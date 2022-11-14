Uptown Coffee House & Cafe imageView gallery

Uptown Coffee House & Cafe

No reviews yet

236 N. Main St

Farmville, VA 23901

Popular Items

Latte 20oz
Jacked Up Grilled Cheese
The Spicy Bird

Breakfast

Breakfast Panini

$5.95

Two eggs topped with your choice of protein, cheese, lettuce, tomato & mayo served panini style.

Breakfast Sandwich

$4.95

One egg topped with your choice of cheese and protein served on croissant.

Hash Rounds

$2.75

Piece of Toast

$1.00+

Belgian Waffle

$7.75

Fresh homemade Belgian waffle topped with whipped topping, blueberries, and served with syrup.

Power Breakfast Sandwich

$6.25

Breakfast Biscuits

Biscuit

$1.95

Bacon Biscuit

$2.95

Bacon & Egg

$3.50

Bacon Egg & Cheese

$3.75

Sausage Biscuit

$2.95

Sausage Egg & Cheese

$3.75

Sausage & Egg

$3.50

Biscuit & Gravy

$4.75

Two buttermilk biscuits topped with country gravy.

Oat Meal

Cranberry Orange

$3.95

Apple & Cinnamon

$3.95

Fruit & Seed

$3.95

Brown Sugar & Maple

$3.95

Blueberry & Hazelnut

$3.95

Classic

$3.95

Breakfast Bagels

Bagel w/cc

$2.95

Breakfast Bagel

$5.25

Your choice of Bagel with fried egg, cheddar cheese, bacon or sausage.

Cappuccino

Cappuccinno 12oz

$3.95

Cappuccinno 20oz

$4.95

Chai

Chai Latte 12oz

$3.60

Chai Latte 20oz

$4.60

Coffee - Americano

Coffee 12oz

$2.35

Coffee 20oz

$2.85

Americano 12oz

$2.35

Americano 20oz

$2.85

Coffee Carrier

$24.95

96oz of coffee. Serves 12 8oz cups. Comes with 12 cups, lids, sugar and creamers.

Cold Brew-Nitro

Cold Brew

$3.55

Nitro

$4.55

Cold Foam

$1.55

Espresso

Espresso Shot

$1.25

Double Shot Espresso

$1.95

Black Eye

$3.75

Hot Chocolate-Cider

Hot Chocolate 12oz

$2.50

Hot Chocolate 20oz

$3.50

Small Hot Cider

$2.75

Large Hot Cider

$3.75

Italian Soda

Vanilla

$2.75

Naturally Flavored

Blackberry

$2.75

Raspberry

$2.75

Strawberry

$2.75

Cherry

$2.75

Root Beer

$2.75

Latte

Latte 12oz

$3.95

Latte 20oz

$4.95

Soda

8oz glass coke

$2.45

8oz glass sprite

$2.45

Aha

$2.75

Coke

$2.65

Diet Coke

$2.65

Fanta

$2.65

Honest Tea

$2.75

Lemonade

$2.35

Minute Maid Orange Juice

$2.75

Monster

$3.95

Mr Pibb

$2.65

Smart Water

$2.95

Sprite

$2.65

Mexi Coke Bottle 16oz

$2.95

Water

Tap Water

Pelligrino Lg

$2.55

Pelligrino Sm

$1.95

Dasani

$2.50

Deer Park

$2.50

Power Ade

Power Ade Fruit Punch

$2.75

Power Ade Orange

$2.75

Power Ade Mountain Berry

$2.75

Frappe

SF Vanilla

$5.95

SF Caramel

$5.95

SF Hazelnut

$5.95

Mocha

$5.95

White Mocha

$5.95

Milkyway

$5.95

Snickers

$5.95

White Snickers

$5.95

Almond Joy

$5.95

Salted Caramel Mocha

$5.95

Vanilla

$5.95

Smoothie

Strawberry

$5.75

Mango

$5.75

Pineapple

$5.75

Mixed Berry

$5.75

Hot Tea-1 Tea Bag

Peppermint

$2.50

Sweet Ginger

$2.50

Earl Grey

$2.50

Green Tea

$2.50

Chai Tea

$2.50

Jasmine

$2.50

English Breakfast

$2.50

Chamomile

$2.50

Iced Tea Sweet

Sweet Tea

$2.25

Iced Tea Unsweet

Unsweet Tea

$2.25

Milk

Whole Milk

$2.55

Choc Milk

$2.55

Hot Tea-2 Tea Bags

Peppermint

$3.75

Sweet Ginger

$3.75

Earl Grey

$3.75

Green Tea

$3.75

Jasmine

$3.75

English Breakfast

$3.75

Chamomile

$3.75

French Press

French Press 4 Cup

$5.75

Boylan's

Root Beer

$2.25

Black Cherry

$2.25

Cane Cola

$2.25

Creme Soda

$2.25

Ginger Ale

$2.25

Orange Soda

$2.25

Beer

East Cider Blood Orange-Draft

$5.75

Sycamore-Draft

$5.75

Mocha Dolce Stout-Draft

$5.75

Carlsburg Pilsner

$5.75

Allagash White-Wheat

$5.75

Flying Dog Stout

$5.75

Lionshead Pilsner

$4.95

Port City IPA

$5.75

ACE Hard Cider

$5.75

Sati CBD Soda

Energy Berry

$4.25

Chill Ginger

$4.25

Clarity Lemon Lime

$4.25

Wine

Catena Malbec

$9.95

Riff Pinot Grigio

$8.75

Little James Red

$9.45

Little James White

$11.45

Loosen Up Riesling

$8.75

Villa Wolfe Pinot Noir Rose

$9.45

Cantena Malbec Bottle

$25.95

Riff Pinot Grigio Bottle

$24.95

Little James Red Bottle

$25.95

Little James White Bottle

$28.95

Loosen Up Riesling Bottle

$24.95

Villa Wolfe Pinot Noir Rose Bottle

$25.95

Salads

Go Greek Salad

$9.95

Romaine and Iceburg lettuce topped with kalamato olives, red onion, tomato, cucumber, feta cheese and greek vinagrette

Grilled Chicken Salad

$10.45

Romaine and Iceburg lettuce topped with grilled chicken, red onion, tomato, cucumber and parmesan. Your choice of dressing.

Harvest Apple Salad

$10.45

Romaine and Iceburg lettuce topped with apple slices, feta cheese, grilled chicken, cranberries. Served with apple cider vinaigrette.

Chef Salad

$9.95

Romaine and Iceburg lettuce topped with smoked turkey, ham, swiss, cheddar, tomato, onion and cucumbers. Your choice of dressing.

Salad Plate

$12.95

A generous portion of our in house chicken salad, albacore tuna salad and pasta salad. Served on a bed of greens with crackers.

Soup

Cup of Soup

$3.75

Soup of the day

Bowl of Soup

$4.75

Soup of the day

Sides

Coleslaw

$1.95

Made fresh in house

Extra Sauces…each

$0.15

Larg French Fry

$4.95

Seasoned Jersey Shore French Fries

Larg Sweet Fry

$6.45

Thinly sliced Sweet Potato Fries

Pasta Salad

$1.95

Made fresh in house

Red Skin Potato Salad

$2.95

Small French Fry

$3.95

Seasoned Jersey Shore French Fries

Small Sweet Fry

$5.45

Thinly sliced Sweet Potato Fries

Sandwiches

Jacked Up Grilled Cheese

$8.95

Grilled cheese fro the grilled cheese lover. Choice of bread filled with cheddar, provolone, havarti cheese and sliced tomato.

Black Bean Wrap

$8.95

Warm tortilla wrap filled with a black bean patty, roasted red peppers, grilled mushrooms, havarti cheese, lettuce and pesto sauce.

The Spicy Bird

$10.95

Diced chicken grilled and topped with spicy chipotle sauce and provolone cheese. Served on a bun with lettuce, tomato and mayo.

Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap

$8.95

Grilled chicken breast topped with provolone, bacon, lettuce, tomato and our in buttermilk ranch dressing. Wrapped and pressed on the grill.

Diced Rooster

$8.50

Our house made chicken salad topped with lettuce, tomato and onion. Served on a croissant.

Chipotle Chicken Wrap

$8.50

Grilled chicken breast topped with cheddar, lettuce, tomato and chipotle sauce. Wrapped and pressed on the grill.

BLT Southern Style

$11.55

Our southern style BLT is loaded with bacon, lettuce, tomato and pimento chesse spread.

Hummus Wrap

$8.25

Philly Cheese Steak

$11.75

Shaved sirloin topped with peppers and onions, provolone cheese, lettuce and mayo.

Southern Reuben

$11.95

Our southern ruben is made with grilled naval pastrami stacked high on marbled rye with sauerkraut, swiss and 1000 island.

Turkey & Havarti

$10.95

Smoked turkey breast piled high on your choice of bread topped with havarti cheese, red onion, tomato, lettuce and our in house buttermilk ranch dressing. For an extra charge add bacon or avocado.

Ham & Swiss

$10.95

Shaved tavern style ham topped with swiss, lettuce, tomato, onion and mayo on your choice of bread.

Uptown Club

$11.95

Shaved tavern ham and turkey breast topped with bacon, lettuce, tomato, swiss cheese, cheddar cheese, onion and mayo. Served on your choice of bread and side.

Hot Ham & Swiss

$10.55

Tavern ham and melted swiss sandwiched between your choice of bread and served with a side.

The Portabella

$10.95

Grilled porabella topped with havarti cheese, roasted red peppers, red onion, lettuce and buttermilk ranch. Served on Sub Roll.

Sunny Goat

$8.95

Goat cheese topped with bacon, roasted red peppers, pesto, lettuce and balsamic vinaigrette. Served as wrap with you choice of side.

Greek Chick Wrap

$8.95

The hand held version of our Greek Salad served as a wrap and with a side.

Roast Beef & Cheddar

$11.95

Thinly sliced medium rare roast beef topped with cheddar, tomato, red onion, lettuce and ranch dressing. Served on grilled sourdough.

Kids Meal

Grilled Cheese served with House Chips.

Kids Meal Grilled Cheese

$7.75

Served with chips, applesauce and apple juice.

Burgers

The Green Front

$12.95

Our burger served on a potato bun with 2 layers of pimento cheese, lettuce, fried green tomato, red onion and fried pickles!

The Volcano

$11.95

Our burger served on a potato bun with lettuce and tomato. The burger is topped with spicy chipotle sauce, cheddar cheese and then topped with onion ring.

The Shroom

$11.95

Our burger resting on lettuce, mayo and tomato and them topped with swiss cheese and grilled mushrooms.

The Pigly

$11.95

Our burger resting on a bed on lettuce, tomato and mayo topped with cheddar cheese and bacon. Served on a potato bun.

Blue Burger

$12.95

Flavor! Our burger resting on a bed of lettuce and tomato. Topped with blue cheese dressing, caramelized onions and goat cheese. Served on a potato bun.

Grab N Go

Grab N Go Grilled Chicken Salad

$6.95

Grab N Go Chef Salad

$6.95

Grab N Go Garden Salad

$5.95

Grab N Go Ham & Swiss

$8.95

Grab N Go Chic Bacon Ranch

$8.95

Grab N Go Chic Chipotle

$8.95

Grab N Go Shrimp Salad

$7.25

Grab N Go Quinoe

$7.25

Grab N Go Penne Past

$5.95

Grab N Go Tabouli

$6.75

Grab N Go Asian Noodle

$5.95

Grab N Go Fiesta Past

$6.75

Garlic & Herb Cream Cheese

$6.95

Raisin Appe Cinnamon Cream Cheese

$6.95

Scallion Cream Cheese

$6.95

Strawberry Cream Cheese

$6.95

Grannysmith Apple

$1.25

Fruit Cup

$4.95

Assorted Desserts

Blueberry

$2.95

Brownie

$2.25

Carrot Raisin

$2.95

Chocolate

$2.95

Cookies

$1.35

Large Ice Cream

$4.35

Scones

$2.95

Small Ice Cream

$3.10

Croissant w/Butter

$2.95

Cookies

Salted Double Choc Chunk

$2.35

Cinnamon Roll

Big Cinnamon Roll with REAL Cream Cheese icing!

Big Cinnamon Roll

$4.25

Cakes

Chocolate

$5.95

Coconut

$5.95

Carrot

$5.95

2-Layer Choc Chip

$5.95

Apple Turnover

Apple Turnover

$3.25

Apple Turnover Ala Mode

$5.75

Pound Cake

Pound Cake Slice

$2.25

Fritters

Apple Fritter

$2.95

Blueberry Fritter

$2.95

Breads

GF Banana Bread

$2.95

Lemmon Blueberry Sweet Bread

$2.75

Zucchini Bread

$2.75

Box Lunch

All sandwiches are topped with lettuce tomato and onion. Your choice of box lunch includes chips, bottled water, chocolate chip cookie and your choice of pasta salad or redskin potato salad. All sandwiches are served on sourdough bread. We do offer GF bread.

Turkey & Provolone

$10.25

Ham & Swiss

$10.25

Club

$10.55

BLT

$11.25

Wings

6 Wings

$8.95

12 Wings

$15.95

Fries

Large FF

$4.95

Small FF

$3.95

Fried Pickles

Fried Pickels

$6.95

Onion Ring

Onion Rings

$6.95

Chip Varieties

Lightly Salted

$2.25

Dill Pickle

$2.25

Chesapeake Crab

$2.25

Salt & Vinegar

$2.25

Sour Cream & Chive

$2.23

BBQ

$2.25

Bagels & Coffee

Bagels & Coffee

$49.95

Desserts

Vanilla ice cream swimming in shot of espresso.

Brownie Ala Mode

$5.25

Freshly baked brownie topped with vanilla ice cream, chocolate sauce and whipped topping.

Strawberry Short Cake

$5.25

Chocolate Chip Cookie Crumble

$5.25

Ice Cream Sandwich

$5.25

Affagato

$5.25

Apple Turnover Ala Mode

$5.75

Milk Shakes

Small Milk Shake

$5.95

Large Milk Shake

$6.95

Protein Shakes

Vanilla

$7.75

Chocolate

$7.75

Ice Cream Single Scoop

Single Scoop

$3.10

Ice Cream Double Soop

Double Scoop

$4.35

Ice Cream Triple Scoop

Triple Scoop

$5.35

Snacks

Coconut Brittle

$3.75

Mini Cookies

$3.75

Cashew Brittle

$6.75

Biscotti

$1.75

Almond Caramel Bitty Bars

$1.25

Healthy Trail Mix

$1.75

Dark Choc Covered Almonds

$2.55

NY Espresso Mix

$2.55

Fruit

Banana

$1.75

Apple

$1.75

Small Bag

Uptown Blend

$12.99

Sumatra

$12.99

Black Knight

$12.99

Espresso

$12.99

French Roast

$12.99

Ethiopian

$12.99

5lb Bag

Uptown Blend

$60.00

Espresso

$60.00

Black Knight

$60.00

Sumatra

$60.00

Ethiopian

$60.00

Uptown Sticker

Uptown Sticker

$3.95

Cheryl Sweet

Croissant Tray, Meat & Cheese Tray, Cookie Tray, Toss Salad w/chic

$105.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 4:30 pm, 4:35 pm - 11:00 pm, 11:05 pm - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 4:30 pm, 4:35 pm - 11:00 pm, 11:05 pm - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 4:30 pm, 4:35 pm - 11:00 pm, 11:05 pm - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 4:30 pm, 4:35 pm - 11:00 pm, 11:05 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 4:30 pm, 4:35 pm - 11:00 pm, 11:05 pm - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 4:30 pm, 4:35 pm - 11:00 pm, 11:05 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 4:30 pm, 4:35 pm - 11:00 pm, 11:05 pm - 3:59 am
Uptown Coffee House & Cafe is your neighborhood gathering place. We take pride in serving great gourmet coffee and coffee drinks. We also offer an excellent selection of sandwiches, soups and salads.

236 N. Main St, Farmville, VA 23901

Uptown Coffee House & Cafe image

