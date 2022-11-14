Uptown Coffee House & Cafe
236 N. Main St
Farmville, VA 23901
Popular Items
Breakfast
Breakfast Panini
Two eggs topped with your choice of protein, cheese, lettuce, tomato & mayo served panini style.
Breakfast Sandwich
One egg topped with your choice of cheese and protein served on croissant.
Hash Rounds
Piece of Toast
Belgian Waffle
Fresh homemade Belgian waffle topped with whipped topping, blueberries, and served with syrup.
Power Breakfast Sandwich
Breakfast Biscuits
Oat Meal
Breakfast Bagels
Coffee - Americano
Cold Brew-Nitro
Hot Chocolate-Cider
Italian Soda
Soda
Frappe
Hot Tea-1 Tea Bag
Iced Tea Sweet
Iced Tea Unsweet
Hot Tea-2 Tea Bags
French Press
Beer
Wine
Catena Malbec
Riff Pinot Grigio
Little James Red
Little James White
Loosen Up Riesling
Villa Wolfe Pinot Noir Rose
Cantena Malbec Bottle
Riff Pinot Grigio Bottle
Little James Red Bottle
Little James White Bottle
Loosen Up Riesling Bottle
Villa Wolfe Pinot Noir Rose Bottle
Salads
Go Greek Salad
Romaine and Iceburg lettuce topped with kalamato olives, red onion, tomato, cucumber, feta cheese and greek vinagrette
Grilled Chicken Salad
Romaine and Iceburg lettuce topped with grilled chicken, red onion, tomato, cucumber and parmesan. Your choice of dressing.
Harvest Apple Salad
Romaine and Iceburg lettuce topped with apple slices, feta cheese, grilled chicken, cranberries. Served with apple cider vinaigrette.
Chef Salad
Romaine and Iceburg lettuce topped with smoked turkey, ham, swiss, cheddar, tomato, onion and cucumbers. Your choice of dressing.
Salad Plate
A generous portion of our in house chicken salad, albacore tuna salad and pasta salad. Served on a bed of greens with crackers.
Sides
Coleslaw
Made fresh in house
Extra Sauces…each
Larg French Fry
Seasoned Jersey Shore French Fries
Larg Sweet Fry
Thinly sliced Sweet Potato Fries
Pasta Salad
Made fresh in house
Red Skin Potato Salad
Small French Fry
Seasoned Jersey Shore French Fries
Small Sweet Fry
Thinly sliced Sweet Potato Fries
Sandwiches
Jacked Up Grilled Cheese
Grilled cheese fro the grilled cheese lover. Choice of bread filled with cheddar, provolone, havarti cheese and sliced tomato.
Black Bean Wrap
Warm tortilla wrap filled with a black bean patty, roasted red peppers, grilled mushrooms, havarti cheese, lettuce and pesto sauce.
The Spicy Bird
Diced chicken grilled and topped with spicy chipotle sauce and provolone cheese. Served on a bun with lettuce, tomato and mayo.
Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap
Grilled chicken breast topped with provolone, bacon, lettuce, tomato and our in buttermilk ranch dressing. Wrapped and pressed on the grill.
Diced Rooster
Our house made chicken salad topped with lettuce, tomato and onion. Served on a croissant.
Chipotle Chicken Wrap
Grilled chicken breast topped with cheddar, lettuce, tomato and chipotle sauce. Wrapped and pressed on the grill.
BLT Southern Style
Our southern style BLT is loaded with bacon, lettuce, tomato and pimento chesse spread.
Hummus Wrap
Philly Cheese Steak
Shaved sirloin topped with peppers and onions, provolone cheese, lettuce and mayo.
Southern Reuben
Our southern ruben is made with grilled naval pastrami stacked high on marbled rye with sauerkraut, swiss and 1000 island.
Turkey & Havarti
Smoked turkey breast piled high on your choice of bread topped with havarti cheese, red onion, tomato, lettuce and our in house buttermilk ranch dressing. For an extra charge add bacon or avocado.
Ham & Swiss
Shaved tavern style ham topped with swiss, lettuce, tomato, onion and mayo on your choice of bread.
Uptown Club
Shaved tavern ham and turkey breast topped with bacon, lettuce, tomato, swiss cheese, cheddar cheese, onion and mayo. Served on your choice of bread and side.
Hot Ham & Swiss
Tavern ham and melted swiss sandwiched between your choice of bread and served with a side.
The Portabella
Grilled porabella topped with havarti cheese, roasted red peppers, red onion, lettuce and buttermilk ranch. Served on Sub Roll.
Sunny Goat
Goat cheese topped with bacon, roasted red peppers, pesto, lettuce and balsamic vinaigrette. Served as wrap with you choice of side.
Greek Chick Wrap
The hand held version of our Greek Salad served as a wrap and with a side.
Roast Beef & Cheddar
Thinly sliced medium rare roast beef topped with cheddar, tomato, red onion, lettuce and ranch dressing. Served on grilled sourdough.
Kids Meal
Burgers
The Green Front
Our burger served on a potato bun with 2 layers of pimento cheese, lettuce, fried green tomato, red onion and fried pickles!
The Volcano
Our burger served on a potato bun with lettuce and tomato. The burger is topped with spicy chipotle sauce, cheddar cheese and then topped with onion ring.
The Shroom
Our burger resting on lettuce, mayo and tomato and them topped with swiss cheese and grilled mushrooms.
The Pigly
Our burger resting on a bed on lettuce, tomato and mayo topped with cheddar cheese and bacon. Served on a potato bun.
Blue Burger
Flavor! Our burger resting on a bed of lettuce and tomato. Topped with blue cheese dressing, caramelized onions and goat cheese. Served on a potato bun.
Grab N Go
Grab N Go Grilled Chicken Salad
Grab N Go Chef Salad
Grab N Go Garden Salad
Grab N Go Ham & Swiss
Grab N Go Chic Bacon Ranch
Grab N Go Chic Chipotle
Grab N Go Shrimp Salad
Grab N Go Quinoe
Grab N Go Penne Past
Grab N Go Tabouli
Grab N Go Asian Noodle
Grab N Go Fiesta Past
Garlic & Herb Cream Cheese
Raisin Appe Cinnamon Cream Cheese
Scallion Cream Cheese
Strawberry Cream Cheese
Grannysmith Apple
Fruit Cup
Assorted Desserts
Cinnamon Roll
Apple Turnover
Pound Cake
Box Lunch
Fried Pickles
Onion Ring
Milk Shakes
Protein Shakes
Ice Cream Single Scoop
Ice Cream Double Soop
Ice Cream Triple Scoop
Uptown Coffee House & Cafe is your neighborhood gathering place. We take pride in serving great gourmet coffee and coffee drinks. We also offer an excellent selection of sandwiches, soups and salads.
236 N. Main St, Farmville, VA 23901