Restaurant header imageView gallery

Uptown Ties / Northern Soul

review star

No reviews yet

1400 Lagoon Ave,

Minneapolis, MN 55408

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 2:00 am
Monday8:00 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 2:00 am
Thursday8:00 am - 2:00 am
Friday8:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday8:00 am - 2:00 am
Restaurant info

Southern style food with Northern Soul, a new concept by Chef Justin Sutherland located inside Uptown Ties.

Website

Location

1400 Lagoon Ave,, Minneapolis, MN 55408

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Kiku Bistro
orange star4.5 • 8,069
2819 Hennepin Ave Minneapolis, MN 55408
View restaurantnext
Uptown Lobby
orange starNo Reviews
3022 Hennepin Avenue South Minneapolis, MN 55408
View restaurantnext
Amazing Thailand
orange starNo Reviews
3024 Hennepin Ave S Minneapolis, MN 55408
View restaurantnext
Isles Bun and Coffee
orange starNo Reviews
1424 W. 28th St Minneapolis, MN 55408
View restaurantnext
Morrissey's Irish Pub
orange star4.3 • 677
913 W Lake St Minneapolis, MN 55408
View restaurantnext
impulse juice co.
orange starNo Reviews
1428 W 32nd St Minneapolis, MN 55408
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Minneapolis

Dunn Brothers Coffee - Corner Cafe
orange starNo Reviews
9700 France Ave South Bloomington, MN 55431
View restaurantnext
Colita
orange star5.0 • 11,337
5400 Penn Avenue South Minneapolis, MN 55419
View restaurantnext
Martina
orange star5.0 • 9,100
4312 S Upton Ave Minneapolis, MN 55410
View restaurantnext
Sawatdee Thai Restaurant - Minneapolis
orange star4.4 • 8,207
607 Washington Ave S Minneapolis, MN 55415
View restaurantnext
Kiku Bistro
orange star4.5 • 8,069
2819 Hennepin Ave Minneapolis, MN 55408
View restaurantnext
The Lowry
orange star4.4 • 5,650
2112 Hennepin Ave Minneapolis, MN 55405
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Minneapolis
Hopkins
review star
Avg 4.1 (16 restaurants)
Saint Paul
review star
Avg 4.3 (164 restaurants)
Minnetonka
review star
Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)
South Saint Paul
review star
No reviews yet
Osseo
review star
Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)
Wayzata
review star
Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)
Eden Prairie
review star
Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)
Burnsville
review star
No reviews yet
Inver Grove Heights
review star
No reviews yet
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston