Uptown Tap & Eatery

review star

No reviews yet

24035 W Lockport Street

Plainfield, IL 60544

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

Firecracker Cauliflower tacos
large pizza
2 Mini Cheeseburgers

Beverage

Pepsi

$3.29

Rootbeer

$3.29

Lemonade

$3.29

Iced tea

$3.29

Sierra mist

$3.29

Dr pepper

$3.29

Cranberry

$3.29

Gingerale

$3.29

Orange juice

$3.29

Red bull

$5.49

Starters

Firecracker Cauliflower

$10.49Out of stock

Mini Gyro

$12.49

Shrimp Tampico

$13.49

Saganaki

$11.49

Rueben Rolls

$12.69

Sliders

$13.00

Uptown Nachos

$11.49

6 Wings

$10.49

10 Wings

$16.49

4 Tenders

$8.49

6 Tenders

$11.49

Cheese Curds

$11.49

3 Pretzels

$8.99

6 Pretzels

$14.99

Jalapeno Caps

$7.49

Fried Pickles

$9.99

Bacon Cheddar Ranch Fries

$13.00

Cup Soup

$4.49

Bowl Soup

$6.29

Cup Chili

$5.49

Bowl Chili

$7.29

Lockport street tacos

Pastor tacos

$11.99

Firecracker Cauliflower tacos

$11.99

Fish n chippy tacos

$11.99

Salads

The GOAT salad

$12.49

The Greak freak

$12.49

I dream of greenie

$12.49

Half house salad

$5.49

House salad

$7.49

Panini

SWB Panini

$14.99

Turkey Melt Panini

$12.49

Mediterranean Chicken Panini

$12.99

Flatbreads

Spicey Mushroom Gorgonzola

$12.49

The CBR

$12.49

Margherita

$12.49

Sandwiches and Wraps

Crispy Fried Chicken

$14.49

Downtown cheesesteak

$15.99

Santa Fe wrap

$12.49

Chipotle Turkey Pinwheel

$12.99

BLT Triple Decker

$12.99

Reuben

$14.99

Beef Poor Boy

$12.99

Cubano

$13.99

BLT Turkey triple Decker

$16.49

Entrees

Grilled chicken & Quinoa

$15.00

Pub Fish & Chips

$13.00

Kids

2 Mini Cheeseburgers

$7.49

Grilled Cheese

$7.00

Chicken Tenders

$7.49

Hot dog

$7.00

Mini cheese pizza

$7.49

Sides

French Fries

$3.00

Tater tots

$4.00

Coleslaw

$3.00

Onion rings

$4.00

Sweet potato fries

$4.00

Homemade chips

$3.00

Spicey Queso sauce

$1.25

Extra dressing

$0.75

burgers

Build your own burger

$10.99

pizza

medium pizza

$13.49

large pizza

$17.49

10 inch gluten free

All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Classic American burgers, nachos, & bar food with drinks in a lively setting with music & events. Come on in and enjoy!

Website

Location

24035 W Lockport Street, Plainfield, IL 60544

Directions

