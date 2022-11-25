Restaurant header imageView gallery

Uptown Sprouts - Dine In

No reviews yet

1467 Marion Street

Kingsburg, CA 93631

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Call

Hours

Directions

Popular Items

Sunrise Sandwich
BLT
Caprese

Burritos & Bowls

Breakfast Burrito

$11.99

Choice of protein, eggs, cheese, and potatoes Served on an extra large flour tortilla

Chorizo Burrito

$11.99

Chorizo, eggs, cheese, and potatoes served on an extra large flour tortilla

Dean's Protein Bowl

$10.99

Pancakes

Mini Pancakes

$9.99

Fluffy mini pancakes. Go ahead and eat with your fingers! Add chocolate chips

Traditional Pancakes

$11.99

2 large, fluffy pancakes served with syrup

Swedish Pancakes

$13.99

3 Swedish Pancakes topped with powder sugar and lingonberry

Breakfast Sides

Eggs

$4.25

Choose from scrambled, over easy, over medium, over hard

Hash Browns

$4.25
Bacon

$4.25

Cheese

$0.50

Avacado

$1.50

add cheese

$1.00

Breakfast Sandwiches

Sunrise Sandwich

$9.99

Choice of protein, egg, and cheese on choice of bread

Breakfast Panini

$12.99

Choice of protein, eggs, cheese, and pesto sauce Served on focaccia bread

Breakfast Quesadilla

$12.99

Extra large flour tortilla layered with cheese, eggs, and choice of protein

Bagelwich

$8.99

Toasted bagel layered with choice of protein, egg and cheese

Trendy Toast

Avocado Toast

$7.99

Sourdough bread topped with avocado, feta cheese, tomato, and drizzled with balsamic glaze, salt and pepper

Bagel

$4.25

Choice of bagel

French Toast

$12.99

2 French toasts topped with powder sugar and syrup

Toast (2)

$3.25

Hot Pressed Paninis

Artichoke Panini

$14.99

Tender artichoke, creamy cheese, mozzarella cheese, tomatoes, and pesto. Served on focaccia bread. Served with house chips

Caprese

$13.99

Mozzarella cheese, balsamic tomatoes, and pesto. Served on focaccia bread Served with house chips

Spinach

$14.99

Spinach, creamy cheese, mozzarella cheese, tomatoes, and pesto. Served on focaccia bread. Served with house chips

Italian

$14.99

Zesty pepperoni, mozzarella cheese, tomatoes, and pesto sauce. Served on focaccia bread. Served with house chips

Ham

$14.99

Turkey

$14.99

Vegetarian

$13.99

Chicken Artichoke

$15.99

From The Grill

Western Cheeseburger

$15.99

Cheeseburger layered with bacon, onion rings, and BBQ sauce Served with fries

Patty Melt

$15.99

1/3 pound hamburger patty, grilled onions, cheese, special sauce Served on toasted sourdough Served with fries

Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$15.99

Crispy Chicken, lettuce, pickles, and our special sauce Served with fries

Grilled Chicken Club Sandwich

$15.99

Grilled chicken breast, bacon, lettuce, tomato, and ranch. Served on a toasted roll. Served with fries

Chicken Strips

$11.99

3 chicken strips served with fries

Philly Cheesesteak

$15.99

Beef cheesesteak with grilled peppers, onions, and cheese. Served on French roll Served on fries

Grilled Cheese

$11.99

Buttered and grilled sourdough bread with melted cheese. Served with fries

add ham

$2.00

Hamburger

$14.99

Cheeseburger

$15.99

add bacon

$1.00

Sandwiches

Chicken Salad

$14.99
Egg Salad Sandwich

$14.99

Egg salad Served on choice of bread Served with house chips

Ham

$14.99

Ham and cheese. Served on choice of bread

Turkey

$14.99

Turkey, cheddar cheese, and fresh toppings on the choice of bread.

BLT

$14.99

Bacon, lettuce, and tomato Served on choice of bread Served with house chips

Turkey Club

$15.99

Turkey Wrap

$15.99

Little Sprouts/Students

Grilled Cheese

$10.99

Buttered and grilled white bread and American cheese. Served with fries

Quesadilla

$10.99

Melted cheese served on large flour tortilla Served with fries

PB & J

$10.99

Peanut butter and jelly served on choice of bread Served with fries

Ham & Cheese

$10.99

Cold ham and American cheese served on choice of bread Served with fries

Turkey & Cheese

$10.99

Turkey and American cheese served on choice of bread Served with fries

Nutella

$10.99

Nutella served on choice of bread. Served with fries

Chicken Strips

$9.99
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Restaurant info

Uptown Sprouts, located in downtown Kingsburg, is an oasis of great food, conversation, and community. We serve classic Americana food and drinks, and invite you to give it a try!

Website

Location

1467 Marion Street, Kingsburg, CA 93631

Directions

