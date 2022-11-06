Uptown Tap & Eatery
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Classic American burgers, nachos, & bar food with drinks in a lively setting with music & events. Come on in and enjoy!
Location
24035 W Lockport Street, Plainfield, IL 60544
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Krema Coffee House - 24038 W. Lockport
4.7 • 493
24038 W. Lockport Plainfield, IL 60544
View restaurant
Irish Tyme Pub - 24027 West Lockport Street
No Reviews
24027 West Lockport Street Plainfield, IL 60544
View restaurant
Opera House Steak & Seafood - 24027 West Lockport Street
No Reviews
24027 West Lockport Street Plainfield, IL 60544
View restaurant
HopScotch & Vine - 24047 West Lockport St
No Reviews
24047 West Lockport St Plainfield, IL 60544
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Plainfield
Backroads Pub and Grill - Plainfield, IL
4.7 • 864
13717 S RT 30 STE 101 Plainfield, IL 60544
View restaurant
Krema Coffee House - 24038 W. Lockport
4.7 • 493
24038 W. Lockport Plainfield, IL 60544
View restaurant
More near Plainfield