinthe mist (on top) and dropped Maraschino Cherry The Corpse Reviver No. 2 belongs to a family of pre-Prohibition cocktails that were consumed for the chief purpose of rousing the drinker from the dead. In other words: They were meant to cure hangovers, increase vigor and otherwise improve one’s morning.
Cosmopolitan
1.5oz Vodka 1oz Cranberry Juice 5oz Triple Sec .5oz Lime Juice Method: Shake and fine strain. riff: White Cosmo (St-Germain in place of Cointreau) Created by Cheryl Cook in Miami, 1985. Popularized by Dale Degroff at the Rainbow Room in NYC shortly thereafter. Glass: Coupe Garnish: Orange Twist Created by Cheryl Cook in Miami, 1985. Popularized by Dale Degroff at the Rainbow Room in NYC shortly thereafter.
Daiquiri
2oz White Rum .75oz Lime Juice .75oz Simple Syrup Method: Shake with large cube and single strain. Glass: Nick & Nora Garnish: Floating lime wheel. Created around 1900 in Santiago, Cuba at a bar called Venus. Supposedly invented by an American copper-mining engineer named Jennings Cox.
Dark 'N Stormy
Espresso Martini
1.5oz Vodka 1 oz Espresso .5oz Dem .5oz Mr. Blacks Cold Brew Method: Long hard shake Glass: N & N Garnish: 3 Espresso Beans (to represent health, wealth and happiness and come from the traditional serving of Sambuca in Italy) Invented by British bartender Dick Bradsell at Fred’s Club in London. Legend has it that a "top model" (maybe kate moss?) asked for a drink that would “wake me up and f**k me up”
French 75
Gimlet
2oz Gin (or Vodka if preferred) .75oz Lime Juice .75oz Simple Syrup Method: Shake over a large cube and single strain. Originally made with a lime cordial (Rose’s), and mixed with rum, as a part of the British Navy’s daily ration of lime juice and rum. As gin was seen as the spirit of the upper class, the officers preferred to mix their cordial with gin. 1860s. Glass: Nick & Nora Garnish: Lime Wings Originally made with a lime cordial (Rose’s), and mixed with rum, as a part of the British Navy’s daily ration of lime juice and rum. As gin was seen as the spirit of the upper class, the officers preferred to mix their cordial with gin. 1860s.
Hemingway Daquiry
2oz White Rum .5oz Luxardo .5oz Lime .5oz Grapefruit .25oz Simple Syrup Method: Shake and fine strain. Glass: Shake and fine strain Garnish: Floating lime wheel. Created for Ernest Hemingway at El Floridita Bar in in Havana, Cuba. 1921.
Hot Toddy
Hotel Nacional
1.5oz White Rum 1oz Pineapple Juicee .75oz Lime Juice .5oz Apricot Brandy .25oz Simple Syrup Method: Shake and fine strain. Glass: Nick & Nora Garnish: Floating lime wheel. Named for its place of origin, the Hotel Nacional is a delightful and historical twist on a daiquiri and features apricot liqueur to fill in for some of the simple syrup and adds a subtle fruitiness that comes through mostly on the finish
Last Word
.75oz Gin .75oz Green Chartreuse .75oz Maraschino .75oz Lime Juice Method: Shake and fine strain. Glass: Nick & Nora Garnish: Dropped Marasca cherry Variation- Final Word: Made with equal parts Rye, Yellow Chartreuse, Maraschino and Lemon Juice. Variation- Naked & Famous: Made with equal parts Mezcal, Yellow Chartreuse, Aperol and Lime Juice. Created at the Detroit Athletic Club in the early-1920s, but then fell into oblivion. Rediscovered by Murray Stenson of the Zig Zag Cafe in Seattle in 2004.
Lions Tail
Mai Tai
1.5oz White Rum .75oz Lime Juice .5oz Dry Curacao .5oz Orgeat .5oz Dark Rum Method: Short shake all ingredients but dark rum and strain over crushed ice. Float dark rum on top and finish with high and dry. Glass: Old Fashioned Garnish: Orange Half-moon and mint sprig. Created by Trader Vic at his tiki bar in Oakland, CA in 1944, although Don the Beachcomber (his rival), claimed to have created a drink that Trader Vic based his on in 1933. Named after the Tahitian word for “good.”
Manhattan
Margarita
Martinez
Martini
Mimosa
Mint Julep
Mojito
Mule (Buck)
Negroni
Negroni AF
1.25 oz Botanists Gin 1 oz Contratto 1 oz Carpano Antica Build in mixing glass. Serve in coup - float with sparkling Mod option - serve over fat ice
Old Fashioned
Paloma
Paper Plane
Penicillin
Pisco Sour
Rosita
1.5oz Reposado Tequila .5oz Campari .5oz Sweet Vermouth .5oz Dry Vermouth 1d Angostura Bitters Method: Stir over large cube if served down or stir over ice and strain if served up. Glass: Old Fashioned or Nick & Nora Garnish: Orange Peel First appeared in Boston in 1988, however, it was tweaked and popularized by Gary Reagan in the Bartender’s Bible in 1991.
Sazerac
.25 oz Demerara Sugar 15d Peychaud’s 2oz Rye Method: Mist DOF glass with Absinth then add ice to chill. In mixing glass, .25 oz Dem 15-20 Dash Peychaud’s Add rye, stir without ice stir to combine Stir with ice, then pour into absinthe rinsed, chilled glass. Glass: Neat glass. Garnish: Oil expressed from lemon peel crowned the official cocktail of New Orleans the first Sazeracs were made with French brandy—Sazerac de Forge et Fils, to be exact. And it’s known that those first Sazeracs contained Peychaud’s bitters, a bright-red concoction with flavors of gentian and anise that was invented by New Orleans resident Antoine Peychaud.
Sidecar
1.5oz Cognac .75oz Cointreau .75oz Lemon Juice Method: Shake and fine strain into sugar coated glass. Glass: Nick & Nora Garnish: Orange swath Created in the late 1910s or early 1920s at Harry’s New York Bar in Paris, France. Said to be named after the motorcycle sidecar in which an American Army Captain, stationed in Paris during WWII, and for whom the drink was first made, would have to be driven home in.
Tom Collins
2oz Dry Gin (Bourbon for a John Collins) .75oz Lemon Juice .75oz Simple Syrup Method: Whip and pour over ice. Top with club soda. Glass: Collins Garnish: Lemon Flag An enterprising barkeep named John Collins named the concoction after himself, whether or not he invented it. But given that the cocktail was typically made with Old Tom gin, drinkers eventually took to requesting Tom rather than John Collinses.
Vieux Carre
1oz. Rye 1oz. Cognac 1oz. Sweet Vermouth tbs Benedictine 2d Peychaud’s 2d Angostura Method: Stir over large cube Glass: Old Fashioned Garnish: Lemon Peel stirred to life during the 1930s by Walter Bergeron, a bartender at New Orleans’ legendary Carousel Bar (then known as the Swan Room) inside the Hotel Monteleone. Vieux Carré means “old square” in French and refers to the city’s French Quarter neighborhood.
Whiskey Smash
2 oz. Whiskey .75 oz. Simple Syrup Muddle Mint Citrus or Fruit Method: Build in glass top with pebble ice Glass: Rocks Garnish: Mint a fruity 19th-century cousin to the Mint Julep. This citrus-and-mint combination offer the perfect cocktail for those who say they’ll never drink whiskey. Serve one to whiskey lovers and novices alike—they’ll both be charmed by this tasty, easygoing cocktail.
Whiskey Sour
2oz Spirit of Drinker’s Choice .75oz Lemon Juice .75oz Simple Syrup Optional: Egg White Method: Shake and strain over large cube if without egg white, if with, dry shake, wet shake, then fine strain. Glass: Old Fashioned or Coupe. Garnish: Skewered Luxardo Cherry if down, Appropriate bitters if up with egg white. Created sometime during the 1850s, although little else is known. The first suggestion of adding egg white occured in 1922, by Robert Vermiere.
White Russian
2 oz. Vodka 1 oz. Coffee Liqueur 1 oz. Heavy Cream or Alternative Method: Build in glass top with pebble ice came about in the ’60s when someone added a bit of cream to the Black Russian (a simple, two-part cocktail combining vodka and Kahlúa,) rendering it white. Neither drink is Russian in origin, but the name refers to the vodka, a spirit often associated with Russia. Glass: Rocks
BTG Wine
Sparkling / Rose
GL Monmousseau / Crémant de Loire
fresh and crisp with an attractive mineral character, fine touch of citrus acidity as well to enhance the freshness of the wine, delicious, bright and refreshingly light.
GL ROSÉ Il Monticello / Serrasuolo Rosé
Light, bright and pink, this wine is as vibrant, perky, and juicy as they come with flavors of light cherry, strawberry, and hints of orange zest and flowers. Totally refreshing and zingy.
GL Michael Malat/ Crazy Creatures Rosé
Richer than the Serasuolo, this wine has more body and a drier taste, suggesting ripe, baked cherries with a hint of savory earthiness on the finish making it ideal with food.
GL- Mercat Cava Brut Nature
White
GL Château Ducasse/ Bordeaux Blanc
bone-dry and zippy with good acidity, this wine beautifully represents Sauvignon Blanc with lime peel and grassy notes, but has a little sweet nectarine in the back palate and a pleasantly round shape thanks to the semiilon..
GL Olivier Morin/ Bourgogne, Olympe
Aromas of white flowers, citrus rind, sea salt. Vibrant, energetic and suave; medium-bodied, balanced, with great persistence and length.
GL Domaine Breton / La Dilettante
A stunner—Straw yellow with aromas of pear and melon, merging into citrus and tropical notes with a stony, minerally finish and electric, jangly acidity. Structurally brilliant, you can feel the wine acting on your mouth in different dimensions as you drink it.
Red
GL Folk Machine/ ‘Parts & Labor
This wine is a joyfully fruity and delicious red blend. Bright wild-berry fruit with just enough funk to keep you interested. amazing with any of the non-seafood options, especially with gumbo, burgers, & steaks.
Peay Vineyards/ Cep pinot noir
medium bodied with lifted fruit with raspberry, wild strawberry backed by earthy sandalwood and tea notes. Gentle acidity and juicy finish. Certified ORGANIC farming, minimal intervention winemaking
Russiz Superiore/ Cab Franc, Collio
-blackberry and cassis, hints of earthy leather and chocolate, but it is lighter on its feet than most Cabernet Sauvignon, possessing a juicy texture and alluring aromatics. There is a bit of oak spice in the finish. Aged in a mixture between old and new French oak barrels-farming is listed as sustainable.
Bottle Wine
Sparkling / Rose
BTL Champagne, Etienne Calsac -" L' Echappee Belle "
Bright, floral, mineral and with lots of sharp lemon and lime acidity. This is a serious Champagne without much sweetness--intense, mineral, refreshing and exceedingly clean and energetic. Very dry.
BTL Champagne, Hure Freres - NV I"nvitation" Brut
BTL Champagne Laherte," Rose de Mugnier"
BTL Bastide Blanche / "Bandol Rosé"
BTL Monmousseau Cremant de Loire
BTL II Monticello Serasuolo
BTL M.M. Crazy Creatures Kremstal Rose
White
Red
|Sunday
|12:00 am - 2:59 am, 8:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|12:00 am - 2:59 am, 8:00 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|12:00 am - 2:59 am, 8:00 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|12:00 am - 2:59 am, 8:00 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|12:00 am - 2:59 am, 8:00 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|12:00 am - 2:59 am, 8:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|12:00 am - 2:59 am, 8:00 am - 12:00 am
1200 E 6th St, Austin, TX 78702